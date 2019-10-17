High school roundup for Oct. 16, 2019: Elizabeth Forward beats Seton LaSalle to tune up for boys soccer playoffs

By:

Wednesday, October 16, 2019 | 10:42 PM

Tribune-Review Burrell’s Jake Guerrini (19), who had a hat trick against Riverview on Wednesday, chases a through ball during a game against Shady Side Academy on Sept. 4, 2018.

Andrew Smith and Donovan Woytsek scored goals as Elizabeth Forward (9-8-1) tuned up for the playoffs with a boys soccer win over Section 4-A champ Seton LaSalle (8-6-3) on Wednesday night. Austin Onofrey and Logan Cherepko combined on the shutout.

Burrell 6, Riverview 0 — The Bucs (11-7, 8-6) capped off their regular season with a nonsection victory over the Raiders (7-7, 6-6). Jake Guerrini nabbed a hat trick and Christian Driscoll, Drew Oriat, CJ Opyrchal added goals.

Springdale 6, Valley 1 — The Dynamos (13-3, 10-2) finished off their regular season schedule with a nonsection victory over the Vikings (3-13, 1-12). Alex Barch scored two goals. Four other Dynamos found the back of the net.

Girls soccer

Plum 1, Hampton 1 — Katelyn Killinger had a goal for Plum (14-1-1), which played to a draw with Hampton (11-5-1) in a nonsection game. Jamie Seneca assisted on Killinger’s goal.

South Fayette 3, Mt. Lebanon 1 — Julianna Ruzza, Anna Hertzler and Caroline Fleming scored as South Fayette (9-8) rallied from an early deficit to defeat Mt. Lebanon (3-15) in a nonsection match. Melia Peer scored for Mt. Lebanon.

Deer Lakes 6, Armstrong 0 — Lily Litrun scored three goals and Maddy Boulos scored two more as the Lancers (13-3-1, 9-3), capped off their regular season with a victory. Annabella Vergerio added the sixth goal and Abby Cacurak had one save in net for the shut out.

North Hills 5, Ringgold 1 — Olivia Yoder and Alexa Smolensky scored two goals apiece as North Hills (3-12-1) defeated Ringgold (8-10-0).

Bentworth 12, Monessen 0 — Paige Marshalek scored four goals and Jocelyn Timlin had a hat trick as Bentworth (16-1, 12-0) closed out an undefeated Section 2-A season with a win over Monessen (5-13, 2-10). Caroline Rice, Lindsay Davis, Tessa Charpentier, Reagan Schreiber and Rori Schreiber also scored. Jasmine Manning recorded her 12th shutout.

Allderdice 1, Obama Academy 0 — Senior Laura Brodkey scored the decisive goal and freshman Jillian Blake recorded her fifth shutout of the season as Allderdice (5-9-2) defeated Obama Academy (8-8-2) in a nonsection match.

Ligonier Valley 2, United 0 — Olivia Anto scored on a penalty kick and set up Katie Lawson for a goal to lead Ligonier Valley (7-9) past United in District 6.

Cross country

Freedom Cross Country Invitational — Greensburg Salem runners took the top three spots en route to winning the girls team title at the Freedom Cross Country Invitational at Brush Creek Park on Wednesday.

Natalie DiCriscio took first with a time of 21 minutes, 34 seconds. She was followed closely by Jamie Tanto (21:36) and Maria Scarpa (21:46). Joula Anderson (22:37) finished sixth. Brenna Slezak (23:36) and Hannah Messer (24:00) also finished in the top 20.

Riverview was second, led by Ally Johnson, who finished in 10th place at 23:13.

Winchester Thurston won the boys team title, led by first-place finisher Scott Routledge (16:52).

Riverview was second, led by third-place finisher Mason Ochs (17:31). Greensburg Salem finished third, led by sixth-place finisher Quintin Gatons (17:37).

Girls volleyball

Leechburg 3, Riverview 0 — A night after losing a five-set match to Class A No. 6 Greensburg Central Catholic, the Leechburg girls volleyball rebounded with a victory at Riverview. The Blue Devils (11-4, 9-4) won 25-17, 25-19, 25-23. Brennan Callahan had five kills and five aces, and Maddie Ancosky added 11 kills. Lauren Dugan led the Raiders with four kills and a block.

Field Hockey

Peters Township 2, Fox Chapel 1 — Sloan Rost scored the lone goal for Fox Chapel in a Division I loss to Peters Township. Mia Pugliano and Nica Schratz scored for the Indians.