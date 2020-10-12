High school roundup for Oct. 12, 2020: No. 2 Seneca Valley trips up No. 1 North Allegheny

Monday, October 12, 2020 | 10:59 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley’s Beaux Lizewski (center) celebrates with Caiden Oros (left) and Mason Baldwin after defeating North Allegheny on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in McCandless. The Raiders won, 2-1. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley’s Connor Schmidt (right) celebrates his goal with Beaux Lizewski during their game on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at North Allegheny. The Raiders won, 2-1. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley’s Beaux Lizewski (17) celebrates his goal with Sam DeFabbo during their game against North Allegheny on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in McCandless. The Raiders won, 2-1. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley’s Connor Schmidt (left) battles North Allegheny’s Jonathan Swann for possession during their game on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in McCandless. The Raiders won, 2-1. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley’s Connor Schmidt (left) battles North Allegheny’s Jacob Gardner for a header during their game on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in McCandless. The Raiders won, 2-1. Previous Next

Connor Schmidt and Beaux Lizewski scored to help No. 2 Seneca Valley (8-1-1, 8-1-1) to a 2-1 victory over No. 1 North Allegheny (9-2-1, 7-2-1) in a battle of WPIAL boys soccer title contenders Monday night. The teams tied 1-1 in their previous meeting this season.

Belle Vernon 5, Uniontown 0 — Daniel Sassak had four goals, and Nick Nagy also scored for No. 5 Belle Vernon (12-1, 10-1) in a win over Uniontown (0-4). TJ Watson recorded the shutout.

Bentworth 4, Washington 1 – Jerzy Timlin had two goals and Landon Urcho and Tucker McMurray also scored to help Bentworth (6-7, 5-6) to a nonsection win. John Derosa scored for Washington.

Burrell 6, Ligonier Valley 0 – Jake Guerrini recorded a hat trick and an assist to help Burrell (5-2, 5-2) earn a Section 2-AA victory over Ligonier Valley (2-8, 2-7). Justin Potts, Tajean DeGore and Colby Christy scored once for the Bucs and Nick Kariotis had two assists.

Butler 5, Shaler 0 – Landon Mohney had two goals, Carson Knight added a goal and an assist and Evan Fetter and Ian Llewellyn also scored to lead Butler (8-4-1, 7-3-1) to a Section 1-4A win over Shaler (4-8, 2-8). Carson Stein and Noah Wolford combined on the shutout.

Chartiers-Houston 11, California 0 – Matt Bucha and Austin Arnold netted hat tricks for Chartiers-Houston (8-3, 7-3) in a Section 4-A win over California (0-13, 0-10).

Elizabeth Forward 12, South Allegheny 0 – Mitchell Ulm had two goals and two assists and Robbie Hrabosky scored twice to lead Elizabeth Forward (9-2-1, 9-1-1) to a Section 1-2A win over South Allegheny (0-13, 0-11). Donovan Woytsek added a goal and two assists.

Franklin Regional 12, Penn Hills 0 — Anthony DiFalco had three goals and three assists, and Blake Cooper also had a hat trick to lead No. 2 Franklin Regional (12-1, 12-1) to a Section 4-3A win over Penn Hills (1-12, 0-12).

Freeport 3, Highlands 0 – Ethan Rapp made a dozen saves in net in his first varsity start to lead Freeport (3-7, 3-7) to a Section 1-AAA win over Highlands (4-10, 2-8). Garrett Risch and Caden Fajbik had a goal and assist each for the Yellowjackets, and Lukas Troutman scored a goal.

Keystone Oaks 2, South Park 1 – Rutger Randall and Rohan Shrestha scored goals as Keystone Oaks (8-3, 8-3) handed No. 1 South Park (10-1, 9-1) its first loss of the season in Section 1-2A. Sam Mussitch had an assist for Keystone Oaks.

Kiski Area 5, Gateway 2 – Campbell Curry had two goals, Anders Bordoy, Aaron Witt and Cole Fluman also scored, and Kiski Area (10-2-1, 10-2) defeated Gateway (5-5, 5-5) in Section 4-3A.

Leechburg 4, West Shamokin 0 — Luke Fox, Ashton Redmond, Gavin Cole and Jonah Zalenski scored for Leechburg (6-4) in a nonsection win at District 6’s West Shamokin. Owen McDermott recorded the shutout.

