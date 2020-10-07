High school roundup for Oct. 7, 2020: Melissa Riggins, Shady Side Academy grab key section win

Wednesday, October 7, 2020 | 11:03 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shady Side Academy’s Autumn Casey (left) battles Burrell’s Grace Nesko for possession during their game on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Burrell. SSA won, 2-1. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shady Side Academy’s Melissa Riggins (left) celebrates her second goal with teammates during their game on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Burrell. SSA won, 2-1. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shady Side Academy’s Gabby Hill-Junke (left) battles Burrell’s Maggie Omecinski for a header during their game on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Burrell. SSA won, 2-1. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shady Side Academy’s Melissa Riggins (right) celebrates her first goal with Autumn Casey during their game on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Burrell. SSA won, 2-1. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shady Side Academy’s Emory Anderson heads the ball in front of the Burrell goal on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Burrell. SSA won, 2-1. Michael Love | Tribune-Review Kiski Area’s Jake Folaron placed second in the boys varsity race at the Division I, Section 4 cross country championship meet Oct. 7, 2020, at Northmoreland Park. He crossed the finish line in 17 minutes, 22.5 seconds. Indiana’s Joel Beckwith placed first (16:57.7). Michael Love | Tribune-Review Kiski Area freshman Eliza Miller placed first in the girls varsity race at the Division I, Section 4 cross country championship meet Oct. 7, 2020, at Northmoreland Park. She crossed the finish line in a time of 19 minutes, 22.5 seconds. Previous Next

Melissa Riggins scored two goals to lead No. 2 Shady Side Academy (5-0, 5-0) to a 2-1 victory over Burrell (5-2, 5-2) in a girls soccer matchup between the top two teams in the Section 2-2A standings Wednesday night.

Belle Vernon 9, Albert Gallatin 0 – Jillian Butchki had five goals and Farrah Reader added two as No. 3 Belle Vernon (10-2, 8-2) defeated Albert Gallatin (1-5-1, 1-5-1) in Section 2-3A.

Butler 5, North Hills 1 – Sam Miller had a hat trick to lead No. 2 Butler (8-1, 7-1) to a Section 1-4A win. Lydia Ohm scored for North Hills (1-8-1, 0-7-1).

Chartiers-Houston 1, Seton LaSalle 0 – Alyssa Wright scored on a header off a Kayla Brose corner kick to lead Chartiers-Houston (5-5-1, 5-3-1) past No. 4 Seton LaSalle (7-3, 7-3) in Section 2-A. Madyson Smith had the shutout.

Deer Lakes 5, Freeport 1 — Led by a hat trick from Ashley McAdams, the Lancers (8-3, 5-3) avenged a Section 2-2A loss to the Yellowjackets (2-4-1, 2-4). Maddie Boulos had two goals. Jaiden Cutright made seven saves.

Elizabeth Forward 1, West Mifflin 0 – Natalie Beinlich scored and Jordan Cochenour recorded the shutout to lead Elizabeth Forward (6-4, 6-1) to a Section 4-2A win over West Mifflin (4-8, 1-7).

Fox Chapel 4, Latrobe 1 — The No. 1 Foxes (9-1, 7-1) rebounded from their first loss with a win over Section 3-4A foe Latrobe (3-4-1, 3-4-1). Britta Lagerquist and Emily Wecht had a goal and an assist. Lucy Ream and Kaylee Uribe also scored. Hannah Klimek scored for the Wildcats.

Hampton 1, Franklin Regional 0 (OT) – Madison Hurst scored six minutes into overtime with an assist from Megan Cook to help Hampton (7-1, 7-1) hand No. 5 Franklin Regional (6-1-1, 6-1-1) its first loss in Section 1-3A.

Indiana 5, Knoch 0 – Allie Rutledge had two goals and an assist for Indiana (3-7, 3-7) in a Section 1-3A win over Knoch (3-7-1, 3-6). Bella Antonacci, Sophia Garzarelli and Margaret Lowrey scored a goal apiece for Indiana.

Kiski Area 5, Armstrong 0 — Kaylee Ellwood had a hat trick to lead the Cavaliers (5-5-1, 5-3-1) to a Section 1-3A win over the River Hawks (2-8, 1-8). Devan Sonafelt and Faith Andree scored.

Mars 7, Montour 1 – Caroline Wroblewski had her second hat trick of the season to lead No. 1 Mars (9-0, 9-0) past Montour (6-4, 4-4) in Section 4-3A. Ellie Coffield had a goal and three assists. Reese Dunaway, Gracie Dunaway and Aly Cooper also scored. Piper Coffield had two assists.

Mt. Pleasant 5, Brownsville 0 — MacKenzie Leeder scored all five goals as Mt. Pleasant (6-2, 6-2) avenged one of its two losses with a Section 3-2A victory over Brownsville (5-4, 5-3).

Penn-Trafford 2, Allderdice 1 — Malia Kearns and Kenzie Septak scored to lead Penn-Trafford (5-2-2, 4-2-2) to a Section 3-4A win over Allderdice (2-5, 2-5).

