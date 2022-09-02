TribLIVE Logo
High school roundup for Sept. 1, 2022: Pine-Richland tops North Allegheny to stay unbeaten

By: Tribune-Review
Thursday, September 1, 2022 | 11:29 PM

Ben Rishel scored the decisive goal to lead Pine-Richland (4-0, 2-0) to a 1-0 victory over North Allegheny (2-1-1, 1-1) in a matchup of top teams in Section 1-4A boys soccer Thursday.

Beaver 3, Mohawk 1 – Porter Oberg scored a pair of goals to power Beaver (1-2, 1-1) past Mohawk (2-1, 1-1) in Section 4-2A.

Belle Vernon 7, Yough 1 – Trevor Kovatch scored four goals and Nathaniel Kikel added a pair to lead Belle Vernon (2-0, 2-0) to a Section 3-2A win. Dylan Timko also scored for the Leopards. Joe Obeldobel scored for Yough (0-2, 0-2).

Carlynton 4, South Side 0 – Ryan Lewis netted a hat trick and goalkeepers Dylan Sunderland and Pouya Khalid Ahmad combined for the shutout as Carlynton (1-1) beat South Side (0-3) in nonsection play.

Charleroi 8, California 0 – Bryce Large netted four goals to lead Charleroi (2-0, 1-0) to a Section 2-1A win over California (0-2, 0-1). Landon Barcus scored twice while Arlo McIntyre and Ty Patterson also scored for the Cougars.

Deer Lakes 3, Jeannette 0 – Ruger Beer scored twice and Ryan Hanes found the net to lead Deer Lakes (3-1, 2-0) to a Section 2-2A win over Jeannette (1-1, 1-1).

Elizabeth Forward 3, Steel Valley 2 – Jade Rollison-Manes, Dom Cavalier and Will Sinay scored to lead Elizabeth Forward (1-1, 1-1) past Steel Valley (0-3, 0-2) in Section 1-2A.

Freedom 2, Neshannock 0 – Austin Tucker scored twice and Trent Heasley earned the shutout as Freedom (4-0, 2-0) defeated Neshannock (0-2, 0-1) in Section 1-1A.

Greensburg Central Catholic 4, Bentworth 3 – Kyler Miller and Carlo Denis each scored twice for No. 1 Greensburg Central (3-0, 2-0) in a comeback win over No. 5 Bentworth (2-1, 1-1) in Section 2-1A. Jerzy Timlin scored twice and Ryan Moessner added another for the Bearcats. Miller scored the go-ahead goal with less than 10 minutes left for the Centurions, who trailed 2-0.

Leechburg 3, Greensburg Salem 0 – Jake Mull had a goal and an assist and Owen McDermott recorded a four-save shutout as Leechburg (2-0, 2-0) blanked Greensburg Salem (1-2, 0-2) in Section 2-2A. Ashton Redmond and Owen Crawford also scored.

Mt. Pleasant 4, Washington 0 – Luke Rivardo netted two goals and Jarett Garn and Chase McCloy also scored as Mt. Pleasant (2-0, 2-0) blanked Washington (1-2, 1-1) in Section 3-2A. Derek Donitzen stopped six shots for the Vikings shutout.

Peters Township 5, Allderdice 2 – Blake Gabelhart, Connor Hoye and Jake Beisheim scored as Peters Township (2-1, 1-1) defeated Allderdice (2-1, 1-1) in a Section 2-4A. Steve Suchko and Matt Miliken also had a goal apiece for Peters.

Quaker Valley 1, Avonworth 0 – Bennett Haas scored on an assist from Spencer Wiehe to give Quaker Valley (3-1, 2-0) the Section 4-2A win against Avonworth (1-1, 1-1). Isaac Waller stopped seven shots for the shutout for the Quakers.

Riverview 4, St. Joseph 3 – Behind two goals from Carter Baldwin and one each by Cohen Hoolahan and Drew Hunter, Riverview (1-2, 1-1) snapped a 19-game winless streak with a Section 3-A win over St. Joseph (1-1, 0-1). Chris O’Toole registered three assists for the Raiders.

Seneca Valley 4, Butler 0 – Will Bruno, Adam Conrad, Max Marcotte and Gavin Loya scored to help Seneca Valley (4-0, 2-0) blank Butler (2-2, 0-2) in Section 1-4A.

Sewickley Academy 3, Beaver County Christian 1 – Adin Zorn scored two goals and Michael DiSantis netted another to lead Sewickley Academy (3-0, 2-0) to a Section 1-A victory over Beaver Christian (1-1, 1-1).

