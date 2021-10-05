High school roundup for Oct. 4, 2021: Longwell’s goal lifts No. 3 Moon past No. 4 Peters Township

By:

Monday, October 4, 2021 | 11:09 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Moon’s Hailey Longwell (center) celebrates her goal with teammates during their game against Peters Twp. on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Moon Area High School. Moon won, 1-0. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Moon’s Hailey Longwell drives to the goal to score against Peters Twp. on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Moon Area High School. Moon won, 1-0. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Moon’s Hailey Longwell celebrates her goal with Eva Molnar (26) during their game against Peters Twp. on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Moon Area High School. Moon won, 1-0. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Moon goalkeeper Serayah Leech makes a one-handed save during the second half against Peters Twp. on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Moon Area High School. Moon won, 1-0. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Moon’s Gabby Larson celebrates with goalkeeper Serayah Leech after defeating Peters Twp. on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Moon Area High School. Moon won, 1-0. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Moon’s Gabby Larson controls the ball against Peters Twp. on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Moon Area High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Moon’s Alayshja Bable heads the ball during a game against Peters Twp. on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Moon Area High School. Moon won, 1-0. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Peters Twp.’s Irene Doleno heads the ball over Moon’s Lauren Muhanna during their game on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Moon Area High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Peters Twp.’s Jillian Marvin works against Moon’s Madison Felton during their game on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Moon Area High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Moon’s Madison Felton works against Peters Twp.’s Casey Breier during their game on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Moon Area High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Peters Twp.’s Irene Doleno heads the ball over Moon’s Hailey Longwell during their game on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Moon Area High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Moon goalkeeper Serayah Leech celebrates with Olivia Shaver after defeating Peters Twp. on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Moon Area High School. Moon won, 1-0. Previous Next

Hailey Longwell scored the only goal in a Section 2-4A girls soccer match between top-five ranked teams as No. 3 Moon (9-1, 7-1) scored a 1-0 victory over No. 4 Peters Township (7-3-2, 5-2-2) on Monday night.

Skylar Leseck had the assist on the goal for the Tigers, who rebounded from their first loss of the season to Mt. Lebanon last Wednesday.

Apollo-Ridge 12, Jeannette 0 — Paige Crawford, Kyra Myers and Cassidy Ryan had two goals each and Apollo-Ridge (6-2, 5-2) cruised to a Section 1-A win over Jeannette (0-7, 0-7). Emily Tones, Delaney Fitzroy, Maggie Schuffert, Sydney Durancik, Jaden Mull and Grace Richards all scored once for the Vikings.

Beaver 1, Quaker Valley 0 — Sydney Chontos scored on a goal assisted by Marina Hahn, and Ana Avdellas made four saves in a shutout win for Beaver (7-2, 5-2) over Quaker Valley (4-6-1, 3-4) in Section 1-2A.

Belle Vernon 4, Connellsville 0 — Farrah Reader scored twice in the second half and Victoria Rodriguez posted her fourth consecutive shutout to help Belle Vernon (10-3, 7-2) hand No. 5 Connellsville (9-2, 8-1) its first Section 2-3A loss of the season. Morgan Einodshofer scored on a penalty kick and had two assists and Melayna Morgan had a goal for the Leopards.

Bethel Park 3, Mt. Lebanon 2 — Lily Gaston scored two goals and Eva Blatz added another for Bethel Park (7-4, 4-4) in a hard-fought Section 2-4A victory over Mt. Lebanon (7-3-2, 4-3-1).

Butler 3, Pine Richland 0 — Sam Miller led the Golden Tornado with two goals, and Ray Yaracs earned the shutout for Butler (9-0-2, 3-0-2) in its Section1-4A win over Pine Richland (3-6, 1-4).

Canon-McMillan 4, Baldwin 0 — Campbell Brown, Sarah Powell, Izzy Lewis and Abby Ault scored to lift Canon-McMillan (7-5, 3-5) to a Section 2-4A win. Rachel Rukowski and Gianna Conti combined for the shutout.

