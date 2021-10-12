High school roundup for Oct. 11, 2021: Seneca Valley boys soccer flexes muscles

Monday, October 11, 2021 | 11:17 PM

Nathan Prex registered a hat trick as Seneca Valley (13-0-1, 10-0-1) cemented its status at the top team in Section 1-4A with a 5-0 boys soccer victory over North Allegheny (10-4, 7-4) on Monday. Will Bruno and Joey Coon each netted a goal for the Raiders, who swept the season series with the Tigers.

Ambridge 11, Ellwood City 1 — Will Gruca had four goals and Nathan Lambert scored twice for Ambridge (9-4, 8-3) in a Section 4-2A win over Ellwood City (0-12, 0-11). Ryan Conover, Nate Norton, Nate Bosh, Brett Mueller and Carter Stranko also scored for the Bridgers.

Belle Vernon 7, Uniontown 1 — Hunter Meade had two goals and an assist and Daniel Gordon netted two goals to lead Belle Vernon (11-3, 9-2) to a Section 3-3A victory over Uniontown (4-11, 0-11). Daniel Sassak had a goal and an assist to become the program’s all-time leader in points. Trevor Kovatch tallied a goal with two assists and Ben Coneybeer added a goal for the Leopards.

Burrell 2, Ligonier Valley 1 — Christian Driscoll had a goal and an assist for Burrell (6-6, 5-4) in a Section 2-2A win over Ligonier Valley (3-10, 2-8). Ethan Croushore added a goal for the Bucs, Kayden Ireland had an assist and Dom Ferra made seven saves in net.

Butler 6, Shaler 1 — Landon Mohney found the back of the net five times as Butler (12-4, 7-4) beat Shaler (4-12, 2-10) in Section 1-4A. Aiden Soley added a goal and Carson Knight had two assists for the Golden Tornado. Tyler Evangelista had the lone goal for Shaler.

Deer Lakes 6, Derry 0 — Ryan Hanes had a hat trick to lift the Lancers (7-3-1, 6-1-1) past Derry (0-13, 0-9) in Section 2-2A. Michael Butler, Joey Kushon and Jake McCutcheon added a goal each and Mason Metzler had a pair of assists.

Elizabeth Forward 10, South Allegheny 0 — Anthony Valerio had a hat trick, Will Sinay scored twice, and Ethan Bowser had five assists to lead Elizabeth Forward (10-2, 9-2) past South Allegheny (0-12, 0-10) in Section 1-2A.

Franklin Regional 8, Penn Hills 0 — Anthony DiFalco had a hat trick to lead Franklin Regional (12-2, 12-1) past Penn Hills (7-9, 6-7) in Section 4-3A.

Gateway 5, Greensburg Salem 4 — Brendan Strawser had two goals and two assists and Colton Corrie, Dietrich Zeisloft and Will Hansmann also scored to lead Gateway (10-6, 9-4) past Greensburg Salem (1-11, 0-11) in Section 4-3A.

Greensburg Central Catholic 13, Geibel 0 — Ryan Appleby had a hat trick and Mason Fabean, Carlo Denis and Ryan Reiter scored two goals apiece to power Greensburg Central Catholic (11-1, 10-0) to a Section 2-A win over Geibel (0-9-1, 0-8). Jackson Vacanti and Jake Gretz had a goal and three assists and Kyler Miller had a goal and two assists.

Highlands 6, Armstrong 2 — Sam Norris registered a hat trick to help Highlands (3-11, 2-10) earn a Section 1-3A win over Armstrong (1-13, 0-13). Cam Reigard, Jesse Maloney and Nathan Lehew each scored for the Golden Rams.

Kiski Area 3, Mars 2 — Owen Zimmerman, Zach Jordan and Anders Bordoy had a goal each for Kiski Area (12-3, 11-2) in a Section 1-3A win over Mars (11-4-2, 9-4).

McGuffey 3, Yough 1 — Dylan Stewart, Andrew Brownlee and Eddie Goodman each scored a goal to lead McGuffey (8-3-1, 8-2-1) to a Section 3-2A win. Joe Obeldobel scored for Yough (6-7, 6-5).

Moon 4, Blackhawk 1 — Reilly Nickles tallied a hat trick and Ryan Kopay added a goal and two assists to lead Moon (12-2, 11-2) to a Section 2-3A victory over Blackhawk (1-11-2, 0-11-2). Justin Zubroski had the goal for the Cougars.

North Catholic 8, Mohawk 1 — Dylan Greggs had a hat trick for North Catholic (7-5, 7-3) in a Section 4-2A victory over Mohawk (1-9, 1-9). Marcus Kurtz, Matt Denninger, Beckett Dunn, Lucas Gunther and Brody Dunn scored for the Trojans.