Shady Side Academy 9, Derry 0 – Drew McKim scored four goals and Jackson Suski added a pair as Shady Side Academy (2-0, 2-0) blanked Derry (0-2, 0-2) in Section 2-2A. Amir Awais, Dane Thomas and Chris Bennett also scored.

Shaler 2, Central Catholic 1 – Josh Jashinski and Trey Grazier each scored to provide Shaler (1-1, 1-1) with enough offense to beat Central Catholic (1-2, 1-1) in Section 1-4A.

Springdale 4, Burrell 1 – Billy Lawrence scored a pair of goals to help Springdale (2-0, 2-0) beat Burrell (1-1, 0-1) in Section 3-A. Brett Overly had a goal and an assist and Jackson Pribanic also scored for the Dynamos.

Thomas Jefferson 1, Laurel Highlands 0 – Andre Bekavac scored the winning goal and Sam Wessel recorded the shutout as Thomas Jefferson (4-0, 2-0) defeated Laurel Highlands (1-1, 1-1) in Section 3-3A.

Trinity Christian 7, Serra Catholic 1 – Courtney Wright had a hat trick for Trinity Christian (1-0) in a nonsection win over Serra Catholic (0-2).

Upper St. Clair 5, Baldwin 2 – Tyler Riemer scored a hat trick while Cole Lang and Ryan Higgs each netted a goal to lead Upper St. Clair (3-0-1, 2-0) to the Section2-4A win over Baldwin (0-3, 0-2).

Girls soccer

Fox Chapel 0, Seneca Valley 0 – In a rematch of last year’s WPIAL semifinals, Fox Chapel (2-0-1, 1-0-1) and Seneca Valley (1-0-1, 1-0-1) played to a scoreless tie in Section 1-4A. In last year’s playoffs, Seneca Valley won, 1-0.

Freeport 3, Deer Lakes 2 – Aleah Parison scored twice and Crystal Zembrzuski scored another as Freeport (1-0, 1-0) beat Deer Lakes (2-1, 1-1) in Section 2-2A.

Montour 2 , Freedom 1 – Frankie Diaz and Grace Bannon scored to lead Montour (1-1-1) past Freedom (1-2) in a nonsection match.

Ringgold 4, Greensburg Salem 1 – Miranda Santina and Emma Santina each scored a first-half goal to lead Ringgold (3-1) to a nonsection win over Greensburg Salem (1-3). Imani Arnold and Elizzabeth Wilson each scored in the second half for the Rams.

Southmoreland 6, Charleroi 1 – Olivia Cernuto scored four goals to power Southmoreland (2-0) to a nonsection victory over Charleroi (1-2). Gabrielle Fabery and Kiley Queer also scored for the Scotties. McKenna DeUnger scored for Charleroi.

South Side 6, Carlynton 0 – Maura Heberle scored two goals while Kayla Statler and McKenzie Fedorka each netted a goal as South Side (1-0) shutout Carlynton (0-2) in nonsection play. Cassidy Luketic and Miladija Pavolvich also scored for the Rams.

West Allegheny 4, Hopewell 0 – Chloe Hart scored twice to lead West Allegheny (3-1, 2-0) to a nonsection win over Hopewell (0-2, 0-1). Sophia Morton and Ella Smith were the other goal scorers for West Allegheny.

Field hockey

Penn-Trafford 6, Mt. Lebanon 2 – Ava Hershberger scored five goals to lead Class 2A Penn-Trafford past Class 3A Mt. Lebanon in a nonsection match. Megan McBarren scored and Emily Bloom added an assist for the Warriors.

Volleyball

Bentworth 3, Waynesburg 0 – Grace Skerbetz had four kills, one block and an ace while Sarah Schiccitano had four kills, three digs and two blocks as Bentworth swept Waynesburg in Section 2-A. Chelsea Dindal had nine kills, three digs and eight aces for the Bearcats.

Franklin Regional 3, Norwin 2 – Ella Evans had nine kills and Lexa Yankauskas had eight to lead Franklin Regional to a nonsection win over Norwin. Brooke Feorene had 19 digs for the Panthers.

Hempfield 3, Greensburg Salem 0 – Madi Weedon had eight kills, Elia Bringe had seven kills and three blocks, and Gianna Giachetti had 14 assists to lead Hempfield to a sweep over Greensburg Salem in nonsection.

Leechburg 3, Apollo-Ridge 1 – Macy Kubla had 10 kills and three aces and Karli Mazak added eight kills and five aces to lead Leechburg to a nonsection win in the River Road Rivalry. Anna Cibik recorded four aces, Ay’hauna Miller had three kills, four aces and a block and Emily Talarico added two kills and a block for the Blue Devils.

