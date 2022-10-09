High school roundup for Oct. 8, 2022: Burgettstown knocks off No. 2 OLSH

Saturday, October 8, 2022 | 10:43 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Burgettstown’s Brodie Kuzior works out during a preseason practice.

Brodie Kuzior scored the winning touchdown a 2-yard run in the final minute of regulation to lift Burgettstown to a 22-19 upset win over No. 2 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in Class A Black Hills Conference football Saturday night.

Kuzior had two touchdown runs and threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Corbin Harrison for the Blue Devils (4-2, 3-1). Quarterback Nehemiah Azeem threw a pair of touchdown passes to Dorrien Tate and rushed for another score for the Chargers (6-1, 3-1).

A botched snap foiled a potential game-tying field goal from 36 yards out for OLSH as time expired.

Bishop Canevin 63, Cornell 0 — Jason Cross threw three touchdown passes, rushed for another score and had a 79-yard interception return for a TD as Class A No. 1 Bishop Canevin (6-1, 4-0) rolled to a Black Hills Conference victory over Cornell (3-3, 2-2). Cross passed for 133 yards. Marquis Carter rushed for 104 yards and Tyjer Clayton had a 28-yard TD catch from Cross and an 18-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Boys soccer

Charleroi 3, Elizabeth Forward 0 — Gage Patterson, Arlo McIntyre and Bryce Large scored and Nathan Mazon recorded the shutout for Charleroi (13-1, 8-1) in a Section 2-A win over Elizabeth Forward (5-9, 4-8).

Deer Lakes 7, Leechburg 1 — Ryan Hanes scored four times and Peyton Kushon had a pair of goals to help Deer Lakes (13-2, 11-1) earn a Section 2-2A victory. Jake Mull scored for Leechburg (5-8-1, 4-8).

McGuffey 3, Mt. Pleasant 2 — Dylan Stewart had two goals and an assist to lead McGuffey (11-3-1, 9-2-1) to the Section 3-2A win over Mt. Pleasant (7-6-2, 7-3-2). Luke Rivardo and Eli Duvall scored for the Vikings.

Moon 1, Quaker Valley 0 — Austin Hiles scored in double overtime to lift Moon (13-0-1) to a nonsection win over Quaker Valley (12-3).

Penn-Trafford 3, Obama Academy 0 — JJ Porter had a pair of goals and Ben Luchs also scored as Penn-Trafford (8-7-1, 7-4-1) defeated Obama Academy (3-11, 1-10) in Section.4-3A.

Seneca Valley 4, Franklin Regional 0 — Cole Kamarec scored twice and Will Bruno and Gavin Loya had a goal apiece for Seneca Valley (14-0-1) in a nonsection shutout of Franklin Regional (11-4). Ryan Krumenacker recorded the shutout.

Girls soccer

Aquinas Academy 4, Eden Christian 1 — Isabella Hite scored two goals as Aquinas Academy (9-4) defeated Eden Christian (4-7) in nonsection play. Aquinas Academy has won seven of its last eight games.

Avonworth 4, Central Valley 0 — Minah Syam had a goal and an assist as Avonworth (12-2, 8-1) beat Central Valley (3-8 2-6) in Section 1-2A. Elena Zimmerman recorded the shutout.

Bethel Park 1, Peters Township 1 — Brooke Opferman scored for Peters Township (9-1-3, 8-1-2) in a Section 2-4A draw with Bethel Park (10-2-1, 8-2-1).

Elizabeth Forward 3, Yough 0 — Abby Beinlich, Brooklyn Baldensperger and Giovanna Ferraro scored for Elizabeth Forward (12-1-1) in a nonsection victory over Yough (6-5-1).

Penn-Trafford 2, Kiski Area 1 — Alexis Brown tallied two first-half goals as Penn-Trafford (6-3-4) defeated Kiski Area (6-8-1) in nonsection play.

Cross country

Youthtowne Clash — Sean Aiken (15:37) and Ethan Harin (15:47) finished in the top two spots as the Eden Christian boys won the team title Saturday in Clinton. Eli Dewiit finished third, helping Seneca Valley to a second-place finish.

In the girls race, Emerson Skatell (18:16) of Latrobe was the top finisher and Seneca Valley won the team title, led by seventh-place finisher Samantha Moury. Alexis Abbett of Aquinas Academy was second and Ruthie Haworth of Allderdice third.