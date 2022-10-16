High school roundup for Oct. 15, 2022: Plum boys soccer wins matchup of section champs

Saturday, October 15, 2022 | 10:08 PM

TJ Schrecongost had two goals and an assist and Aldi Flowers and Brady French also scored to lead Plum (16-1-1) to a 4-1 boys soccer victory over Shady Side Academy (13-2) in a nonsection matchup of section champs Saturday.

Bentworth 9, Uniontown 1 – Jerzy Timlin had four goals and two assists to lead Bentworth (12-5) to a nonsection win over Uniontown (0-14-1). John Scott added a goal and two assists.

Bethel Park 2, Brashear 1 – Miles Jackson scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lead Bethel Park (13-4) to a nonsection win. Cody Hendrych-Bondra also scored for the Black Hawks.

Brownsville 3, California 2 – Derrick Tarpley had a pair of goals and Michael Stetson also scored for Brownsville (11-7) in a nonsection win. Darryl Ray and Kris Weston scored for California (4-10).

Butler 2, Pine-Richland 1 – Dylan Murphy scored a pair of goals to lead Butler (12-4-2, 8-4-2) past Pine-Richland (11-4-1, 9-4-1) in Section 1-4A.

Greensburg Central Catholic 7, Elizabeth Forward 0 – Carlo Denis scored five goals to lead Greensburg Central Catholic (14-2) to a nonsection win over Elizabeth Forward (6-11). Jake Gretz added a goal and four assists while Kyler Miller contributed three assists.

Leechburg 2, Jeannette 0 – Jake Mull scored a pair of goals to lead Leechburg (6-9-1, 5-9) past Jeannette (8-9, 5-9) in Section 2-2A. Goalkeeper Owen McDermott recorded the shutout and added an assist for the Blue Devils.

Shaler 8, Hempfield 0 – Dunnovan Ronel scored three goals and Josh Jashinski and Ethan Opiela added two goals each as Shaler (7-10) shut out Hempfield (0-17) in nonsection play.

Trinity 2, McGuffey 0 – Connor Smith and Owen Baker scored and Ryan Torboli recorded the shutout as Trinity (12-5) defeated McGuffey (12-5-1) in nonsection play.

Football

Burgettstown 41, Carlynton 0 – Brodie Kuzior and Ryan Murray scored two touchdowns apiece as Burgettstown (5-2, 4-1) clinched a playoff spot with a win over Carlynton (0-8, 0-5) in the Class A Black Hills Conference. Sondre Lunde threw for a touchdown to Murray and ran for another for the Blue Devils. Caleb Russell added a TD run.

Girls soccer

Belle Vernon 8, Uniontown 0 – Farrah Reader scored six goals, including the 100th of her career, as Belle Vernon (8-7-1, 7-6) shut out Uniontown (0-16, 0-13) in Section 3-2A. Kataira Rhodes added a goal and three assists while Ava Scalise contributed two assists.

Moon 6, Mt. Pleasant 0 – Melina Killmeyer had two goals as Moon (16-0) defeated Mt. Pleasant (14-1) in nonsection play. Syd Felton added one goal and two assists for Moon, which has outscored its opponents 73-1 this season.

Springdale 1, Burrell 0 – In nonsection play, Ashley Ross scored the game’s only goal while Ashley Ross recorded the shutout as Springdale (12-2) defeated Burrell (10-3-3). The loss snapped a 10-game unbeaten streak for Burrell.

Mars 9, Greensburg Central Catholic 1 – Ainsley Ray had a hat trick and Addi Girdwood added a goal and four assists as Mars (13-0) defeated Greensburg Central Catholic (9-4) in a nonsection matchup. Eden Gerlach, Piper Coffield, Gwen Howell, Kayleigh Clark and Olivia Wilson also scored for the Fightin’ Planets. Jiana Patterson scored for the Centurions.

Plum 3, Chambersburg 1 – Camryn Rogers had a pair of goals and Rayla Smith also scored to lead Plum (13-1) to a nonsection victory at Highmark Stadium.