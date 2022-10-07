High school roundup for Oct. 6, 2022: Quaker Valley boys win 27th section title

Friday, October 7, 2022 | 12:13 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Lucy Roig battles Ambridge’s Lily Park for possession during their game on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Leetsdale. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sewickley Acacdemy’s Luca Peluso trips up OLSH’s Brady Hernandez during their game on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Leetsdale. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Tia Pethel battles Ambridge’s Avery Kelly for possession during their game on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Leetsdale. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Lucy Roig (24) joins the celebration after Tia Pethel (4) scored against Ambridge during their game on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Leetsdale. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sewickley Academy goalkeeper Cooper Wentz makes a save against OLSH during their game on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Edgeworth. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review OLSH’s Tommy Moses controls the ball against Sewickley Academy on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Leetsdale. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review OLSH’s Tommy Moses battle for possession against Sewickley Academy during their game on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Leetsdale. Previous Next

Nick Allan had three goals and two assists to lead Quaker Valley to a 6-0 boys soccer victory over Mohawk (5-9, 4-7) on Thursday, clinching the Section 4-2A title. It’s the 27th section championship for the Quakers.

Cameron Diggins added two goals and two assists and Bennett Haas had a goal and an assist for Quaker Valley (12-2, 10-0).

Belle Vernon 4, Washington 0 – Nathaniel Kikel scored twice and Trevor Kovatch and Preston Rathway each added a goal as Belle Vernon (12-3, 11-1) blanked Washington (4-9-2, 3-7-2) in Section 3-2A. Bryce Burkhart made three saves for the shutout for the Leopards.

Bentworth 7, California 0 – Jerzy Timlin had a hat trick, John Scott added two goals and Ryan Colbert and Julian Hayes also scored to lead Bentworth (9-5, 5-4) past California (3-7, 3-5) in Section 2-A.

Bethel Park 6, Uniontown 0 – Xavier Jackson had a hat trick and Miles Jackson, Ethan Varley and Owen Newman also scored for Bethel Park (11-3, 10-2) in a Section 3-3A win over Uniontown (0-11-1, 0-11-1).

Butler 2, Shaler 1 – Cody Lubinsky converted a penalty kick in double overtime to push Butler (10-3-2, 6-3-2) past Shaler (6-8, 4-8) in Section 1-4A. Nick Niebauer also scored for the Golden Tornado.

Canon-McMillan 8, Hempfield 0 – Fran Rodriguez had a hat trick to lead Canon-McMillan (9-5, 8-4) past Hempfield (0-14, 0-12) in Section 2-4A.

Central Valley 2, Chartiers Valley 1 – Cam DeVincentis had a pair of goals, including the game-winner in overtime for Central Valley (7-5-1, 5-5-1) in a Section 2-3A victory over Chartiers Valley (4-10-1, 3-8-1).

Charleroi 6, Ligonier Valley 0 – Ty Patterson and Bryce Large had two goals apiece and Arlo McIntyre and Joel Chambers also scored for Charleroi (12-1, 8-1) in a Section 2-A win over Ligonier Valley (2-10-1, 1-7).

Connellsville 4, Laurel Highlands 1 – Kasey Stanton, Ben Zavatchan, Seth Basinger and Carson Colborns scored for Connellsville (9-6, 7-5) in a Section 3-3A win over Laurel Highlands (7-9, 4-8).

Fox Chapel 1, North Allegheny 0 – Ari Johnson scored the decisive goal as Fox Chapel (9-2-2, 8-2-2) topped North Allegheny (8-6-1, 6-6) in Section 1-4A.

Franklin Regional 3, Penn Hills 1 – Joey Bayne scored a pair of goals and Andy Cosnek added another to lead Franklin Regional (11-3, 11-1) to a Section 4-3A win against Penn Hills (6-8, 5-7).

Freeport 5, Greensburg Salem 1 – Isaac Wetzel scored a goal and had two assists while Vinny Porco and Garrett Risch each had a goal and an assist as Freeport (6-8, 6-6) defeated Greensburg Salem (5-9, 3-9) in Section 2-2A. Zach Fairman and Angelo Porco scored for the Yellowjackets.

Highlands 2, Armstrong 0 – Cameron Reigard scored both goals for Highlands (4-9, 3-7) in a Section 1-3A win over Armstrong (2-13-1, 0-10).