Plum 5, West Mifflin 0 — Lucas Pittman and TJ Schrecongost scored a pair of goals apiece for Plum (12-2-1, 11-1) in a Section 4-3A win over West Mifflin (6-9-1, 4-8). Zach Mauro added a goal for the Mustangs, while Pittman, Luke Kolankowski and Gage Andinolfi had an assist.

Sewickley Academy 8, South Side 0 — In a Section 1-A match, Aidan Zorn, Hudson Colletti and Michael DiSantis each scored two goals to lead Sewickley Academy (11-1, 9-0) over South Side (4-9, 1-8). Josh Chico and Daniel Torres each tallied a goal for Sewickley.

Shady Side Academy 2, Leechburg 1 — Owen Maartens scored the tie-breaking goal in the second half and Jackson Suski also scored as Shady Side Academy (10-0, 9-0) defeated Leechburg (6-4-1, 3-3-1) to clinch the Section 2-2A title. Ashton Redmond scored, assisted by Jake Mull, for the Blue Devils.

Springdale 1, Carlynton 0 — Chris Mitchell scored on a penalty kick as Springdale (9-4-1, 6-4-1) advanced to the playoffs with a Section 3-1A win over Carlynton (7-9, 4-7). Andrew Haus earned the shutout for the Dynamos.

Trinity 1, Washington 0 — Kyle Fetchko scored the decisive goal for Trinity (9-3-2, 8-3-2) in a Section 3-3A win over Washington (2-8, 2-8).

Trinity Christian 5, Jeannette 2 — Brady Volstad, Isaac Koerber, Courtney Wright and TJ Braun scored to lead Trinity Christian (5-6-1, 5-3-1) past Jeannette (7-4, 4-4) in Section 2-A.

West Allegheny 7, Chartiers Valley 0 — Keegan Amos scored a hat trick and Johnny Dragisich added two goals and an assist as West Allegheny (16-0, 13-0) beat Chartiers Valley (5-9-1, 5-8) to clinch the Section 2-3A championship. Mason Day recorded a goal and two assists and Brayden Lambert added a goal for West Allegheny. Jared Gola earned his 13th shutout of the year.

Girls soccer

Bentworth 2, South Allegheny 1 — Taylor Leonetti netted the game-winner and Tessa Charpentier also scored to help Bentworth (7-7-1) past South Allegheny (4-8-2) in a nonsection match.

Bethel Park 1, Upper St. Clair 0 — Lauren Heh scored the lone goal and goalkeeper Freya Blatz earned the shutout as Bethel Park (8-5-1, 5-5-1) beat Upper St. Clair (7-5-2, 5-4-2) in Section 2-4A.

Bishop Canevin 5, Sewickley Academy 0 — Ainsley Smith had a hat trick and Ashley Lippold scored twice as Bishop Canevin (11-0-1, 9-0-1) defeated Sewickley Academy (5-8-1, 4-6-1) in Section 4-A.

Burrell 2, Valley 0 — In Section 2-2A, Burrell (9-2-3, 5-1-3) was victorious over Valley (4-6-1, 2-5-1) behind goals from Tessa Mathabel and Kaitlyn Postupak.

Chartiers-Houston 5, Monessen 0 — Ashley Horvath had a hat trick to lead Chartiers-Houston (10-4, 7-3) past Monessen (3-10, 2-8) in Section 2-A.

Connellsville 6, Uniontown 0 — Mary Kate Lape netted a pair of goals to make her the all-time leading goal scorer in Falcons history with 105 as Connellsville (12-2. 11-1) was victorious against Section 2-3A rival Uniontown (0-14, 0-11). Madison Kinneer, Broke Lindstrom, Nevaeh Homborsky and Jocelyn Gratchic each tallied a goal.

Franklin Regional 6, Armstrong 0 — Morgan Walters had a hat trick and Sydney Lindeman added a pair of goals as Franklin Regional (9-3-1, 8-1-1) blanked Armstrong (1-12, 0-11) in Section 1-3A.

Greensburg Central Catholic 4, Serra Catholic 1 — Tatum Gretz scored a goal and had two assists as Greensburg Central Catholic (8-1, 7-1) was victorious over Serra (6-7, 6-5) in a Section 1-A match. Sara Felder had a goal and an assist and Sophia Fisher and Riley Kerr each netted a goal for the Centurions. Jules Filia scored for the Eagles on a goal assisted by Lydia Reith.

Mt. Pleasant 2, Yough 1 — Adi Belanger and Sophia Gonofsky each scored a goal as Mt. Pleasant (11-3, 8-0) beat Seciton 3-2A opponent Yough (10-3-1, 5-2-1).

