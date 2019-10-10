High school roundup for Oct. 9, 2019: Moon wins in OT to keep pace with Peters Township

By:

Wednesday, October 9, 2019 | 11:34 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Moon’s Kylee Evans battles Upper St. Clair’s Carson Bogan on a corner kick during their game Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Upper St. Clair. Moon won, 1-0, in overtime. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seton LaSalle’s Paige Kuisis controls the ball in front of Carlynton’s Audrey Robb during their game Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Seton LaSalle High School. Seton LaSalle won, 4-0. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Upper St. Clair’s Carson Bogan controls the ball in front of Moon’s Kylee Evans during their game Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Upper St. Clair. Moon won, 1-0, in overtime. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Upper St. Clair’s Marissa Krenn heads the ball next to Moon’s Hailey Longwell during their game Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Upper St. Clair. Moon won, 1-0, in overtime. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Moon’s Mia Shaver (left) battles Upper St. Clair’s Emily Rocco for the ball during their game Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Upper St. Clair. Moon won, 1-0, in overtime. Previous Next

Hailey Longwell scored the decisive goal in overtime to help Moon (12-2-1, 11-1-1) keep pace in the race for the top spot in Section 2-AAAA with a 1-0 win over third-place Upper St. Clair (10-5, 9-4) in girls soccer Wednesday night. Alayshja Bable recorded the shutout. Maria Swen had an assist.

Moon and Peters Township (14-1-1, 11-1-1) are tied for first place with one section game left. Peters Township faces Canon McMillan and Moon takes on Brashear. Peters Township went 1-0-1 against Moon this season.

Peters Township 13, Baldwin 0 — Hannah Stuck and Jill Marvin each recorded three goals and two assists to lead Peters Township (14-1-1, 11-1-1) past Baldwin (3-10-1, 3-10) in Section 2-AAAA.

North Allegheny 3, Butler 0 — Sarah Schupansky scored twice and Emma Bundy added a goal as North Allegheny (13-1-1, 11-0) stayed undefeated in Section 1-AAAA with a win over Butler (11-4, 7-4).

Shaler 1, North Hills 0 — Ashley Venezia scored the game’s lone goal and Jocelyn Schwartz recorded the shutout as Shaler (1-15, 1-11) recorded its first victory of the season with a win over North Hills (2-11-1, 1-10) in a Section 1-AAAA match.

Penn-Trafford 4, Latrobe 0 — Malia Kearns had a goal and two assists to lead Penn-Trafford (12-4, 10-1) over Latrobe (3-11, 2-9) in Section 3-AAAA. Taylor DeStefano and McKenzie Septak also scored. Megan Giesey recorded the shutout. Sarah Nguyen had two assists.

Norwin 8, Penn Hills 0 — Katelyn Kauffman scored four goals and Madison Rose netted two more as Norwin (14-1, 11-0) shut out Penn Hills (4-11-1, 1-10) in Section 3-AAAA. Abby Bartos and Emily Shaw also scored. Liz Waszkiewicz recorded the shutout.

Mars 2, Kiski Area 0 — Ellie Coffield and Taylor Hamlett netted one goal apiece as the Fightin’ Planets (13-0-1, 13-0) secured a Section 1-AAA victory over the Cavaliers (10-4, 10-3).

Franklin Regional 9, Knoch 0 — Emma Tomb and Victoria Rothrauff celebrated senior night with two goals apiece as Franklin Regional (8-7, 7-6) defeated Knoch (1-14, 1-12) in Section 1-AAA. Seniors Bella Larese, Allison Sopko and Olivia Dorsch also scored. Underclassmen Annie Klingensmith and Sierra Todero added goals.

Belle Vernon 11, Elizabeth Forward 0 — Jillian Butchki and Farrah Reader scored four goals apiece as Belle Vernon (12-2, 11-0) blanked Elizabeth Forward (7-6, 7-4) in Section 2-AAA. Morgan Einodshofer had two goals and two assists. Butchki (36), Reader (24) and Einodshofer (23) have all topped the 20-goal mark for the season.

Plum 6, West Mifflin 0 — Marissa Liberto had a pair of goals and Emily Kirkpatrick notched a trio of assists to lead Class AAA No. 2 Plum (12-1, 9-1) in a Section 3 victory at West Mifflin (4-11, 2-9). Andrea D’Incau, Emma Bennethum, Anabell Arhin and Camryn Rogers scored one goal each for the Mustangs and Kaitlyn Killinger recorded two assists.

Oakland Catholic 12, Woodland Hills 0 — Hannah Henn scored five goals and Mia Lowry added a hat trick as first-place Oakland Catholic (11-4-1, 10-1) blanked Woodland Hills (1-14, 0-11) in Section 3-AAA.

South Fayette 5, Central Valley 4 — Rachel Black scored her fourth goal of the game with 1 minute, 5 seconds left in regulation to lead South Fayette (8-6, 6-5) past Central Valley (8-6, 5-6) in a matchup of teams battling for a playoff spot in Section 4-AAA. Anna Hertzler scored and set up Black’s game winner. Sara Weigel scored a pair of second-half goals for Central Valley. Emma Gallagher and Sara Almasy also scored.

Deer Lakes 4, Apollo-Ridge 0 — Lilly Litrun notched a hat trick as the Lancers (12-2-1, 9-2) defeated the Vikings (6-7, 4-6) in Section 2-AA play. Abigail Boulos scored the other Lancers’ tally while three different girls had assists. Jaiden Cutright had a clean sheet, making two saves.

Brownsville 6, Southmoreland 3 — Tessa Dellarose scored four times to run her season goal total to 45 as Brownsville (8-5, 5-5) defeated Southmoreland (3-9, 2-9) in Section 3-AA. Gracie Stetson and Victoria Wellington also scored for Brownsville.

Yough 9, Serra Catholic 0 — Justine Appolonia and McKenzie Pritts recorded hat tricks as Yough (12-1-1, 9-1-1) rolled past Serra Catholic (8-6, 5-4) in a nonsection match. Nicky Veychek, Natalie Vilchek and Hannah Biros also scored.

Springdale 4, Jeannette 0 — Lilly Ladicicco, Marina McCutcheon, Ashley Farrell and Miranda Shock scored for Springdale (6-8, 4-5) in a Section 1-A win over Jeannette (1-11, 1-8).

Bentworth 3, Chartiers-Houston 2 (OT) — Jocelyn Timlin had three goals and Paige Marshslek three assists as Bentworth clinched its third Section 2-A title in four years with a victory over Chartiers-Houston (10-6, 8-2) in a matchup of top teams.

Field hockey

Pine-Richland 1, Peters Township 0 — Ava Loskoch scored the decisive goal to lead Pine-Richland to a Division I victory.

Girls Volleyball

Leechburg 3, Apollo-Ridge 0 — Brenna Callahan had eight kills and six aces from the service line to help Leechburg (10-3) cruise past rival Apollo-Ridge (0-11) in a nonsection match. Maddie Ancosky had five kills and a trio of aces for the Blue Devils and Ashley Grine had three blocks and kills to go along with five aces.

Freeport 3, Sharpsville 0 — Lauren Lampus contributed eight kills and 20 service points for Class AA No. 3 Freeport (11-0) in a sweep of District 10’s Sharpsville. Mackensey Jack added six kills, five blocks and 10 service points for the Yellowjackets. Isabella Russo had six kills and Tori Radvan had 15 service points and five kills.