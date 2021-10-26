High school roundup for Oct. 25, 2021: Quick-strike offense leads Oakland Catholic

Monday, October 25, 2021

Oakland Catholic's Emily Cooper, who scored twice in 27 seconds Monday night, celebrates a goal against Plum earlier this season.

Emily Cooper scored a pair of goals 27 second apart to lead No. 9 Oakland Catholic to a 5-1 victory over No. 8 Belle Vernon in a WPIAL Class 3A girls soccer first-round match Monday night.

Mia Lowry, Claire Coldren and Reese Gambill also scored for the Eagles (13-3-1), who will take on No. 1 Mars in the quarterfinals Thursday. Morgan Einodshofer scored for Belle Vernon (15-4).

Fox Chapel 1, Bethel Park 0 (SO) — Alyssa Quackenbush converted her penalty kick in the seventh round of a shootout to lead No. 9 Fox Chapel (9-7-1) to a Class 4A first-round win. Molly McNaughton made two saves in the shootout for the Foxes, who will meet No. 1 North Allegheny in Thursday’s quarterfinals. Freshman Freya Blatz made a game-prolonging stop in the fifth round of the shootout for Bethel Park (10-6-1).

Seneca Valley 6, Penn-Trafford 0 — Zoe Simpson scored the first two goals of the game to lead No. 4 Seneca Valley (14-3-2) to a Class 4A first-round win over Penn-Trafford (6-11). Liv Senff, Julia Lozowski, Chloe Leonard and Bayden Valentovish also scored for the Raiders, who will meet Norwin in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Norwin 5, North Hills 0 — Halle Holtzman had a goal and an assist as No. 5 Norwin (12-4) opened the playoffs with a Class 4A win over North Hills (6-12). Natalie Barkley, Alyssa Shields, Evelyn Moore and Alyssa Aquilio also scored for the Knights, who will face Seneca Valley Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Butler 1, Mt. Lebanon 0 — Sam Miller netted the game-winning goal as No. 7 Butler (13-2-2) defeated Mt. Lebanon (9-7-2) in the Class 4A first round. Butler will meet No. 2 Moon in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Peters Township 4, Pine-Richland 0 — Jillian Marvin scored twice and Casey Breier had a goal and an assist for No. 6 Peters Township (10-3-3) in a Class 4A first-round win over Pine-Richland (5-10). Irene Doleno also scored for Peters, which will meet No. 3 Latrobe in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Mars 7, Penn Hills 0 — Aly Cooper and Leana Cuzzocrea led No. 1 Mars (13-0-1) over No. 16 Penn Hills (9-8-1) with two goals each in Class 3A first-round match. Mars will face No. 9 Oakland Catholic on Thursday. Maddie Wolf, Piper Coffield and Bryann Ramsey also scored.

Montour 8, Trinity 0 — Samaria Ullizzi and Grace Bannon both had three goals each to lead Montour (13-6) in a first-round playoff win against Trinity (10-7). No. 5 Montour will face No. 13 Kiski in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Plum 7, Laurel Highlands 1 — Camryn Rogers had a hat trick to lead No. 2 Plum (17-1-1) past Laurel Highlands (9-7) in a Class 3A first-round game. Ava Weleski, Kaitlyn Killinger, Marissa Liberto and Cameron Collins also scored for the Mustangs, who will meet No. 7 Hampton in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Hampton 4, Thomas Jefferson 1 — Olivia Hoffman led No. 7 Hampton (12-3-3) over No. 10 Thomas Jefferson (12-7) with two goals in the Class 3A first round. Hampton will meet No. 2 Plum in Thursday’s quarterfinals. Sophie Kelly and Madison Hurst each had a goal to help the Talbots.

South Fayette 3, Gateway 0 — Julianna Rossi had two goals and Anna Hertzler also scored to lead No. 6 South Fayette (12-7) past Gateway (10-7-1) in a Class 3A first-round match. South Fayette will meet Franklin Regional in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Boys soccer

South Park 5, Yough 0 — Top-seeded South Park (19-0) remained unbeaten with a Class 2A first-round win over Yough (7-11). The Eagles will meet No. 9 North Catholic in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

North Catholic 1, McGuffey 0 — Ryan Shantz scored in the first five minutes and Devin Paschall recorded the shutout as ninth-seeded North Catholic (9-7) beat No. 8 McGuffey (9-5-2) in a Class 2A first-round match. North Catholic will face top-seeded South Park in quarterfinals on Thursday.

Charleroi 1, Keystone Oaks 0 — Eben McIntyre scored the only goal for Charleroi (14-3-1) to in a first-round playoff victory over Keystone Oaks (10-7). No. 4 Charleroi will face No. 5 Elizabeth Forward in quarterfinals on Thursday.

Quaker Valley 5, Burrell 1 — Ryan Edwards scored three goals to lead No. 2 Quaker Valley (15-3) to a Class 2A first-round victory over No. 15 Burrell (7-8). Keller Chamovitz had two goals and Rowan Kriebel had three assists to help the Quakers. Quaker Valley will face East Allegheny in Thursday’s quarterfinals. Tajean DeGore had a goal, Cam Wagner an assist and Dom Ferra 12 saves for the Bucs.

