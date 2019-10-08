High school roundup for Oct. 7, 2019: Peters Township moves into first-place tie with comeback win

By:

Monday, October 7, 2019 | 11:14 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars’ Samantha King works against Franklin Regional’s Victoria Rothrauff during their game Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Mars. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Sydney Lindeman (left) works against Mars’ Reese Dunaway during their game Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Mars. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Victoria Rothrauff works in front of the Mars goal against Gwen Howell (12) during their game Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Mars. Previous Next

Jillian Martin scored the game-winning goal in overtime as Peters Township (13-1-1, 10-1-1) erased a three-goal deficit to defeat Moon (11-2-1, 10-1-1) and move into a tie for first place in Section 2-AAAA girls soccer Monday night.

Kaila McFerran scored the tying goal in the closing moments of regulation. Cece Scott and Hannah Stuck also scored for Peters Township. Stuck set up the game-winning goal as well.

Chloe Kuminkoski, Lizzy Hoff and Haley Longwell scored as Moon built a 3-0 lead in the first half.

Bethel Park 2, Canon McMillan 1 (OT) — Lily Gaston scored the winning goal in overtime to lift Bethel Park (7-7, 5-7) past Canon McMillan (9-5, 6-5) in a matchup of playoff contenders in Section 2-AAAA. Macy Mathias scored for Bethel Park. Megan Mathias assisted the game winner.

Mt. Lebanon 1, Baldwin 0 — Melia Peer scored the lone goal as Mt. Lebanon (3-12, 3-9) edged Baldwin (3-9-1, 3-9) in Section 2-AAAA.

North Allegheny 2, Fox Chapel 1 — North Allegheny scored the game-winning goal with 1 minute, 45 seconds left in regulation to clinch at least a share of the Section 1-AAAA title. Emma Bundy scored the game-winning goal for the Tigers (12-1-1, 10-0) and Sarah Schupansky tallied the assist and a goal. Fox Chapel (8-5-1, 6-4) received its only tally from Lauren Rabbit.

Butler 5, Shaler 0 — Emily Fleeger had two goals to lead Butler (11-3, 7-3) past Shaler (0-15, 0-10) in Section 1-AAAA.

Norwin 10, Allderdice 0 — Paloma Swankler, Emily Shaw and Lacey Bernick scored two goals apiece as Norwin (13-1, 10-0) took one step closer to an undefeated Section 3-AAAA season with a victory over Allderdice (4-9, 2-8). Dani Iannuzzo, Megan Dietz, Marissa Boyer and Abby Bartos also scored. Liz Waszkiewicz recorded the shutout.

Latrobe 2, Penn Hills 1 — Maddie Delucio scored and set up Claire Gerard’s game-winning goal as Latrobe (3-10, 2-8) defeated Penn Hills (4-10-1, 1-9) in Section 3-AAAA. Makenna Malone added an assist.

Penn-Trafford 3, Connellsville 1 — Sarah Nguyen scored twice and Malia Kearns had a goal and an assist to lead Penn-Trafford (11-4, 9-1) past Connellsville (10-4, 7-4) in a matchup of top teams in Section 3-AAAA. McKenzie Septak added an assist.

Mars 3, Franklin Regional 0 — Aly Cooper, Caroline Wroblewski and Taylor Hamlett scored goals as Mars (12-0-1, 12-0) remained undefeated in Section 1-AAA with a victory over Franklin Regional (7-7, 6-6).

Plum 4, Thomas Jefferson 0 — Gina Proviano, Katelyn Killinger, Jamie Seneca and Trish Fratangelo scored for the Mustangs (11-1, 8-1) in a Section 1-AAA win at Thomas Jefferson (8-5-1, 6-4). Erica Taylor and Kelly Kvortek combined to make two saves for the shutout.

Kiski Area 5, Indiana 1 — The Cavaliers had five players score as they cruised to a Section 1-AAA victory at Indiana (5-10, 3-8). Reagan Frederick, Kaylee Elwood, Chloe Galo, Sidney Palla and Emerson Johngarlo had goals for the Cavaliers (10-3, 10-2).

Belle Vernon 8, Greensburg Salem 1 — Jillian Butchki scored five goals as Belle Vernon (10-3, 10-0) clinched the Section 2-AAA title with a victory over Greensburg Salem (5-7, 5-5). Farrah Reader scored twice and Morgan Einodshofer added four assists.

Elizabeth Forward 6, Albert Gallatin 0 — Anna Resnik scored a pair of goals to lead Elizabeth Forward (7-5, 7-3) past Albert Gallatin (1-13, 0-9) in Section 2-AAA. Natalie Beinlich scored her first goal of the season. Jordan Cochenour, Cassie Greenawalt and Josie Stoffer scored their first varsity goals.

Laurel Highland 3, Ringgold 1 — Sydney Chiado had a hat trick as Laurel Highlands (5-9, 4-6) defeated Ringgold (7-8, 6-5) in Section 2-AAA.

Obama Academy 7, Woodland Hills 2 — Maddie Figas had a hat trick to help Obama Academy (8-6-2, 4-6-1) past Woodland Hills (0-13, 0-10) in Section 3-AAA.

