High school roundup for Oct. 8, 2020: Peters Township wins on Andrew Massucci OT header

Thursday, October 8, 2020 | 10:50 PM

Andrew Massucci scored the winning goal on a diving header less than two minutes into overtime to lead Peters Township (8-0-1, 7-0-1) to a 2-1 boys soccer victory over Mt. Lebanon (3-5, 3-5) in Section 2-4A on Thursday night.

Austin Marmol also scored. Anthony Schullek assisted on the game winner. Derek Ligouri stopped a penalty kick for Peters Township. Zach Nellas scored for Mt. Lebanon.

Canon-McMillan 6, Brashear 0 – Joey Fonagy had a hat trick and Jacob Glancy, Owen Maher and Mason Le also scored for Canon-McMillan (5-2-1, 5-2-1) in a Section 2-4A win over Brashear (1-7, 1-7).

Carlynton 11, Carrick 1 – Hunter Kietz had a hat trick to lead Carlynton (4-4, 3-2) to a nonsection win.

Charleroi 6, Southmoreland 4 — Eben MacIntyre had four goals, and Dom Yocolano scored twice as No. 5 Charleroi (12-0, 10-0) topped Southmoreland (4-7, 4-5) in a high-scoring Section 3-2A matchup. Brendan Moore had two goals, and Andrew Rodriguez and Brandon Mehall also scored for the Scotties.

Connellsville 6, Hempfield 3 — Lucas Hammerle had four goals, and Seth Basinger and Casey Stanton also scored to lead Connellsville (3-6, 3-6) past Hempfield (0-12, 0-9) in Section 3-4A.

Deer Lakes 5, Leechburg 0 — Ryan Rodgers had a pair of goals to help Class 2A No. 2 Deer Lakes (5-1, 5-1) earn a 5-0 Section 2-2A victory over Leechburg (4-4, 3-4). Michael Sullivan had a goal and three assists, and Devin Murray had a goal and two assists. Michael Butler added a goal for the Lancers.

Franklin Regional 7, West Mifflin 1 — Anthony DiFalco and Blake Cooper each had hat tricks to lead No. 2 Franklin Regional (11-1, 11-1) past West Mifflin (6-6, 5-6) in Section 4-3A. Luke Kimmich also scored for the Panthers.

Gateway 15, Obama Academy 0 – Chris Snyder scored twice to help Gateway (4-4, 4-4) to a Section 4-3A win over Obama Academy (1-6, 1-6).

Hampton 1, Butler 0 – Liam Nichols scored the decisive goal, assisted by Holden Pritts, to lead Class 3A Hampton (8-1-1, 7-1-1) to a nonsection win over Class 4A No.2 Butler (6-4-1, 5-3-1).

Highlands 3, Armstrong 1 – Gabe Norris had a goal and an assist for Highlands (4-8, 2-6) in a Section 1-3A victory over Armstrong (0-10-1, 0-10). Shawn Kramer and Donnie DeSabetino added a goal each for the Golden Rams.

Keystone Oaks 8, South Allegheny 1 – Rohan Shrestha and Rutger Randall had hat tricks to lead Keystone Oaks (7-2, 7-2) to a Section 1-2A victory over South Allegheny (0-12, 0-10). Justin Lai and Cullen Lyons also scored.

Kiski Area 6, Penn Hills 0 — The Cavaliers (8-2-1, 8-2) got goals from Ben Townsend, Aaron Witt, Travis Rogal, Owen Zimmerman, Campbell Curry and Ryan Nauyokas in a Section 4-3A win over the Indians (1-11, 0-11). Kiski Area remained a game behind Plum (9-1) for second place in the section standings.

Latrobe 5, Penn-Trafford 1 — Nolan Agostoni had a hat trick and Nico Lorenzi added a goal and two assists to lead Latrobe (6-2, 5-2) to a Section 3-4A win. Ryan Banks also scored. Joseph Whipkey had a goal for Penn-Trafford (3-7, 2-7).

Mars 6, Freeport 0 – Dane Beller scored twice to lead No. 1 Mars (10-0, 9-0) past Freeport (2-7, 2-7) in Section 1-3A. Nabil Lahlou, Tyler Nymberg, Zaccheri Campagna and Devin Shupp also scored for the Planets.

Mt. Pleasant 6, Yough 0 — Luke Rivardo and Logan Rega had two goals apiece for Mt. Pleasant (8-1, 8-1) in a Section 3-2A win over Yough (3-8, 1-8). Caleb Heiser and Lucas Toohey also scored, and John Menefee recorded the shutout.

Plum 6, Woodland Hills 0 – The Class 3A No. 3 Mustangs (9-1, 9-1) got a hat trick from AJ Koma and goals from Cannon Kuchinik, Kyle Ryan and Gavin Chandler in a Section 4-3A victory over the Wolverines (1-9, 1-8). Luke Kolankowski assisted on three goals, while Chandler, TJ Schrecongost and Darius Flowers each added an assist. Gabe Kuhn recorded the shutout.

Quaker Valley 7, Ambridge 1 — Nick Allan had two goals and an assist to lead No. 3 Quaker Valley (10-0-1, 10-0-1) to a Section 4-2A win over Ambridge (7-3, 7-3). Keller Chamovitz and Weston Grant had two goals apiece. Patrick Dugan added two assists.

