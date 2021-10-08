High school roundup for Oct. 7, 2021: Undefeated Hampton stays atop section

By:

Thursday, October 7, 2021

Zach Panza converted a penalty kick and Luge Staggers also scored to lead Hampton to a 2-0 victory over Kiski Area in a showdown between the top two teams in Section 2-3A boys soccer Thursday.

Hampton (11-0, 11-0) has outscored opponents 48-3 this season. The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for Kiski Area (11-3, 10-2).

Belle Vernon 3, Trinity 2 — Daniel Sassak had a hat trick to claim sole possession of top spot on the school’s all-time goals list with 92, breaking the mark of 89 set by Markello Apodiakos, as Belle Vernon (10-3, 7-3) beat Trinity (8-3-2, 7-3-2) in Section 3-3A. Josh Lent and Tyler Johnson scored for Trinity.

Bentworth 2, Seton LaSalle 0 — Jerzy Timlin and Julian Hays scored to help Bentworth (12-1-1, 8-0-1) defeat Seton LaSalle (8-2-1, 6-1-1) in a battle of the top two Section 4-A teams. Landon Urcho made eight saves to earn the shutout. The Bearcats can clinch an outright section championship with a win at Beth-Center on Wednesday.

Butler 8, Baldwin 0 — Landon Mohney had four goals and an assist and Aiden Wisda added two goals and four assists as Butler (10-4, 7-4) blanked Baldwin (1-13-1, 1-10) in Section 2-4A. Carson Knight had a goal and an assist and Gavin Varner also scored.

Canon-McMillan 3, Brashear 0 — Brock Kiefer, Jacob Glancy and Aiden Blatt scored to propel Canon-McMillan (10-1-1, 8-0-1) past Brashear (1-13, 0-11) in Section 2-4A.

Carlynton 5, Riverview 1 — Lukas Prepelka scored a pair of goals for Carlynton (7-8, 4-6) in a Section 3-A win at Riverview (0-11, 0-9). Ryan Lewis, Timmy Smith and Wilson Choate scored once for the Cougars. Simon Meals scored for the Raiders.

Charleroi 21, Southmoreland 0 — Eben MacIntyre scored six goals to set a single-season school record with 53 as Charleroi (11-1, 11-0) defeated Southmoreland (0-14, 0-10) in Section 3-2A. Bryce Large and Joel Chambers added four goals apiece. Shea Smith scored twice.

Connellsville 5, Hempfield 1 — Seth Basinger had a hat trick and Sam Artis scored twice to lead Connellsville (2-11, 2-9) past Hempfield (0-9, 0-9) in Section 3-4A.

Eden Christian 2, Bishop Canevin 1 — Jack Jones and Nathan Lomago scored for Eden Christian (13-1, 9-1) in a Section 2-A win over Bishop Canevin (3-10-1, 2-8).

Elizabeth Forward 2, Avonworth 0 — Gino Penascino and Ethan Bowser scored to lift Elizabeth Forward (9-2, 8-2) past Avonworth (6-7, 5-6) in Section 1-2A.

Franklin Regional 3, West Mifflin 0 — Anthony DiFalco, Dylan Tomb and Jake Zimmerman handled the scoring as Franklin Regional (11-2, 11-1) blanked West Mifflin (6-7-1, 4-6) in Section 4-3A.

Freedom 2, North Catholic 1 — Jimmie Couch netted the game-winning goal for Freedom (7-5, 6-5) in a Section 4-2A win over North Catholic (6-5, 6-3). Caleb Falk also scored for the Bulldogs.

Gateway 4, Obama Academy 0 — Dietrich Zeisloft scored twice, Brendan Strawser had a goal and an assist, and Gunnar Hayes recorded the shutout for Gateway (9-6, 8-4) in a Section 4-3A win over Obama Academy (2-10, 1-10).

Greensburg Central Catholic 7, Jeannette 2 — Carlo Denis scored a pair of goals to help Greensburg Central Catholic (10-1, 9-0) defeat Jeannette (7-3, 4-3) and clinch the Section 2-A title. Mason Fabean, Kyler Miller and Jake Gretz had a goal and an assist. Ben Duong also scored.

Hopewell 15, Ellwood City 0 — Chris Colonna had a hat trick for Hopewell (4-8, 4-6) in a Section 4-2A victory over Ellwood City (0-11, 0-10).

Keystone Oaks 9, South Allegheny 0 — Trevor Schuetz recorded a hat trick and Cy Garcia netted a pair of goals to lead Keystone Oaks (7-5, 5-5) to a Section 1-2A win over South Allegheny (0-11, 0-9).

