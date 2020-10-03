High school roundup for Oct. 3, 2020: Western Beaver stays undefeated

By:

Saturday, October 3, 2020 | 11:07 PM

Metro Creative

Elias Bishop and Dakari Bradford scored two touchdowns apiece as Western Beaver (3-0, 2-0) stayed undefeated with a 47-25 Three Rivers Conference victory over Seton LaSalle on Saturday.

Bishop scored the game’s first touchdown on a 9-yard run and added a 65-yard interception return for a score. Bradford gave Western Beaver (3-0, 2-0) the lead for good with a 11-yard TD catch from Xander LeFebvre and later added a 14-yard score.

Western Beaver picked off five passes. Austin Jones returned one 70 yards for a score.

Tyler Hill had seven catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns for Seton LaSalle (0-4, 0-2).

Bishop Canevin 34, Carrick 0 – Willie Banks-Hicks threw for 107 yards and a touchdown and scored another on the ground to lead Bishop Canevin (3-1, 2-1) to a nonsection victory over Carrick (0-2).

Jaiden Torres ran 10 times for 70 yards and a touchdown and Keshawn Harris scored two rushing touchdowns for the Crusaders. Xavier Nelson caught four balls for 93 yards and a touchdown.

Bishop Canevin picked up the game on short notice after Clairton had to cancel because of coronavirus concerns.

Cross country

Bald Eagle Invitational – Defending WPIAL champion Will Lamb of Beaver and runner-up Jolena Quarzo of Brownsville were among the winners at White Oak Park on Saturday.

Lamb won the Class AA boys race in 16:11.65. Quarzo won the Class AA girls event in 18:21.51.

Other winners included Winchester Thurston’s Patrick Malone and Greensburg Central Catholic’s Corinn Brewer in Class A and Norwin’s Alex Jubert and Bethel Park’s Jenna Lang in Class AAA.

Mt. Lebanon won the boys and girls team races in Class AAA. Other team winners were Winchester Thurston and Greensburg Salem boys and OLSH and Montour girls.

Boys soccer

Baldwin 3, Upper St. Clair 2 – Joey Moeller had a hat trick to power Baldwin (3-4, 3-3) past Upper St. Clair (3-3-1, 3-3-1) in Section 2-4A.

Belle Vernon 3, Ringgold 0 – Nick Nagy, Tyler Kovatch and Daniel Sassak each scored a goal to lead Belle Vernon (9-0, 8-0) to a Section 3-AAA win over Ringgold (2-6, 2-6). T.J. Watson made six saves in the shutout victory.

Bethel Park 3, Carlynton 0 – In nonsection play, Calvin Walsh, Keelan Donovan and Jake Harrington scored as Bethel Park (3-4-1) shut out Carlynton (3-4). Michael Francus and Grant Calhoun combined for the clean sheet.

Blackhawk 5, Central Valley 2 – Nolan Finkbeiner had two goals as Blackhawk (2-7, 2-7) scored five times in the second half in its Section 2-AAA win against Central Valley (1-7, 1-7).

Burrell 10, Derry 0 – Jake Guerrini notched the hat trick and Ian Smola added two goals and three assists as Burrell (4-1, 4-1) christened the new turf at Buccaneers Stadium with a win over Derry (0-6, 0-6) in Section 2-AA. Tajean DeGore chipped in two goals and an assist.

Butler 3, Pine Richland 0 – Aidan Soley scored twice and Landon Mohney had a goal and an assist to lead Butler (6-2-1, 5-2-1) to a Section 1-4A win over Pine-Richland (2-5-1, 2-5-1). Carson Stein recorded the shutout.

Charleroi 8, Yough 0 – Eben McIntyre had three goals and an assist to lead Charleroi (10-0, 8-0) to the Section 3-AA win against Yough (2-6, 1-6). Sam Iacovangelo added two goals and two assists.

Franklin Regional 8, Woodland Hills 0 – Anthony DiFalco scored four goals to power Franklin Regional (9-1, 9-1) past Woodland Hills (1-7, 1-6) in Section 4-3A.

Keystone Oaks 6, East Allegheny 1 – In Section 1-AA, Rutger Randall scored three goals to lead Keystone Oaks (5-2, 5-2) to victory against East Allegheny (3-6, 2-6).

Kiski Area 4, West Mifflin 0 – Led by two goals from Campbell Curry, Kiski Area (6-2-1, 6-2) topped West Mifflin (5-4, 4-4) in Section 4-3A. Aaron Witt and Anders Bordoy also scored.

Latrobe 2, Allderdice 0 – Nolan Agostoni scored a pair of goals, both assisted by Ryan Banks, lead Latrobe (4-2, 4-2) to a Section 3-AAAA win over Allderdice (3-2, 3-2). Tanner Sabol recorded the shutout for the Wildcats.

Leechburg 8, Ligonier Valley 0 – Gavin Cole had three goals and two assists to lead Leechburg (3-3, 2-3) to the Section 2-AA win at Ligonier Valley (1-5, 1-4). Jake Mull added two goals and two assists while Dane Davies tallied two goals. Owen McDermott picked up the shutout with five saves.

