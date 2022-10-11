High school roundup for Oct. 10, 2022: Peters Township tops Mt. Lebanon in girls soccer showdown

By:

Monday, October 10, 2022 | 11:21 PM

Metro Creative

Brooke Opferman had a hat trick and Cam Klein scored the tie-breaking goal in the second half to lead Peters Township (10-1-3, 9-1-2) to a 4-2 victory over Mt. Lebanon (12-2-1, 10-2) in a matchup of top teams in Section 2-4A girls soccer Monday night.

Aquinas Academy 3, Bishop Canevin 1 – Isabella Hite, Eliana Bou Samra and Ari Buchanan scored to lead Aquinas Academy (10-4, 6-3) past Bishop Canevin (5-9, 3-6) in a Section 4-A win. Josie Bochicchio scored for the Crusaders.

Avonworth 5, Freedom 0 – Jessica Hunt and Minah Syam had two goals apiece and Elena Zimmerman recorded the shutout for Avonworth (13-2) in a nonsection win over Freedom (11-4). Giana Babusci had a goal and an assist and Emma Luther added two assists for the Antelopes.

Beaver 9, Ambridge 0 – Lilia Battalini scored two goals and Abby Noah, Ana Hahn, and Emerson Connelly each had a goal and two assists for Beaver (6-4-2, 4-4-1) in a Section 1-2A win over Ambridge (2-12, 0-10).

Butler 8, Shaler 0 – Leah Weiland scored five goals and Sydney Patterson, Jessica Mohney and Lydia Mohney each scored a goal to lead Butler (8-6, 6-5) to a Section 1-4A win over Shaler (4-10-1, 3-9).

Canon-McMillan 9, Hempfield 0 – Canon-McMillan (5-7-2, 5-6-1) got goals from nine players in a Section 2-4A win over Hempfield (0-14, 0-12). Lilly Bane, Sydney Hares, Maddy Orr, Kristen Smith, Katie Adams, Layla Widenhofer, Caitlyn Stambaugh, Gia Chambers and Anne-Marie Whiteman found the net.

Charleroi 4, Waynesburg 2 – Bella Carroto had a hat trick to lead Charleroi (8-6, 6-4) past Waynesburg (11-3, 9-2) in a Section 2-A win.

Chartiers-Houston 10, Monessen 0 – Lexi Durkacs had a hat trick and Ava Capozzoli and Amelia Brose each added two goals for Chartiers-Houston (13-2, 10-1) in a Section 2-A win over Monessen (6-8, 2-8).

Elizabeth Forward 3, Laurel Highlands 0 – Abby Beinlich scored twice and Brooklyn Baldensperger also found the net for Elizabeth Forward (13-1-1, 11-0-1) in a Section 2-3A win over Laurel Highlands (7-7, 5-7). Emma Durant and Addyson Davis combined on the shutout.

Freeport 3, Valley 0 – Crystal Zembrzuski, Aleah Parison and Peyton Los netted a goal for Freeport (12-1, 9-1) in a Section 2-2A shutout of Valley (6-6, 5-5).

Greensburg Central Catholic 9, Serra Catholic 0 – Sara Felder scored five times and Riley Kerr had a hat trick as Greensburg Central Catholic (7-2, 7-2) cruised to a Section 1-A win over Serra Catholic (7-7, 5-6). Abi Chapman also scored for the Centurions.

Hampton 4, Gateway 1 – Audrey Bianco had a hat trick and Olivia Hoffman also scored to lead Hampton (11-3) past Gateway (3-10-1) in a nonsection win.

Keystone Oaks 1, McGuffey 0 – Kiera Hathaway scored the lone goal for Keystone Oaks (8-5-1, 5-3-1) in a Section 4-2A win over McGuffey (5-9, 2-7).

Mars 9, Indiana 0 – Piper Coffield and Julia Gagnon each scored two goals for Mars (11-0, 10-0) in a Section 1-3A win over Indiana (6-8-1, 5-6). Addison Girdwood, Reese Dunaway, Ava Lewis, Ainsley Ray and Lily Wolf also scored for the Planets.

