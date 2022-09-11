High school roundup for Sept. 10, 2022: No. 2 OLSH tops Clairton

By:

Saturday, September 10, 2022 | 10:17 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review OLSH quarterback Nehemiah Azeem throws a pass during practice on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Youthtowne.

Nehemiah Azeem threw for 232 yards and three touchdowns as No. 2 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart defeated Clairton, 28-13, in a nonconference football game Saturday night.

Dereon Greer caught seven passes for 138 yards, including touchdowns of 30 and 63 yards for the Chargers (3-0).

Michael Ruffing returned a kickoff 85 yards for a score, and Donte Wright ran one in from 5 yards for Clairton (0-3).

Western Beaver 36, Hopewell 21 — Xander LeFebvre threw for 126 yards and a touchdown and ran for 56 yards and a TD as Western Beaver (3-0) defeated Hopewell (1-2) in nonconference play. Tyson Florence ran for 117 yards and two touchdowns for Western Beaver. Kingston Krotec threw for two scoring passes for Hopewell.

Boys soccer

Burrell 6, Yough 0 — In nonsection play, Jayson Ireland scored three goals and Seth Trisoline added two as Burrell (6-1) shut out Yough (1-4) four its fifth straight win.

Butler 5, Knoch 0 — Thomas Sheptak had three goals and an assist to lead Butler (4-3) to a nonsection win against Knoch (3-2). Drew Knight picked up the shutout in goal.

Deer Lakes 1, North Hills 0 — Ryan Hanes buried a penalty kick to the lower left corner to give Deer Lakes (6-1) a nonsection win.

Greensburg Central Catholic 4, Eden Christian 2 — Kyler Miller scored three goals and added an assist to lead Greensburg Central Catholic (5-1) to a nonsection win over Eden Christian (4-2).

Kiski Area 3, Highlands 1 — Anders Bordoy scored twice as Kiski Area (4-1, 3-0) defeated Highlands (1-4, 1-2) in Section 1-3A.

Penn-Trafford 11, Hempfield 1 — Senior Jacob McClintock scored four goals to lead Penn-Trafford (3-4) to a nonsection win against Hempfield (0-5). Sophomore J.J. Porter and junior Daniel Carr added two goals each.

Penn Hills 6, Steel Valley 1 – Lenny Duncan had three goals to lead Penn Hills (3-2) to a nonsection win.

Trinity Christian 7, Beaver County Christian 0 — Sophomore Luke Kost and junior Gabe Schafer scored two goals each as Trinity Christian (2-0-1) defeated Beaver County Christian (2-3) in nonsection play.

Girls soccer

Beaver 6, South Side 0 — Emerson Connelly had two goals and two assists to lead Beaver (3-0) over South Side (1-3) in nonsection play. Kat Eck added two goals while Sydney Chontos chipped in one goal and one assist.

Chartiers Valley 5, North Hills 3 – Ella Kutchsbach had three goals, and Duquesne recruit Zoe Fries added two as Chartiers Valley (4-1) won a nonsection game.

Indiana 1, Shaler 1 (2OT) — In nonsection play, Indiana (3-2-1) and Shaler (2-3-1) played to a tie following double overtime.

Mt. Pleasant 3, Elizabeth Forward 1 – Morgan Gesinski had a hat trick to lead Mt. Pleasant (4-0) to a nonsection victory. Rylin Bugosh, Sofia Gonofsky and Maggie Piper had assists.

Penn-Trafford 12, Hempfield 0 — Jessie Gadagno had two goals and two assists as Penn-Trafford beat Hempfield in nonsection play. Bella Swartz, Hanna Weishaar and Alexis Brown recorded two goals and one assist each while Emilie Oslosky scored two goals.

Plum 2, Montour 0 — Kaitlyn Killinger and Cam Rogers scored, and Makenna Anderson and Rayla Smith posted the shutout as Plum (4-0) won a nonsection game.

Ringgold 2, Baldwin 0 — Abbey Whaley and Imani Arnold scored second-half goals as Ringgold (6-2) defeated Baldwin (1-4-1) in nonsection play.

Serra Catholic 10, McKeesport 1 — Lydia Reith scored five goals, including the 50th of her career, as Serra Catholic (5-0) beat McKeesport (0-4) in nonsection play. Lexie Genes added two goals.

Field hockey

Pine-Richland 11, Hempfield – Jessica Albertson had five goals to lead Pine-Richland to a Class 3A victory.

Boys cross country

North Allegheny claimed the Class 3A title Saturday at the Red, White and Blue Classic at White Oak Park. Jack Bertran finished second and Michael Gauntner was fifth for the Tigers. In the Class 2A race, Hampton won the team title, and Ringgold’s Ryan Pajak finished in first individually. Eden Christian’s Nathan Garrett won the Class A race and led his team to the Class A title on Friday.

Girls cross country

Brownsville’s Jolena Quarzo, who committed to NC State earlier this week, won the Class 2A girls race a the Red, White and Blue Classic at White Oak Park on Saturday. The Beaver girls won the 2A team title. North Allegheny, led by Wren Kucler’s second-place finish, took second to Morgantown in the Class 3A race. On Friday, Shady Side Academy’s Chelsea Hartman won the Class A race, and Winchester Thurston claimed the team title.