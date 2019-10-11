High school roundup for Oct. 10, 2019: Baldwin soccer clinches playoff spot

Thursday, October 10, 2019 | 11:45 PM

Cole Thomas scored a pair of second-half goals to lead Baldwin (6-10-1, 5-7) past Bethel Park (5-8-2, 3-8-1) in a critical late season boys soccer match in Section 3-AAAA Thursday night. With the win, Baldwin clinched a berth in the WPIAL playoffs. Joey Moeller also scored for the Highlanders.

Butler 2, Seneca Valley 1 — Josh Burlingham scored to lift Butler (11-5, 9-5) past Section 1-AAAA champ Seneca Valley (12-3-1, 11-2-1).

Fox Chapel 1, Central Catholic 1 — Zane Ingram scored for Fox Chapel (10-3-3, 9-2-3), which played to a draw with Section 1-AAAA foe Central Catholic (4-12-1, 2-11-1). The Foxes finished runner-up in the section to No. 3 Seneca Valley (11-2-1)

Upper St. Clair 1, Mt. Lebanon 0 (OT) — Ben Bacdayan broke a scoreless tie in overtime to lead Upper St. Clair (11-2-2, 8-2-2) to a Section 2-AAAA victory. It was the first section loss of the year for Mt. Lebanon (13-2-1, 11-1).

Canon McMillan 3, Peters Township 0 — Joey Fonagy, Nino Civitate and Luke Gladden scored for Canon McMillan (12-3-1, 9-2-1) in a Section 2-AAAA win over Peters Township (3-9-3, 2-7-2).

Connellsville 5, Woodland Hills 2 — Luke Peperak scored twice to lead Connellsville (11-6, 9-5) past Woodland Hills (9-6-1, 7-6-1) in a matchup of playoff teams in Section 3-AAAA.

Hempfield 1, Latrobe 0 — Conner Prola scored the decisive goal as Hempfield (4-12, 3-11) edged Latrobe (5-9-1, 5-8-1) in Section 3-AAAA.

Plum 8, Penn Hills 0 — Tyler Kolankowski scored four goals and had two assists and younger brother Luke Kolankowski had three assists to help Class AAAA No. 1 Plum earn its first section title in 14 years with a Section 3 win over Penn Hills (2-15, 1-13). Darius Flowers, Jake Troy and A.J. Koma added goals for the Mustangs.

Kiski Area 3, Indiana 0 — Campbell Curry tallied two goals and one assist as the playoff-bound Cavaliers (10-5-2, 8-4-2) capped off their Section 1-AAA schedule with a win at Indiana (8-8-1, 6-7-1). Owen Zimmerman tallied a goal as well for the Cavaliers and Colton Giordano made six saves in the shutout.

Highlands 7, Armstrong 0 — Ethan Gillette recorded a hat trick as the Golden Rams (6-6-3, 5-5-3) shut out the River Hawks (2-16, 0-14) in Section 1-AAA. Shane Stefanik, Matt Cekada, Bryce Eddy and Eliot English added goals for Highlands, who needs a win or a tie at Hampton on Monday to clinch a spot in the WPIAL playoffs.

Hampton 4, North Hills 2 — Christian Waldschmidt had a hat trick to lead Hampton (11-3-2, 9-2-2) past North Hills (6-8-2, 4-8-2) in Section 1-AAA. Luke Staggers also scored for Hampton.

Mars 3, Knoch 0 — The Planets (14-1-1, 13-0-1) wrapped up the Section 1-AAA championship with a victory over the Knights (4-12-1, 4-9-1). Austin Rocke scored twice, and Dane Beller added a goal. Knoch handed Mars its only section blemish with a 3-3 tie Sept. 19.

Moon 1, Montour 0 (OT) — Justin Kopay scored the overtime winner as Moon (15-2, 11-1) defeated Montour (5-9-3, 4-5-3) in Section 2-AAA.

West Allegheny 8, Ambridge 1 — Caleb Miller had a hat trick and Johnny Dragisich scored twice as West Allegheny (11-5-1, 9-2-1) topped Ambridge (8-6-2, 5-6-1) in Section 2-AAA. Ambridge clinched a playoff spot despite the loss due to Montour’s loss to Moon.

Ringgold 6, Laurel Highlands 0 — Frank Lowstetter and Jason Vaccaro scored two goals apiece as Ringgold (10-6, 8-4) defeated Laurel Highlands (8-8, 6-6) in Section 3-AAA. Laurel Highlands remains in the fourth and final playoff spot in the section.

Trinity 12, Uniontown 0 — Elijah Cincinnati and Logan Errett recorded hat tricks as Trinity (10-4, 8-3) blanked Uniontown (0-15, 0-12) in Section 3-AAA.

Belle Vernon 4, Albert Gallatin 0 — Daniel Sassak scored twice and TJ Watson recorded the shutout as Section 3-AAA champ Belle Vernon (15-1, 11-1) defeated Albert Gallatin (7-6, 4-6). Maverick Selvoski and Tyler Kovatch also scored.