Montour 2, Trinity 0 – Riley Hall and Julia Schiffy each scored a goal for Montour (7-5-2, 6-4) in a Section 4-3A win over Trinity (1-12, 1-9).

Moon 4, South Fayette 0 – Sydney Felton had two goals and Hailey Longwell and Kayla Leseck also scored for Moon (14-0, 11-0) in a Section 4-3A win over South Fayette (9-4-1, 7-3).

Mt. Pleasant 5, Yough 0 – Marissa Garn, Rylin Bugosh, Sophia Gonofsky, Adi Belanger and Morgan Gesinski scored as Mt. Pleasant (13-0, 8-0) clinched the Section 3-2A title with a win over Yough (6-6-1, 5-3-1).

North Allegheny 2, Fox Chapel 0 – Abigail Stager and Sophia Palmero scored and Natalie Rak earned the shutout as North Allegheny (15-1, 11-1) beat Fox Chapel (7-8-1, 5-6-1) in Section 1-4A.

North Catholic 8, Hopewell 2 – Simone Sharpless had a hat trick and Lauren MacDonald added a pair of goals for North Catholic (10-1, 9-0) in a Section 1-2A win over Hopewell (4-8-1, 4-5-1). Brittany Cullen, Morgan Schlegel and Rylee Rocco also scored for North Catholic.

Norwin 6, Baldwin 0 – Carmella Simko scored twice and Alyssa Aquilio, Julia Bursick, Ava Brucker and Ella Kauffman also found the net for Norwin (5-9-2, 5-7) in a Section 2-4A win over Baldwin (2-12-1, 1-11).

Oakland Catholic 1, Kiski Area 0 – Mia Lowry scored the decisive goal as Oakland Catholic (7-5-1, 7-3) defeated Kiski Area (6-9-1, 4-6) in Section 1-3A.

OLSH 7, Ellis School 2 – Alexa Taylor scored four goals to lead OLSH (10-4-1, 7-1-1) past Ellis (2-8, 2-6) in a Section 4-A win. Maura Randal, Daria Charron and Olivia Taylor also scored for the Chargers.

Penn-Trafford 5, Greensburg Salem 0 – Hannah Weisharr and Emilie Oslosky netted two goals apiece and Alexis Brown also scored as Penn-Trafford (7-3-4, 5-2-3) defeated Greensburg Salem (3-12, 1-10) in Section 3-3A.

Pine-Richland 1, Allderdice 0 – Manon Prokesch scored the winning goal for the Rams (6-5-1, 6-5-1) in a Section 1-4A win over Allderdice (4-9, 3-9).

Plum 8, Penn Hills 1 – Seven players scored goals for Plum (11-1, 9-1) in a Section 3-3A win over Penn Hills (3-12, 1-10). Goal scorers were Kaitlyn Killinger, Cam Rogers, Annabel Ahrin, Cameron Collins, Kemyll Walker, Emily Berrott and Kaley Simqu.

Ringgold 2, Belle Vernon 1 – Elizabeth Wilson scored both goals for Ringgold (10-5-1, 7-4-1) in a Section 2-3A win. Farrah Reader scored for Belle Vernon (7-7-1, 6-6).

Riverview 12, Jeannette 1 – Lola Abraham scored six goals and Riley Ulrich added four more as Riverview (5-5, 4-5) defeated Jeannette (0-11, 0-9) in Section 1-A. Lily Hood and Cailey Trosch also scored for the Raiders.

Seneca Valley 4, North Hills 0 – Ayla Ward, Ava DeMarco, Julia Lozowski and Abby Weis scored for Seneca Valley (11-0-2, 10-0-2) in a Section 1-4A win over North Hills (1-13, 1-10).

