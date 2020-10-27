High school roundup for Oct. 27, 2020: Joey Moeller lifts Baldwin boys soccer to elusive playoff win

Tuesday, October 27, 2020 | 11:16 PM

Joey Moeller scored a pair of second-half goals to lift No. 9 Baldwin (8-6-1) to a 2-0 victory over No. 8 Central Catholic (9-3) in a Class 4A boys soccer first-round match Tuesday night. It was the first playoff win for the Highlanders since a 2007 first-round victory over Norwin. Baldwin will meet No. 1 Peters Township in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Butler 2, Canon-McMillan 1 (SO) – Tyler Gillis scored the tying goal in regulation and Carson Stein stopped 3 of 4 attempts in the penalty kick shootout as No. 10 Butler (11-5-1) knocked off defending Class 4A champion Canon-McMillan (7-5-1). Stein also assisted on Gillis’ goal. Landon Mohney, Evan Fetter and Cody Lubinsky converted their penalty kicks for Butler, which will meet No. 2 Seneca Valley in the quarterfinals. Owen Maher scored for Canon-McMillan.

Upper St. Clair 5, Latrobe 0 – Jack Myers and Ben Bacdayan each had two goals and an assist as No. 5 Upper St. Clair (8-5-1) defeated No. 12 Latrobe (6-3-1) in a Class 4A first-round match. Drew Popp also scored for Upper St. Clair, which led 1-0 at halftime. The Panthers will meet No. 4 Fox Chapel in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

North Allegheny 5, Allderdice 1 – Jonathan Swann had two goals and Ben Christian, Evan Anderson and Kensly Owens also scored to lead No. 6 North Allegheny (13-3-1) past No. 11 Allderdice (5-6-1) in Class 4A. North Allegheny will meet No. 3 Norwin in the quarterfinals.

Greensburg Central Catholic 7, Aquinas Academy 5 – Carlo Denis had a hat trick and Mason Fabean scored twice as No. 1 Greensburg Central Catholic (12-1) jumped out to a 7-0 lead and held on to defeat No. 16 Aquinas Academy (5-9) in Class A. Dylan Sebek also scored and Seth Skowronek converted a penalty kick for the Centurions, who will meet No. 9 Eden Christian in Saturday’s quarterfinals. John Bence had four goals and Alex Hyrcza also scored for Aquinas Academy after GCC removed its starters.

Eden Christian 4, Serra Catholic 2 – Ben Rice broke a 2-2 tie with less than 10 minutes left in regulation to lead No. 9 Eden Christian (9-2) to a Class A win. Malachi Manges, Elijah Manges and Jack Jones also scored for Eden. Nick Alemeter and Joey Folino scored for No. 8 Serra Catholic (8-7).

Seton LaSalle 2, Beaver County Christian 0 – Anthony Newman and Cam Colwell scored and Nick Cherry recorded the shutout as No. 4 Seton LaSalle (12-2) blanked No. 13 Beaver County Christian (7-5-1) in Class A. The Rebels will meet No. 5 Springdale in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Winchester Thurston 6, Riverside 0 – No. 2 Winchester Thurston (12-1) blanked No. 15 Riverside (4-6-1) and will meet No. 7 Brentwood in the quarterfinals.

Brentwood 1, Trinity Christian 0 – No. 7 Brentwood (11-4) shut out No. 10 Trinity Christian (8-7) and will take on No. 2 Winchester Thurston in the quarterfinals.

OLSH 1, Carlynton 0 – Danny Bourgeois broke a scoreless tie in the second half to lead No. 3 OLSH (11-0-1) past No. 14 Carlynton (6-8) in a tightly contested Class A match. OLSH will meet No. 6 Sewickley Academy in the quarterfinals.

Sewickley Academy 3, Chartiers-Houston 0 – Jack Wentz, Michael DiSantis and William Vanella scored, with Cole Rychel assisting on all three goals, to lead No. 6 Sewickley Academy (9-1-1) to a Class A win over No. 11 Chartiers-Houston (9-6).

