High school roundup for Nov. 7, 2022: South Fayette hockey adds to sizzling start

By: Tribune-Review
Monday, November 7, 2022 | 11:17 PM

Wes Schwarzmiller had two goals and two assists and Trevor Dalessandro also scored twice as South Fayette (6-0) stayed undefeated with a 5-3 victory over Thomas Jefferson in PIHL Class 2A hockey Monday night. Liam Mahoney had a goal and an assist for TJ (2-3).

Bishop McCort 9, Hempfield 4 – Ivan Safronov had four goals and a pair of assists to pace Bishop McCort (5-1) in a Class 2A win. Mykyta Yalovyi recorded a hat trick and Timur Naletov had five assists. Nick Bruno scored twice for Hempfield (1-2-1) and Maxwell Short had a pair of assists.

Fox Chapel 10, Wheeling Catholic 0 – Mason Heininger, Liam Wiseman and Danny Downey scored twice andFox Chapel (6-1) cruised past Wheeling Catholic (1-2) in Class A. Tyler Goldstein and Dom Casile recorded three assists apiece.

Mt. Lebanon 3, Bethel Park 0 – Matt Gates had a pair of goals and Austin Martin stopped 22 shots in goal for Mt. Lebanon (2-6) in a Class 3A win. Chayce Stasiowski also scored for the Blue Devils. Janson Sauer made 22 saves for Bethel Park (2-4).

North Hills 2, McDowell 1 – Tony Kiger scored on the power play in the third period to propel North Hills (4-0-1) to a Class A victory. Will Eyster had a goal for the Indians and Cole Wanner had 37 saves. Braeden Martin scored for McDowell (1-1-1).

Quaker Valley 5, Wheeling Park 1 – Ben Carlson had four goals and Coleman Carey also scored to lead Quaker Valley (4-1-1) to a Class A win. Chayse Lizon scored for Wheeling Park (0-4).

Shaler 8, Hampton 2 – Luca Wallander and Logan Thom each had two goals and an assist to lead Shaler (2-4) to a Class A win. Joseph Laquatra and Brendan Fitzgerald had a goal and two assists apiece. Joseph Vinciguerra and Cody Bainco scored for Hampton (1-4).