Shady Side Academy 10, West Mifflin 2 – Sadie Navid scored five goals and Lucille McCargo had a hat trick to lead Shady Side Academy (8-4, 7-2) past West Mifflin (6-5-1, 3-4-1) in a Section 4-2A win.

South Park 11, Brownsville 1 – Cassandra O’Connor and Amara Battista each had a hat trick for South Park (11-4, 8-1) in a Section 4-2A win over Brownsville (0-10, 0-8). Tori Latona, Gianna Carrillo, Kayla Bennett, Hayley Bennett and Taylor Vargo also scored for the Eagles.

Springdale 4, Steel Valley 0 – Grace Gent had a pair of goals and Briana Ross also scored as Springdale (10-2, 9-1) defeated Steel Valley (2-10, 2-7) in Section 1-A.

Thomas Jefferson 9, Albert Gallatin 0 – Abby Atkinson scored two goals and combined with Maddy Gula on a shutout as Thomas Jefferson (12-2, 10-1) defeated Albert Gallatin (1-12, -12) in Section 2-3A. Sami Maglicco added two goals and Natalie Lamenza, Camryn Gore, Bella Vozar, Emma Martinis and Kamryn Marcinko also scored.

Upper St. Clair 1, Bethel Park 0 – Maeryn Mannix headed home the game-winning goal in overtime and Upper St. Clair (8-4, 8-4) earned a Section 2-4A win over Bethel Park (10-3-1, 8-3-1). Sierra Dupre assisted on the goal.

West Allegheny 3, Chartiers Valley 0 – Delaney Evers scored twice and Andrea Hamilton had a goal for West Allegheny (10-6, 7-4) in a Section 4-3A win over Chartiers Valley (6-8, 3-7).

Woodland Hills 3, Ligonier Valley 0 – Emma Reyes had two goals, Olivia Wilson also scored, and Isabele Wilson recorded the shutout for Woodland Hills (8-5, 5-4) in a Section 3-2A win over Ligonier Valley.

Boys soccer

Carlynton 6, Brentwood 2 – Ryan Lewis registered a hat trick for Carlynton (8-4-2, 6-3-1) in a Section 4-A victory over Brentwood (4-9, 2-8).

Freedom 4, South Side 0 – Austin Tokar, Jordan Delon, Jaden Winterhalter and Luke Snavely scored and Trent Heasley had a six-save shutout as Freedom (11-3, 8-3) beat South Side (0-10-1, 0-8-1) in Section 1-A.

Jeannette 6, Ligonier Valley 1 – Jordan Taylor had a hat trick, Austin Emery scored two goals and goalkeeper Mitchell Steele converted a penalty kick as Jeannette (8-7) topped Ligonier Valley (2-11-1) in a nonsection match.

Serra Catholic 3, California 2 – AJ Mejalli had two goals and an assist and Collin Holmes also scored to lead Serra Catholic (7-6) past California (3-8) in a nonsection win.

Field hockey

Penn-Trafford 3, Fox Chapel 0 – Ava Hershberger scored three goals and Ella Morocco assisted on each of them in a Section 2A win for Penn-Trafford over Fox Chapel.

Hockey

Avonworth 4, Moon 3 – Jack Dolan had a goal and an assist and Austin Gatti, Conner Ralston and Joey Moore also scored as Avonworth (2-0) held on for a Class A victory. Brendan Camardese, Bradyn Woods and Carter Williams scored for Moon (0-1).

Central Catholic 1, Mt. Lebanon 0 – Noah Hritz scored the game’s only goal in the first period and Jakob Dold made 27 saves to earn the shutout for Central Catholic (1-0) in Class 3A. Austin Martin made 32 saves for Mt. Lebanon (1-2).

Chartiers Valley 7, Beaver 1 – Brady Narin registered a hat trick and Colin Ziolkowski made 30 saves in net, leading Chartiers Valley (1-1) to a Class A victory over Beaver (0-1).

Mars 7, Meadville 2 – Luke Olshenske had a hat trick and Nathan Bossola scored twice for Mars (1-1) in a Class 2A win over Meadville (0-2).