Kiski Area 4, North Catholic 0 – Anders Bordoy had two goals and Nathaniel Coleman and Philip Harris also scored as Kiski Area (13-2, 10-0) defeated North Catholic (5-5-3, 4-4-1) to clinch the Section 1-3A title. Maddox Anderson stopped two shots for the shutout for the Cavaliers.

Mars 4, Indiana 0 – Breiden Eagon had two goals and James Jayamohan and Cade Coldiron also scored to help Mars (8-6, 7-3) to a Section 1-3A win over Indiana (4-9-1, 3-7-1). Kadon Gratton recorded the shutout.

Moon 4, Ambridge 0 – Ryan Hildebrand, Cooper Nickles, Jon-Mark Balbach and Chris Brancato scored as Moon (12-0-1, 11-0) defeated Ambridge (9-6-1, 6-5) to clinch the Section 2-3A title.

Norwin 4, Baldwin 0 – Andrew Wade had two goals and Rick Zappone and Alex Brown also scored for Norwin (10-4, 9-3) in a Section 2-4A win over Baldwin (1-12, 1-12).

Peters Township 2, Mt. Lebanon 1 – Nick Magee scored the game-winning goal to lift Peters Township (11-2, 10-2) to a Section 2-4A win over Mt. Lebanon (7-8, 7-5). Blake Gabelhart also scored for Peters.

Pine-Richland 3, Central Catholic 0 – Colin Zvejnieks had a pair of goals and Mark Cashman also scored to help Pine-Richland (9-3-1, 7-3-1) blank Central Catholic (3-11, 2-10) in Section 1-4A.

Plum 9, Gateway 0 – Aldi Flowers and Zach Mauro had two goals apiece and Owen Zalewski recorded the shutout as Plum (13-1-1, 11-1) beat Gateway (8-7-1, 6-5-1) in Section 4-3A. Tristin Ralph, Ethan Rose and TJ Schrecongost each had a goal and an assist, Ben Pittman and Brady French also scored and Lucas Pittman had three assists.

Seton LaSalle 4, Carlynton 1 – Jack Billick had two goals and Zach Reed and Jack Lyons also scored for Seton LaSalle (10-3, 9-0) in a Section 4-A victory over Carlynton (7-4-2, 5-3-1).

Sewickley Academy 3, OLSH 1 – Adin Zorn, Michael DiSantis and Lucas Mendonca each scored a goal as Sewickley Academy (12-1, 9-0) beat OLSH (6-7, 5-6) in a Section 1-A match.

Shady Side Academy 5, Knoch 0 – Amir Awais had a hat trick and Jackson Suski and Hari Viswanathan also scored for Shady Side Academy (11-1, 11-1) in a Section 2-2A win over Knoch (8-7, 8-4).

South Park 2, East Allegheny 0 – Ryan Wesolowski and Ben Ambrose scored to lead South Park (15-0, 12-0) past East Allegheny (9-3, 8-3) to clinch the Section 1-2A title.

Springdale 4, Trinity Christian 3 – Chris Mitchell had two goals and two assists and Billy Lawrence picked up two goals and an assist to lead Springdale (10-4, 8-3) past Trinity Christian (6-5-1, 4-4-1) in Section 3-A.

Thomas Jefferson 11, Albert Gallatin 1 – Anthony Orlando and Jake Shoemaker each recorded a hat trick for Thomas Jefferson (13-2, 11-1) in a Section 3-3A win. Luke McGaughey scored his first varsity goal for Albert Gallatin (2-11-1, 1-10-1).

Trinity 1, Ringgold 0 – Andy Palm scored in the final minute of regulation to propel Trinity (9-5, 7-5) to a Section 3-3A win over Ringgold (7-8, 7-5).

West Allegheny 4, Blackhawk 0 – Justin Manns had two goals and Thomas Higgins recorded the shutout as West Allegheny (5-9, 5-7) defeated Blackhawk (0-15, 0-12) in Section 2-3A. Andy Cosnek and Michael Bohley also scored.

Yough 2, Brownsville 1 – Joe Obeldobel scored a pair of goals, assisted by Collin Barner and Tyler Woloshun, to lead Yough (3-9-3, 3-6-3) past Brownsville (8-7, 7-5) in Section 3-2A.

Girls soccer

Belle Vernon 10, Uniontown 2 – Farrah Reader scored six goals and Ava Scalise scored twice to lead Belle Vernon (7-6-1, 6-5) to a Section 2-3A victory against Uniontown (0-12, 0-11). Kataira Rhodes scored a goal and had four assists and Danika Lee added a goal for the Leopards.