South Fayette 3, Chartiers Valley 2 — Gavin Eldrige scored twice to lead South Fayette (13-3, 10-2) past Chartiers Valley 6-7-2, 6-5-1) in Section 4-AAA.

Franklin Regional 7, Greensburg Salem 0 — Zach Johnston netted a pair of goals as Franklin Regional (14-0-1, 11-0-1) stayed undefeated with a nonsection win over Greensburg Salem (4-12, 3-8). Nolan Scholze, Blake Cooper, Anthony DiFalco, Jake Sciorilli and Addison Todd also scored.

South Park 1, Elizabeth Forward 0 (OT) — Dylan Weiss scored the overtime winner as South Park captured the Section 1-AA championship with a victory over Elizabeth Forward (8-6-1, 7-4-1).

Keystone Oaks 3, Steel Valley 0 — Rutger Randall had two goals and Ryan Vargo also scored to lead Keystone Oaks (10-1-1, 10-1-1) past Steel Valley (7-7, 7-5) in Section 1-AA.

Deer Lakes 1, Shady Side Academy 0 — For the second straight year, No. 2 Deer Lakes (13-3, 13-1) is taking home the Section 2-AA title after Thursday’s 1-0 victory over No. 3 Shady Side Academy (11-2-1, 11-2-1) at Lancers Stadium. With about 10 minutes left, Lancers midfielder Alex Rodgers received a pass at 35 yards, took a tap to his right foot and took a shot. The ball floated over Shady Side goalkeeper Bruce David’s fingertips and into the upper-right corner of the goal.

“That was the crown jewel of my soccer career,” Rodgers said. “I’m proud of myself. I was awestruck as I saw it go in. It was awesome.”

The Lancers almost converted again with just under six minutes remaining. Mike Sullivan sent a crossing pass through the box that gave AJ Dorman a point-blank shot, but David stonewalled him to keep the difference at one.

Burrell 5, Valley 1 — Jake Guerrini and Tajean DeGore both scored two goals as the Bucs (10-7, 8-6) clinched the final playoff spot in Section 2-AA with a win over Valley (3-12, 1-12). Nic Kariotis added one goal and one assist and Ian Smola tallied two assists in the win.

Freeport 4, Leechburg 0 — Isaac Wetzel and Hunter Hardin scored for Freeport in a Section 2-AA win at Leechburg (5-11-1, 3-10-1). Justin Kriess and Christian Waronsky netted their first goals for the Yellowjackets, and Dan Lynch had three assists. Owen McDermott made 16 saves for the Blue Devils.

Charleroi 8, Washington 0 — Cullin Woytovich had a hat trick and Jace Kepich added two more goals as Charleroi (16-0, 12-0) completed its Section 3-AA schedule undefeated with a victory over Washington (0-16, 0-12). Eben McIntyre, Dom Yocolano and Braden Pringle also scored.

Southmoreland 4, Yough 0 — Matt John, Brendan Moore, Tyler Dunn and Noah Kinter scored to lead Southmoreland (8-8, 8-4) past Yough (3-12, 2-10) in Section 3-AA. Andrew Rodriguez had an assist.

Serra Catholic 12, Geibel 0 — Joey Folino had a hat trick to lead Serra Catholic (8-5-2, 6-5-1) past Geibel (2-12, 1-10) in Section 2-A.

Carlynton 5, Eden Christian 2 — Carnel Kerr had a hat trick as Carlynton (14-2, 10-2) defeated Eden Christian (2-11, 2-10) to clinch the Section 3-A title. Tarek Alhussain and Demetrius Howe also scored for Carlynton.

Springdale 4, Riverview 0 — Chris Mitchell tallied a hat trick, and Ephraim Duku scored the fourth goal as the Dynamos (11-3, 10-2) defeated Riverview (7-6, 6-6) under the lights at Riverside Park. Duku also tallied two assists, and both Mitchell and Matt Haus served up helpers as well. Andrew Haus had three saves for the shutout. Springdale tied Carlynton atop Section 3-A, but dropped both regular-season meetings with the Cougars.

Monessen 8, California 4 — Cam Frolo scored six goals to lead Monessen (3-13, 2-10) past California (2-15, 0-12) in Section 4-A.

Girls soccer

Norwin 3, North Allegheny 1 — Katelyn Kauffman, Morgan Sigut and Dani Iannuzzo scored goals as No. 5 Norwin defeated No. 1 North Allegheny in a matchup of Class AAAA heavyweights. Norwin (15-1, 11-0) is in first place in Section 3. North Allegheny (13-2-1, 11-0) leads Section 1. Norwin closes out its section schedule with a matchup against second-place Penn-Trafford (12-4, 10-1) on Monday.

Seneca Valley 5, Fox Chapel 1 — Blair Echnat scored for the Foxes (8-7-1, 6-6) in the second half on an assist from Emma Wecht, but the Class AAAA No. 4 Raiders (11-3-1, 8-3) came away with a Section 1 victory. Fox Chapel owns the fourth playoff spot from the section and has secured a berth in the WPIAL playoffs.

Hampton 3, Central Valley 1 — Logan Nicklas netted two goals and Emily Felitsky also scored as Hampton (11-4,10-3) defeated Central Valley (8-7, 5-6) in a nonsection match.

