High school roundup for Oct. 29, 2022: Pine-Richland roars into semifinals

Saturday, October 29, 2022 | 9:54 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine-Richand's Nathan Bang celebrates his goal with Sam Engel, Ben Rishel and Ethan Wygant during their WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinal against Norwin on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Norwin High School.

Ethan Wygant scored in the first five minutes of the match, sparking No. 6 Pine-Richland to a 3-0 victory over No. 3 Norwin in the WPIAL Class 4A boys soccer quarterfinals Saturday afternoon.

Nathan Bang and Sam Engel also scored for the Rams (13-4-1), who will meet No. 7 Butler in Tuesday’s semifinals. Norwin (11-7) won 11 of its last 13 games in the regular season.

Seneca Valley 4, Upper St. Clair 0 – Tyler Prex broke a scoreless tie late in the first half, sending No. 1 Seneca Valley (17-0-1) to a Class 4A quarterfinal win over No. 8 Upper St. Clair (9-7-2). Connor Oros, Jeremiah Laslavic and Max Marcotte scored in the second half for the defending WPIAL champs, who will meet No. 4 Fox Chapel in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Fox Chapel 4, Canon-McMillan 0 – Fourth-seeded Fox Chapel (13-3-2) scored twice in each half to defeat No. 5 Canon-McMillan (12-6) in the Class 4A quarterfinals. The Foxes will meet No. 1 Seneca Valley in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Butler 1, Peters Township 0 – Cody Lubinsky scored the decisive goal and Drew Knight recorded the shutout as No. 7 Butler (13-4-2) knocked off No. 2 Peters Township (13-3) in the Class 4A quarterfinals. The Golden Tornado will face No. 6 Pine-Richland in the semifinals Tuesday.

Sewickley Academy 4, Springdale 3 – Adin Zorn scored two goals for the second straight playoff game as No. 3 Sewickley Academy (16-2) defeated No. 6 Springdale (13-5) in the Class A quarterfinals. Michael DiSantis and Lucas Mendonça also scored for the Panthers, who will play Winchester Thurston in the semifinals Tuesday. The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the Dynamos.

Eden Christian 2, Seton LaSalle 1 (SO) – No. 4 Eden Christian (15-2-1) outlasted No. 5 Seton LaSalle (13-4-1) in a shootout in the Class A quarterfinals. Eden will meet No. 8 Charleroi in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Winchester Thurston 4, Serra Catholic 0 – Second-seeded Winchester Thurston (14-2-1) avoided the upset bug that caught top-seeded Greensburg Central Catholic in a shutout win over No. 10 Serra Catholic (10-7) in the Class A quarterfinals. The defending WPIAL champs will meet No. 3 Sewickley Academy in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Girls soccer

North Catholic 2, Beaver 1 – Lauren MacDonald had a goal and an assist and Kathleen Virostek also scored as top-seeded North Catholic (14-1) got past No. 8 Beaver (8-6-3) in the Class 2A quarterfinals. North Catholic will meet No. 5 Avonworth in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Avonworth 6, Hopewell 1 – Fiona Mahan had two goals and two assists as No. 5 Avonworth (17-3) beat No. 13 Hopewell (7-10-1) in the Class 2A quarterfinals. Katie Petrina had two goals while Gianna Babusci contributed a goal and two assists. Avonworth will play No. 1 North Catholic in Tuesday’s semifinals.

South Park 5, Shady Side Academy 0 – Amara Battista had two goals as No. 3 South Park (14-4) beat No. 6 Shady Side Academy (10-6) in the WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinals. Brooke Paylo, Taylor Vargo and Hayley Bennett also scored for the Eagles, who will face No. 2 Mt. Pleasant in the semifinals on Tuesday.

Girls volleyball

Class 3A – No. 10 South Fayette (12-5) was the only double-digit seed to advance to the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals Saturday, knocking off second-seeded Hampton (19-1) in four sets, 25-17, 25-16, 21-25, 25-22.

The Lions will meet No. 3 Latrobe (18-0) in Tuesday’s semifinals. The Wildcats won a five-set battle with No. 6 Mars (12-6). Scores were 19-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-19, 15-12.

The top seeds advanced in the other half of the bracket. No. 1 North Catholic (16-1) swept No. 8 Moon, 25-21, 25-17, 26-24, and No. 4 Thomas Jefferson (17-1) beat No. 5 Montour (12-5), 26-24, 16-25, 25-19, 25-20.

Class 2A – Top-seeded Freeport continued its quest for back-to-back WPIAL championships in different classifications with a 3-0 victory over No. 9 Neshannock (12-5) in a quarterfinal match. The Yellowjackets (19-2), who won the Class 3A title last season, won 25-14, 25-6, 25-20 and will meet No. 5 Quaker Valley in the semifinals Tuesday.

The Quakers (17-3) defeated No. 4 Central Valley (15-4) in four sets, 18-25, 25-16, 27-25, 25-20.

The seeds held in the other half of the bracket. No. 2 Shenango swept No. 7 South Park, 25-16, 25-12, 25-18, and No. 3 Avonworth beat No. 6 Beaver, 25-12, 25-17, 25-13.