Oakland Catholic 3, West Mifflin 1 — Hannah Henn scored twice and Rylee Spager also scored as Oakland Catholic (9-4-1, 8-1) kept pace in Section 3-AAA with a win over West Mifflin (4-10, 2-8).

West Allegheny 2, Ambridge 1 — Rhianna Bates and Mackenzie Evers scored goals as West Allegheny (12-2, 10-1) defeated Ambridge (8-4-1, 5-4-1) to clinch the Section 4-AAA title.

Montour 1, South Fayette 0 — Sydnee Gyory scored a first-half goal to lead Montour (8-4-1, 7-2-1) past South Fayette (7-6, 5-5) in Section 4-AAA.

Deer Lakes 5, Highlands 2 — Madeline Boulos and Emma Zawalnicki scored two goals apiece as the Lancers (11-2-1, 8-2) earned a Section 2-AA victory at Highlands (4-8, 4-6) on Monday. Lily Litrun added the final goal for Deer Lakes and Jaiden Cutright tallied seven saves for the shutout.

Freeport 11, East Allegheny 0 — Freshman Akina Boyton had a hat trick to help Freeport (12-2, 8-2) cruise to a Section 2-AA win over East Allegheny (2-11-1, 0-11). Sidney Shemanski, Emma Check and Riley Otterman scored a pair of goals each. Kylie Hoffman and Emily Wilhelm scored once.

Yough 6, Brownsville 1 — McKenzie Pritts scored five goals to lead Yough (11-1-1, 9-1-1) past Brownsville (7-5, 4-5) in Section 3-AA.

Waynesburg 5, Mt. Pleasant 2 — Jillian Kijowski scored twice to lead Waynesburg (8-5, 5-4) past Mt. Pleasant (9-4, 6-4) in Section 3-AA.

Mohawk 5, Quigley Catholic 1 — Abigail Shoaf had a hat trick to lead Mohawks (6-7, 6-6) past Quigley Catholic (2-12-1, 2-10) in Section 3-A.

Bentworth 9, Charleroi 0 — Rori Schreiber scored five goals and Paige Marshalek had a hat trick to lead Bentworth (13-1, 9-0) past Charleroi (3-9, 3-7) in Section 2-A. Emilie Snyder also scored and Jasmine Manning recorded her 10th shutout of the season. Schreiber moved into fourth place on Bentworth’s career goals list with 54.

Bishop Canevin 3, Winchester Thurston 1 — Jenn Burton scored twice and Ainsley Smith added a goal as Bishop Canevin (8-2-1, 7-2) beat Winchester Thurston (4-9-1, 2-7-1) in Section 4-A.

Boys soccer

Fox Chapel 4, Butler 1 — The Foxes got goals from four players as they earned a Section 1-AAAA victory at Butler (10-5, 8-5). Eli Yofan, Nate Lazzara, Lucas Oria and JP Dockey scored for Fox Chapel (10-3-2, 9-2-2).

Franklin Regional 5, Montour 0 — Anthony DiFalco had a hat trick to power Franklin Regional (12-0-1, 10-0-1) past Montour (4-8-3, 3-4-3) in a nonsection match. Connor Hudson and Colton Hudson also scored.

Shady Side Academy 2, Mt. Pleasant 0 — The Indians (11-1-1, 11-1-1) got back in the win column in Section 2-AA after last week’s loss to Burrell and tie against Freeport. Sam Farner and Jack Uhlman scored goals, Joe Anaia added an assist, and Zach Conti and Bruce David combined to make four saves for the shutout. The Vikings fell to 6-7-1 overall and 6-6-1 in the section.

St. Joseph 7, Jeannette 2 — Jesse Walter and Andrew Sullivan had two goals apiece to lead St. Joseph (7-9, 4-7) past Jeannette (0-15, 0-10) in Section 2-A.

Girls volleyball

Derry 3, Latrobe 1 — Kamryn Kelly had 10 kills and eight digs to lead Derry past Latrobe in a nonsection match. Rylee Ellis added nine kills and four blocks. Hayley Trice had eight digs and 33 assists.

Knoch 3, Plum 1 — Kenzie Kerkan had 19 service points and 25 digs and Kennedy Christy added 20 kills to help Class AAA No. 1 Knoch (13-0) earn a nonsection win over Plum. Skyler Burkett had 11 kills for the Knights.

Hockey

Hempfield 9, Franklin Regional 4 — Matt Traczynski had two goals and an assist as Hempfield (1-0-0-0, 2 pts) scored five unanswered goals and outshot Franklin Regional (1-1-0-0, 2 pts), 30-11 in the last two periods en route to a Class AAA Southeast conference victory. Trent Gray and Nicholas Bruno each added three assists for the Spartans while Caden Spehar added a goal and two assists. Trent Lunden scored twice for the Panthers.

Girls golf

WPIAL Class AAA semifinals — Peters Township (344), defending WPIAL champion North Allegheny (347), and Upper St. Clair (374) and Fox Chapel (374) claimed the four qualifying spots for Thursday’s team championships at Cedarbrook. Foxes sophomore Erin Drahnak was the medalist with a round of 80. She was three strokes better than Peters Township’s Allison Poon (83) and four better than Ella McRoberts (84) and Butler’s Paige Scott (84).