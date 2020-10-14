High school roundup for Oct. 14, 2020: North Catholic knocks off Quaker Valley

Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Ben Esser had a goal and an assist to help No. 5 North Catholic to a 3-2 boys soccer victory Monday, handing No. 3 Quaker Valley its first loss of the season to move into a tie for first place in Section 4-2A.

Andrew Maddalon and Will Kunzmann also scored for North Catholic (11-1-1, 11-1-1). Keller Chamovitz and Ryan Edwards scored for Quaker Valley (11-1-1, 11-1-1).

Bentworth 3, Beth-Center 0 – Jaxon Selvoski, Jerzy Timlin and Julian Hays scored and Landon Urcho recorded the shutout to lead Bentworth (7-7, 6-6) to a Section 4-A win over Beth-Center (4-7, 4-6). It was the 150th career win for coach Gary Amos.

Blackhawk 4, Beaver 0 – Nolan Finkbeiner had a goal and two assists to lead Blackhawk (3-9-1, 3-9-1) past Beaver (2-11, 2-11) in Section 2-3A. Kaden Cvitkovic, Joey Saldivar and Jordan Patterson also scored. Aidan Wolfgong made six saves to record a shutout.

Burrell 14, Valley 0 – Jake Guerrini, Ethan Croushore and Seth Trisoline scored a pair of goals apiece for Burrell (6-2, 6-2) in a Section 2-2A win over Valley (0-8, 0-7). Ian Smola, Tajean DeGore, Noah Kleckner, Aiden Malits, Christian Driscoll, Cameron Wagner, Hadyn Herbulock and Luke Guerrini also scored. Carson Ley had three assists and Nick Kariotis registered two assists.

Charleroi 14, Brownsville 1 – Eben McIntyre scored a school-record seven goals to lead Charleroi (13-1, 11-1) past Brownsville (1-12, 1-11) in Section 3-2A. Sam Iacovangelo had a goal and seven assists. Arlo McIntyre and Dom Yocolano scored twice. Jake Caruso had three assists.

Elizabeth Forward 3, South Park 2 – Donovan Woytsek, Eli Barowich and Ethan Bowser scored as Elizabeth Forward (10-2-1, 10-1-1) clinched its first section title since 1998 with a Section 1-2A win over South Park (10-2, 9-2).

Franklin Regional 6, Kiski Area 0 — Zach Lorenz and Anthony DiFalco had two goals apiece, and Isaac Gamwo and Billy Christafano also scored for No. 2 Franklin Regional (13-1, 13-1) in a Section 4-3A win over Kiski Area (10-3-1, 10-3).

Keystone Oaks 2, Steel Valley 1 – Rutger Randall and Cy Garcia scored goals and Alex Oleksak had an assist to help Keystone Oaks (9-3, 9-3) to a Section 1-2A win over Steel Valley (5-7-1, 4-7-1).

Knoch 5, Highlands 0 – Grant West and Nick Dellarosa each scored a pair of goals for the Knights (4-7, 4-6) in a Section 1-3A victory over the Golden Rams (4-11 2-9). Addison Trofimuk also scored for Knoch, and Gabe Webb made two saves in the victory.

Mars 2, Hampton 1 – Tyler Nymberg scored twice as No. 1 Mars (13-0, 11-0) held off a challenge from its closest competitor in Section 1-3A. Max Saltrelli scored for Hampton (9-3-1, 8-2-1).

Moon 2, Montour 0 – Reilly Nickles and Vincent Treonze scored goals and Jacob Wieland recorded the shutout as Moon (10-3, 10-3) topped Montour (8-4-1, 8-4-1).

North Allegheny 7, North Hills 0 – Kensly Owens and Evan Anderson scored two goals apiece to lead No. 1 North Allegheny (10-2-1, 8-2-1) past North Hills (1-10, 0-10) in Section 1-4A.