Montour 3, West Allegheny 2 – Holden Wilpula scored twice, including the game-winner in overtime, propelling Montour (2-0) past West Allegheny (1-0-1) in Class A. Chase Schaltenbrand had a shorthanded goal for the Spartans. Maxwell Tepsic and Pasquale Hively scored for West Allegheny.

Neshannock 6, Wilmington 1 – Nick Bucci had a hat trick and two assists to lead Neshannock (2-0) to a Varsity D2 win over Wilmington (0-2).

North Hills 4, Quaker Valley 3 – Alex Feigel scored the overtime winner to lift North Hills (1-0) to a comeback victory in Class A. Joey Spivak, Owen Soroka and Dillon Cobaugh also scored for North Hills. Jace Vasbinder, Riley Moore and Braeden Steffey scored for Quaker Valley (0-0-1).

Norwin 11, Plum 0 – Dom Cerilli had four goals and two assists and Mario Cavallaro picked up three goals and two assists as Norwin (2-0) defeated Plum (0-1) in Class A. Owen Burmeister stopped 15 shots for the shutout.

South Fayette 5, Butler 1 – Wes Schwarzmiller scored two goals and Nolan Murphy and Brayden Imler each had a goal and an assist for South Fayette (2-0) in a Class 2A win. Brody Simko scored for Butler (0-3).

Girls tennis

Pine-Richland 3, Latrobe 2 – Seventh-seeded Pine-Richland got wins from Lily Hynds and Rachel Smith at No. 2 and No. 3 singles and Samy Ravichandran and Kiana Strahotin at No. 1 doubles to win a first-round match in the WPIAl Class 3A team tournament. Avery Massaro won at No. 1 singles and Kira Floreck and Ava Shanefelter won at No. 2 doubles for No. 10 Latrobe.

The Rams will face No. 2 Shady Side Academy in Wednesday’s quarterfinals. The Bulldogs beat No. 15 Peters Township, 4-1, in the first round.

Other first-round results saw No. 1 Mt. Lebanon sweep No. 16 Oakland Catholic, 5-0, No. 8 Fox Chapel blank No. 9 Moon, 5-0, No. 5 Bethel Park top No. 12 Penn-Trafford, 4-1, No. 4 Upper St. Clair beat No. 13 Butler, 5-0, No. 3 North Allegheny defeat No. 14 Kiski Area, 5-0, and No. 6 Franklin Regional get past No. 11 Allderdice, 3-2.

Boys golf

Class 2A team semifinal –Patrick Bush and Roger Maloney each shot 75, helping Belle Vernon shoot 399 and pace three teams that advanced from Pleasant Valley G.C. to the WPIAL championship. Sewickley Academy finished second, shooting 411. South Park tied with Greensburg Central Catholic for third at 418, but advanced in a playoff by one stroke.

Bush and Maloney shared medalist honors with Carmichaels’ Mason Lapanna. South Park’s JP Tusai, Greensburg Central Catholic’s Wade Boyle and Wayneburg’s Braden Benke shot 76.

The other semifinal is Tuesday at The Links at Spring Church in Apollo. The finals are scheduled for Thursday at Cedarbook G.C. in Belle Vernon.

Volleyball

Albert Gallatin 3, Trinity 2 – Laney Wilson had 26 kills and 13 digs to help Albert Gallatin outlast Trinity in five sets in nonsection action. Kennedy Felio added four kills and 34 assists and Courtlyn Turner had 10 kills.

Jefferson-Morgan 3, Beth-Center 2 – Jessica Torres had eight kills, Ali Ostrich added seven and Alisa Long added six kills and five blocks for Jefferson Morgan in a nonsection win. Kayla Larkin had five kills and five blocks for the Rockets.

Mapletown 3, Charleroi 0 – Krista Wilson had 19 kills, eight digs and five aces, and Bailey Rafferty had 22 assists and seven digs for Mapletown in a nonsection win over Charleroi.