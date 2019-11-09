High school roundup for Nov. 9, 2019: Jayden Sharpless leads North Catholic girls soccer into PIAA semifinals

By:

Saturday, November 9, 2019 | 6:44 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Jayden Sharpless controls the ball in front of Yough’s Nicole Croushore during the girls WPIAL Class AA finals.

Jayden Sharpless had a goal and two assists to lead WPIAL champion North Catholic to a convincing 5-0 PIAA Class AA girls soccer quarterfinals victory over Bald Eagle Area on Saturday.

Julia Bukowski, Grace Billmann, Tehya Dave and Tessa McMichael also scored for North Catholic. Angelina Berkey and Alexis Wateska added assists. North Catholic will meet District 10 champ Villa Maria in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Boyertown 3, North Allegheny 2 — Samantha Goffice’s second goal of the game was the winner in overtime as Boyertown beat North Allegheny in a PIAA Class AAAA quarterfinal. Ava Ruppersberger and Sarah Schupansky scored for North Allegheny.

Shady Side Academy 3, Mercer 0 — Melissa Riggins had two goals as Shady Side Academy scored three times in the second half to defeat Mercer in the PIAA Class A quarterfinals. Sophia White also scored. Molly Skvorak made four saves to record the shutout. Shady Side Academy will meet Greensburg Central Catholic in Tuesday’s semifinals in a rematch of the WPIAL championship game.

Boys soccer

Central Bucks West 1, Mt. Lebanon 0 — Central Bucks West broke a scoreless tie midway through the second half, ending Mt. Lebanon’s season in the PIAA Class AAAA quarterfinals.

Lower Dauphin 3, West Allegheny 2 — Ryan Sanson, Daniel Fombu and Josh Koteles scored second-half goals as Lower Dauphin rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit to beat West Allegheny in a PIAA Class AAA quarterfinal. Keegan Amos and Will Douglas scored for West Allegheny.

Quaker Valley 4, Punxsutawney 2 — Franky Fernandez scored a goal and assisted on goals scored by Dom and Fritz Reiter as Quaker Valley scored three times in the second half to defeat Punxsutawney in a PIAA Class AA quarterfinal. Fisher Hemwall also scored for Quaker Valley, which will meet District 10 champ Mercyhurst Prep in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Winchester Thurston 4, Lancaster County Day 0 — Diederik-Paul Schlingemann, James Votruba-Drzal, Grant Robinson and Beck Buchanan scored goals as Winchester Thurston shut out Lancaster County Day in a PIAA Class A quarterfinal. Winchester Thurston will face Greensburg Central Catholic in Tuesday’s semifinals in a rematch of the WPIAL championship game.

Girls volleyball

North Allegheny 3, State College 0 — North Allegheny advanced to the PIAA semifinals by defeating State College in straight sets, 26-24, 25-19, 25-19. North Allegheny will play District 3’s Unionville on Tuesday.

Palmyra 3, Thomas Jefferson 0 — Palmyra defeated Thomas Jefferson in straight sets, 25-17, 26-24, 25-22, in the PIAA Class AAA quarterfinals at Altoona.

North Catholic 3, Bald Eagle Area 1 — In the PIAA Class AA playoffs at Forest Hills, North Catholic defeated defending state champ Bald Eagle Area by scores of 25-23, 25-18, 15-25, 25-20. North Catholic will face Freeport in Tuesday’s semifinals.