Peters Township 3, Bethel Park 0 – Brooke Opferman had two goals and an assist and Emma Sawich recorded the shutout to help No. 3 Peters Township (6-1-1, 6-1-1) to a Section 2-4A win over Bethel Park (3-4-1, 3-4-1).

Quaker Valley 3, Hopewell 2 – Chase Kriebel had a hat trick and Gabi Schultz added two assists to help Quaker Valley (3-4-2, 2-4-2) to a Section 1-2A win over Hopewell (0-8, 0-7).

South Fayette 1, Blackhawk 0 – CeCe Gagliardino scored the decisive goal unassisted to carry South Fayette (3-6, 3-5) past Blackhawk (2-8, 1-8) in Section 4-3A.

Southmoreland 6, McGuffey 0 — Olivia Cernuto had four goals, and Bailey Steban and Taylor Klingensmith also scored to power No. 3 Southmoreland (9-1, 7-1) over McGuffey (0-10, 0-8) in Section 3-2A. Kaylee Keys had the shutout.

South Park 9, East Allegheny 0 – Emily Versino scored twice to lead No. 4 South Park (9-0, 8-0) to a Section 4-2A victory over East Allegheny (0-10, 0-8). Nora Ozimek, Gianna Girol, Maya Wertelet, Cassondra O’Connor, Faith Newell and Amara Batista also scored. Ali Miklos recorded her ninth straight shutout.

South Side 2, OLSH 0 – Lydia Person and Maura Heberle scored to lift South Side (7-2, 5-2) past No. 5 OLSH (5-2, 5-2) in Section 3-A.

Springdale 5, Serra Catholic 0 — Lilly Iadicicco had a hat trick for Springdale (5-3-1, 5-2-1) in a Section 1-A win over Serra Catholic (3-3-1, 3-2-1). Miranda Shock and Isabella Walsh also scored.

Upper St. Clair 6, Baldwin 0 – Sam Prunzik had two goals and Carson Bogan, Emily Rocco, Natalie Gilbert and Mackenzie Dupre also scored as Upper St. Clair (4-3, 4-3) topped Baldwin (0-6, 0-6) in Section 2-4A.

Valley 3, Highlands 0 — Jordan Kirkwood scored two goals, and Leah Taliani had the third as the Vikings (3-5, 2-5) earned a Section 2-2A win over the Golden Rams (0-5, 0-5).

West Allegheny 4, Central Valley 0 – Morgan Shansky had two goals and Caroline Bachowski recorded a shutout to lead West Allegheny (7-3, 7-3) past Central Valley (2-5-1, 2-5-1) in Section 4-3A.

Yough 2, Waynesburg 1 (OT) — Natalie Vilchek scored the overtime winner and McKenzie Pritts also had a goal to lead Yough (8-3, 5-3) to a Section 3-2A win over Waynesburg (3-8, 1-7).

Cross country

The Fox Chapel boys and Oakland Catholic girls brought home team championships from Wednesday’s Division I, Section 4 cross country championship meet under sunny skies at Northmoreland Park.

The Oakland Catholic girls placed all five of their scoring runners in the top 11 and topped Fox Chapel and Kiski Area for the title.

The Fox Chapel boys also were the dominant team with their top five runners all placing in the top 13. Indiana placed second, and Kiski Area came in third.

For a number of the runners and teams, it was another opportunity to compete on the Northmoreland Park course this season after the season-opening Kiski Cavalier Invitational on Sept. 18.

Individually, Kiski Area freshman Eliza Miller won the girls varsity race with what is believed to be a school-record tying time of 19 minutes, 22.5 seconds. She knocked nearly two seconds off her winning time from the Cavalier Invite.

Miller ran the course 27 seconds faster than the runner-up, Oakland Catholic’s Tesslyn Helmes.

Fox Chapel freshman Laura Carter (20:11.0) and Clara Kelly (20:11.1) crossed the finish line together to place third and fourth, respectively.

On the boys side, Cavalier Invite champion Joel Beckwith from Indiana repeated in the top spot Wednesday with a winning time of 16:57.7. Kiski Area’s Jake Folaron was second (17:22.5), and Fox Chapel’s Jack Lorence placed third (17:26.1).

Field hockey

Penn-Trafford 4, Upper St. Clair 2 — Maddy Keenan scored the go-ahead goal in the second half and Ava Hershberger had a goal and two assists to lead Penn-Trafford to a Section 1-AAA win. Emma Little and Julia Moorhead also scored.

Girls volleyball

Central Valley 3, New Castle 0 – Abigail Glumac and Alyssa Porter had four kills apiece to lead Central Valley to a Section 4-3A win. Ava Weber added 13 digs. Maggie Brown had seven aces and Nadia Mowad added four.

Freeport 3, Knoch 0 — Addie Rusik had 15 kills for the Yellowjackets (7-2) in a Section 5-3A win over the Knights (3-6). Mykenzie Werner led Knoch with eight kills.