Knoch 0, Freeport 0 — Sebastian Cordier made 13 saves for his fourth shutout of the year to help Freeport (4-6-1, 4-6-1) play to a draw with Knoch (6-5-2, 5-5-1) in Section 1-3A.

Mt. Pleasant 2, Yough 0 — Logan Rega and Joseph Barrick found the net and Derek Donitzen kept a clean sheet to lead Mt. Pleasant (5-4-1, 5-3-1) past Yough (6-6, 6-4) in a matchup of Section 3-2A playoff contenders.

North Allegheny 6, Shaler 1 — Evan Anderson scored a pair of goals to help North Allegheny (9-3, 7-3) past Shaler (4-11, 2-9) in Section 1-4A.

Penn Hills 4, Greensburg Salem 0 — Alinur Zhamaldinov and Mack Byrnes scored two goals apiece to power Penn Hills (7-8, 6-6) past Greensburg Salem (1-10, 0-10) in Section 4-3A.

Penn-Trafford 4, Latrobe 0 — Nate Schlessinger scored twice and Cooper Sisson recorded the shutout as Penn-Trafford (8-4, 7-4) defeated Latrobe (3-9, 3-7) in Section 3-4A. Brady Paliscak and Conner Williams also scored.

Plum 7, Woodland Hills 0 — Lucas Pittman and TJ Schrecongost both recorded a hat trick for Plum (11-2-1, 10-1) in a Section 4-3A win over Woodland Hills (4-7, 4-6). Eli Westchak added a goal for the Mustangs and Luke Kolankowski, Dylan Akut, Kyle Ryan, Garrett Chandler and Matt Diss recorded one assist each.

Quaker Valley 7, Ambridge 0 — Rowan Kriebel had a hat trick and Keller Chamovitz added two goals and two assists for Quaker Valley (13-1, 11-0) in a Section 4-2A victory over Ambridge (7-4, 6-3). Blaise Burns and Bennett Haas also scored. Zach Burr made five saves to earn the shutout.

Seneca Valley 7, Pine-Richland 0 — Nathan Prex had a hat trick with two of his goals assisted by Beaux Lizewski as Seneca Valley (12-0-1, 9-0-1) defeated Pine-Richland (5-6-2, 4-6) to clinch the Section 1-4A title. Luke Simpson, Cole Kamarec, Connor Oros and Gavin Loya also scored. Ryan Krumenacker recorded the shutout.

Serra Catholic 1, Trinity Christian 0 — Collin Holmes scored in the second half assisted by Gavin Deverse to propel Serra Catholic (5-4-2, 5-3-1) to a Section 2-A win over Trinity Christian (4-6-1, 4-3-1). Ethan Coddington made 10 saves to earn the shutout for the Eagles.

Shady Side Academy 8, Ligonier Valley 0 — Jack Fischbeck and Amir Awais each netted a pair of goals to lead Shady Side Academy (8-0, 8-0) to a Section 2-2A win over Ligonier Valley (3-9, 2-7).

Thomas Jefferson 2, Albert Gallatin 1 — Michael Ngugi and Luke Giger had the goals for Thomas Jefferson (12-1-2, 9-1-2) in a Section 3-3A win over Albert Gallatin (5-9, 3-9).

West Allegheny 3, Montour 0 — Logen Mackey scored twice and Johnny Dragisich had a goal and two assists for West Allegheny (14-0, 12-0) in a Section 2-3A victory over Montour (8-6, 7-5).

Girls soccer

Bishop Canevin 2, South Side 1 — Ashley Lippold scored twice to carry Bishop Canevin (10-0-1) past South Side (7-6) in a nonsection match.

Keystone Oaks 3, South Allegheny 1 — Makenna Sansotta had a pair of goals and Kiera Hathaway also scored to lead Keystone Oaks (5-9, 4-4) past South Allegheny (4-6-2, 3-4-1) in a Section 4-2A match.

North Catholic 10, Ambridge 1 — Jayden Sharpless netted four goals and Makenzie DeBlassio and Lauren MacDonald scored two each for North Catholic (11-1, 7-1) in a Section 1-2A win over Ambridge (0-10, 0-8). Lily Karsman and Lauren Mealie also scored for the Trojanettes.

Riverview 5, Ligonier Valley 0 — Lola Abraham had four goals and an assist and Chiara Brun made seven saves in net to lift Riverview (3-7, 3-7) to a Section 1-A win at Ligonier Valley (1-11,1-7). Lilly Hood added a goal for the Raiders.

