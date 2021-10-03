High school roundup for Oct. 2, 2021: Laure leads Rochester in Class A showdown

Saturday, October 2, 2021 | 10:48 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Rochester running back Sal Laure carries the ball during practice.

Sal Laure reached the end zone four times — three times on the ground and once through the air — to lead Rochester to a 34-7 win over OLSH in Class A Big 7 conference action Saturday.

Laure reached the end zone three times in the first half as he started off with a 7-yard run followed by a 46-yard touchdown reception from J.D. Azulay to give Rochester a 12-0 lead. Rochester (4-1, 2-1) went into half with a 20-0 lead after a 4-yard run by Laure, who finished with 84 yards rushing on 19 carries. The scoring was concluded with by a 3-yard run by Laure in the fourth quarter.

OLSH (4-1, 2-1) was led by Nehemiah Azeem, who finished with 124 yards passing, one touchdown and one interception. Azeem connected with Dereon Greer for a 52-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter.

Laurel 48, Freedom 0 – Luke McCoy carried 11 times for 201 yards, including four long touchdown runs, as Laurel defeated Freedom in the Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference on Saturday night. McCoy scored on runs of 62, 21, 22 and 58 yards. Quarterback Kobe DeRosa also had a long TD run, scoring from 70 yards out. He ran 14 times for 132 yards and two scores and completed 4 of 6 passes for 78 yards. Chase Tintsman ran twice for 50 yards and Logan Ayres caught two balls for 43 yards for Laurel (6-0, 3-0). Josh Yeck had four catches for 51 yards for Freedom (2-4, 1-2).

Boys soccer

Belle Vernon 7, Ringgold 0 — Daniel Sassak had a hat trick and Dylan Rathway scored twice to lead Belle Vernon (9-3, 6-2) to a Section 3-3A win over Ringgold (5-5, 4-5). Trevor Kovatch and Daniel Gordon also scored.

Burrell 11, Derry 0 – Eleven players scored goals in Burrell’s Section 2-2A win over Derry (0-10, 0-6). Kayden Ireland tallied one goal and two assists for Burrell (5-5, 4-3).

Butler 3, Pine-Richland 1 – Aidan Wisda, Aiden Soley and Gavin Varner each had one goal to lead Butler (9-3, 6-3) to a Section 1-4A win over Pine-Richland (4-5-2, 3-5). Jack Beneigh had two assists and Landon Mohney had one assist in the win.

California 3, Beth-Center 1 – Kris Weston scored two goals as California (2-8, 2-6) defeated Beth-Center (0-10, 0-7) in Section 4-A. Dylan Knizner scored Beth-Center’s only goal on a penalty kick.

Charleroi 8, Yough 1 – Eben McIntyre scored five goals to lead Charleroi (9-1, 9-0) to victory over Yough (5-5, 5-3) in Section 3-2A. Joe Obeldobel tallied Yough’s lone goal.

Chartiers Valley 4, Montour 3 – Louis Rockhill headed in a corner kick with less than 10 seconds left in regulation to lead Chartiers Valley (4-7-1, 4-6) to a Section 2-3A win. Jeremy Uher had two goals and Sam Harris also scored for the Colts. Andrew Prunier, Jacob Groznik and Jaxon Camp scored for Montour (8-4, 7-3).

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Serra Catholic 0 – Mason Fabean scored two goals as Greensburg Central Catholic (8-1, 7-0) shut out Serra Catholic (3-4-2, 3-3-1) in Section 2-A. Jake Gretz picked up the Centurions other goal.

Jeannette 14, Geibel 0 – Austin Emery netted six goals and Jordan Taylor scored five goals as Jeannette (7-1, 4-1) defeated Geibel (0-7, 0-6) in Section 2-A action. Deyton Conrad, Jared Vincent and Shane Mickens all scored goals in the win.

Leechburg 8, Ligonier Valley 1 – Gavin Cole and Jake Schuffert each scored two goals to lead Leechburg (4-3-1, 2-2-1) to a Section 2-2A win over Ligonier Valley (2-8, 1-6). Cole added three assists in the win. Dane Davies and Jake Mull finished with a goal and an assist. Gabe Suman and Ashton Redmond also had goals in the win.

Mt. Lebanon 4, Brashear 3 – Noah Trant scored the game-winning goal and Mark Gardner, Alejandro Lazo-Pacheco and Owen O’Brien also found the net for Mt. Lebanon (8-3-1, 6-2-1) in a Section 2-4A win over Brashear (1-11, 0-9).

