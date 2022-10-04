High school roundup for Oct. 3, 2022: Burrell hands 1st loss to Freeport

By:

Monday, October 3, 2022 | 11:31 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Burrell’s McKayla Courey celebrates her goal next to Freeport’s Brooke Schreckengost during their game on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Burrell High School. Burrell won, 1-0. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Burrell’s Andi Householder (11) celebrates with goalkeeper Ali Hughes after defeating Freeport, 1-0, on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Burrell High School. Burrell won, 1-0. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Burrell goalkeeper Ali Hughes makes a diving save on Freeport’s Nora Mahan during their game on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Burrell High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Burrell goalkeeper Ali Hughes makes save next to Freeport’s Nora Mahan during their game on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Burrell High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Burrell’s McKayla Courey battles Freeport’s Brooke Schreckengost for a header during their game on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Burrell High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Burrell’s Miley Kariotis works against Freeport’s Crystal Zembrzuski during their game on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Burrell High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Burrell’s McKayla Courey works against Freeport’s Gianna Menzietti during their game on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Burrell High School. Burrell won, 1-0. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Aleah Parison works against Burrell’s Jayden Smalling during their game on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Burrell High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Burrell’s McKayla Courey scores past Freeport goalkeeper Olivia Giancola during their game on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Burrell High School. Burrell won, 1-0. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Burrell’s McKayla Courey celebrates her goal against Freeport on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Burrell High School. Burrell won, 1-0. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Burrell’s McKayla Courey celebrates her goal against Freeport on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Burrell High School. Burrell won, 1-0. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Burrell goalkeeper Ali Hughes and Miley Kariotis celebrate after defeating Freeport, 1-0, on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Burrell High School. Previous Next

Mikayla Coury scored the decisive goal, assisted by Lily Householder, to lead Burrell to a 1-0 victory over Freeport in Section 2-2A girls soccer Monday.

It was the first loss of the season for the Yellowjackets (9-1, 6-1), who split the season series with the Bucs (9-2-2, 6-2-1). Ali Hughes recorded the shutout.

Aquinas Academy 1, OLSH 0 – Elliot Keverline scored on a free kick and Maria Ravotti made 15 saves in a shutout for Aquinas Academy (7-4, 4-3) in a Section 4-A win over OLSH (8-4, 5-1).

Belle Vernon 2, Connellsville 1 – Farrah Reader’s second goal was the overtime winner as Belle Vernon (5-6-1, 4-5) beat Connellsville (5-8, 5-5) in Section 2-3A.

Bentworth 1, South Allegheny 0 – Emily Kisner scored the lone goal for Bentworth (4-5-1, 4-4-1) in a Section 2-A win over South Allegheny (4-8-1, 3-4-1).

Bethel Park 8, Hempfield 0 – Lauren Heh had a hat trick and Grace Ferency and Eva Blatz scored two goals apiece to lead Bethel Park (9-2, 7-2) past Hempfield (0-12, 0-10) in Section 2-4A. Meghan Tischler also scored for the

Charleroi 6, Beth-Center 0 – Bella Carroto had a hat trick and McKenna DeUnger had two goals and two assists for Charleroi (6-6, 5-4) in a Section 2A win over Beth-Center (0-11, 0-8).

Chartiers-Houston 3, Waynesburg 2 – Kayla Brose, Lexi Durkacs and Mia Reddix scored to push Chartiers-Houston (11-2, 8-1) past Waynesburg (10-2, 8-1) in Section 2-A. Wayneburg’s Ashlyn Basinger scored her 100th career goal.

Ellis School 11, Carlynton 0 – Talia Dubowitz scored four goals and Maya Earnest-Hawken had two more to lead Ellis School (2-6, 2-4) to a Section 4-A win over Carlynton (0-11, 0-7).

Franklin Regional 2, Gateway 0 – Abigail Paterline and Reese Phillips each scored a goal for Franklin Regional (7-3-2, 5-2-1) in a Section 3-3A win over Gateway (3-8-1, 3-5-1).