Burrell 2, Apollo-Ridge 0 – Allie Vescio and Jordyn Kowalkowski had goals in the second half for Class AA No. 1 Burrell, which clinched at least a share of the Section 2 title with a victory at Apollo-Ridge (6-8, 4-7). The Bucs (14-0, 10-0) can clinch the section title outright Monday with a win over Valley or a loss or tie by Deer Lakes against Freeport. Maia Ferra and Megan Malits recorded assists for Burrell, and Delaney O’Brien made three saves in net. Madison Galinac tallied 23 saves for Apollo-Ridge. The Vikings can clinch a playoff spot with a win over Highlands on Monday.

Yough 5, Elizabeth Forward 0 — Justine Appolonia scored and Sara Krofchek recorded a shutout as Yough (13-1-1, 9-1-1) defeated Elizabeth Forward (7-7, 7-4) in a nonsection match.

Carlynton 1, Ellis 1 — Mikayla Walker scored for Carlynton (8-4-2, 5-4-2) in a Section 4-A tie with Ellis School (5-7-2, 4-4-2).

Springdale 4, Riverview 1 — Lilly Iadicicco, Ashley Farrell, Isabella Walsh and Alana Rudolf scored for Springdale (7-8, 5-5) in a victory over Section 3-A rival Riverview (1-11, 1-7) in the annual night game at Oakmont’s Riverside Park.

Girls tennis

Fox Chapel 5, Mars 0 — Charlotte James, Carissa Shepard and Catherine Petrovich won singles matches in straight sets as Fox Chapel defended its No. 2 seed in the first round of the WPIAL Class AAA team tournament. The Foxes improved to 15-1 and will host Mt. Lebanon, a 5-0 winner over Oakland Catholic, in the quarterfinals Monday. Katie Voigt and Paige Theoret rallied to win in three sets at No. 1 doubles, and Diya Reddy and Anna Ferris picked up a straight-set victory at No. 2 doubles.

Latrobe 5, Thomas Jefferson 0 — Singles players Jenna Bell, Carolina Walters and Reese Petrosky dropped a total of three games between them in straight-set victories as Latrobe advanced to the quarterfinals of the Class AAA WPIAL team tennis tournament. The doubles teams of Maya Jain and Emily Mondock and Avery Massaro and Bailey Noel also won in straight sets.

Pine-Richland 5, Hempfield 0 — Ellie Stokes won at No. 1 singles and Katelyn Terchik didn’t lose a game at No. 3 singles to lead Pine-Richland to a first-round win.

Peters Township 4, Franklin Regional 1 — Hannah Yan defeated Marra Bruce 7-5, 6-3 in a battle of top players at No.1 singles, but Peters Township won the other four matches to advance to the quarterfinals. Kat Wang and Adisyn Moorhead were singles winners for Peters Township.

Girls volleyball

Derry 3, Latrobe 0 — Kamryn Kelly had 11 kills to lead Derry to a 25-17, 25-23, 25-16 victory in a nonsection match. Rylee Ellis added seven kills and Hannah Wedow had five. Lissette Foster had six digs. Hayley Trice served up four aces.

Franklin Regional 3, Woodland Hills 0 — Franklin Regional recorded a 25-10, 25-19, 25-12 victory to win the Section 1-AAA title.

Penn-Trafford 3, Plum 2 — Penn-Trafford improved to 8-2 in Section 3-AAAA with a closely contested 25-21, 22-25, 25-21, 25-27, 15-8 victory over Plum.

Freeport 3, Burrell 0 — Class AA No. 3 Freeport (12-0, 10-0) clinched its 15th consecutive section championship with a win a sweep of Section 5 rival Burrell (5-5, 5-5). Samantha Clark had 10 service points and five kills, Tori Radvan had 10 kills, Lauren Lampus had eight kills, Mackensey Jack added 6 kills. Maddie Clark had 27 assists.

Deer Lakes 3, Apollo-Ridge 0 — Desiree Herman had seven kills for Deer Lakes (8-5, 8-3) in a senior-night win over Section 5-AA foe Apollo-Ridge (0-12, 0-10). Maddie Medine had four kills and seven aces for the Lancers, and Bryson Hazlett added five kills and five aces.

Knoch 3, Ambridge 0 — Kennedy Christy contributed 16 kills to led Class AAA No. 1 Knoch (15-0, 12-0) to a Section 4 win over Ambridge (7-5, 7-5). Skylar Burkett had 13 kills for the Knights.

Kiski Area 3, Gateway 0 — Kiski Area (9-3, 9-3) clinched a playoff berth with a Section 1-AAA sweep of Gateway (3-11, 3-8). The Cavaliers won 25-15, 25-13, 25-12.

Hockey

Indiana 4, Fox Chapel 2 — Ricky Downey had two goals, but Fox Chapel (0-1-1) fell in a PIHL Class A game at Indiana (2-0). Korbin Wilson, Danny Williams, Ethan Agnello and Tanner Agnello scored goals for the Indians. Colby Zmenkoski and Danny Downey had two assists each for the Foxes and Nash Wedner stopped 41 shots in goal.