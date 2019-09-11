High school roundup for Sept. 10, 2019: Joey Fonagy’s hat trick keeps Canon-McMillan undefeated

Tuesday, September 10, 2019 | 11:30 PM

Christopgher Horner | Tribune-Review Leechburg’s Nico Spagnola (center) celebrates his goal with Jacob Mull (right) and Jake Schuffert during their game against Valley Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Northmoreland Park. Spagnola and Mull each scored in the Blue Devils’ 2-1 victory.

Joey Fonagy recorded a hat trick to help No. 1 Canon-McMillan (6-0, 3-0) stay undefeated with a 5-1 win over Baldwin (2-4, 1-1) in Section 2-AAAA boys soccer Tuesday night. Fonagy’s first goal came on a penalty kick, his second off an assist from Owen Maher and his third off a Nino Civitate free kick.

Seneca Valley 2, Shaler 0 — Nathan Eastgate and Luke Rupert scored to help No. 3 Seneca Valley (4-1, 3-0) past Shaler (0-4-1, 0-3) in Section 1-AAAA.

Norwin 5, Latrobe 1 — Matt Fedorovich scored a pair of goals to lead No. 2 Norwin (5-0-1, 2-0-1) to a Section 3-AAAA victory. Ryan Banks scored for Latrobe (0-3, 0-3).

Connellsville 6, Penn-Trafford 3 —Lucas Hammerle and Luke Peperak scored two goals apiece to lead Connellsville (4-1, 3-0) past Penn-Trafford (1-4, 1-2) in Section 3-AAAA.

Plum 2, Woodland Hills 1 (OT) — Tyler Kolankowski scored at 5:35 of overtime off an assist from AJ Koma to lift Plum (4-0-1, 2-0-1) to a Section 3-AAAA victory over Woodland Hills (2-1, 2-1). Plum’s Darius Flowers collected his team-leading fifth goal of the season as the score was tied 1-1 at the half. Kolankowski’s goal was his third of the season.

Fox Chapel 7, Allderdice 0 — Eli Yofan had a hat trick for No. 5 Fox Chapel (4-0, 3-0) in a Section 1-AAAA win over Allderdice (3-2, 1-2). Charlie Smith, Ollie Smith, Patrick Kiszka and Anthony Shin scored for the Foxes.

Moon 1, West Allegheny 0 — No. 2 Moon (4-1, 3-0) blanked No. 4 West Allegheny (3-1, 1-1) in a matchup of top Section 2-AAA teams.

Belle Vernon 3, Trinity 0 — Niko Apodiakos scored twice as Belle Vernon (6-0, 3-0) defeated Trinity (2-2, 1-1) in Section 3-AAA. Tyler Kovatch also scored for Belle Vernon, which is off to the best start in program history.

Highlands 3, Knoch 2 (OT) — Gabe Norris drilled a penalty kick in overtime to push Highlands (2-2-1, 1-1-1) over Knoch (0-6,0-4) in Section 1-AAA victory. Gage Wygonik scored Highlands’ first two goals and Gabe Anthony also tallied 10 saves for the Golden Rams.

Kiski Area 1, North Hills 0 — Owen Anderson netted a penalty kick in the 32nd minute, leading Kiski Area (3-2, 2-1) to a Section 1-AAA victory. Colton Giordano made two saves.

Mt. Pleasant 3, Burrell 1 — Lucas Toohey broke a second-half tie with a goal on a penalty kick to lead Mt. Pleasant (2-0-1, 2-0-1) over Burrell (3-3, 1-2) in Section 2-AA. Nathan Kubasky and Ethan Mates also scored for Mt. Pleasant. John Menefee made nine saves.

Shady Side Academy 7, Derry 1 — Sam Farner and Oliver Curtis scored two goals apiece to help No. 2 Shady Side Academy (3-0, 3-0) past Derry (0-4, 0-4) in Section 2-AA.

Leechburg 2, Valley 1 — On Aug. 31, the Leechburg boys soccer team won its first-ever game with a road victory at Ellwood City. The Blue Devils made history again Tuesday with a win in their inaugural home contest at Northmoreland Park.

Jacob Mull and Nico Spagnolo netted goals in the waning minutes of the first half, and the scores stood up in a 2-1 Section 2-AA victory over Valley.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the kids,” Leechburg coach Brad Walker said.

“Athletic director Mark Jones came over and told the boys they played a heckuva game. You couldn’t have written it any better than that.”

Leechburg improved to 2-3 overall, snapping a three-game losing streak, and upped its section mark to 1-2. Valley fell to 0-3, both overall and in section play.

The Vikings cut into the Blue Devils’ lead on an unassisted tally from Michael Odrey with 15 minutes gone in the second half.

“We’re a young team with young legs, and Valley plays a more physical game,” Walker said. “But we held on and played well defensively.”

Owen McDermott made eight saves in goal for the Blue Devils.

Deer Lakes 5, Freeport 2 — No. 4 Deer Lakes (3-2, 3-0) kept pace with Shady Side Academy atop the Section 2-AA standings with a victory at Freeport. Michael Sullivan scored twice for Deer Lakes, which has won five in a row over Freeport. Devin Murray, AJ Dorman and Ryan Rodgers also scored. Hunter Hardin and Isaac Wetzel scored for Freeport (2-1-1, 1-1).

Riverview 4, Vincentian Academy 1 — Joey Flanick, Parker Morgan, Alexio Ciorra and Nico Catanzaro scored for Riverview (3-0, 2-0) in a Section 3-A win at Vincentian Academy (0-3, 0-3). Flanick had two assists, and Mark McClelland made eight saves.