Blackhawk 4, Wilmington 3 – Alexa Grimes scored the deciding goal while Piper Romigh, Tessa DeSanzo and Ella Martin each scored a goal to lift Blackhawk (3-10-1) past Wilmington (9-4) in a nonsection match.

Butler 1, Allderdice 0 – Cecelia Wolford scored the decisive goal, with an assist from Leah Weiland, as Butler (6-6, 5-5) evened its record with a Section 1-4A win over Allderdice (4-8, 3-8). Delaney Yaracs had a one-save shutout.

Chartiers-Houston 2, South Allegheny 0 – Lexi Durkacs and Ava Capozzoli scored and Grace McAvoy recorded the shutout for Chartiers-Houston (12-2, 9-1) in a Section 2-A win over South Allegheny (4-9-1, 3-5-1).

Franklin Regional 2, Hampton 0 – Sierra Todero and Shaeley Reichbaum scored and Aris Lamanna recorded the shutout as Franklin Regional (9-3-2) picked up a nonsection win over Hampton (10-3).

Monessen 13, Brownsville 1 – Sam Saylor had five goals and a pair of assists in a nonsection win for Monessen (6-7) over Brownsville (0-9). Abby Rhome and Aaliyah Rice added two goals apiece for the Greyhounds.

Pine-Richland 5, Shaler 1 – Manon Prokesch had a pair of goals and Gianna Koss, Stephanie Cornelius and Abigail Satina also scored for Pine-Richland (5-5-1, 5-5-1) in a Section 1-4A win over Shaler (4-9-1, 3-8).

Riverview 5, Steel Valley 2 – Lola Abraham had four goals, Riley Ulrich also scored, and Lily Hood added a pair of assists for Riverview (4-5, 3-5) in a Section 1-A win over Steel Valley (2-9, 2-6).

Quaker Valley 3, Ambridge 0 – Tia Pethel had a pair of goals and Mia Modrovich also scored for Quaker Valley (6-6, 4-5) in a Section 1-2A win over Ambridge (2-11, 0-9).

Hockey

Bishop McCort 3, Penn-Trafford 1 – Erik Euen, Mykyta Yalovyi and Timur Naletov scored to give Bishop McCort (2-0) a Class 2A win against Penn-Trafford (0-1). Nate Loughner scored the lone goal for the Warriors.

Cathedral Prep 5, Baldwin 1 – Bryaden Sprickman scored a hat trick and Joey Walter added two goals as Cathedral Prep (1-1) defeated Baldwin (1-1) in Class 3A. Levi McCrea scored for the Highlanders.

Fox Chapel 10, Freeport 0 – Liam Wiseman had a hat trick and Sam Smith and Killian Kissane scored two goals apiece as Fox Chapel (2-0) beat Freeport (0-1) in Class A. Joe Rattner stopped 19 shots for the shutout.

Greensburg Salem 7, Kiski 1 – Owen Tutich had a hat trick, Colten Humphrey added a goal and three assists, and Mikey Kingerski chipped in a goal and two assists for Greensburg Salem (1-0) in a Class A win over Kiski (0-2).

Indiana 6, Shaler 3 – Ash Lockard, Gabe Nettleton and Philip Bell each had a goal and an assist to lead Indiana (2-0) to a Class A win over Shaler (1-1).

Latrobe 8, Franklin Regional 2 – Peyton Myers led the IceCats with two goals and two assists and Nik Manolakos added a goal and three assists as Latrobe (1-0) beat Franklin Regional (0-2) in Class 2A. Fletcher Harvey collected three assists for Latrobe while Robert Kelley and Matt Knizner each tallied a goal for the Panthers.

North Allegheny 4, Mt. Lebanon 1 – Matt Irvin had a goal and two assists and Trey Gallo added a goal and an assist for North Allegheny (1-0) in a Class 3A win over Mt. Lebanon (1-1).

Norwin 11, Westmont Hilltop 2 – Joe Vecchio scored five goals and Dom Cerilli had a hat trick for Norwin (1-0) in a Class A win at Westmont Hilltop (0-1).

Peters Township 5, Pine-Richland 3 – Ben Kovac had two goals and an assist and Will Tomko picked up a goal and three assists for Peters Township (1-0) in a Class 3A win. Jeremy Casper had a goal and an assist for Pine-Richland (0-2).

Seneca Valley 2, Upper St. Clair 1 – Jonathan Leishman and Tyler Garvin scored second-period goals to lift Seneca Valley (1-1) to a Class 3A win. Aaron Stawiarski scored in the first period for Upper St. Clair (1-1).

