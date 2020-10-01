High school roundup for Oct. 1, 2020: Stephon Hall, Miles Walker lead Central Valley

Thursday, October 1, 2020 | 10:58 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Westinghouse’s Malik Harris drags Allderdice’s Noah Johnston into the end for a touchdown on the first play in overtime Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at Trinity Christian. Westinghouse won the City League game, 8-0.

Miles Walker and Stephon Hall scored two touchdowns apiece as Central Valley jumped out to a huge first-quarter lead and defeated Quaker Valley, 50-0, Thursday night in a Class 3A Northwestern Six Conference matchup.

Walker scored on a 24-yard pass from Ameer Dudley and a 56-yard run. Hall scored on a 62-yard punt return and a 10-yard run. Central Valley (4-0, 2-0) took a 42-0 lead on Quaker Valley (0-4, 0-2) before the first quarter was over.

Brett Fitzsimmons led Central Valley with 95 rushing yards on four carries. Dudley was 3 for 3 passing for 57 yards.

Girls soccer

Beaver 1, Hopewell 0 – Caroline Samchuck scored the winning goal, assisted by Hailey Tooch, and Ana Avdellas had a seven-save shutout to lead Beaver (1-5-1, 1-3-1) to a Section 1-2A win over Hopewell (0-6, 0-5).

Belle Vernon 7, Laurel Highlands 0 — Morgan Einodshofer had three goals and three assists as Belle Vernon (8-1, 6-1) blanked Laurel Highlands (2-5, 2-5) in Section 2-3A. Izzy Laurita had two goals, and Farrah Reader and Jillian Butchki also scored.

Chartiers-Houston 5, Charleroi 4 – Alyssa Wright had a hat trick and Ashley Horvath and Lexi Durkacs also scored to lead Chartiers-Houston (4-4, 4-3) in a Section 2-A barnburner. Bella Carroto had a hat trick and McKenna Deunger also scored for Charleroi (2-7, 2-5).

Connellsville 7, Trinity 0 – Mary Kate Lape scored four goals as Connellsville (5-0, 5-0) shut out Trinity (4-2, 4-2) in Section 2-3A.

Deer Lakes 1, Valley 0 — Lily Litrun scored with 21 minutes left to propel Deer Lakes (5-3, 3-3) to a Section 2-AA win over Valley (2-4, 1-4). Jaiden Cutright made five saves for the Lancers.

Freeport 2, Knoch 2 — Akina Boynton and Crystal Zembrzuski scored for the Yellowjackets (2-2-1, 2-2-0) in a nonconference matchup with the Knights (2-4-1, 2-3).

Elizabeth Forward 5, Keystone Oaks 0 – Natalie Moffa had two goals and Natalie Beinlich, Anna Resnik and Bri Hartford also scored to lead Elizabeth Forward (4-3, 4-1) past Keystone Oaks (2-5, 2-4) in Section 4-2A.

Fox Chapel 1, Penn-Trafford 0 — Emma Wecht scored the decisive goal, assisted by Lucy Ream, to lead No. 1 Fox Chapel (7-0, 6-0) past Penn-Trafford (2-2-2, 1-2-2) in Section 3-4A.

Franklin Regional 0, Kiski Area 0 (OT) — Sydney Caldwell of No. 5 Franklin Regional (6-0-1, 6-0-1) and Maxine Crosby of Kiski Area (4-3-1, 4-2-1) recorded shutouts in a scoreless tie in Section 1-3A.

Hampton 2, Indiana 0 – Sophie Kelly and Madison Hurst scored and Isabella English recorded the shutout to lead Hampton (4-1, 4-1) past Indiana (2-6, 2-6) in Section 1-3A.

Mars 5, Chartiers Valley 0 – Ellie Coffield had two goals and two assists and Gracie Dunaway, Leana Cuzzocrea and Sami King also scored for No. 1 Mars (7-0, 7-0) in a Section 4-3A win over Chartiers Valley (3-4, 3-4).

Montour 4, South Fayette 2 – Jessica Molitoris scored all four goals to carry Montour (5-3, 3-3) past South Fayette (2-5, 2-4) in Section 4-3A.

Mt. Pleasant 4, Waynesburg 0 — MacKenzie Leeder had three goals and an assist to help Mt. Pleasant (4-2, 4-2) blank Waynesburg (2-6, 1-5) in Section 3-2A.

Norwin 5, Latrobe 1 — Kate Kauffman and Kennedy Soliday had two goals apiece, and Marissa Boyer also scored to help No. 4 Norwin (3-2-1, 3-1-1) to a Section 3-4A win. Maddie Delucio scored for Latrobe (2-3-1, 2-3-1).