Springdale 2, Avonworth 0 — Roman Liberati and Michael Mitchell scored for Springdale (2-2, 2-1) in a Section 3-A win over No. 2 Avonworth (4-1, 2-1). Andrew Haus made six saves for the Dynamos, including one on a penalty kick.

Girls soccer

Norwin 1, Altoona 0 — Katelyn Kauffman scored and Liz Waszkiewicz recorded the shutout to lead Norwin (4-0, 3-0) to a nonsection win.

Boys golf

Penn-Trafford 214, Indiana 222 — Josh Kapcin shot a 2-over 38 to lead Penn-Trafford in Section 1-AAA.

Knoch 226, Kiski Area 232 — Cory Voltz shot a 4-over-par 39 to lead Knoch (5-5, 4-4) to a Section 8-AAA victory at Butler Country Club. Mike Kohl shot 40 for Knoch. Sean Adamski led Kiski Area with a 42.

Riverview 217, Burrell 242 — Chase Conroy led Riverview with a 4-over 39 in a Section 1-AA victory at Hillcrest Country Club. Jack Harden shot 40 for the Raiders. Marcus Pinchok was the medalist for Burrell with a 36.

Mars 205, Freeport 236 — Cody Killian shot an even-par 36, and Blake Bartolo added a 37 as the Class AAA Planets bested the Class AA Yellowjackets (6-5) in a nonsection match at Buffalo Golf Course. Jack Mason led Freeport with a 44.

Fox Chapel 195, Plum 233, Gateway 251 — Fox Chapel remained undefeated with a Section 4-AAA tri-match victory. All five Fox Chapel golfers carded a 40 or lower, led by Arnold Vento’s 38.

Girls golf

Greensburg Central Catholic 165, Geibel 199 — Meghan Zambruno shot a 1-under 36 for Greensburg Central Catholic in Section 1-AA. Angelika Dewicki shot 38 and Ella Zambruno 39. Claire Konieczny shot a 40 for Geibel.

Derry 230, Mt. Pleasant 250 — Gianna Copelli was medalist with a 54 to help Derry improve to 4-2 in Section 1-AA play. Sarah Anthony shot 56 for Mt. Pleasant.

North Allegheny 178, Penn-Trafford 184 — Lauren Barber earned medalist honors with a 36 in a nonsection loss for Penn-Trafford.

Kiski Area 221, Gateway 234 — Bella Mecurio shot a 44 to help Kiski Area earn a nonsection win at Murrysville Golf Course.

Girls tennis

Penn-Trafford 3, Mt. Pleasant 2 — The team of Lena Yuhas and Haley Aiken won a three-set match at No. 2 doubles to lift Penn-Trafford in nonsection action.

Fox Chapel 5, Hampton 0 — Carissa Shepard, Catherine Petrovich and Anna Ferris won straight-set singles matches for Fox Chapel (10-0) in a nonsection victory. The doubles teams of Katie Voigt and Paige Theoret and Diya Reddy and Mia Cody also won in straight sets.

Girls volleyball

Deer Lakes 3, East Allegheny 0 — Mia Jarnot and Maddie Madine combined for 26 service points and 12 aces as the Lancers (2-1, 5-AA) won in straight sets over East Allegheny. Cameron Simurda added six kills. Deer Lakes, No. 10 in the Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Class AA rankings, won by scores of 25-9, 25-7 and 25-9.

Freeport 3, Valley 0 — Isabella Russo had 10 kills and Mackensey Jack had 28 service points and five kills to help No. 3 Freeport (3-0, 2-0) earn a Section 5-AA win at Valley. Tori Radvan had eight kills and six service points and Madeline Clark contributed 25 assists.

Knoch 3, Central Valley 0 — Kennedy Christy’s 21 service points and seven kills led the way for No. 1 Knoch, which won 25-13, 25-7, 25-9 in Section 4-AAA. Skylar Burkett added 13 service points and 11 kills for Knoch (4-0, 3-0).

Burrell 3, Apollo-Ridge 0 — Sara Novak notched 10 service aces, and Avery Bain tallied seven kills in a 25-12, 25-3, 25-14 victory for Burrell in Section 5-AA.

Springdale 3, St. Joseph 0 — Kiley DiLeo had eight kills for Springdale (3-1, 2-1) in a Section 4-A victory over St. Joseph. Becca Selzer added seven kills for the Dynamos.

Vincentian Academy 3, Leechburg 0 — Maddie Ancosky had a dozen kills, but No. 7 Leechburg (2-1, 2-1) fell in a Section 4-A match. Breanna Callahan added four kills for the Blue Devils.

Elizabeth Forward 3, Belle Vernon 0 — Baileigh Horan had four kills and Allie Brooks six digs as Belle Vernon lost 25-8, 25-19, 25-14 to fall to 1-2 in Section 3-3A.

Boys cross country

Knoch 22, Freeport 37 — Three of the top five finishers were Knights as Knoch defeated Freeport in a Section 4-AA meet. Mike Formica paced the field with a time of 19:36, finishing four seconds ahead of Freeport’s best finisher, Jacob Schaeffer.

Belle Vernon 31, West Greene 35; Belle Vernon 26, California 29 — Noah Lehner finished in 19:03 to lead Belle Vernon in Section 3-Division II.

Girls cross country

Knoch 20, Freeport 41 — Sammy Jo Barnes outran the field by 1:38 to finish as the top overall runner in a Section 4-AA meet. Four of the top five runners were on the Knoch side. Freeport’s only top-five finisher was Anita Bhat, who placed second at 24:09.

Belle Vernon 25, West Greene 30; Belle Vernon 21, California 36 — Grace Henderson finished in 2020 to lead Belle Vernon in Section 3-Division II.