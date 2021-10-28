High school roundup for Oct. 27, 2021: West Allegheny dethrones Mars

By:

Wednesday, October 27, 2021 | 11:50 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review West Allegheny’s Johnny Dragisich, who scored two goals Wednesday night, celebrates a goal last season.

Mason Day had two goals and three assists to lead first-seeded West Allegheny to a 6-0 victory over No. 8 Mars (13-5-2), the defending WPIAL and PIAA champion, in a Class 3A boys soccer quarterfinal Wednesday night.

Will Douglas and Johnny Dragisich scored two goals apiece for West Allegheny (20-0), which will meet fourth-seeded Plum in Monday’s semifinals.

Hampton 1, Moon 0 — Holden Pritts scored a first-half goal and No. 2 Hampton (17-1) made it hold up in a Class 3A quarterfinal win over No. 7 Moon (16-3). The Talbots will meet No. 3 Franklin Regional in Monday’s semifinals.

Girls soccer

Greensburg Central Catholic 2, Riverside 1 (OT) — Freshman Riley Kerr scored the winning goal in the first overtime as top-seeded Greensburg Central Catholic fended off an upset bid by No. 8 Riverside in a Class A quarterfinal match. Tatum Gretz, who set up Kerr’s overtime winner, broke a scoreless tie in the second half for the Centurions (14-1), who will meet No. 5 Freedom in Monday’s semifinals. Megan Zelch scored for Riverside (11-8).

Freedom 9, Bishop Canevin 0 — Renae Mohrbacher had a first-half hat trick as No. 5 Freedom (14-4) defeated No. 4 Bishop Canevin (15-1-1) in a Class A quarterfinal. Freedom will meet No. 1 Greensburg Central Catholic in the semifinals Monday.

Springdale 3, Seton LaSalle 2 — Briana Ross, Grace Gent and Morgan Fitzgerald scored to lead No. 2 Springdale (18-1) past No. 7 Seton LaSalle (11-7) in a tightly contested Class A quarterfinal. The Dynamos will take on No. 3 Steel Valley in Monday’s semifinals.

Steel Valley 6, Chartiers-Houston 2 — No. 3 Steel Valley (16-3) defeated No. 6 Chartiers-Houston (15-5) in a Class A quarterfinal. Steel Valley will face Springdale in the semifinals Monday.

Girls volleyball

Freeport 3, Hopewell 0 — Top-seeded Freeport opened its Class 3A playoff run with a 25-18, 25-10, 25-16 sweep of No. 16 Hopewell. The Yellowjackets will meet No. 9 Beaver in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Beaver 3, Indiana 1 — Eighth-seeded Beaver survived a stumble in the third set to defeat ninth-seeded Indiana 25-13, 25-21, 9-25, 25-20 in a first-round Class 3A match. The Bobcats will meet No. 1 Freeport in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

South Fayette 3, Mars 0 — Fourth-seeded South Fayette swept Mars 25-23, 25-11, 25-11to advance to a quarterfinal meeting with No. 5 Armstrong on Saturday.

Armstrong 3, Trinity 1 — No. 5 Armstrong collected a win against No. 12 Trinity 25-19, 21-25, 25-20, 26-24 in a Class 3A first-round matchup. Armstrong will face No. 4 South Fayette in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Thomas Jefferson 3, West Allegheny 0 — Second-seeded Thomas Jefferson won in three sets against No. 15 West Allegheny, 25-10, 25-11, 25-16, in a Class 3A first-round matchup. Thomas Jefferson will meet No. 7 Plum on Saturday in the semifinals.

Plum 3, Central Valley 0 — No. 7 Plum, co-champions of Section 1, rolled past No. 10 Central Valley, co-champions of Section 4, in a Class 3A first-round match, 25-23, 25-20, 25-20. The Mustangs will meet No. 2 Thomas Jefferson in Saturday’s semifinals. Abigail Glumac led Central valley with 10 kills and 10 digs.

Hampton 3, Albert Gallatin 0 — Third-seeded Hampton swept No. 14 Albert Gallatin, 25-23, 25-19, 25-22, in a Class 3A first-round match. The Talbots will take on No. 11 Montour in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Montour 3, Franklin Regional 0 — In a rematch of last year’s WPIAL Class 3A championship game, No. 11 Montour knocked off defending champ Franklin Regional, the sixth seed, 25-19, 25-14, 25-19. Montour will meet No. 3 Hampton in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

North Catholic 3, Ligonier Valley 0 — First-seeded North Catholic swept Ligonier Valley 25-7, 25-7, 25-8 in a Class 2A first-round match. North Catholic will face No. 8 Frazier in the quarterfinals Saturday. Haley Stormer led the Rams with three kills.

Frazier 3, South Park 1 — No. 8 Frazier collected a 25-17, 25-10, 21-25, 25-23 victory over No. 9 South Park in the Class 2A first round, earning a date with No. 1 North Catholic in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Neshannock 3, Brentwood 0 — No. 4 Neshannock defeated No. 13 Brentwood in the Class 2A first round, advancing to meet No. 5 Seton LaSalle in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Seton LaSalle 3, Deer Lakes 2 — No. 5 Seton LaSalle fended off an upset bid by No. 12 Deer Lakes in a five-set thriller in a Class 2A first round match. The Lancers dropped the first two sets, 26-24, 25-16, before rallying to win the next two, 25-21, 25-12. The Rebels won the final set, 15-7. Seton LaSalle will face Neshannock/Brentwood in the quarterfinals Saturday.

Avonworth 3, Ellwood City 1 — No. 2 Avonworth held off No. 15 Ellwood City in a Class 2A quarterfinal, 25-17, 25-11, 24-26, 25-13. Avonworth will meet No. 10 Shenango in the quarterfinals Saturday.

Shenango 3, South Allegheny 0 — No. 10 Shenango rolled to the Class 2A first-round upset, 25-18, 25-16, 25-21. The Wildcats will take on No. 2 Avonworth in the quarterfinals Saturday.

Laurel 3, Carmichaels 2 — Led by 15 kills from Reese Bintrim and 13 from Regan Atkins, No. 3 Laurel held off the upset bid of No. 14 Carmichaels, winning in five sets, 20-25, 25-18, 25-17, 20-25, 15-11, in the Class 2A first round. Josey Fortuna had 45 assists, Johnna Hill added 11 kills, and Mackenzie Miles had eight digs for the Spartans, who will meet No. 6 Serra Catholic in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Serra Catholic 3, Waynesburg 1 — Jenna Revak had 10 kills and Cassidy Trahan added four kills and four aces as No. 6 Serra Catholic defeated Waynesburg 26-28, 25-22, 26-16, 26-24 in the Class 2A first round. Serra Catholic will face No. 3 Laurel in the quarterfinals Saturday.