Shady Side Academy 6, Freedom 1 — Sam Farner and Amir Awais scored two goals apiece to lead No. 3 Shady Side Academy (11-2) to a Class 2A first-round win over Freedom (9-6-1). Joey Anania and Drew McKim also scored for the Bulldogs, who will meet Ambridge in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Ambridge 5, Leechburg 1 — Will Gruca scored four goals and Tyler Simms also found the net to lead No. 6 Ambridge (11-5) past Leechburg (9-5-1) in a Class 2A first-round game. The Bridgers will meet No. 3 Shady Side Academy in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Girls volleyball

Allderdice 3, Obama Academy 0 — Allderdice swept Obama Academy, 25-14, 25-13, 25-18 to win the City League championship.

Hopewell 3, Uniontown 1 — Sierrah Nicol had 25 kills and Meghan Gaguzis recorded five aces to lead Hopewell to a 26-24, 25-20, 18-25, 25-16 win in a Class 3A preliminary round match. The Vikings will meet top-seeded Freeport in Wednesday’s first round.

West Allegheny 3, Laurel Highlands 0 (forfeit) — West Allegheny advanced to the Class 3A first round via forfeit because of medial issues in the Laurel Highlands program. West Allegheny will meet second-seeded Thomas Jefferson on Wednesday.

Albert Gallatin 3, Kiski Area 0 — Emma Murtha led Albert Gallatin in a Class 3A preliminary round matchup with 13 kills, 15 digs, three blocks and three aces. Albert Gallatin advanced to the first round and will face third-seeded Hampton. Laney Wilson had 15 digs, 13 kills, and four blocks, and Emma Eckert had three aces, eight digs and 17 assists to help Albert Gallatin.

Mars 3, Blackhawk 0 — Mars advanced to the Class 3A first round by sweeping Blackhawk 25-22, 25-20, 25-22. Mars will face fourth-seeded South Fayette on Wednesday.

Trinity 3, Lincoln Park 0 — Trinity swept Lincoln Park in a Class 3A preliminary round matchup, 25-12, 25-20, 25-13, to advance to the first round of playoffs. Trinity will face fifth-seeded Armstrong on Wednesday.

Ligonier Valley 3, Chartiers-Houston 1 — Haley Stormer had seven aces and 15 kills to help lead Ligonier Valley to a 25-19, 17-25, 25-22, 25-19 win in a Class 2A preliminary round match. Ligonier Valley will face top-seeded North Catholic in the first round Wednesday. Lizzy Crissman added nine kills and four blocks for the Rams. Saylor Clise had 25 assists.

Ellwood City 3, Southmoreland 0 — Ellwood City advanced to the Class 2A first round by sweeping Southmoreland, 25-16, 25-19, 25-23. Ellwood City will meet second-seeded Avonworth on Wednesday.

Carmichaels 3, Valley 0 — Carmichaels swept Valley, 25-11, 25-19, 25-23, in a Class 2A preliminary round match to earn a first-round date with third-seeded Laurel on Wednesday.

Brentwood 3, Derry 1 — Brentwood advanced to the Class 2A first round by beating Derry 25-19, 20-25, 25-22, 25-13. Brentwood will face fourth-seeded Neshannock on Wednesday.Hannah Ruffner had nine kills and Faith Shean added 21 digs for the Trojans.

Deer Lakes 3, Burgettstown 1 — Deer Lakes lost the first set, 20-25, then recovered to win the next three, 25-19, 25-12, 26-24, to advance to the first round in Class 2A. The Lancers will take on No. 5 Seton LaSalle on Wednesday.

Cornell 3, Hillcrest Christian 2 — Cornell advanced to the Class A first round by beating Hillcrest Christian 19-25, 25-13, 25-23, 17-25, 15-6. Cornell will face top-seeded Bishop Canevin on Tuesday.

Hockey

Kiski 6, Greensburg Salem 5 — Matt Drahos had a hat trick and Kyle Guido added a goal and two assists to lead Kiski (2-2) to a Class A victory. Colten Humphrey scored twice for Greensburg Salem (1-3).

Butler 4, Mars 3 — Parker Worsley had a goal and two assists and Kyle Grasha added a goal and an assist for Butler (1-1) in a Class 2A matchup. Declan Abbey and Max Weaver had a goal and an assist for Mars (0-4).

Montour 3, West Allegheny 2 — Jordyn Seibel, JJ Strilka and Vincent Frank scored for Montour (2-1-1) in a Class 2A win. Clay Bovalina had a goal and an assist and Ryan Beck also scored for West Allegheny (0-4).

Wilmington 4, Elizabeth Forward 2 — Drake Tomak scored twice and Cody Williams and Noah Monstwil had a goal and two assists each for Wilmington (1-3) in Class B. Zach Motil had a goal and an assist for Elizabeth Forward (1-2).

Connellsville 11, Trinity 3 — Jesse Hodge and Maxwell Sokol had hat tricks to power Connellsville (1-2) to a Class B victory. Jack Gordan had a pair of assists for Trinity (0-4).

Burrell 5, Neshannock 4 (OT) — Tyler Danko had a goal and two assists, including the game winner in overtime, for Burrell (3-1) in a Class B win. Luke Mink and Caden Canfield each had a goal and an assist. Colton Chamberlain scored twice for Neshannock (1-2-1).

Fox Chapel 5, Hampton 3 — William McNamara had two goals and an assist and Mason Heininger a goal and two assists for Fox Chapel (5-0) in a Class A win. Logan Scanlon scored twice for Hampton (1-3).