Mars 1, Knoch 0 – Nabil Lahlou scored on a penalty kick to propel Mars (12-0, 10-0) to a Section 1-AAA win over Knoch (3-7, 3-6).

Moon 2, Blackhawk 0 – Chris Brancato and Vincent Treonze scored and Jack Lenosky had two assists to lead Moon (9-3, 9-3) past Blackhawk (2-9-1, 2-9-1) in Section 2-3A.

Mt. Pleasant 3, Waynesburg 0 — Lucas Toohey had a hat trick, and John Menefee recorded the shutout as Mt. Pleasant (10-1, 10-1) topped Waynesburg (6-4, 5-4) in Section 3-2A.

Plum 4, West Mifflin 0 — Luke Kolankowski had a pair of goals as Plum (10-1, 10-1) won a Section 4-3A game at West Mifflin (6-7, 5-7). D.D. Flowers and Dylan Akut also scored. The win was Plum’s eighth in a row and its fifth consecutive shutout.

South Fayette 2, Beaver 1 – Chad Eldridge and Dan Gormley scored to lead South Fayette (8-3-1, 8-3-1) past Beaver (2-10, 2-10) in Section 2-3A.

Southmoreland 6, Brownsville 4 — Brendan Moore had a hat trick, Andrew Rodriguez added two goals and Tyler Rollinson also scored to power Southmoreland (5-7, 5-5) past Brownsville (1-11, 1-10) in Section 3-2A.

Springdale 6, Carlynton 1 – Billy Lawrence tallied a hat trick to lead the Section 3-A champion Dynamos (10-0, 8-0) to a victory over the Cougars (4-6, 3-3). Roman Liberati, Matt Haus and Duncan Caltagarone each added a goal, while Lian Dale, August Tabacheck, Mason Gent and Andrew Haus provided assists. Andrew Haus made six saves in the victory.

Thomas Jefferson 2, Ringgold 1 (OT) – Aidan Mohideen scored the winning goal off a corner from Jordan Chiprich to lead Thomas Jefferson (10-3, 8-3) to a Section 3-3A win. Jack Sella also scored. Shane Seiler had a goal for Ringgold (2-8, 2-8).

Trinity 9, Greensburg Salem 1 — Elijah Cincinnati scored four goals to lead Trinity (9-2, 9-2) past Greensburg Salem (2-10, 1-9) in Section 3-3A. Logan Errett added a goal and three assists. Tanner Dobrosky scored for Greensburg Salem.

Trinity Christian 4, Jeannette 0 — Gregg Sprenkel had a hat trick to lead Trinity Christian (8-4, 7-3) to a Section 2-A win over Jeannette (3-7-1, 2-7-1).

Girls soccer

Belle Vernon 13, Uniontown 0 — Jillian Butchki had three goals and four assists, including her 100th career goal, to lead No. 4 Belle Vernon (11-2, 8-2) to a win over Uniontown (0-6). Butchki is the fourth Belle Vernon player with 100 career goals. Izzy Laurita also had a hat trick. Grace Henderson recorded the shutout.

Bethel Park 2, Upper St. Clair 1 (OT) – Eva Blatz the tying goal late in regulation and the winner in overtime to lead Bethel park (4-4-1, 4-4-1) past Upper St. Clair (5-4, 5-4) in Section 2-4A.

Blackhawk 3, Chartiers Valley 2 – Morgan Wissner had two goals and an assist and Ella Martin also scored as Blackhawk (3-8, 2-8) railed for three goals in the last 20 minutes to beat Chartiers Valley (4-6-1, 3-6-1) in Section 4-3A.

Freeport 9, Highlands 1 — Eight Yellowjackets scored in a Section 2-2A victory over the Golden Rams (0-6, 0-6). Brittany Hanz scored twice for Freeport (3-4-1, 3-4). Emma Check had a goal and five assists. Crystal Zembrzuski, Aleah Parison, Hannah Thomas, Hannah Slaughenhoupt, Akina Boynton and Brianna Sutara also scored.

Greensburg Salem 6, Albert Gallatin 1 — Kylie Smith had four goals, and Taylor Carpellotti and Maddy Meloda also scored to lead Greensburg Salem (1-8-1, 1-8-1) to a Section 2-3A win over Albert Gallatin (1-7-1, 1-7-1).

