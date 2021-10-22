High school roundup for Oct. 21, 2021: Franklin Regional wins finale to grab share of section title

Led by 12 kills from Ella Evans and eight each from Lexa Yankauskas and Lily Alisesky, Franklin Regional defeated Plum, 3-1, in Section 1-3A girls volleyball Thursday night. The win gives the Panthers (12-2) a share of the section title with Plum (12-2) and Indiana (12-2).

Postseason brackets will be revealed on the WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoff Pairings Show on Trib HSSN at 2 p.m. Friday.

Albert Gallatin 3, Uniontown 0 — Led by 15 kills from Elizabeth Murtha and 12 from Laney Wilson, Albert Gallatin won a Section 3-3A matchup. Emma Eckert dished out 25 assists, Mia Moser had seven digs, and Kennedy Felio added five digs and 10 assists. Amiah Deshields had seven kills and Naveah McCargo 16 digs for Uniontown.

Belle Vernon 3, Yough 0 — Lindsay Nagy had four kills and five aces for Belle Vernon (6-10, 3-9) in a Section 3-3A win over Yough.

Canon-McMillan 3, Peters Township 2 — Abby Tucker had 13 kills and four blocks and Kaylee Knobel added 23 assists and 11 digs to push Canon-McMillan past Peters Township in a five-set thriller in Section 2-4A.

Central Valley 3, Hopewell 2 — Taylor Godshall tallied 18 kills, Abigail Glumac had 12 kills and Alyssa Porter contributed 10 kills to boost Central Valley, which slipped past Hopewell in Section 4-3A.

Chartiers-Houston 3, Burgettstown 0 — Mia Mitrik had nine kills and Jess Scott added eight kills and 15 digs to help Chartiers-Houston top Burgettstown in Section 4-2A.

Freeport 3, Armstrong 0 — For the 17th consecutive season, Freeport clinched at least a share of the Section 5-3A title with a 25-21, 25-19, 25-22 sweep of Armstrong.

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Apollo-Ridge 0 — The Centurions (11-1) secured a share of the Section 4-A title with a 25-15, 25-14, 25-14 sweep of Apollo-Ridge.

Latrobe 3, Hempfield 2 — Lily Fenton filled the stat sheet with 14 kills, 39 assists and 11 digs for Latrobe in a 25-15, 25-23, 19-25, 19-25, 15-12 victory in Section 3-4A. Anna Rafferty had 13 kills and five blocks and Elle Snyder added 11 kills. Liz Tapper had 15 kills and eight digs for the Spartans, who tied with Norwin for fourth place in the section to earn a playoff berth.

Leechburg 3, St. Joseph 0 — With a 25-12, 25-19, 25-12 sweep of St. Joseph, Leechburg (11-1, 11-1) secured a share of the Section 4-A title. The Blue Devils will share the title with Greensburg Central Catholic.

Ligonier Valley 3, Derry 1 — Haley Stormer had 14 kills and eight aces to propel Ligonier Valley to a Section 5-2A win. Lizzy Crissman added seven kills and four blocks, and Saylor Clise had 22 assists for the Rams, who won 25-17, 23-25, 25-12, 25-14. Sasha Whitfield led Derry with six kills. Faith Shean had 12 digs. The Rams and Trojans finished 6-6 in section play and qualified for the playoffs.

Mapletown 3, Bentworth 0 — Krista Wilson had 15 kills and seven digs and Macee Cree contributed 26 assists and nine digs to help Mapletown (16-1) defeat Bentworth in a nonsection match.

Neshannock 3, Laurel 1 — Maya Mrozek had 13 kills and four blocks and Addi Watts added nine kills and three blocks as Neshannock won, 25-19, 14-25, 25-19, 25-18, to hand Laurel its first loss of the season in 1-2A. Mairan Haggerty recorded nine kills. Reese Bintrim led Laurel with 13 kills and four blocks. Johnna Hill had nine kills and Regan Atkins added six.

Riverview 3, Springdale 0 — Led by 12 kills from Maci Orbin and nine from Olivia Kadylak, playoff-bound Riverview evened its record at 6-6 with a Section 4-A win. Maddie Deem had seven digs, Julia Ciorra added six, and Julia Fransiscus recorded 11 assists.

Field hockey

Peters Township 2, Norwin 0 — Serafina Forlini and Cece Backo scored for Peters Township in a Class 3A win over Norwin.

Penn-Trafford 3, Aquinas Academy 0 — Ava Hershberger and Emily Bloom scored two goals each for Penn-Trafford in a nonsetion win over Aquinas Academy. The Warriors (14-0) finished the regular season as undefeated section champs.

Hockey

Bethel Park 6, Upper St. Clair 1 — Ben Guenther had two goals and an assist and Luke Henderson scored a short-handed goal to lead Bethel Park (1-3) to a Class 3A win. Jadon Tietz added a goal and two assists for Bethel Park. Eli Rankin scored for Upper St. Clair (2-1).

Hampton 5, Beaver 1 — Sean Sullivan had a hat trick to power Hampton (1-2) to a Class A victory over Beaver (0-4). Kyle Shearer had the lone goal for the Bobcats.

McDowell 7, Blackhawk 1 — Nico Catalade had two goals for McDowell (2-1) in a Class A win over Blackhawk (0-4). Jake Hofer scored for the Cougars.

North Hills 4, Chartiers Valley 3 — Evan Benscoter scored the overtime winner and Alec Feigel had two goals for North Hills (1-2) in a Class A game. Dayton Yanko scored the tying goal in the third period for Chartiers Valley (1-1-1).

North Allegheny 5, Pine-Richland 0 — Cole Jackman scored in the first five minutes, giving North Allegheny (4-0) a lead it did not give up in a Class 3A win over Pine-Richland (2-2). Andrew Long made 20 saves.

Seneca Valley 7, Central Catholic 1 — Jaxson Read had three goals and an assist to power Seneca Valley (2-1) in a Class 3A matchup. Andrew Davis scored twice and Shane Kozlina had a goal and an assist. Ethan Pievach scored for Central Catholic (2-2).

South Fayette 4, West Allegheny 1 — Trent Dalessandro had a goal and an assist and Brayden Imler, Conor Parme and Tyler Brandebura also scored to lead South Fayette (3-0) to a Class 2A win. Clay Bovalina scored for West Allegheny (0-3).

Thomas Jefferson 4, Shaler 3 — Pavel Sidun, Nick Stock, Andrew Oliver and Colby Bilski scored goals — all in the second period — to lead Thomas Jefferson (3-0) to a Class 2A victory. Jake Stock and Brett Smith had two assists each. Logan Thom had two goals and Ryan Riffner also scored for Shaler (0-3).

