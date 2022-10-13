High school roundup for Oct. 12, 2022: Thomas Jefferson takes control of section with win over EF

By:

Wednesday, October 12, 2022 | 11:15 PM

Emma Martinis had a pair of goals and Natalie Lamenza also scored to lead Thomas Jefferson to a 3-1 victory over Elizabeth Forward in a battle of the top two teams in Section 2-3A girls soccer Wednesday night.

The Jaguars (13-2, 11-1) can clinch first place with victories over Uniontown and Ringgold in their last two section games. Abby Beinlich scored for the Warriors (13-2-1, 11-1-1), who have one section game left with Belle Vernon.

Aquinas Academy 6, Ellis School 1 – Rebecca Guillen had a hat trick and Isabella Hite, Ari Buchanan and Tessa Duer also scored to lead Aquinas Academy (11-4, 7-3) to a Section 4-A win over Ellis (2-9, 2-7).

Avonworth 4, Ambridge 0 – Caroline Sweeny scored twice and Tess Pappas and Gracie Clerici added a goal each for Avonworth (14-2, 9-1) in a Section 1-2A win over Ambridge (2-13, 0-11).

Bethel Park 1, Canon-McMillan 1 – Eva Blatz scored for Bethel Park (10-3-2, 8-3-2) and Lilly Bane found the net for Canon-McMillan (5-7-3, 5-6-2) in a Section 2-4A draw.

Connellsville 2, Albert Gallatin 0 – Emma Tikey scored both goals for Connellsville (7-9, 7-6) in a Section 2-3A win over Albert Gallatin (1-13, 1-12).

Deer Lakes 1, Valley 0 – Bryanna Simonetti scored the lone goal to lead Deer Lakes (8-6-1, 4-6-1) to a Section 2-2A win over Valley (6-7, 5-6).

Greensburg Central Catholic 11, Steel Valley 0 – Sara Felder scored four goals, including the 100th of her career, to lead Greensburg Central Catholic (8-2, 8-2) past Steel Valley (2-11, 2-8) in Section 1-A. Ella Machusko had two goals and Lexi Graham, Riley Kerr, Jiana Patterson, Tori Walters and Antonia Stickle also scored.

Hampton 6, Armstrong 1 – Skye Bierker scored twice and Audrey Bianco, Amiya Johnson, Hannah Kirkpatrick, and Molly Interthal each scored once to lead Hampton (12-3, 8-2) past Armstrong (5-12, 2-10) in Section 1-3A.

Latrobe 2, Penn-Trafford 0 – Robyn Reilly and Annalyse Bauer scored and Sofia DeCerb recorded the shutout for Latrobe (9-2-2, 9-1-1) in a Section 3-3A win over Penn-Trafford (7-5-4, 5-3-3).

Ligonier Valley 0, East Allegheny 0 – Allyson Steffey recorded the shutout for Ligonier Valley (2-11-2, 1-7-1) and Kasey Beresford kept a clean sheet for East Allegheny (0-12-1, 0-9-1) in a scoreless draw in Section 3-2A.

Mars 8, Kiski Area 0 – Meredith Ashbaugh scored twice, Piper Coffield had a goal and three assists and Addi Girdwood added a goal and two assists for Mars (12-0, 11-0) in a Section 1-3A win over Kiski Area. Gwen Howell had a goal and an assist and Ainsley Ray, Julia Gagnon and Ava Lewis also scored for the Fightin’ Planets.

Montour 4, Chartiers Valley 0 – Riley Hall had a hat trick and Grace Bannon also scored to lead Montour (8-5-2, 7-4) over Chartiers Valley (6-9, 3-8) in a Section 4-3A win.

Moon 8, Blackhawk 0 – Hailey Longwell scored two goals, and Tessa Romah, Kayla Leseck, Sydney Felton, Addy Jacoby, Julianna Lantzy and Quinn Arnold each scored for Moon (15-0, 12-0) in a Section 4-3A win over Blackhawk (2-11-1, 1-10).

Mt. Lebanon 2, Norwin 0 – Leah Kessler and Melia Peer scored as Mt. Lebanon (13-2-1, 11-2) picked up a Section 2-4A win. Norwin (5-10-2, 5-8) was eliminated from playoff contention for the first time in program history.

North Allegheny 6, Allderdice 0 – Lucia Wells scored two goals and Sam Braden, Ally Ruiz, Anna Bundy and Kylie Dutkovich each scored for North Allegheny (16-1, 12-1) in a Section 1-4A win over Allderdice (4-10, 3-10). It was the Tigers’ fourth straight shutout.