Deer Lakes 5, Highlands 1 — Maddy Boulos had a hat trick and two assists to lead Deer Lakes (6-6, 5-2) past Highlands (0-11,0-6) in Section 2-2A. Ashley McAdams and Violet Kirsch chipped in a goal and an assist each for the Lancers. Jess Cekada scored 24 seconds into the game for Highlands.

Elizabeth Forward 8, East Allegheny 0 — Bri Hartford and Nattalie Moffa each scored two goals to lead No. 5 Elizabeth Forward (10-1-1, 6-0-1) to a Section 4-2A victory over East Allegheny (0-9, 0-7). Abby Beinlich, Mia Valerio, Adysson Davis and Brooklyn Baldensperger all tallied goals for the Warriors.

Hampton 1, Kiski Area 0 — Madison Hurst scored the lone goal of the match to lead Hampton (9-2-1, 7-1-1) to a Section 1-3A win over Kiski Area (5-8, 3-5). Jillian Antol assisted on Hurst’s goal, and Isabella English had the shutout in net.

Keystone Oaks 6, West Mifflin 3 — Kiera Hathaway netted a hat trick, Makenna Sansotta had two goals and Becca Simon added another as Keystone Oaks (3-9, 2-4) beat Section 4-2A foe West Mifflin (2-9-1, 1-4-1).

Latrobe 2, Allderdice 1 (OT) — Morgan Reilly scored with nine minutes remaining in overtime to give No. 2-ranked Latrobe a win over Allderdice (6-7, 2-5) in a Section 3-4A game.

Reilly played give and go on a corner kick and booted a high-arching shot from just outside the box on the far sideline that found the back of the net.

The Wildcats (9-0-1, 6-0-1) have outscored opponents 28-7 this season.

Mars 7, West Allegheny 0 — Ava Lewis scored a hat trick as No. 1 Mars (8-0-1, 8-0) beat Section 4-3A rival West Allegheny (4-7, 4-5). Rosie Pelligrino, Ainsley Ray, Julie Gagnon and Leanna Cuzzocrea all scored for the Fightin’ Planets.

Montour 5, Blackhawk 0 — Natilee Allen had a hat trick as Montour (8-4, 6-2) blanked Blackhawk (4-5, 2-5) in Section 4-3A.

Mt. Pleasant 2, McGuffey 0 — In a Section 3-2A match, Rylin Bugosh scored both goals to lead Mt. Pleasant (9-2, 6-0) over McGuffey (4-6, 1-5).

North Allegheny 17, Shaler 0 — Abigail Stager netted a hat trick to lead North Allegheny (10-0-1, 6-0-1) to a blowout victory over Section 1-4A opponent Shaler (3-6, 0-4). Lucia Wells and Allie Burns each added two goals while 10 others scored a goal for the Tigers.

Norwin 2, Fox Chapel 1 (OT) — Paloma Swankler scored once in the second half and once more in overtime to lift Norwin (7-3, 5-2) over Fox Chapel (6-4-1, 4-2-1) in a Section 3-4A match.

In overtime, she got behind the defense and beat the keeper to the far side for the game-winner.

Penn-Trafford 7, Hempfield 1 — Malia Kearns’ two goals and three assists helped Penn-Trafford (4-7, 3-5) cruise to a Section 3-4A win over Hempfield (0-11, 0-6). Jessie Gadagno had a pair of goals for the Warriors, and Avery Hofmeister and Alexis Brown contributed a goal and an assist apiece.

Ringgold 4, Greensburg Salem 0 — In a Section 2-3A match, Aubrey Esper, Elizabeth Wilson, Ryan Wilson and Katelyn Ferrence tallied goals as Ringgold (6-6, 6-4) topped Greensburg Salem (5-5, 5-3).

Riverside 7, Our Lady of Sacred Heart 1 — Lexi Fluharty and Emma Thellman each scored two goals as Riverside (8-5, 6-1) beat OLSH (5-5, 3-4) in a Section 3-A match. The Panthers also got goals from Roslyn Steinbach, Gigi Finch and Megan Zelch.