Penn-Trafford 5, Connellsville 0 – Five players scored as Penn-Trafford (7-3, 6-3) shut out Connellsville (1-10, 1-8) in Section 3-4A. Nathan Schlessinger, Brady Paliscak, Joseph Ambrose, JJ Porter and Anthony Visco were the goal scorers.

Peters Township 5, Bethel Park 0 – Nick Magee scored twice to lead Peters Township (10-1, 8-1) to a Section 2-4A win against Bethel Park (4-6-1, 3-5). Andrew Massucci, Austin Marmol and Joe Tornari added goals for Peters Township.

Plum 8, Obama Academy 1 – In Section 4-3A, Luke Kolankowski recorded two goals and two assists as Plum (9-2-1, 8-1) beat Obama Academy (1-9, 0-9). Tristin Ralph added two goals an an assist.

Quaker Valley 5, Hopewell 0 – Rowan Kriebel had two goals and one assist as Quaker Valley (11-0, 9-0) defeated Hopewell (2-7, 2-4) in Section 4-2A. Ryan Edwards added one goal and two assists.

Seneca Valley 14, North Hills 0 – Nathan Prex scored four goals to lead Seneca Valley (11-0, 8-0) to the Section 1-4A win over North Hills (1-9, 0-9). Beaux Lizewski and Zach Garma added two goals each for Seneca Valley, which has outscored its opponents this season, 68-3.

Sewickley Academy 4, Neshannock 1 – Alexander Quigley scored two goals to lead Sewickley Academy (9-1, 7-0) over Neshannock (2-8, 0-8) in Section 1-A action. Will Vanella and Lucas Mendonca each scored a goal in the win. Sewickley Academy got right back in the win column after losing its first game, 2-0, to Seton-LaSalle on Thursday night.

Trinity 2, Laurel Highlands 0 – Owen Baker and Andy Palm scored goals while Connor Bull picked up the shutout in goal as Trinity (7-2-2, 6-2-2) beat Laurel Highlands (10-3, 7-3) in Section 3-3A.

Trinity Christian 3, St. Joseph 1 – Andy Beck, Luke Kost and Luke Schelhase all scored goals for Trinity Christian (3-5-1, 3-2-1) in a Section 2-A win over St. Joseph (0-6-1, 0-5).

Upper St. Clair 2, Baldwin 1 – Ryan Higgs scored twice to lead Upper St. Clair (4-5-1, 4-3) to the Section 2-4A win against Baldwin (1-11-1, 1-8).

Waynesburg 4, Southmoreland 0 – Ryon McCartney scored two goals to lead Waynesburg (3-7, 3-4) to a win over Southmoreland (0-13, 0-9) in Section 3-2A action. Dawson Fowler recorded a goal and an assist in the win. Owen Haught netted a goal in the victory.

Winchester Thurston 3, Carlynton 0 – Oliver Daboo scored all three of the game’s goals to lead Winchester Thurston (9-0-1, 6-0) to a Section 3-A win over Carlynton (5-8, 3-6).

Girls soccer

Apollo-Ridge 10, Obama Academy 0 – In nonsection play, Jessica Ross tallied two goals and an assist while Sydney Durancik, Sophie Yard and Mirabella Andree all scored two goals as Apollo-Ridge (5-2) beat Obama Academy (0-9).

Bethel Park 3, South Park 0 – Julie Heh scored twice as Bethel Park (6-4) beat South Park (6-1-3) in nonsection play. Macy Mathias had Bethel Park’s other goal while Alexandria Francus picked up the shutout in goal.

Canon-McMillan 4, Chartiers Valley 1 – Sarah Powell scored twice to lead Canon-McMillan (6-5) to a nonsection victory over Chartiers Valley (2-10).

Hampton 1, West Allegheny 0 – Sophie Kelly scored off of a Madison Hurst pass in the second overtime to give Hampton (8-2-1) a nonsection win against West Allegheny (4-6-1).

South Side 4, Chartiers-Houston 3 – Emily Bailey and Rian Garvey scored two goals each as South Side (7-4) beat Chartiers-Houston (8-3) in nonsection play.

Girls volleyball

Bishop Canevin 3, Berlin-Brothersvalley 0 – Abbie Maziarz had 13 kills and Olivia Thomas added 12 kills to lead Bishop Canevin to a nonsection win. Sani Jones recorded 26 assists.

Penn-Trafford 3, Pine-Richland 0 — Jude Lovre had 10 kills, and Jessie Bridge added four blocks to lead Penn-Trafford to a nonsection win. Laylah McPherson had six kills and three blocks, Kenna Schropp added 12 digs and Maura Suman recorded 36 assists and two blocks.