Field hockey

Penn-Trafford 7, Upper St. Clair 0 — Ava Hershberger scored four goals and Emily Bloom, Maddy Keenan and Delaney Lentz also found the cage as Penn-Trafford improved to 10-0 with in a Class 2A victory.

Girls volleyball

Deer Lakes 3, Derry 1 — The Lancers earned a 25-20, 17-25, 25-21, 25-20 win over Derry in a Section 5-2A match. Hannah Ruffner had seven kills and three aces for Derry.

Franklin Regional 3, Penn Hills 0 — Ella Evans had a dozen kills to lead Franklin Regional past Penn Hills in Section 1-3A. Lexa Yankauskas had eight kills, Reilyn Ruane added seven kills and Sydney Breitkreutz contributed 20 digs for the Panthers.

Freeport 3, Knoch 0 — The Yellowjackets swept rival Knoch, 25-17, 25-9, 25-10 en route to Section 5-3A win. Brynnae Coe had 20 digs and 16 assists for Knoch.

Latrobe 3, Gateway 0 — Anna Rafferty had a team-high 11 kills and Emma Blair added 10 kills and four blocks for latrobe in a Section 3-4A win. Lily Fenton recorded 34 assists, Bailey Watson added 12 digs, and Maya Krehlik and Elle Snyder had five kills each.

Laurel 3, Freedom 0 — Reese Bintrim had 17 kills to help Laurel dispatch Freedom in a Section 1-2A match. Josey Fortuna had 30 assists for the Spartans and Regan Atkins contributed 11 kills and six service aces.

Mapletown 3, California 0 — Krista Wilson had 14 kills and six aces and Ella Menear added 13 kills and 10 digs to lead Mapletown to a Section 2-a victory. Macee Cree had 28 assists and Taylor Dusenberry recorded 10 digs.

Penn-Trafford 3, Hampton 0 — Jude Lovre had 12 kills and four blocks to lead Penn-trafford to a nonsection win. Maura Suman handed out 35 assists and Kenna Schropp had 15 digs. Liv Fanelli, Jessie Bridge and Kate Schall had six kills apiece.

Shaler 3, Seneca Valley 0 — Mia Schubert had 14 kills, 12 digs and six aces and Tia Bozzo handed out 27 assists to lead Shaler to a Section 1-4A win. Sierra Ricci had 19 digs.

Hockey

Baldwin 2, Bethel Park 1 — Alex Aul and Joey Stanick scored in a span of 48 seconds in the second period to lift Baldwin to a Class AAA victory.

Carrick 15, Trinity 1 — Tyson Feldman scored four goals and Tanner Heidkamp and Ian Norkevicus had hat tricks for Carrick in Class B.

Cathedral Prep 3, Canon-McMillan 1 — Bryaden Sprickman netted a pair of goals and Gabe Glunt also scored for Cathedral Prep in a Class AAA game.

Fox Chapel 9, Beaver 2 — Tommy Healy scored four times to help Fox Chapel (2-0) earn a Class A road win over Beaver (0-2) at Brady’s Run Ice Arena. Danny Downey had a pair of goals for the Foxes and William McNamara registered a goal and an assist.

North Allegheny 3, Mt. Lebanon 2 — Luke Washabaugh and Nolan Colinear scored 29 seconds apart in the third period to boost North Allegheny to a Class AAA win. Ryan Patrick and Marcus Simmonds scored for Mt. Lebanon.

Plum 8, Freeport 2 — Rylan Schoonover had a hat trick for Plum (2-0) in a Class A win over Freeport (0-1) at Belmont Ice Complex.

Pine-Richland 8, Peters Township 1 — Carson Kalpakis had a hat trick and Michael Mengine scored twice for Pine-Richland in Class AAA.

Ringgold 11, Central Valley 2 — Ethan Saylor had four goals and an assist and Nathan Boulanger racked up two goals and two assists to help Ringgold to a Class B victory.

Upper St. Clair 5, Seneca Valley 3 — Colin Ruffner had two goals and an assist and Aaron Stawiarski had a goal and three assists to lead Upper St. Clair to a Class AAA win. Jaxson Read had a pair of goals for Seneca Valley.

Westmont Hilltop 3, Greensburg Salem 1 — Aiden Rice had two goals and an assist and Nick Rozich had a goal and two assists to lead Westmont Hilltop to a Class A win.