Freedom 4, Mohawk 1 – Julz Morhbacher and Shaye Bailey scored two goals apiece for Freedom (10-3, 7-0) in a Section 3-A win over Mohawk (7-5, 5-2).

Hampton 3, Kiski Area 2 – Audrey Bianco scored the game-winning goal in overtime, her second of the game, and Kendall Hoolahan also scored for Hampton (10-2, 7-2) in a Section 1-3A win over Kiski Area (5-6-1, 3-5).

Indiana 6, Armstrong 1 – Cadence Ullman scored two goals and Sydney Anderson and Sophia Scardina each had a goal and an assist for Indiana (5-6-1, 4-4) in a Section 1-3A win over Armstrong (3-10, 1-8).

Knoch 2, Valley 1 – Macrina Robb scored a pair of goals, including the overtime winner, as Knoch (9-3-1, 5-1-1) beat Valley (5-5, 4-4) in Section 2-2A.

Latrobe 1, Plum 0 – Ella Bulava scored the game’s only goal in overtime and Sofia DeCerb recorded the shutout as Latrobe (6-2-2, 6-1-1) handed Plum (10-1, 8-1) its first loss in Section 3-3A.

Mars 6, Oakland Catholic 0 – Reese Dunaway scored twice and Piper Coffield had a goal and two assists to lead Mars (10-0, 9-0) past Oakland Catholic (5-5-1, 5-3) in Section 1-3A. Lily Wolf, Gwen Howell and Jenna Caringola also scored and Addi Girdwood had three assists.

McGuffey 7, Brownsville 1 – Lydia Henderson had a hat trick as McGuffey (5-7, 2-5) beat Brownsville (0-7, 0-6) in Section 4-2A.

Montour 3, Blackhawk 0 – Eliana Davin, Sydney Fusco and Ava Mascellino scored and Montour (6-4-2, 5-3) blanked Blackhawk (2-9-1, 1-8) in Section 4-3A.

Moon 3, West Allegheny 0 – Hailey Longwell scored two goals and Eva Molnar scored one to lead Moon (12-0, 9-0) to a Section 4-3A win over West Allegheny (8-6, 5-4).

Mt. Lebanon 1, Upper St. Clair 0 – Melia Peer scored the winning goal as Mt. Lebanon (11-1-1, 9-1) defeated Upper St. Clair (6-4, 6-4) in Section 2-4A.

Mt. Pleasant 10, Ligonier Valley 0 – Riley Gesinski had a hat trick and Morgan Gesinski scored twice for Mt. Pleasant (11-0, 6-0) in a Section 3-2A win over Ligonier Valley (2-9-1, 1-5). Cassidy Cole also had two goals and Sydney Hare, Marissa Garn and Madelynn Barrick scored for the Vikings.

North Allegheny 4, Butler 0 – Lucia Wells had two goals and Anna Bundy and Riley Cerquaalso scored for North Allegheny (13-1, 9-1) in a Section 1-4A win over Butler (5-6, 4-5).

North Catholic 1, Quaker Valley 0 – Simone Sharpless scored the game-winning goal in double overtime for North Catholic (9-1, 8-0) in a Section 1-2A win over Quaker Valley (5-5, 3-4).

Norwin 2, Canon-McMillan 1 – Carmella Simco scored twice, including the game-winner in overtime, to propel Norwin (4-8-2, 4-6) to a Section 2-4A win. McKenzie Dice scored for Canon-McMillan (4-6-2, 4-5-1).

Peters Township 9, Baldwin 0 – Bella Spergel had a hat trick and Sophia Trapanotto added a goal and an assist for Peters Township (8-1-2, 7-1-1) in a Section 2-4A win over Baldwin (2-10-1, 1-9). Kaitlyn Strine recorded the shutout and Hannah Clark, Christina Sefer, Bliss Plummer, Addie Pirosko and Baily Lutz also scored.