Girls soccer

South Park 2, Beaver 0 – Nora Ozimek and Maddie Raymond scored as No. 1 South Park (12-0-1) opened its Class 2A run with a victory over No. 16 Beaver (3-9-3). South Park will meet No. 9 Yough in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Yough 3, Elizabeth Forward 2 – McKenzie Pritts scored her second goal of the game to break a 2-2 tie with less than 10 minutes left, sending No. 9 Yough (10-4) to a Class 2A win. Hannah Biros also scored for the Cougars. Jamie McKelvey and Bria Vahosky scored for No. 8 Elizabeth Forward (8-6).

Avonworth 3, Deer Lakes 1 – Joey Skillen had a natural hat trick to help No. 5 Avonworth (12-1-1) overcome an early deficit. Abigail Boulos scored for No. 12 Deer Lakes (10-7). Avonworth will meet No. 4 Southmoreland in the quarterfinals.

Shady Side Academy 5, Keystone Oaks 0 – Gabby Hill-Junke scored a pair of goals to lead No. 2 Shady Side Academy (11-0) past No. 15 Keystone Oaks (5-10) in Class 2A. Caroline Liptak, Sadie Navid and Melissa Riggins also scored for Shady Side Academy, which will meet No. 7 Brownsville in the quarterfinals.

Brownsville 8, South Allegheny 0 – Lindsay Sethman and Tessa Dellarose had hat tricks and Ava Kovscek scored twice to lead No. 7 Brownsville (9-4) past No. 10 South Allegheny (8-6-1) in Class 2A.

North Catholic 7, Freeport 0 – Jayden Sharpless had a natural hat trick in the first 20 minutes of the first half to lead No. 3 North Catholic (10-2-1) to a Class 2A win over No. 14 Freeport (6-6-2). North Catholic will face No. 6 Burrell in the quarterfinals.

Girls volleyball

Central Valley 3, Chartiers Valley 0 – Abigail Glumac had five kills and 10 digs and Taylor Godshall added six kills to lead No. 14 Central Valley (8-5) past No. 19 Chartiers Valley (5-8) 25-17, 25-19, 25-12 in a Class 3A preliminary match. The Warriors will meet No. 3 Montour in Thursday’s first round. Ava Weber added 13 digs and Morgan Laughner had 10 digs and 15 assists.

Trinity 3, Kiski Area 0 – Vivian Poach had 13 kills and Victoria Ealy added 15 digs to lead No. 15 Trinity (10-3) past No. 18 Kiski Area (7-8) 25-12, 25-21, 25-17. Marin Williamson had nine kills and Maddy Roberts added 10 digs and five kills. Trinity will meet No. 2 Plum in the first round.

Albert Gallatin 3, Indiana 0 – No. 17 Albert Gallatin (7-6) defeated Indiana (9-5) 25-17, 25-18, 25-22 and will meet No. 1 Beaver in the first round.

Elizabeth Forward 3, Lincoln Park 0 – No. 13 Elizabeth Forward (10-3) defeated No. 17 Lincoln Park (6-7) 25-13, 25-17, 25-20 and will meet No. 4 Franklin Regional in the first round.

Ligonier Valley 3, Southmoreland 1 – Haley Stormer had 17 kills to lead No. 15 Ligonier Valley (9-4) past No. 18 Southmoreland (6-7) 25-12, 22-25, 25-21, 25-22 in a Class 2A preliminary match. Bella Vargulish had 18 service points, five aces and 23 assists. Kailey Johnston had six kills and Sarah Sheeder added 19 digs for Ligonier Valley, which will face No. 2 Ellwood City in the first round Thursday.

Carlynton 3, Chartiers-Houston 1 – No. 19 Carlynton (6-6) defeated No. 14 Chartiers-Houston (8-5) 23-25, 25-11, 25-23, 25-9 and will meet No. 3 South Park in the first round.

Frazier 3, Burgettstown 0 – No. 13 Frazier (9-4) beat No. 20 Burgettstown (7-6) 25-22, 25-16, 25-12 and will take on No. 4 Deer Lakes in the first round.