Riverside 5, Neshannock 1 – Evan Burry had a hat trick and Noah Zelch and Tristan White also scored to help Riverside (4-4, 4-4) to a Section 1-A win over Neshannock (0-9, 0-9).

Seneca Valley 4, Pine-Richland 0 – Led by goals from Jacob Bruno, Nate Eastgate, Luke Simpson and Zack LaValle, No. 2 Seneca Valley (7-1-1, 7-1-1) blanked Pine-Richland (2-7-1, 2-7-1).

Serra Catholic 2, Trinity Christian 1 – Nick Almeter scored his second goal of the game with four seconds to go to lift Serra Catholic (6-4, 5-4) to a Section 2-A win over Trinity Christian (7-4, 6-3). Joey Folino and AJ Mejalli had assists for Serra.

Seton LaSalle 4, Bentworth 0 – Dan Myers had two goals and TJ Cherry and Reno Butelli also scored to lead No. 4 Seton LaSalle (8-1, 8-0) past Bentworth (5-7, 5-6) in Section 4-A.

Shady Side Academy 11, Ligonier Valley 0 — Joe Anania scored five goals to lead Shady Side Academy (7-1, 7-0) to a Section 2-AA victory over Ligonier Valley (2-7, 2-6). Sam Farner recorded two assists for Shady Side.

South Fayette 2, Blackhawk 0 – Led by two goals from Chad Eldridge, South Fayette (6-3-1, 6-3-1) topped Blackhawk (2-8-1, 2-8-1) in Section 2-3A.

Thomas Jefferson 5, Albert Gallatin 0 – Jack Sella had two goals and Luke Giger, Trystan Alava and Jordan Chiprich also scored for Thomas Jefferson (9-3, 7-3) in a Section 3-3A victory over Albert Gallatin (2-8, 2-8).

Trinity 2, Belle Vernon 1 — Elijah Cincinnati and Jeremy Naser scored as Trinity (8-2, 8-2) handed No. 4 Belle Vernon (10-1, 9-1) its first loss of the season in Section 3-3A. Nick Nagy scored for Belle Vernon.

Upper St. Clair 3, Bethel Park 1 – Jack Myers had two goals and William Bacdayan also scored to carry Upper St. Clair (5-3-1, 5-3-1) past Bethel Park (3-6-1, 2-6-1). Ty Riemer had two assists.

West Allegheny 2, Montour 0 – Connor Blazer and Logen Mackey scored and Jared Gola recorded the shutout for No. 5 West Allegheny (10-1, 10-1) in a Section 2-3A win over Montour (6-3-1, 6-3-1). Keegan Amos and Mason Day had assists.

Girls soccer

Apollo-Ridge 7, Jeannette 0 — Sophie Yard and Emily Bonelli scored two goals apiece to lead Apollo-Ridge (3-3, 3-3) past Jeannette (0-6, 0-6) in a Section 1-A game. Jessica Ross, Delaney Shaffer and Gracie Schuffert scored once for the Vikings.

Bentworth 3, Charleroi 2 (OT) – Mallory Schreiber scored the overtime winner and Reagan Schreiber had a pair of goals in regulation to lead Bentworth (9-3, 7-3) past Charleroi (3-8, 3-6) in Section 2-A.

Carlynton 3, Carrick 1 – Led by goals from Gwen Kalimon, Sheyla Tuapante and Garin O’Leary, Carlynton (1-10, 0-8) picked up a nonsection win.

Girls tennis

Norwin 3, Oakland Catholic 2 — Norwin got wins from Sydney Pesarsick and Trinity Miller at second and third singles and the team of Jordan Napierkowski and Abigail Campbell at second doubles to edge Oakland Catholic in a nonsection match.

Girls volleyball

California 3, Mapletown 2 — Ca’Mari Walden had 13 kills and five blocks to lead California to a Section 2-A win. Tayla Pascoe had eight kills, seven aces and 23 digs, Elaina Nicholson added seven kills and eight digs, and Jordyn Cruse had four aces and 18 digs.

Canon-McMillan 3, Baldwin 1 – Jenna Vogen had 25 kills and 15 digs to lead Canon-McMillan to a Section 2-4A win. Lauren Reid added 39 assists and 19 digs. Bella McFarland had seven kills and 15 digs.

Deer Lakes 3, Derry 1 – The Lancers (8-1), No. 9 in the latest Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Class AA rankings, topped the Trojans (5-3) in Section 5 play. Deer Lakes won the first set, 25-20. After Derry tied it up with a 25-11 victory in the second game, the Lancers used wins of 25-20 and 25-21 to seal the triumph.

Laurel 3, Freedom 0 – Reese Bintrim had eight kills and five blocks to lead Laurel to a Section 1-2A win. Lilly Pancher added eight kills, Josey Fortuna had 17 assists and Mackenzie Miles contributed four aces and 11 digs.

Plum 3, Greensburg Salem – The Mustangs, No. 2 in the latest Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Class AAA rankings, improved to 10-0 in Section 1 play with a victory over Greensburg Salem (4-5). Plum won with set scores of 25-12, 25-10 and 25-15.

Shaler 3, Seneca Valley 1 – Mia Schubert had 11 kills and Morgan Gralewski added 10 to help Shaler to a Section 1-4A win. Addie Kania had 24 digs. Kayleigh Newland added four aces.

Springdale 3, Trinity Christian 2 — The Dynamos (4-6, 3-5) avenged an early-season loss to Trinity Christian.