Ringgold 4, Albert Gallatin 1 – Faith Bodnar had two goals and Katelyn Ferrence and Abby Whaley also scored to help Ringgold (3-3, 3-3) to a Section 2-3A win. Alex Hart scored for Albert Gallatin (0-4-1, 0-4-1).

Serra Catholic 5, Jeannette 0 — Jaime Dermotta had a hat trick, and Bella Meder and Lindsay Schanck also scored to lead Serra Catholic (3-2-1, 3-1-1) to a Section 1-A win over Jeannette (0-3, 0-3).

Seton LaSalle 8, Monessen 0 — Mikaela Small and Paige Kuisis scored four goals each to lead No. 4 Seton LaSalle (7-1, 7-1) past Monessen (0-7, 0-7) in Section 2-A. Kyla Cohagan recorded the shutout.

Southmoreland 2, Brownsville 1 — Olivia Cernuto and Taylor Klingensmith scored as No. 3 Southmoreland (7-0, 6-0) topped No. 5 Brownsville (4-3, 4-2) in a matchup of top Section 3-2A teams.

South Park 5, West Mifflin 0 – Maya Wertelet scored two goals and Ali Miklos recorded her seventh straight shutout to lead No. 4 South Park (7-0, 6-0) to a Section 3-2A win over West Mifflin (4-5, 1-5). Emily Versino, Maddie Raymond and Gianna Girol also scored.

South Side 3, Mohawk 1 – Lydia Persohn, Rian Garvey and Mairin Turek scored to help South Side (5-2, 4-2) past Mohawk (2-6, 1-6) in Section 3-A.

Steel Valley 5, Bentworth 0 – Kelsey Salopek had a hat trick to help No. 3 Steel Valley (8-0, 7-0) past Bentworth (6-3, 4-3) in Section 2-A.

West Allegheny 3, Blackhawk 0 – Mackenzie Taranto and Mackeznie Evers each had a goal and an assist and Morgan Shansky converted a penalty kick to lead West Allegheny (5-2, 5-2) past Blackhawk (2-6, 1-6) in Section 4-3A.

Yough 6, McGuffey 1 — McKenzie Pritts had a hat trick as Yough (3-5, 2-5) claimed a Section 3-2A win over McGuffey (2-7, 2-6).

Boys soccer

Brentwood 2, Bentworth 1 – Led by goals from Prada Garung and Jim Cavanaugh, Brentwood (5-4, 5-2) picked up a Section 4-A win. Jerzy Timlin scored for Bentworth (3-5, 3-4).

Burrell 1, Leechburg 0 — Ryan Wurzer scored the winning goal in the second half to get the Bucs (3-1, 3-1) back in the win column. Owen McDermott made 14 saves for the Blue Devils (1-3, 2-3). Burrell goalie Dom Ferra made four saves for his third shutout.

Canon-McMillan 4, Upper St. Clair 4 (OT) – Joey Fonagy of Canon-McMillan (2-2-1, 2-2-1) and Jack Myers of Upper St. Clair (3-2-1, 3-2-1) scored two goals apiece in a Section 2-4A tie.

Fox Chapel 2, Shady Side Academy 0 — Anthony Shin and Nate Lazzara had a goal for the Foxes (5-2, 4-2) in a nonsection victory over Shady Side Academy (4-1, 4-0).

Franklin Regional 8, Obama Academy 0 — Anthony DiFalco scored four goals, and Blake Cooper added two to help Franklin Regional (9-1, 9-1) past Obama Academy (1-4, 1-4) in Section 4-3A.

Highlands 12, Valley 0 — Gabe Norris scored five goals and had five assists for Highlands (3-6, 1-5) in a nonsection win over Valley (0-1, 0-0). Cam Riegard scored two goals for the Golden Rams, and Sam Norris had a goal and four assists.

Kiski Area 4, Woodland Hills 0 – The Cavaliers (5-2-1, 5-2-0) recorded their third shutout of the season as Owen Zimmerman, Anders Bordoy, Nathaniel Coleman and Campbell Curry scored in a Section 4-AAA win over the Wolverines (1-6, 1-5).

Peters Township 2, Bethel Park 0 – Andrew Massucci and Alex Grim scored and Derek Ligouri recorded a shutout to lead No. 5 Peters Township (7-0-1, 6-0-1) to a Section 2-4A win over Bethel Park (2-4-1, 2-4-1).

