High school roundup for Oct. 22, 2022: Ambridge knocks off defending champs

Saturday, October 22, 2022 | 8:07 PM

Will Gruca, Chris Woten and Ryan Lambert had goals and goalkeeper Evan Scheib picked up the shutout to lead No. 11 Ambridge (12-6-1) to a 3-0 victory over defending champion No. 6 Hampton (12-7) in a WPIAL Class 3A first-round boys soccer playoff game Saturday. Ambridge will meet No. 3 Thomas Jefferson in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.

Moon 6, Ringgold 1 – Ryan Hildebrand had a pair of goals and Chris Brancato, Ryan Kopay, Cooper Nickles and Mike Walenchok also scored for top-seeded Moon (17-0-1) in a Class 3A first-round victory. Zechariah Balbach and Aedan Costa had two assists apiece for the Tigers, who will face No. 8 Bethel Park in Wednesday’s quarterfinals. Sam Alvarez scored for No. 17 Ringgold (9-11).

Bethel Park 1, Mars 0 – In the first round of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs, Cody Hendrych-Bondra scored the decisive goal and Luke Rubican kept a clean sheet as No. 8 Bethel Park (14-5) beat No. 9 Mars (10-7). Bethel Park will face No. 1 Moon in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.

Plum 6, North Catholic 2 – Tristin Ralph had two goals and an assist and TJ Schrecongost also scored twice for No. 2 Plum (17-1-1) in a WPIAL CLass 3A first-round win over No. 15 North Catholic (7-7-3). Aldi Flowers had a goal and an assist, Lucas Pittman also scored, and Ben Pittman had two assists for the Mustangs, who will meet No. 7 South Fayette in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.

South Fayette 1, Trinity 0 – Sophomore Nate Belcufine scored on a second-half penalty kick as No. 2 South Fayette (11-4-3) shut out No. 10 Trinity (12-6) in the first round of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs. South Fayette will play No. 2 Plum in the quarterfinals Wednesday.

Girls soccer

Freedom 8, Bishop Canevin 0 – Julz Mohrbacher scored four goals, including the 100th of her career, and No. 1 Freedom (14-4) blanked No. 17 Bishop Canevin (8-10) in the first round of the WPIAL Class A playoffs. Morgan Keller, Riley Tokar, Olivia Henderson and Megan Evans also scored for the Bulldogs, who will meet No. 9 Seton LaSalle in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.

Seton LaSalle 1, OLSH 0 – Paige Kuisis scored the game’s only goal with nine minutes left in the second half as No. 9 Seton LaSalle (12-4) defeated No. 8 OLSH (10-6-1) in the first round of the WPIAL Class A playoffs at Peters Township. The Rebels will play top-seeded Freedom in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.

Chartiers-Houston 8, Riverview 1 – Haley Siege, Lexi Durkacs and Ava Capozzoli scored two goals apiece for No. 4 Chartiers-Houston (15-2) in a WPIAL Class A first-round win. Mia Reddix also scored for the Buccaneers, who will take on No. 5 Greensburg Central Catholic in Wednesday’s quarterfinals. Lola Abraham scored for No. 13 Riverview (8-8).

Greensburg Central Catholic 6, Riverside 1 – Six players scored as No. 5 Greensburg Central Catholic (11-3) defeated Riverside (5-10) in a WPIAL Class A first-round match. Riley Kerr, Ella Machusko, Jiana Patterson, Jillian Botti, Sara Felder and Sophia Fisher found the net for the Centurions, who will meet No. 4 Chartiers-Houston in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.

Mohawk 3, Charleroi 1 – Madisyn Cole, Ava Nulph and Alexa Kadilak scored to lead No. 7 Mohawk (10-6) to a Class A first-round win. McKenna DeUnger scored for No. 10 Charleroi (10-8). Mohawk will meet No. 2 Springdale in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.

Winchester Thurston 3, Serra Catholic 2 – No. 3 Winchester Thurston (10-0-1) got past No. 14 Serra Catholic (8-10) in a Class A first-round match. The Bears will meet No. 6 Waynesburg in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.

Waynesburg 1, Aquinas Academy 0 – Ashlynn Basinger scored and goalkeeper Peyton Cowell recorded 14 saves for No. 6 Waynesburg (15-3) in a WPIAL Class A first-round shutout of No. 11 Aquinas Academy (11-5). Waynesburg advances to play the Winchester Thurston/Serra Catholic on Wednesday in the quarterfinals.

Penn-Trafford 3, Connellsville 1 – Emelie Oslosky scored two goals, including a successful penalty kick, as No. 16 Penn-Trafford (8-6-4) defeated No. 17 Connellsville (8-10) in a WPIAL Class 3A preliminary round match. Jess Gadagno had a goal and an assist and Mia Muro added an assist for the Warriors, who will visit top-seeded Mars in a first-round match Monday.