Hampton 2, Gateway 1 (OT) – Megan Cook scored with 1:10 left in the second overtime to lead Hampton (8-1, 8-1) to a Section 1-3A win over Gateway (6-4, 4-3). Lucy Interthal had the assist on the game winner. Madison Hurst also scored.

Thomas Jefferson 3, West Mifflin 0 – Abby Atkinson, Emma Martinis and Natalie Lamenza scored and Maddison Sippey recorded the shutout to help Thomas Jefferson (9-2, 7-2) to a nonsection win over West Mifflin (4-10, 1-9).

Valley 2, Riverside 1 — Jada Norman and Alayna Carlisle scored for the Vikings (4-6) in a nonsection win over Riverside (5-7). Natalie Beckes had two assists, and Darnae Jackson made five saves.

Boys golf

WPIAL semifinals — Central Catholic finished one stroke ahead of Franklin Regional in a WPIAL boys golf semifinal tournament at Champion Lakes on Monday. Led by 2-under-par 70s from Rocco Salvitti and Carter Pitcairn, Central Catholic took first with a 384. Led by Zach Abdallah’s 73 and Michael Wareham’s 74, Franklin Regional shot a 385.

Peters Township took third. The top three teams at each semifinal advance to the WPIAL finals Thursday at Cedarbrook. Penn-Trafford finished fourth, led by a 1-under 71 from Alex Turowski.

In the other Class AAA semifinal at River Forest CC, Shady Side Academy, Fox Chapel and Norwin qualified for WPIALs.

Shady Side’s Adam Lauer led all golfers with a 3-under 68. Aidan Oehrle shot a 72 to lead Fox Chapel. Max Johnson carded a 74 and Eli Yofan a 75. Sal Cerilli and Trent Kablach shot 76 for Norwin.

In a Class AA semifinal at Duck Hollow, Sewickley Academy, Derry and Carmichaels moved on. Greensburg Central Catholic was fourth, two strokes out of a qualifying spot.

Girls tennis

Class AA WPIAL team tournament — North Catholic, South Park, Mt. Pleasant, Beaver, Burrell, Valley and Sewickley Academy won first-round matches to join top-seeded Knoch in Wednesday’s WPIAL quarterfinals. Knoch received a bye.

Burrell edged Quaker Valley 3-2. Caroline Dynka and Amber Bigler won singles matches, and Hannah Morrow and Lydia Flanagan won a three-set doubles match. The Bucs play Beaver in the quarterfinals. Valley defeated Montour, 3-2, to advance to face three-time defending Sewickley Academy. Elisabeth Ervin at No. 3 singles, Marisa Barca and Brinley Hegedus at No. 1 doubles and Brinley O’Sullivan and Adriana Vagnier at No. 2 doubles won for Valley.

The other quarterfinals pit Knoch against North Catholic and South Park against Mt. Pleasant.

Field hockey

Latrobe 8, Oakland Catholic 2 – Lauren Jones had five goals, Alexa Jogun added two goals and Lauren Sapp also scored to lead Latrobe (6-3, 6-2) to a Section 1-AA win. Haley Wojtseck had an assist.

Peters Township 4, Norwin 1 — Cassidy King had a hat trick, and Annabelle Rose also scored for Peters Township in Section 1-3A. Mackenzie Astorino scored for Norwin.

Pine-Richland 16, Allderdice 0 – Rylie Wollerton and Grace Merlack had hat tricks to lead Pine-Richland to a Section 1-AAA victory.

Girls volleyball

Hampton 3, Fox Chapel 1 – Kai Herchenroether had 18 kills and Kate Hovanec added 14 to help Hampton improve to 10-0 with a nonsection win. Bridget Wojcik had 17 digs. Claudia Braun had 40 assists, three blocks and six aces.

Mapletown 3, Jefferson Morgan 0 – Krista Wilson had nine kills and Taylor Dusenberry added eight kills to lead Mapletown to a Section 2-A win. Macee Cree had three aces and 23 assists, and Ella Menear added two aces, five kills and five digs.

Ringgold 3, West Allegheny 1 – Madi Smith had six kills, Kaiden Bubash 31 digs and Zoey Mundorff seven blocks to lead Ringgold to a Section 2-3A win. Haley Resosky had four kills and 29 digs.

Shaler 3, Moon 0 – Led by 17 kills from Mia Schubert and 11 from Morgan Gralewski, Shaler improved to 9-0 with a nonsection win. Addie Kania had 32 digs.

