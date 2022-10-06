High school roundup for Oct. 5, 2022: Moon girls soccer goes to 10-0 in section

Wednesday, October 5, 2022 | 11:15 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Moon’s Kayla Leseck celebrates a goal with teammates during a PIAA playoff game last season.

Tessa Romah, Hailey Longwell and Kayla Leseck scored to lead undefeated Moon (13-0, 10-0) to a 3-0 victory over Montour (6-5-2, 5-4) in Section 4-3A girls soccer Wednesday night.

Aquinas Academy 7, Carlynton 0 – Bella Hite had a hat trick for Aquinas Academy (8-4, 5-3) in a Section 4-A win over Carlynton (0-12, 0-8). Francesa Hite, Ari Buchanan, Emily Fisher and Seraphina Myron also scored.

Avonworth 1, Beaver 0 – Gianna Babusci scored the decisive goal for Avonworth (11-2, 7-1) in a Section 1-2A win over Beaver (5-4-2, 3-4-1).

Belle Vernon 8, Albert Gallatin 0 – Farrah Reader scored four goals and had two assists to lead Belle Vernon (6-6-1, 5-5) to a Section 2-3A win over Albert Gallatin (1-11, 1-10). Kataira Rhodes had two goals and three assists for the Leopards.

Burrell 0, Deer Lakes 0 – The Bucs (9-2-3, 6-2-2) and Lancers (7-5-1, 3-5-1) played to a scoreless draw in Section 2-2A.

Charleroi 10, Uniontown 1 – McKenna DeUnger and Bella Carroto each scored four goals to lead Charleroi (7-6) past Uniontown (0-12) in a nonsection win.

Elizabeth Forward 4, Connellsville 0 – Mia Valerio had two goals and Brooklyn Baldensperger and Giovanna Ferraro also scored for Elizabeth Forward (11-1-1, 10-0-1) in a Section 2-3A win over Connellsville (6-9, 6-6). Emma Durant and Addyson Davis combined on the shutout.

Franklin Regional 4, Greensburg Salem 0 – Sierra Todero, Riley Daugherty, Shaeley Reichbaum and Eden Williams scored for Franklin Regional (8-3-2, 6-2-1) in a Section 3-3A win over Greensburg Salem (3-11, 1-9).

Freeport 3, Apollo-Ridge 1 – Peyton Los, Nora Mahan and Arianna Coppola scored to lead Freeport (10-1, 7-1) past Apollo-Ridge (2-7, 2-7) in Section 2-2A.

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Seton LaSalle 1 – Sara Felder, Riley Kerr and Lexi Graham scored as Greensburg Central Catholic (6-2, 6-2) defeated Seton LaSalle (8-4, 6-3) in a matchup of top teams in Section 1-A.

Hopewell 5, Quaker Valley 0 – Mary Adams netted two goals and Angela Campbell, Caylee Sunday and Bella Goal also scored for Hopewell (4-7-1, 4-4-1) in a Section 1-2A win over Quaker Valley (5-6, 3-5).

Latrobe 9 , Penn Hills 0 – Regan Reilly and Robin Reilly each had a hat trick to lead Latrobe (7-2-2-, 7-1-1) to a Section 3-3A win over Penn Hills (3-11, 1-9). Ella Bulava had a goal and three assists for the Wildcats.

Monessen 2, Bentworth 1 – Sam Saylor scored twice in a three-minute span to lift Monessen (5-7, 2-7) to a Section 2-A victory. Tessa Charpentier scored for Bentworth (4-6-1, 4-5-1).

Mt. Pleasant 7, Woodland Hills 1 – Morgan Gesinski had a hat trick for Mt. Pleasant (12-0, 7-0) in a Section 3-2A win over Woodland Hills (7-5, 4-4). Maggie Piper had two goals and Rylin Bugosh and Adi Belanger also scored for the Vikings.

North Allegheny 7, North Hills 0 – Lucia Wells had a hat trick and Natalie Rak and Maggie Nestor combined on the shutout to lead North Allegheny (14-1, 10-1) past North Hills (1-12, 1-9) in Section 1-4A. Abigail Stager added two goals and Libby Earley and Kanak Agarwal also scored for the Tigers.

Peters Township 4, Norwin 0 – Brooke Opferman had two goals and Bella Spergel and Ella Neupaver also scored to help Peters Township (9-1-2, 8-1-1) past Norwin (4-9-2, 4-7) in Section 2-4A.

South Fayette 3, Blackhawk 0 – Olivia Renk scored two goals and Paige Postufka scored one to lead South Fayette (9-3-1, 7-2) to a Section 4-3A win over Blackhawk (2-10-1, 1-9).

Southmoreland 11, Ligonier Valley 0 – Megan Mehall had a hat trick and Kendall Fabery scored twice for Southmoreland (8-2-1, 5-2-1) in a Section 3-2A win over Ligonier Valley (2-10-1, 1-6). Mackenzie Armstrong, Lilly Wasmund, Gabby Fabery, Skylar Koshar, Amanda Hoffer and Mylee Street also scored.

South Park 3, McGuffey 1 – Hayley Bennett, Lauren Aultz and Tori Latona scored to lead South Park (10-4, 7-1) past McGuffey (5-8, 2-6) in a Section 4-2A win.

South Side 3, Riverside 2 – Miladija Pavolich scored the game-winning goal in overtime for South Side (6-7, 3-5) in a Section 3-A win over Riverside (4-8, 3-6). Maura Heberle and Cassidy Luketic also scored for the Rams.

Springdale 4, Serra Catholic 0 – Briana Ross scored twice and Makayla Haus and Baileigh Haas combined on the shutout for Springdale (9-2, 8-1) in a Section 1-A win. Brooke Taliani and Grace Gent also scored for the Dynamos.

Thomas Jefferson 6, Laurel Highlands 0 – Sami Maglicco scored two goals and Olivia Supp, Natalie Lamenza, Bella Vozar and Abby Ngugi also found the net for Thomas Jefferson (11-2, 9-1) in a Section 2-3A win over Laurel Highlands (7-6, 5-6).

Waynesburg 10, Beth-Center 1 – Ashlyn Basinger scored five goals and Rylei Rastoka had a hat trick to lead Waynesburg (11-2, 9-1) past Beth-Center (0-12, 0-9) in a Section 2-A win.

West Mifflin 10, Brownsville 0 – Drina Johns scored four goals and Emily Beck had three for West Mifflin (6-4-1, 3-3-1) in a Section 4-2A win over Brownsville (0-8, 0-7).

Yough 11, East Allegheny 1 – McKenzie Pritts and Nicky Veychek each had a hat trick for Yough (6-4-1, 5-2-1) in a Section 3-2A win over East Allegheny (0-11, 0-8). Gracelynn Tomko, Katelynn Slavic, Carli Reisinger, Brooke Wieland and Hannah Wright also scored for the Cougars.

Boys soccer

Serra Catholic 3, Chartiers-Houston 0 – AJ Mejalli had two goals, Collin Holmes also scored, and Ethan Coddington had a five-save shutout as Serra Catholic (6-6, 6-3) beat Chartiers-Houston (3-10, 2-7) in Section 4-A.

Field hockey

Penn-Trafford 3, Latrobe 2 – Ava Hershberger had a hat trick and Emily Bloom contributed an assist as Penn-Trafford won in Section 2A. Josie Stragis and Hope Cerny scored for Latrobe.

Girls volleyball

Canon-McMillan 3, Mt. Lebanon 0 – Gianna Reamer had 14 kills and Natalie Carr had eight kills and four aces for Canon-McMillan in a Section 2-4A win over Mt. Lebanon.