Mars 9, Highlands 0 – Dane Beller had four goals and an assist to lead Mars (8-0, 7-0) past Highlands (3-7, 1-6) in Section 1-3A. Nabil Lahlou had a goal and five assists and Tyler Nymberg added a goal and two assists.

Plum 6, Obama Academy 0 – Cannon Kuchinik scored two goals and recorded an assist in a win for Plum (7-1, 7-1) in a Section 4-AAA win over Obama Academy (1-4, 1-4). AJ Koma, Lucas Pittman, Tristan Ralph and Gabe Kuhn each scored a goal in the win. Gavin Chandler recorded the shutout for Plum.

Quaker Valley 16, Hopewell 0 – Ryan Edwards scored a goal and added eight assists as Quaker Valley (7-0-1, 7-0-1) downed Hopewell (4-5, 4-5) in Section 4-AA. Rowan Kriebel scored four goals and Keller Chamovitz added three goals and an assist. Quaker Valley has outscored its opponents this season, 84-4.

Serra Catholic 6, Jeannette 0 – Nick Almeter and A.J. Mejalli each recorded two goals and an assist as Serra Catholic (5-2, 4-2) defeated Jeannette (2-5-1, 1-5-1) in Section 2-A. Joey Folino added two assists for Serra Catholic, which has won five straight, outscoring its opponents 38-0 over that span.

Seton La Salle 1, Monessen 0 – Bob Bootay scored the game’s only goal as Seton La Salle (6-1, 6-0) shut out Monessen (2-5, 2-5) in Section 4-A. Nick Cherry recorded the clean sheet in goal.

Sewickley Academy 8, Neshannock 0 – Bobby Serafin and Cole Rychel scored two goals each as Sewickley Academy (5-1, 5-1) shut out Neshannock (0-7, 0-7) in Section 1-A.

Springdale 3, Aquinas Academy 1 – William Lawrence, Caleb Simmons, Lian Dale each scored a goal for Springdale (7-0, 5-0) in a Section 3-A victory over Aquinas Academy (3-5, 1-5).

Thomas Jefferson 7, Greensburg Salem 0 – Jack Sella and Michael Ngugi had two goals apiece and Luke Giger, Chris Powell and Alex Foligno also scored to lead Thomas Jefferson (7-3, 6-3) to a Section 3-3A victory over Greensburg Salem (2-6, 1-6). Jordan Chiprich had four assists. Alex Day and Evan Savikas combined on the shutout.

West Allegheny 5, Beaver 2 – In Section 2-AAA, Keegan Amos scored twice to lead West Allegheny (8-1, 8-1) to victory over Beaver (1-7, 1-7). Jihnny Dragisich added a goal and an assist while Conner Blazer tallied three assists.

Girls soccer

Beaver 1, Hopewell 0 – Jaydyn Elliott scored the only goal for Beaver (2-5-1) in a Section 1-AA win over Hopewell (0-7). Elle Ray recorded the assist on Elliott’s goal, while Ana Avdellas recorded nine saves in the shutout.

Belle Vernon 2, Ringgold 1 – Jillian Butchki scored a goal and recorded an assist to lead Belle Vernon (9-1, 7-1) to a Section 2-AAA victory over Ringgold (3-4, 3-4). Farrah Reader scored the first goal of the game. Grace Henderson recorded six saves in the shutout.

Deer Lakes 1, Elizabeth Forward 0 – Lily Litrun scored with 11 minutes left in regulation to lift the Lancers (6-3) to a nonsection victory over the Warriors (4-4). The goal was Litrun’s fifth of the season. Maddy Boulos assisted on the game winner, and Jaiden Cutright made four saves. The win was the Lancers’ third in a row after a three-game losing skid.

Fox Chapel 3, Mount Lebanon 2 – Emma Wecht had a goal and an assist as Fox Chapel (8-0) beat Mt. Lebanon (4-3) in nonsection play.

Hampton 7, Knoch 0 – Madison Hurst had two goals and an assist as Hampton (5-1, 5-1) blanked Knoch (2-5-1, 2-4) in Section 1-AAA. Sophie Kelly added two goals.

Norwin 6, Kiski Area 0 – Kate Kauffman scored four goals to lead Norwin (4-2-1) to a nonsection win over Kiski Area (4-4-1). Jenna McGuinness and Sydney Willig each scored a goal in Norwin’s win.

Penn-Trafford 1, Allderdice 0 – McKenzie Septak scored the decisive goal to carry Penn-Trafford (3-2-2, 2-2-2) past Allderdice (2-3, 2-3) in Section 3-4A.

Shaler 6, West Mifflin 1 – Lexi Tylenda had two goals to lead Shaler (2-4, 1-4) past West Mifflin (4-6, 1-5) in a nonsection match. Hannah Warren, Ashley Venezia, Piper Keane and Haley Kostorick also scored for Shaler.

South Side 2, Chartiers-Houston 0 – Rian Garvey and Lydia Persohn each scored goals for South Side (6-2) in a nonsection win over Chartiers-Houston (4-5).