Pine-Richland 1, Fox Chapel 0 – Stephanie Cornelius scored the winning goal, assisted by Gianna Koss, as Pine-Richland (4-4-1, 4-4-1) beat Fox Chapel (6-7-1, 4-5-1) in Section 1-4A.

Ringgold 1, Elizabeth Forward 1 – Brooklyn Baldensperger scored for Elizabeth Forward (10-1-1, 9-0-1) and Bridget Callihan had a goal for Ringgold (9-5-1, 6-4-1) as the two teams played to a draw in Section 2-3A.

Riverview 5, Serra Catholic 2 – Lola Abraham had four goals and one assist to lead Riverview (3-5, 2-5) past Serra Catholic (7-5, 5-4) in a Section 1-A win. Lilly Carr and Lydia Reith scored for Serra.

Seneca Valley 5, Allderdice 0 – Abby Weis, Julia Lozowski, Ayla Ward, Maddie Marcotte and Cassie Leonard scored for Seneca Valley (9-0-2, 8-0-2) in a Section 1-4A win over Allderdice (4-7, 3-7).

Seton LaSalle 5, Springdale 1 – Paige Kuisis had a hat trick to lead Seton LaSalle (8-3, 6-2) past Springdale (8-2, 7-1) in Section 1-A. Grace Gent scored for the Dynamos.

Trinity 1, Chartiers Valley 0 – Courtney Lowe scored the decisive goal and Ruby Morgan recorded the shutout for Trinity (1-11, 1-7) in a Section 4-3A win over Chartiers Valley (6-7, 3-6).

West Mifflin 1, Keystone Oaks 0 – Goalkeeper Emily Beck not only recorded the shutout but also scored the game’s lone goal on a free kick with less than five minutes left as West Mifflin (5-4-1, 2-3-1) defeated Keystone Oaks (7-4-1, 4-2-1) in Section 4-2A.

Winchester Thurston 7, Bishop Canevin 0 – Meredith Snyder had a hat trick as Winchester Thurston (6-0, 6-0) defeated Bishop Canevin (4-7, 2-4) in Section 4-A.

Boys soccer

Allderdice 10, Baldwin 1 – Chris Campbell had a hat trick and Milo Larson picked up five assists as Allderdice (7-6-1, 5-6) beat Baldwin (1-11, 1-10) in Section 2-4A.

Beaver 4, Blackhawk 1 — Jamie Bonnar scored a pair of goals to lead Beaver (8-4) past Blackhawk (0-13) in a nonsection match.

Butler 3, Central Catholic 1 – Aiden Wisda had a pair of goals and Thomas Sheptak also scored to help Butler (9-3-2, 5-3-2) top Central Catholic (3-10, 2-9) in Section 1-4A.

Charleroi 3, Laurel Highlands 0 – Ethan Hartley had two goals and Arlo McIntyre also scored for Charleroi (10-1) in a nonsection win over Laurel Highland (7-7).

Freedom 3, Beaver County Christian 2 – Austin Tokar scored two goals including the game winner for Freedom (10-2, 7-2) in a Section 1-A win over Beaver County Christian (2-8, 2-7). AJ Rychorcewicz added a goal for the Bulldogs and Troy Pawlowski contributed a pair of assists.

Jeannette 9, Derry 2 – Jordan Taylor scored six goals, Jared Vincent added two goals, and Austin Emory also scored to lead Jeannette (5-7, 3-7) past Derry (1-11, 0-1) in Section 2-2A.

Kiski Area 1, Ambridge 0 – Trey Curry scored the lone goal for Kiski Area (11-2) in a nonsection win over Ambridge (8-5-1).

Springdale 3, Winchester Thurston 1 – Billy Lawrence had two goals and an assist and John Fitzgerald also scored as Springdale (9-4, 7-3) handed Winchester Thurston (9-2-1, 7-1-1) its first Section 3-A loss of the season.

Hockey

Armstrong 7, Franklin Regional 3 – Jameson Yackman scored two goals and Owen Check had one goal and three assists to lead Armstrong (1-0) past Franklin Regional (0-1) in a Class 2A win.