Plum 4, Gateway 0 – Cannon Kuchinik had a goal and two assists to help Plum (11-1, 11-1) win a Section 4-3A match over Gateway (5-6, 5-6). Luke Kolankowski added a goal and an assist. D.D. Flowers and Gavin Chandler had a goal each.

Seneca Valley 2, Butler 0 – Nate Eastgate and Connor Schmidt scored to lead No. 2 Seneca Valley (9-1-1, 9-1-1) to a Section 1-4A win over Butler (8-5-1, 7-4-1).

Serra Catholic 10, Geibel 0 – Nick Almeter had four goals and Ben Del Rosso scored twice to lead Serra Catholic (8-4, 7-4) past Geibel (0-10, 0-10) in Section 2-A. Cameron Munsie, Noah Coppola, Brendan Cooley and Jon Sedlak also scored.

Thomas Jefferson 3, Belle Vernon 1 — Jack Sella had two goals, and Aiden Mohideen also scored as Thomas Jefferson (11-3, 9-3) knocked off No. 5 Belle Vernon (12-2, 10-2) in Section 3-3A.

Waynesburg 4, McGuffey 2 – Tyler Switalski had two goals and Colton Stoneking and Dalton Woods also scored to lead Waynesburg (7-4, 6-4) to a Section 3-2A win over McGuffey (4-8, 4-7).

West Allegheny 1, South Fayette 0 – Keegan Amos scored, assisted by Conner Blazer, and Jared Gola recorded the shutout as No. 4 West Allegheny (12-1, 12-1) clinched the Section 2-3A title with a win over South Fayette (8-4-1, 8-4-1).

Girls soccer

Bishop Canevin 5, Carlynton 0 – Ainsley Smith had three goals and an assist as No. 4 Bishop Canevin (9-0-2, 9-0-2) clinched the Section 4-A title with a win over Carlynton (1-13, 0-11).

Peters Township 3, Canon-McMillan 0 – Bliss Plummer, Cece Scott and Jillian Marvin scored to lead No. 3 Peters Township (8-1-1, 8-1-1) past Canon-McMillan (3-8-1, 3-8-1) to clinch the Section 2-4A title. Emma Sawich recorded the shutout.

Upper St. Clair 2, Mt. Lebanon 1 – Emily Rocco scored a pair of goals to carry Upper St. Clair (6-4, 6-4) past Mt. Lebanon (6-6, 6-5) in Section 2-4A.

Girls tennis

Knoch 5, North Catholic 0 — Laura Greb, Brooke Bauer and Emily Greb won singles matches for top-seeded Knoch in a sweep of No. 8 North Catholic in the WPIAL Class AA quarterfinals. Ally Bauer and Ava Santora won first doubles for the Knights, and Jade Nether and Lara Ejzak took second doubles. The Knights (12-0) will face South Park in Monday’s semifinals.

Sewickley Academy 5, Valley 0 — Simran Bedi, Ashley Close and Christina Walton won singles matches to lead second-seeded Sewickley Academy to a quarterfinal win. The Vikings, the Section 1-AA runners-up, finished with a 13-2 record.

South Park 4, Mt. Pleasant 1 — No. 5 seed South Park (11-1) handed No. 4 Mt. Pleasant (11-1) its first loss of the season in the quarterfinals. Nicole Kempton, Haley Spitznagel and Alyson Fisher swept the singles matches for the Eagles.

Field hockey

Penn-Trafford 13, Woodland Hills 1 — Emma Little and Allyson Doran had hat tricks to lead Penn-Trafford to a Section 1-AA win.

Girls volleyball

California 3, Mapletown 2 – Ca’Mari Walden had eight aces, nine kills, nine digs and five blocks to lead California to a Section 2-A win. Tayla Pascoe added nine kills and 11 digs. Elaina Nicholson had six kills and nine digs. Ella Menear led Mapletown with 13 kills and 11 digs.

Plum 3, Woodland Hills 0 — The No. 2 Mustangs (12-0) breezed past the Wolverines (1-9) in Section 1-AAA action, 25-6, 25-8 and 25-14.