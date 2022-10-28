High school roundup for Oct. 27, 2022: Josh Jenkins, Sto-Rox football end regular season with win

Thursday, October 27, 2022 | 11:50 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Ava Hershberger gets past Oakland Catholic’s Caroline Miller during a WPIAL Class 2A field hockey semifinal Thursday at Penn-Trafford High School.

Josh Jenkins was 18 for 19 for 380 yards and six touchdowns as Sto-Rox made its final argument for a top two seed in the WPIAL Class A playoffs with a 57-14 nonconference win over Seton LaSalle on Thursday night.

Jaymont Green-Miller had four catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns, and Drevon Miller-Ross had four grabs for 84 yards and two scores and also intercepted a pair of passes on defense for the Vikings (7-2). O’Malley Daly ran for 177 and touchdowns of 64 and 63 yards for the Rebels (0-10).

California 61, Bentworth 7 – Jake Layhue ran for 155 yards and a touchdown and threw touchdown pass to lead California (8-2, 5-2) in the Class A Tri-County South. Spencer Petrucci ran for 199 yards and a score and Zachary Geletei and Lee Qualk had two rushing TDs apiece. Benjamin Hays had an 68-yard scoring catch from Vitali Daniels for Bentworth.

Boys soccer

Beaver 2, Shady Side Academy 1 (SO) – Luke Tomalski scored the decisive goal in the shootout and Robert Cestra made a save in the final round to lift No. 6 Beaver (13-6) past No. 3 Shady Side Academy (14-4) in a Class 2A quarterfinals. Jamie Bonnar scored in regulation for the Bobcats, who will face No. 2 Quaker Valley in Monday’s semifinals. Amir Awais scored for the Bulldogs.

Quaker Valley 1, Avonworth 0 – Nick Allan scored the lone goal, assisted by Bennett Haas, to lift No. 2 Quaker Valley (17-3) to a Class 2A quarterfinal win over No. 10 Avonworth (11-6-1). Quaker Valley will take on No. 6 Beaver in Monday’s semifinals.

South Park 6, McGuffey 0 – Kaiden Fischer had two goals and Cam Loveland, Daniel Battista, Jack Ozimek and Kirk Brdar also scored to lead No. 1 South Park (18-0) to a Class 2A quarterfinal win over No. 8 McGuffey (13-6-1). South Park will face No. 4 Deer Lakes in the semifinals Monday.

Girls soccer

Moon 2, Oakland Catholic 0 – Eva Molnar and Tessa Romah scored for No. 2 Moon (18-0) in a Class 3A quarterfinal win over No. 10 Oakland Catholic (9-7-1). Serayah Leech got the shutout for the Tigers, who will face No. 3 Plum in the semifinals Tuesday.

Mt. Lebanon 5, Pine-Richland 0 – Melia Peer had a hat trick and Leah Kessler scored two goals for No. 2 Mt. Lebanon (16-2-1) in a Class 4A quarterfinal win over No. 7 Pine-Richland (8-6-1). Mt. Lebanon will face No. 3 Peters Township in the semifinals on Monday.

North Allegheny 2, Bethel Park 1 – Lucia Wells and Allie Burns scored to help top-seeded North Allegheny (18-1) hold off No. 8 Bethel Park (10-5-2) in a Class 4A quarterfinal. Callee DalBon scored for the Black Hawks. The Tigers will face No. 4 Seneca Valley in Monday’s semifinals.

Peters Township 1, Butler 0 – Bella Spergal scored eight seconds into the second overtime for No. 3 Peters Township (13-1-3) in a Class 4A quarterfinal win over No. 6 Butler (10-7-1). Molly Kubistek got the shutout for Peters, which will meet No. 2 Mt. Lebanon in Monday’s semifinals.

Plum 2, Montour 1 – Kaitlyn Killinger had a goal and an assist to lead No. 3 Plum to a 2-1 victory over No. 11 Montour (10-6-2) in a Class 3A quarterfinal. Killinger scored late in the first half to give Plum the lead for good. Camryn Rogers took a through ball from Killinger early in the second half and buried it for a 2-0 lead. The Mustangs (16-1) will meet No. 2 Moon in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Seneca Valley 2, Upper St. Clair 0 – Kendall Walton and Abby Weis scored to lead No. 4 Seneca Valley (13-1-2) to a Class 4A quarterfinal win over No. 5 Upper St. Clair (10-7). Seneca Valley will face No. 1 North Allegheny in Monday’s semifinals.

