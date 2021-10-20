High school roundup for Oct. 19, 2021: Nathan Prex leads Seneca Valley to tune-up win

Tuesday, October 19, 2021 | 11:30 PM

Nathan Prex had a hat trick as Seneca Valley defeated Franklin Regional 7-1 Tuesday in a nonsection tune-up for WPIAL boys soccer title contenders.

Beaux Lizewski scored twice and Joey Coon and Jeremiah Laslavic also scored for Seneca Valley (15-0-1). Anthony DiFalco scored for Franklin Regional (13-3).

WPIAL playoff pairings will be announced at 2 p.m. Wednesday on Trib HSSN.

Butler 4, Mercer 0 — Landon Mohney became the all-time career goal leader for Butler (13-5, 7-5) in scoring all four goals for the Golden Tornado in a nonsection match against Mercer.

Laurel Highlands 12, Washington 1 — Matt Lucas had four goals and two assists and Nico Johnson had a hat trick to lead Laurel Highlands (15-3, 11-3) to a Section 3-3A win over Washington (2-11, 2-11). Harry Radcliffe had two goals and three assists, and Joey Lemansky, Manny Olivares and Trey SHaffer also scored.

McGuffey 8, Beth Center 0 — Larry Goodman led the way with two goals as McGuffey (9-4-2, 7-3-2) took its nonsection match against Beth Center (0-15, 0-10). Dalton Kuhn, Rocco Deluca, Aidan Rutan, Dylan Stewart, Anthony Zatta and Elijah Jones scored for the Highlanders.

Moon 8, North Hills 0 — Ryan Kopay found the net twice and Reilly Nickles added a goal and three assists to lift Moon (15-2, 12-2) over North Hills (2-14, 0-12) in a nonsection match. Chris Brancato and Charlie Basil each added a goal and an assist and Dominic Corrado, Austin Hiles and Evan Thomas each scored for the Tigers.

Mt. Pleasant 5, Greensburg Salem 2 — Lukas Rivardo had three goals and an assist, Braden Heiser added two goals and two assists, and Eli Duvall contributed an assist to help Mt. Pleasant (7-6-2) past Greensburg Salem (1-16) in a nonsection match.

Peters Township 4, Pine Richland 1 — Brady Sorrell, Nick MaGee, Andrew Massucci and Austin Marmol scored to give Peters (14-1-1, 10-1-1) the nonsection win over Pine Richland (6-9-2, 5-7). Massucci had two assists and Blake Gaebelhart had one for Peters.

Girls soccer

Avonworth 4, Hopewell 0 — Ava Wert had a goal and two assists and Mia Burens added a goal and two assists to lead Avonworth (12-3-1, 8-1-1) to a Section 1-2A win over Hopewell (7-9-1, 1-8). Gianna Babusci and Minah Syam also scored.

Bishop Canevin 7, Carlynton 0 — Ainsley Smith netted a hat trick and Lauren Kirsch added two goals as Bishop Canevin (13-0-1, 11-0-1) closed out Section 4-A play with a win over Carlynton (0-15-1, 0-12). Ashley Lippold and Josie Bochiccio were the other goal scorers for the Lady Crusaders, who went undefeated in the section for the second consecutive year.

Blackhawk 1, Central Valley 0 — Ella Martin scored the lone goal of the match to propel Blackhawk (7-8, 3-8) to a Section 4-3A win over Central Valley (3-12-2, 1-11).

Freeport 3, Armstrong 1 — Emma Check scored twice and Aleah Parison had a goal to lead Freeport (5-10-1) past Armstrong (1-14) in a nonsection game.

Deer Lakes 6, Keystone Oaks 0 — Ashley McAdams had a hat trick and Maddy Boulos, Lexie Lollo and Julia Bonner also scored as Deer Lakes (10-7) blanked Keystone Oaks (7-11) in a nonsection match.

Southmoreland 10, Charleroi 2 — Olivia Cernuto scored four goals and Taylor Klingensmith found the net twice as Southmoreland (12-1-2) beat Charleroi (3-12-1) in a nonsection match.

Thomas Jefferson 1, South Park 0 — Emma Martinis scored the decisive goal to lead Thomas Jefferson (12-6) past South Park (11-3-4) in a nonsection matchup of playoff teams.

Field hockey

Penn-Trafford 9, Latrobe 0 — Ava Hershberger scored four goals to run her season total to 35, breaking the single-season school record of 34 set by Amanda Steffey in 2012, in a Class 2A win for Penn-Trafford. Hershberger also had a pair of assists. Delaney Shushko scored three goals and Maddy Keenan had a goal and an assist. Ashley House also scored and Megan McBarron had an assist.

Girls volleyball

Apollo-Ridge 3, Trinity Christian 1 — The Vikings won the first two sets 25-23, 25-18, lost the third set 25-22, but closed out the match with a 25-20 win in set four to earn a Section 4-A victory.

Bishop Canevin 3, Eden Christian 0 — Abbie Maziark had 10 kills and Sani Jones added six kills and 22 assists as Bishop Canevin rolled to a 25-14, 25-17, 25-12 victory, clinching the Section 3-A title and running the Crusaders’ section winning streak to 67 matches.

Chartiers Valley 3, West Mifflin 0 — Chartiers Valley swept West Mifflin 25-23, 25-16, 25-22 in a Section 2-3A match.

Elizabeth Forward 3, Belle Vernon 1 — Elizabeth Forward won a Section 3-3A match in four sets, 25-17, 23-25, 25-17, 26-24. Lindsay Nagy led Belle Vernon with seven kills.

Franklin Regional 3, Woodland Hills 0 — Ella Evans had 10 kills and Lily Alisesky added eight kills as Franklin Regional beat Woodland Hills in a Section 1-3A match. Sydney Breitkreutz added eight aces for the Panthers.

