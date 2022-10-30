High school roundup for Oct. 29, 2022: Pine-Richland roars into semifinals
By:
Saturday, October 29, 2022 | 9:54 PM
Ethan Wygant scored in the first five minutes of the match, sparking No. 6 Pine-Richland to a 3-0 victory over No. 3 Norwin in the WPIAL Class 4A boys soccer quarterfinals Saturday afternoon.
Nathan Bang and Sam Engel also scored for the Rams (13-4-1), who will meet No. 7 Butler in Tuesday’s semifinals. Norwin (11-7) won 11 of its last 13 games in the regular season.
Seneca Valley 4, Upper St. Clair 0 – Tyler Prex broke a scoreless tie late in the first half, sending No. 1 Seneca Valley (17-0-1) to a Class 4A quarterfinal win over No. 8 Upper St. Clair (9-7-2). Connor Oros, Jeremiah Laslavic and Max Marcotte scored in the second half for the defending WPIAL champs, who will meet No. 4 Fox Chapel in Tuesday’s semifinals.
Fox Chapel 4, Canon-McMillan 0 – Fourth-seeded Fox Chapel (13-3-2) scored twice in each half to defeat No. 5 Canon-McMillan (12-6) in the Class 4A quarterfinals. The Foxes will meet No. 1 Seneca Valley in Tuesday’s semifinals.
Butler 1, Peters Township 0 – Cody Lubinsky scored the decisive goal and Drew Knight recorded the shutout as No. 7 Butler (13-4-2) knocked off No. 2 Peters Township (13-3) in the Class 4A quarterfinals. The Golden Tornado will face No. 6 Pine-Richland in the semifinals Tuesday.
Sewickley Academy 4, Springdale 3 – Adin Zorn scored two goals for the second straight playoff game as No. 3 Sewickley Academy (16-2) defeated No. 6 Springdale (13-5) in the Class A quarterfinals. Michael DiSantis and Lucas Mendonça also scored for the Panthers, who will play Winchester Thurston in the semifinals Tuesday. The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the Dynamos.
Eden Christian 2, Seton LaSalle 1 (SO) – No. 4 Eden Christian (15-2-1) outlasted No. 5 Seton LaSalle (13-4-1) in a shootout in the Class A quarterfinals. Eden will meet No. 8 Charleroi in Tuesday’s semifinals.
Winchester Thurston 4, Serra Catholic 0 – Second-seeded Winchester Thurston (14-2-1) avoided the upset bug that caught top-seeded Greensburg Central Catholic in a shutout win over No. 10 Serra Catholic (10-7) in the Class A quarterfinals. The defending WPIAL champs will meet No. 3 Sewickley Academy in Tuesday’s semifinals.
Girls soccer
North Catholic 2, Beaver 1 – Lauren MacDonald had a goal and an assist and Kathleen Virostek also scored as top-seeded North Catholic (14-1) got past No. 8 Beaver (8-6-3) in the Class 2A quarterfinals. North Catholic will meet No. 5 Avonworth in Tuesday’s semifinals.
Avonworth 6, Hopewell 1 – Fiona Mahan had two goals and two assists as No. 5 Avonworth (17-3) beat No. 13 Hopewell (7-10-1) in the Class 2A quarterfinals. Katie Petrina had two goals while Gianna Babusci contributed a goal and two assists. Avonworth will play No. 1 North Catholic in Tuesday’s semifinals.
South Park 5, Shady Side Academy 0 – Amara Battista had two goals as No. 3 South Park (14-4) beat No. 6 Shady Side Academy (10-6) in the WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinals. Brooke Paylo, Taylor Vargo and Hayley Bennett also scored for the Eagles, who will face No. 2 Mt. Pleasant in the semifinals on Tuesday.
Girls volleyball
Class 3A – No. 10 South Fayette (12-5) was the only double-digit seed to advance to the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals Saturday, knocking off second-seeded Hampton (19-1) in four sets, 25-17, 25-16, 21-25, 25-22.
The Lions will meet No. 3 Latrobe (18-0) in Tuesday’s semifinals. The Wildcats won a five-set battle with No. 6 Mars (12-6). Scores were 19-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-19, 15-12.
The top seeds advanced in the other half of the bracket. No. 1 North Catholic (16-1) swept No. 8 Moon, 25-21, 25-17, 26-24, and No. 4 Thomas Jefferson (17-1) beat No. 5 Montour (12-5), 26-24, 16-25, 25-19, 25-20.
Class 2A – Top-seeded Freeport continued its quest for back-to-back WPIAL championships in different classifications with a 3-0 victory over No. 9 Neshannock (12-5) in a quarterfinal match. The Yellowjackets (19-2), who won the Class 3A title last season, won 25-14, 25-6, 25-20 and will meet No. 5 Quaker Valley in the semifinals Tuesday.
The Quakers (17-3) defeated No. 4 Central Valley (15-4) in four sets, 18-25, 25-16, 27-25, 25-20.
The seeds held in the other half of the bracket. No. 2 Shenango swept No. 7 South Park, 25-16, 25-12, 25-18, and No. 3 Avonworth beat No. 6 Beaver, 25-12, 25-17, 25-13.