Field hockey

Peters Township 9, Hempfield 0 – Maddy Holmes had four goals and Cece Backo scored twice to lead Peters Township to a Section 3A win. Bella Elm, Ava Zimmer and Ella Liebscher also scored.

Girls volleyball

Bentworth 3, McGuffey 0 – Grace Skerbetz had eight kills, one block, five digs and two aces and Jocelyn Babirad had two digs, three aces and 15 assists as Bentworth swept McGuffey in Section 3-2A.

Brownsville 3, Chartiers-Houston 0 – Ciara Williams had 14 digs and 18 kills while Kami Franks added three aces and 15 digs as Brownsville swept Chartiers-Houston in a nonsection match. Cassidde Settles had 14 digs and Skye Durst had 31 assists for Brownsville.

Franklin Regional 3, Greensburg Salem 0 – Ella Evans had nine kills and Brooke Feorene had 14 digs to help Franklin Regional sweep their match against Greensburg Salem in Section 5-3A.

Hampton 3, Penn Hills 0 – Emmy Schrom had seven kills and four aces while Avery Koontz added 14 digs to lead Hampton to a sweep of Penn Hills in Section 1-3A. Emma Rick had 13 digs and two aces, Lauren Gale added 10 digs and Lilly Muczinski had 26 assists for the Talbots.

Laurel 3, Beaver Falls 0 – Reese Bintrim had 14 kills, Regan Atkins had five aces and Josie Fortuna had 24 assists as Laurel swept a Section 1-2A match against Beaver Falls.

Laurel Highlands 3, Uniontown 1 – Mia Pierce had 23 kills and 17 digs and Morgan Wheeler added 11 kills and 32 assists to lead Laurel Highlands to a Section 3-3A win.

Leechburg 3, St. Joseph 1 – Macy Kubla had 13 kills, Karli Mazak had 11 kills and Anna Cibik added five aces as Leechburg beat St. Joseph in a Section 4-1A match.

Mapletown 3, Avella 0 – Krista Wilson had 17 kills and 11 digs to lead Mapletown to a Section 2-A victory. Ella Menear has six kills, eight digs and four aces, and Bailey Rafferty added 19 assists and five digs.

Southmoreland 3, Yough 0 – Amarah McCutcheon had nine kills, Taylor Doppelheuer had seven and Kaylee Doppelheuer chipped in six to lead Southmoreland to a Section 3-2A win against Yough. Riley Puckey added 11 assists for the Scotties.

Girls tennis

Class 3A – Fifth-seeded Sophia Cunningham and Sylvie Eriksen of Mt. Lebanon will meet second-seeded Emily Wincko and Abbey Swirsding of North Allegheny in the WPIAL finals Friday after an upset-filled first day of the tournament Thursday.

Baldwin’s Gabi Moder and Emma Overlingas, the 13th seed, knocked off fourth-seeded Ellen Liu and Hannah Zheng of Franklin Regional in the first round, and ninth-seeded Lily Sierka and Katie Peterson of Bethel Park took out top seed Rachel Nath and Nichole Poltinnikov of Shady Side Academy in the quarterfinals.

Cunningham and Eriksen topped both Moder and Overlingas and Sierka and Peterson en route to the finals.

In the semifinals, Wincko and Swirsding defeated sixth-seeded Chanel Brun and Sienna Siegel of Fox Chapel, who had upset third-seeded Evie Ellenberger and Claire Loomis of Upper St. Clair a round earlier.

The finals and third-place match will be played at 1 p.m. Friday at Bethel Park. The top three teams advance to the state tournament.

Sierka and Peterson will face Brun and Siegel for third place.

Class 2A – Top seed Ally Bauer and Lindsey Greb of Knoch will take on third-seeded Rayna Thakkar and Gwyn Belt of Sewickley Academy for the WPIAL title Friday.

The top half of the bracket went mostly to form with Bauer and Greb defeating No. 4 Kaitlyn Kuczinski and Delaney Fox of Chartiers Valley in straight sets in the semifinals.

In the bottom half of the bracket, the seventh-seeded team of Ava Santora/Jade Nether from Knoch knocked off second-seeded Chloe DeSanzo and Anna Mrkonja of Beaver in a tie-breaker in the quarterfinals before falling to Thakkar and Belt in the semis.

The top three teams advance to the state tournament. The finals and third-place match will be played at 1 p.m. Friday at Bethel Park.