Seneca Valley 5, North Hills 0 — Zoe Simpson scored twice to lead Seneca Valley (7-3-2, 4-2-1) over Section 1-4A opponent North Hills (4-8, 1-5). Ayla Ward, Natalie Matthews and Jenna Howard each tallied a goal for the Raiders.

Serra Catholic 8, Riverview 2 — Lydia Reith and Lilly Carr each had hat tricks to lead Serra Catholic (6-5, 6-3) over Riverview (2-6, 2-6) in a Section 1-A match. Gabriella Provenzano and Lida Wos each added a goal for the Eagles. Lola Abraham scored twice for Riverview.

Seton LaSalle 5, Bentworth 0 — Paige Kuysis had two goals to lead Seton LaSalle (7-3, 7-1) to a Section 2-A victory over Bentworth (5-7-1, 3-5-1).

Southmoreland 4, Yough 3 — Olivia Cernuto returned from a four-game absence due to a knee injury and scored a hat trick to lead Southmoreland (7-1-2, 5-1-1) over Yough (9-2-1, 4-1-1) in a Section 3-2A match. Taylor Klingensmith added a goal for the Scotties. Mckenzie Pritts netted two goals and Nicole Veychek added another for the Cougars.

Thomas Jefferson 11, Obama Academy 0 — Abby Atkinson scored three times, and Emma Martinis added two goals as Thomas Jefferson (8-4, 6-2) rolled to a Section 3-3A win.

Trinity 10, Uniontown 0 — In a Section 2-3A match, Alyssa Clutter netted four goals and Courtney Lowe scored a hat trick for Trinity (4-5, 4-4) over Uniontown (0-12, 0-9).

Waynesburg 5, Brownsville 0 — Ashlyn Basinger registered four goals and an assist to power Waynesburg (4-5, 2-4) past Brownsville (2-8, 0-7) in Section 2-3A. Lake Litwinovich had a goal and an assist for the Raiders.

Boys soccer

Bentworth 3, Chartiers-Houston 0 — Colton Lusk netted a pair of goals and Julian Hays scored once to lift Bentworth (11-1-1, 7-0-1) past Chartiers-Houston (3-8-1, 2-5) in a Section 4-A match. Jerzy Timlin, Brendan Taylor and Ryan Colbert had an assist for the Bearcats.

Leechburg 8, Derry 0 — Gavin Cole had a hat trick and three assists, while Ashton Redmond and Jake Mull scored twice for Leechburg (5-3-1, 3-2-1) in a Section 2-2A win over Derry (0-11, 0-7). Jake Schuffert contributed four assists for the Blue Devils.

Peters Township 3, Quaker Valley 2 — Andrew Massucci scored two goals and had an assist as Class 4A No. 2 Peters Township (11-1,9-1) hung on to hand Class 2A No. 2 Quaker Valley (11-1, 9-0) its first loss in a nonsection match. Andrew Grim had the other goal for Peters.

South Park 5, Waynesburg 0 — Andrew Spowart, Nick Frechione, Ben Ambrose, Ryan Wesoloswski and Logan Brewer each had a goal for South Park (12-0) in a nonsection win over Waynesburg (3-8).

Football

Allderdice 28, Perry 14 — Terrell James scored on runs of 49 and 67 yards to help Allderdice (2-3, 2-1) earn a City League victory over Perry (1-4, 0-3). Cornell Weems and William Coleman also scored for the Dragons. Tyreese Fearbry and Nate Cutler scored for Perry, which has lost four straight games.

Westinghouse 25, University Prep 19 — Westinghouse (5-0, 3-0) built a 25-0 lead in the first half and held off a rally from Unviersity Prep (2-4, 1-2) to secure a City League victory. Cameron Mitchell, Taymir O’Neal, Deshaun Blackwell and Keyshawn Morsillo scored for the Bulldogs.

Rashan Murray scored twice for University Prep.

Girls tennis

Valley 3, Burrell 0 — Valley clinched the Section 1-2A title and its first undefeated regular season since 2012 with a rain-shortened win over Burrell. Eden Richey, Rachel Schrock and Elisabeth Ervin won singles matches prior to the doubles matches being wiped out due to weather.