Girls tennis

Quaker Valley 3, Greensburg Central Catholic 2 — Joyce Olawaiye won a three-set match at No. 2 singles to lead Quaker Valley to a first-round victory in the WPIAL Class 2A girls team tennis playoffs. Loren Barnes at No. 2 singles and the team of Lauren Blackmer and Kate Hines also won for the Quakers. Addie Kreutel and the team of Emma Riley and Juliette Steffensen won for Greensburg Central Catholic.

In other first-round matches, No.2 Sewickley Academy beat Ringgold, 5-0, No. 3 Beaver defeated North Catholic, 5-0, No. 4 South Park blanked Neshannock, 5-0, No. 6 Montour edged Southmoreland, 3-2, and No. 8 Central Valley topped Winchester Thurston. No. 12 Ellis School advanced when Valley pulled out of the tournament and No. 1 Knoch had a bye.

Field hockey

Peters Township 11, Allderdice 0 — Eleven goal scorers found the cage to lead Peters Township to a Class 3A win. Sofia Forlini, Ava Zimmer, Ella Liebscher, Serafina Forlini, Cece Backo, Annabelle Powell, Karson Martin, Anna Kokozynski, Brook Schavolt, Maddy Holmes and Elena Traficante scored.

Volleyball

Hempfield 3, Connellsville 0 — Morgan Rosensteel had four aces and 29 assists as Hempfield swept Connellsville in a nonsection match. Liz Tapper had 11 kills and Ahsley Hpsni and Ela Bringe each added six kills. Emma Hornyak and Zoey Hopkins each had four aces for the Spartans.

Mapletown 3, West Greene 1 — Mapletown (12-1, 10-0) dropped the first set, 25-21, but rebounded to win the next three to keep its unblemished Section 2-A record intact. Krista Wilson had 15 kills, 20 digs and three aces, Ella Menear contributed 14 kills and eight digs, and Taylor Dusenberry added 10 kills and six digs for the Maples.

Shaler 3, Moon 0 — Mia Schubert had 23 kills and Brook Schweitzer added 16 digs to help Shaler top Moon in a nonsection matchup of previously unbeaten teams.

Central Valley 3, Quaker Valley 0 — In a nonsection match, Central Valley swept three tightly contested sets against Quaker Valley 25-23, 31-29, 25-21. Alyssa Porter and Taylor Godshall led Central Valley with nine kills each while Abigail Glumac also had nine kills and eight digs. Ava Weber had 20 digs and Macy Laughner had 32 assists for the Lady Warriors.

Hockey

Bishop Canevin 5, Avonworth 1 – Ty Serakowski had a goal and two assists and Michael Parzynski, Aiden Malay, Braehm Brown and Jacob Malesky also scored for Bishop Canevin (2-0) in a Class B win. Avery Leffler scored for Avonworth (1-1).

Central Catholic 4, Mt. Lebanon 1 — Colin McCarthy and George Coyle scored a goal in the second before Sam Gaffney and Ethan Pievach tallied an empty netter each late in the third period in a Class 3A win for Central Catholic (2-0) over Mt. Lebanon (1-2). Jake Dold stopped 23 shots in net for the Vikings. Austin Martin made 26 saves for Mt. Lebanon.

Franklin Regional 6, Penn-Trafford 4 — Chase Williams had a pair of goals and Zach Abdallah, Zachary Zeto, RJ Kelly and Ben Yurko also scored to lead Franklin Regional (2-0) to a Class 2A win. Cam Kiste and Nate Loughner each had a goal and an assist for Penn-Trafford (1-1).

Kiski Area 4, Beaver 2 — Ethan George scored twice to pace Kiski Area (1-1) in a Class A win over Beaver (0-3). Matt Drahos and Matt Clinger also scored for the Cavaliers. Domenic Amthor made 39 saves for the Bobcats.

Meadville 7, Mars 1 — Michael Mahoney scored four times in the third period to help Meadville (1-1) pull away from Mars (0-2) in a Class 2A game.

Moon 6, North Hills 2 – Connor Moran had a hat trick and Zachary Love added a goal and two assists to lead Moon (2-0) past North Hills (0-2) in a Class A game.

South Fayette 3, Montour 2 – Jackson Brandebura and Conor Parme scored and Braydon Reighard had two assists as South Fayette (2-0) defeated Montour (0-1-1) in a shootout in Class 2A. Holden Wilpula and Hunter Fiedler scored for Montour.

Wheeling Catholic 6, Hampton 4 – Aden Cooey and Matthew Maroney scored twice for Wheeling Catholic (1-0) in a Class A victory. Danny Venture had a hat trick for Hampton (0-2).