North Catholic 2, Central Valley 0 – Lauren MacDonald scored both goals to lead North Catholic (11-1, 10-0) to a Section 1-2A win over Central Valley (4-9, 3-7).

Oakland Catholic 6, Obama Academy 0 – Mia Lowry had a hat trick and Gabby Folino scored twice to push Oakland Catholic (8-5-1, 8-3) past Obama Academy (0-12, 0-10) in Section 1-3A.

Peters Township 2, Upper St. Clair 1 – Cam Klein and Hannah Clark scored to help Peters Township (11-1-3, 10-1-2) edge Upper St. Clair (8-5, 8-5) in Section 2-4A. Maeryn Mannix had a goal for the Panthers.

Pine-Richland 3, North Hills 1 – Stephanie Cornelius had a pair of goals and Lily DeJesus also scored for Pine-Richland (7-5-1, 7-5-1) in a Section 1-4A win over North Hills (1-14, 1-11).

Ringgold 3, Laurel Highlands 2 – Abbey Whaley, Elizabeth Wilson and Maria Romasco each scored to push Ringgold (11-5-1, 8-4-1) past Laurel Highlands (7-8, 5-8) in a Section 2-3A win.

Riverview 6, Highlands 2 – Lola Abraham scored six goals and Brionna Long made six saves in a nonsection win for Riverview (6-5). Alana Settnek and Maja Ingebrigtsen scored for Highlands (0-15).

Seneca Valley 8, Shaler 0 – Lindsey Price, Emily Stratton, Ava DeMarco, Abby Weis, Julia Lozowski, Maddie Marcotte, Ashlee Libby and Gianna Donatucci scored for Seneca Valley (12-0-2, 11-0-2) in a Section 1-4A win over Shaler (4-11-1, 3-10).

South Fayette 4, Trinity 0 – Quinn Miller, Rachel Black, Paige Postufka and Olivia Renk scored to lead South Fayette (10-4-1, 8-3) past Trinity (1-13, 1-10) in a Section 4-3A win.

South Park 10, Keystone Oaks 0 – Cassondra O’Connor had a hat trick and Lauren Aultz and Hayley Bennett each scored twice to help South Park (12-4, 9-10 past Keystone Oaks (8-6-1, 5-4-1) in Section 4-2A. Tori Latona, Amara Battista and Emily Mihelcic also scored.

Springdale 6, Jeannette 0 – Addison Schussmann, Grace Gent, Ashley Spencer, Caity Stec and Mikayla Dileo scored to lead Springdale (11-2, 10-1) past Jeannette (0-12, 0-10) in Section 1-A.

Yough 4, Woodland Hills 0 – McKenzie Pritts had a hat trick and Kendalyn Umbel added a goal to push Yough (8-6-1, 6-3-1) past Woodland Hills (8-6, 5-5) in Section 3-2A.

Field hockey

Penn-Trafford 6, Upper St. Clair 1 – Ava Hershberger racked up five goals and Megan McBarron also scored for Penn-Trafford in a Section 2A win.

Shady Side Academy 3, Winchester Thurston 2 – Kate Nury had a hat trick to power Shady Side Academy to a Section 1A victory.

Girls volleyball

Leechburg 3, Valley 0 – Karli Mazak had nine kills and Emily Talarico and Macy Kubla added six kills apiece as Leechburg picked up a nonsection win. Ay’hauna Miller had four kills and Maddie Mastalerz and Anna Cibik each ahd five aces.

Girls tennis

Beaver 4, Indiana 1 – Chloe DeSanzo, Anna Mrkonja and Lily Pruszenski swept the three singles matches, losing a total of one game between them, as No. 3 Beaver rolled past No. 6 Indiana in the WPIAL Class 2A girls team tennis quarterfinals.

The No.1 doubles team of Ella Peluso and Mia Woodske also won for the Bobcats. Grace Cook and Johanna Welch won at No. 2 doubles for Indiana.

The top four seeds all advanced to the semifinals in Class 2A. No. 1 Sewickley Academy swept No. 8 Chartiers Valley, 5-0, No. 4 South Park beat No. 12 Southmoreland, 5-0, and No. 2 Knoch defeated No. 10 Derry, 5-0.

In Class 3A, No. 5 Bethel Park battled past No. 4 Upper St. Clair, 3-2, in the only upset of the quarterfinals.

Top-seeded Mt. Lebanon blanked No. 8 Fox Chapel, 5-0, No. 3 North Allegheny ousted No. 6 Franklin Regional, 5-0, and No. 2 Shady Side Academy beat No. 7 Pine-Richland, 4-1.

Times and sites for semifinal matches have not been announced.