Knoch 5, Indiana 0 — Knoch clinched the Section 3-2A title for the sixth year in a row with a sweep of Indiana. Emily Greb, Ally Bauer and Lindsey Greb won singles matches for the Knights. Ava Santora and Jade Nether took first doubles and Lara Ejzak and Kenzie Gumto took second doubles.

Fox Chapel 3, Shady Side Academy 2 — Fox Chapel clinched the Section 3-3A title behind doubles matches wins from Anna Farris and Bridget Kilmer and Diya Reddy and Sophie Carvelli. Carissa Sheppard won first singles for the Foxes.

Franklin Regional 5, Gateway 0 — Ellen Liu, Hellen Zheng, and Sarah Gardner swept singles matches as Franklin Regional beat Gateway in a Section 1-3A match. Areej Mohsin and Aview Varghese won first doubles and Mia Boyle and Serena Evancho won second singles for the Panthers.

Latrobe 5, Hempfield 0 — Jenna Bell, Carolina Walters and Avery Massaro swept singles matches to help Latrobe (8-0, 8-0) win a Section 1-3A match over Hempfield to secure the section title. Maya Jain and Emily Pierce won at first doubles and Josie Marts and Bridget McHugh took second doubles.

Girls volleyball

Mapletown 3, Beth-Center 0 — Macee Cree had 26 assists and Krista Wilson contributed 16 kills for Mapletown (9-1) in a nonsection sweep of Beth-Center.

Greensburg Salem 3, McKeesport 1 — The Golden Lions dropped the first set, but rebounded to win the next three 25-19, 25-18, 25-21 and earn a Section 1-3A victory. Jasona Belyeu had 14 kills for McKeesport.

Leechburg 3, Apollo-Ridge 0 — Leechburg (5-0, 5-0) swept rival Apollo-Ridge, 25-20, 25-14, 25-15, in a Section 4-A match.

Penn-Trafford 3, Franklin Regional 0 — Laylah McPherson had six kills and Jude Lovre recorded five kills to help Penn-Trafford sweep Franklin Regional in a nonsection match.

Southmoreland 3, Belle Vernon 1 — Southmoreland won a tightly contested fourth set 26-24 to clinch a nonsection win over Belle Vernon. Ally Sedlak had seven kills for the Leopards.

South Allegheny 3, Derry 0 — South Allegheny swept Derry, 25-22, 25-18, 25-14, in a Section 5-2A match. Emily Berkhimer had four aces and Hannah Ruffner had six kills for the Trojans.

Our Lady of Sacred Heart 3, Chartiers Valley 0 — In a nonsection match, OLSH swept Chartiers Valley in three highly contested sets, 26-24, 25-22, 25-20.

Hockey

Plum 3, Westmont Hilltop 1 — Rylan Schoonover scored twice in the third period to propel Plum (1-0) to a Class A win over Westmont Hilltop at Pittsburgh Ice Arena. Max Weingrad had a goal for the Mustangs and Sam Pine made 34 saves in net.

Latrobe 3, Shaler 0 — Josh Coffee scored two goals as Latrobe (1-0) beat Shaler (0-1) in a Class 2A game at Kirk S. Nevin Arena. JD Robinson scored a goal and assisted on one of Coffee’s goals. Vinny Amatucci stopped all 16 Shaler shots to earn the shutout.

Bishop Canevin 4, Burrell 2 — Ty Serakowski scored twice, including once shorthanded to lead Bishop Canevin (1-0) to a win over Burrell (0-1) in a PIHL Class B game at Ice Castle Arena-Trackside. Joe Scolaro had a goal and an assist and Caden Canfield scored once for Burrell.

Fox Chapel 8, Hampton 1 — Mason Heininger, Danny Downey and Tommy Healy had two goals each for Fox Chapel (1-0) in a Class A win over Hampton (0-1) at Alpha Ice Complex. Downey had three assists and had a pair of assists, and Nash Wedner made 27 saves in net.