Frazier 3, Carmichaels 0 — Frazier won the first two tightly contested sets 29-27, 26-24 and ran away with the third 25-8 to beat Carmichaels in a Section 3-2A match. Frazier earned at least a share of the Section 3-2A championship with the win.

Freeport 3, Burrell 0 — The Yellowjackets won in straight sets 25-15, 25-12, 25-11 over Burrell in a Section 5-3A match.

Latrobe 3, Connellsville 1 — Anna Rafferty had 15 kills and Emma Blair added nine to lead Latrobe to a 25-18, 20-25, 25-13, 25-20 victory in Section 3-4A. Lily Fenton had 31 assists and Baily Watson added 20 digs.

Laurel 3, Beaver Falls 0 — Josey Fortuna had 20 assists and Jaeleigh Henderson had six kills as Laurel (14-2, 13-0) beat Beaver Falls in a Section 1-2A match. Johnna Hill added 19 aces and had 25 straight service points in the third set for the Lady Spartans who won the sets 25-8, 25-11, 25-0.

Mapletown 3, Avella 0 — Section 2-A champ Mapletown (15-1, 12-0) completed its first undefeated section season with a sweep of Avella. Ella Menear had a dozen kills and digs for the Maples and Taylor Dusenberry had a strong all-around effort with 10 kills, seven digs, five blocks and two aces.

Neshannock 3, Freedom 0 — In a Section 1-2A match, Neshannock won all three sets 25-15, 25-15, 25-15 to beat Freedom.

North Allegheny 3, Shaler 2 — Shaler (14-1, 10-1) won the first two sets 25-21, 25-23, but North Allegheny (12-1, 10-1) stormed back and won the final three sets 25-14, 25-22, 15-7 to move into a first-place tie with Shaler atop Section 1-4A. The teams split their two-game season series and are undefeated otherwise. Mia Schubert led Shaler with 20 kills.

Penn-Trafford 3, Hempfield 0 — The Warriors swept the Spartans 25-12, 25-19, 25-20 in a Section 3-4A match. Kate Schall had nine kills for Penn-Trafford and Kenna Schropp contributed 18 digs. Morgan Rosensteel had 24 assists and 12 digs for Hempfield and Liz Tapper chipped in 10 kills.

Plum 3, Kiski Area 0 — The Mustangs (12-1) moved closer to an outright Section 1-3A title with a 25-19, 25-5, 25-22 sweep of Kiski Area (8-5).

Seton LaSalle 3, Ringgold 0 — In a nonsection match, Seton LaSalle swept Ringgold 25-17, 25-18, 25-22.

South Allegheny 3, Derry 0 — South Allegheny took all three sets 25-18, 25-18 and 25-14 in its Section 5-2A match over Derry. Tianna Moracco had five kills for the Trojans.

South Fayette 3, West Allegheny 0 — South Fayette became Section 2-3A champions with their victory over West Allegheny. The Lions swept the three sets 26-24, 25-10, 25-19.

Southmoreland 3, Beth-Center 1 — The Scotties (7-4) clinched a playoff berth with a Section 3-2A win over Beth-Center.

South Park 3, Chartiers-Houston 1 — South Park took a Section 4-2A match in four sets, 25-18, 21-25, 25-20, 25-15. Jess Scott led Chartiers-Houston with 20 digs, 17 kills and three blocks.

Springdale 3, Highlands 2 — The Dynamos won the fifth set 16-14 and avenged a loss to Highlands earlier in the season in a nonsection match. The teams alternated wins in the first four sets with Springdale winning the first set 25-23 and the third set 25-20. Highlands took the second set 25-21 and the fourth set 25-17.

Thomas Jefferson 3, Uniontown 0 — The Jaguars earned a Section 3-3A win with a 25-17, 25-11, 25-11 sweep. Naveah McCargo had 20 digs for Uniontown.

Waynesburg 3, California 0 — Waynesburg swept a nonsection match 26-24, 25-16, 25-22. Tayla Pascoe led California with 12 kills and 16 digs. Jordyn Cruse had 22 digs, Alexis Sherman added six kills, and Gianna Grillo had 12 assists.

Hockey

Avonworth 4, Wilmington 0 — John Seifarth made 14 saves in net for the shutout in a Class B win for Avonworth (2-1) at Wilmington (0-3). Mark Rauenswinter, Eli Szenyeri, Zach Nacey and Austin Gatti scored for the Antelopes.

Morgantown 9, Trinity 3 — Jay Anderson and Brayden Hellen each scored twice for Morgantown (2-2) in a Class B victory. Jack Gordan had two goals for Trinity (0-3).

Penn-Trafford 4, Latrobe 0 — Nate Loughner and Nate Pechulis scored first-period goals and Jackson Kerrigan made 22 saves to lead Penn-Trafford (2-1) past Latrobe (2-1) in Class 2A. Bennett Dupilka and Alex Sciullo also scored for Latrobe.

Peters Township 6, Mt. Lebanon 5 — Ben Kovac had a hat trick, including a goal on the power play in the third period that broke a tie and propelled Peters Township (3-1) to a Class 3A win over Mt. Lebanon (1-3). Cooper Slavin scored twice for the Indians. Brady Conrady, Jackson Klasnick, Ryan Patrick, Sam Mitchell and Marcus Simmonds had one goal each for the Blue Devils.

Westmont Hilltop 6, Kiski Area 2 — Kiski Area (1-2) had a 42-20 shot advantage, but Westmont Hilltop goalie Ian Amaranto made 40 saves in a Class A victory. Ethan George and Kyle Guido scored for the Cavaliers. Aiden Rice had a hat trick and two assists and Tony Marano added a pair of goals and three assists for Westmont Hilltop (3-1).