Girls volleyball

Penn-Trafford 3, Canon-McMillan 2 – Kaelynn Loffredo had 14 kills as No. 4 Penn-Trafford fought for a five-set win over No. 5 Canon-McMillan in the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals. Elle Visco and Kate Schall each had 10 kills for the Warriors, who won, 25-16, 22-25, 25-22, 24-26, 15-11. Gianna Reamer had 23 kills and Natalie Carr added 19 kills 12 digs for the Big Macs.

Penn-Trafford will face No. 1 North Allegheny in Tuesday’s semifinals.

The Tigers were 3-0 winners over No. 8 Bethel Park.

In the other half of the bracket, No. 2 Pine-Richland swept No. 7 Shaler and No. 3 Seneca Valley defeated No. 6 Peters Township, 3-1.

Mapletown 3, Greensburg Central Catholic 1 – Krista Wilson had 30 kills, 12 digs and three aces and Bailey Rafferty had 44 assists and nine digs to lead No. 6 Mapletown (17-2) to a Class A quarterfinal upset win over No. 3 Greensburg Central Catholic (12-4). Mapletown will face No. 2 Frazier in Tuesday’s semifinals.

The Commodores were 3-0 winners over No. 10 Western Beaver.

In the other half of the bracket, top-seeded Serra Catholic swept No. 9 Carmichaels and No. 5 Bishop Canevin kept its hopes of a sixth straight WPIAL title alive with a mild upset of No. 4 Union, 3-1.

Field hockey

WPIAL semifinals – It will be an all-Westmoreland County championship game in WPIAL Class 2A field hockey as Penn-Trafford and Latrobe won Thursday night.

Ella Morocco scored four goals to lead top-seeded Penn-Trafford to a 7-0 victory over No. 4 Oakland Catholic. Ava Hershberger, Maddie Keenan and Megan McBarron also scored for the Warriors. It was the 39th goal of the season for Hershberger, breaking her own single-season school scoring record.

Josie Straigis scored the game-winning goal in overtime and Belle Blossey also had a goal for No. 2 Latrobe in a 2-1 win in the other Class 2A semifinal. Ally Solomon scored for No. 3 Fox Chapel.

Latrobe will meet Penn-Trafford in the championship game at 2 p.m. Saturday at Washington & Jefferson’s Cameron Stadium.

In Class 3A, Pine-Richland began its bid for a four-peat with a 2-0 win over Mt. Lebanon. No. 2 North Allegheny edged past No. 3 Peters Township, 1-0, in the other semifinal. The Tigers and Rams will meet at 4 p.m. Saturday at W&J.

Class A will have a new WPIAL champion this season. Four-time defending champion Shady Side Academy, the third seed, lost 2-1 to No. 2 Aquinas Academy. Top seed Ellis School rolled past No. 4 Winchester Thurston, 6-1. Aquinas and Ellis will meet at noon Saturday at W&J.

Hockey

Bethel Park 6, Baldwin 5 (OT) – Douglas Hartman completed his hat trick with the overtime winner and Christian Strang had two goals and an assist, including the tying goal in the third period, for Bethel Park (2-1) in Class 3A. Luke Henderson assisted on the tying and winning goals. Matthew O’Malley had two goals and an assist for Baldwin (2-2-1).

Bishop Canevin 11, Trinity 1 – Ryan Saginaw had four goals and two assists for Bishop Canevin (3-0) in a Varsity D2 win over Trinity (0-5).

Blackhawk 4, Moon 2 – Jacob Hofer had two goals and an assist and Owen Keister and Dylan Leiper also scored for Blackhawk (1-3-1) in a Class A win. Bradyn Woods and Jack Willet scored for Moon (1-2).

Elizabeth Forward 4, Morgantown 2 – Luke Napoli had a goal and an assist and Bobby Boord Jr., Rhys Medved and Joey Wach also scored for Elizabeth Forward (1-2) in a Varsity D2 win. Geno Valenti had a goal and an assist for Morgantown (2-2).

Freeport 4, Indiana 3 (OT) – Jake Suwan’s second goal of the game was the overtime winner as Freeport (2-3) defeated Indiana (2-1-1) in Class A.

Kiski 8, Westmont Hilltop 0 – Ethan George had four goals and an assist and Ethan Brink had three assists for Kiski (3-2) in a Class A win over Westmont Hilltop (0-4). Jacob Walker had the shutout for Kiski.

North Allegheny 6, Cathedral Prep 4 – Evan Perrotte had four goals and an assist and Luke Walkauskas had a goal and three assists to lead North Allegheny (4-1) in Class 3A. Ethan Cunningham had a goal and an assist for Cathedral Prep (3-3).

West Allegheny 9, Beaver 1 – Pasquale Hively had a hat trick and Luke Gyergyo had a goal and four assists to lead West Allegheny (3-0-0-1) to a Class A win over Beaver (0-3). Anthony Dawson scored for the Bobcats.