South Park 2, Avonworth 1 (OT) – Aiden Giles scored a pair of goals to lead No. 1 South Park (8-0, 7-0) past Avonworth (3-4, 3-4) in Section 1-2A.

Girls tennis

Section 1-AAA — Jenna Bell and Addison Kemerer won an all-Latrobe battle for the Section 1-AAA girls tennis doubles championship Thursday, defeating teammates Carolina Walters and Maya Jain, 6-3, 6-2. It was the third straight section doubles title for Bell, who won with Kemerer in 2018 and with Walters last year. It was also Kemerer’s third section doubles crown. She also won with Maddie Stas in 2017.

Section 2-AAA – Pine-Richland’s Elizabeth Stokes and Katelyn Terchick, the fourth seed coming into the tournament, completed their run through the section doubles field with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over second-seeded Maria Lounder and Amanda Koren of Moon in the finals. Isabella Gaydosh and Emily Ivory of Mars took third.

Section 3-AAA — Fox Chapel’s Carissa Shepard and Katie Voigt earned the Section 3-AAA girls tennis doubles title Thursday at Shady Side Academy, defeating Oakland Catholic’s Isabella Liu-Lopez and Amanda Santora, 6-3, 7-5, in the final. It was the first section doubles title for Shepard, who lost in the finals last year and the semifinals the year before. Shady Side Academy’s Elana Sabol and Rachel Nath topped their Indians teammates Renee Long and Mya Leyzarvich, 6-0, 7-6, in the consolation match.

Section 4-AAA – Peters Townships’ Kat Wang and Maura Bruce repeated as section double champs, defeating Maggie Stief and Anna Rush of Upper St. Clair, 6-1, 6-1, in the finals. Lauren Masteller and Lily Bosch of Mt. Lebanon took third.

Section 1-AA — The team of Mary Smithnosky and Hannah Brown of Mt. Pleasant claimed a section doubles title, topping Eden Richey and Rachel Schrock of Valley, 6-4, 6-0, in the finals. It was the first section doubles crown for Smithnosky, who lost in the tournament semifinals each of the past three seasons. Burrell’s Caroline Dynka and Amber Bigler topped Southmoreland’s Alycia Derr and Elle Pawlikowsky in three sets in the consolation final.

Section 4-AA – Anna Blum and Chloe DeSanzo cruised in an all-Beaver section final, blanking teammates Fiona and Isabel Rubino, 6-0, 6-0. Maura Thomas-Wright and Rachel Hardek of Central Valley were third.

Section 5-AA – Sewickley Academy’s Victoria Keller and Milla Ivanova defeated Madilyn Rimbey and Peja Cruise of Montour, 6-2, 6-3, to win a section title. It was the second straight championship for Ivanova, who won with Aleena Purewal last year. Sewickley Academy’s Sana Singh and Emma DiSantis finished third.

Girls volleyball

Blackhawk 3, Ambridge 1 – Chase Young had 10 kills, Emma Muir 20 assists and Cara Greco four aces to lead Blackhawk to a Section 4-3A win.

California 3, West Greene 2 – Ca’Mari Walden had 14 kills to lead California to a Section 2-A win. Tayla Pascoe had four kills, eight aces and 14 digs. Elaina Nicholson added 15 digs.

Kiski Area 3, Greensburg Salem 2 — Rebecca Fowler recorded her 100th dig of the season as Kiski Area took a tight 21-25, 25-21, 22-25, 25-12, 15-8 victory in Section 1-3A.

Leechburg 3, Springdale 0 — Leechburg (7-1, 6-1) defeated Springdale (2-5, 1-5) in straight sets 25-15, 25-17, 25-20 to earn a Section 4-A win.

Ligonier Valley 3, East Allegheny 0 — Haley Stormer had six kills and seven aces to lead Ligonier Valley to a Section 5-2A win. Kailey Johnston added seven aces, and Hayley Oates had six.

Mapletown 3, Geibel 0 – Ella Menear had six aces, seven kills and eight digs to help Mapletown improve to 3-1 in Section 2-A. Macee Cree added 22 assists and four kills. Krista Wilson had nine aces and five kills.

Boys golf

Butler 183, North Hills 212 – Colin Patterson, Hunter Swidzinksi and Tyler Figlioli shot 35 to help Butler win in Section 3-AAA to finish with a 9-5 overall record. Tyler Manfred led North Hills with a 35.

Indiana 199, Norwin 203 — Harrison Martineau was medalist with a 36, and Alex Holuta shot a 39 to lead Indiana to a Section 1-AAA victory. Logan Divald and Sal Cerilli led Norwin with 38s.

