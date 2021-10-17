High school roundup for Oct. 16, 2021: No. 1 Sto-Rox rolls past Western Beaver

Saturday, October 16, 2021 | 11:00 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sto-Rox’s Jaymar Pearson returns an interception for a touchdown against Avonworth on Sept. 17. He rushed for three scores against Western Beaver on Saturday.

Jaymar Pearson rushed for 171 yards and three touchdowns and Josh Jenkins threw for 243 yards and a trio of scores to lead No. 1 Sto-Rox (8-0, 3-0) to a 41-0 victory over Western Beaver (6-2, 2-1) in a Class 2A Three Rivers Conference matchup Saturday.

Pearson scored on runs of 78, 12 and 83 yards. Diego Ellis (28 yards), Jaymont Green-Miller (22) and Terry Booth (19) caught touchdown passes. Green-Miller had four catches for 94 yards.

Shenango 14, OLSH 7 — Aaron Martin scored a pair of first-half touchdowns and the defense made it stand up, giving Shenango a Class A Big Seven Conference win. Martin scored on a 32-yard pass from Sam Patton and a 1-yard run. CJ Miller ran 23 times for 149 yards for the Wildcats (3-4, 3-2). Nehemiah Azeem was 19 for 46 for 202 yards and a 10-yard TD pass to Ziggy McIntosh for OLSH (5-2, 3-2).

Bishop Canevin 35, Jeannette 0 — Jason Cross ran for one touchdown and threw for two others to lead Bishop Canevin to a Class A Eastern Conference victory. Cross scored from a yard out and hit Xavier Nelson for a 45-yard score in the first quarter as Bishop Canevin (7-1, 4-1) jumped out to a 20-0 lead on the Jayhawks (1-7, 1-4). Cross connected with Jayden Lindsey on a 13-yard scoring strike in the second half. Keshawn Harris and Donovin Mitchell also scored rushing touchdowns.

Boys soccer

Belle Vernon 8, Uniontown 1 — Daniel Sassak had four goals and two assists to lead Belle Vernon (12-4, 10-3) past Uniontown (4-13, 0-13) in Section 3-3A. Tyler Kovatch, Trever Kovatch, Luke Kimmel and Dylan Rathway also scored for the Leopards. Sassak has 27 goals this season, giving him 97 for his career.

Bethel Park 3, Central Catholic 1 — Sean Eckert scored two goals to lead Bethel Park (6-8-2) to the nonsection victory against Central Catholic (7-5-1).

Burrell 3, Knoch 2 — Christian Driscoll, Connor Kariotis and Jayson Ireland scored goals while goalkeeper Dom Ferra made 10 saves to lift Burrell (7-6) to a nonsection win at Knoch (6-8-2).

Carlynton 9, Carrick 1 — In nonsection play, Dom Beglinger scored twice as Carlynton (9-10) downed Carrick.

Hempfield 1, Mt. Pleasant 0 — Owen August scored as Hempfield (1-11) snapped a 23-game losing streak by defeating Mt. Pleasant (6-6-2) in nonsection play.

Jeannette 5, Yough 2 — Jordan Taylor scored all five goals for Jeannette (10-4) in its nonsection win over Yough (6-9). Taylor has 41 goals this season. Joe Obeldobel scored both Yough goals.

Leechburg 1, Deer Lakes 0 — Leechburg (8-4-1, 5-3-1) took advantage of an own goal and Owen McDermott made 10 saves in net in a Section 2-2A win. Nick Braun made nine saves for the Lancers (8-4-1, 7-2-1).

Moon 5, Trinity 0 — Reilly Nickles and Jacob Puhalla scored two goals each to lead Moon (14-2) to the nonsection shutout over Trinity (10-4-2). Nickles added an assist while Dominic Corrado contributed one goal and one assist.

North Allegheny 3, Upper St. Clair 0 — Arnav Patel scored two second-half goals as North Allegheny (12-4) shut out Upper St. Clair (6-8-2) in nonsection play.

Penn-Trafford 5, Gateway 0 — Conner Williams recorded the hat trick as Penn-Trafford (8-7) beat Gateway (10-8) in nonsection play.

Plum 1, Allderdice 0 — Luke Kolankowski scored and Owen Zalewski recorded the shutout as Plum (14-2-1) defeated Allderdice (12-4-1) in nonsection play. Lucas Pittman assisted on Kolankowski’s goal.

Shaler 4, Beaver 2 — Josh Jashinski had a goal and an assist as Shaler (4-12) beat Beaver (2-11-1) in nonsection play.

Girls soccer

Blackhawk 3, Freedom 2 — Marliegh Coakley, Ella Watterson and Ava Bielawski scored for Blackhawk (6-7) in its nonsection win against Freedom (11-3). The loss snapped Freedom’s 11-game winning streak.

Chartiers-Houston 2, OLSH 1 — Kayla Brose scored the game-winning goal in double overtime to lead Chartiers-Houston (13-4) to the nonsection win against OLSH (6-8-1).

Greensburg Central Catholic 8, Ligonier Valley 0 — Tatum Gretz had a hat trick and two assists and Sara Felder added a pair of goals and assists each to lead the Centurions (11-1, 10-1) past Ligonier Valley (2-14, 2-10) in Section 1-A. Tori Walters also scored twice for Greensburg Central Catholic.

Latrobe 6, Hempfield 0 — Regan Reilly scored three goals to lead Latrobe (11-0-1, 8-0-1) to the Section 3-4A shutout against Hempfield (0-15, 0-9). Robin Reilly and Ella Bulava added a goal and an assist each. Sofia DeCerb and Corinne Brunetto shared the shutout.

Penn-Trafford 6, Gateway 1 — In nonsection play, Malia Kearns and Jessie Gadagno each had two goals and an assist as Penn-Trafford (6-9) beat Gateway (9-6-1). Alexis Brown added one goal and one assist.

Seneca Valley 4, Kiski Area 0 — Liv Senff scored all four goals for Seneca Valley (12-3-2) in the Raiders’ nonsection win against Kiski Area (9-9).

South Park 2, Chartiers Valley 0 — Maya Wertelet scored her 17th goal of the season as South Park (11-2-4) shut out Chartiers Valley (3-13-1) in nonsection play. Cassondra O’Connor added her 10th goal of the season.

Springdale 7, Ellis School 0 — Grace Gent had a pair of goals to pace Springdale (16-1) in a nonsection win over Ellis School (2-10). Isabella Walsh, Carissa Walsh, Lilly Iadicicco, Ashley Ross and Ariana Feizi scored once for the Dynamos.

Waynesburg 1, McGuffey 0 — Brenna Benke scored a goal that was assisted by Ashlyn Basinger for Waynesburg (5-8, 3-7) in a Section 3-2A win over McGuffey (6-9, 3-7).