Avonworth 8, Wheeling Park 5 – Conner Ralston had a hat trick and an assist and Joey Moore scored two goals to lead Avonworth (1-0) past Wheeling Park (0-1) in Class A win.

Baldwin 5, Seneca Valley 4 – Tanner Plinta and Matthew O’Malley scored third-period goals to lead Baldwin (1-0) to a Class 3A win. Jaxson Read had two goals and an assist for Seneca Valley (0-1).

Bishop McCort 6, Butler 1 – Brennan Karalfa scored two goals and Ivan Safronov and Mykyta Yalovyi each had a goal and two assists for Bishop McCort (1-0) in a Class 2A win over Butler (0-1).

Deer Lakes 8, Wilmington 1 – AJ Schaaf scored four goals and Hank Szenyeri had two assists for Deer Lakes (1-0) in a Class D2 win over Wilmington (0-1).

Fox Chapel 5, Kiski 2 – Danny Downey had three goals and an assist, Killian Kissane added a goal and two assists and Mason Heininger had four assists for Fox Chapel (1-0) in a Class A win over Kiski (0-1).

Indiana 9, Hampton 0 – Philip Bell scored four goals and Ash Lockard had a hat trick in a Class A win for Indiana (1-0) over Hampton (0-1).

Mt. Lebanon 4, Cathedral Prep 1 – Chayce Stasiowski and Speed Stasiowski each had a goal and an assist to lead Mt. Lebanon (1-0) to a Class 3A win over Cathedral Prep (0-1).

Neshannock 13, Central Valley 1 – Micah De Julia had three goals and two assists and John Moniodes had two goals and four assists as Neshannock (1-0) beat Central Valley (0-1) in a Varsity D2 matchup. Nick Bucci had a goal and four assists and Giovanni Valentine had a hat trick for Neshannock.

Shaler 10, Westmont Hilltop 1 – Benjamin Sarnowski had three goals and two assists and Joseph Laquatara added a hat trick for Shaler (1-0) in a Class A win over Westmont Hilltop (0-1).

South Fayette 10, Mars 2 – Wes Schwarzmiller had four goals and two assists and Tyler Brandebura had a goal and three assists for South Fayette (1-0) in a Class 2A win over Mars (0-1).

Thomas Jefferson 6, Meadville 1 – Scott Allan had two goals and Andrew Oliver and Ryder McGuirk had a goal and an assist each for Thomas Jefferson (1-0) in a Class 2A win over Meadville (0-1).

Field hockey

Penn-Trafford 2, Norwin 0 – Ava Hershberger scored both goals for Penn-Trafford in a nonsection win over Norwin.

Pine-Richland 15, Allderdice 0 – Emma Westerhoff had a hat trick for Pine-Richland in a Section 3A win over Allderdice.

Girls volleyball

Brownsville 3, Southmoreland 2 – Skyler Gates had 12 kills and Skye Durst contributed 30 assists and 36 digs for Brownsville in a Section 3-2A win. Ciara Williams added 10 kills.

Derry 3, Greensburg Salem 0 – Sasha Whitfield had six kills and Regan Repak recorded seven digs and 15 assists to lead Derry to a nonsection win.

Hampton 3, Penn-Trafford 0 – Emily Schrom had 16 kills and four aces, and Lily Muczinski had 35 assists for Hampton in a nonsection win over Penn-Trafford.

Jefferson-Morgan 3, Washington 0 – Jessica Torres had four kills and Alisa Long had one ace and 11 kills for Jefferson-Morgan in a nonsection win over Washington.

Knoch 3, Burrell 2 – Alyssa Gallagher had 10 kills and Jess Farbacher had eight kills to help Knoch rally from down two sets in a comeback win over Burrell in a nonsection match.

Mapletown 3, Beth-Center 0 – Krista Wilson had 13 kills, 10 digs and four aces, and Bailey Raffery had 18 assists for Mapletown in a nonsection win over Beth-Center.