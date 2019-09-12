High school roundup for Sept. 11, 2019: Waynesburg girls soccer knocks off No. 1 South Park

By:

Wednesday, September 11, 2019 | 11:10 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Emma Rain (9) battles Hempfield’s Amara Jones for a header during their game Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Penn-Trafford School.

Rhea Kijowski scored 29 seconds into overtime to lead Waynesburg (2-1, 2-1) to a 3-2 victory over No. 1 South Park (3-2, 2-1) in Section 3-AA girls soccer Wednesday night.

Peters Township 5, Mt. Lebanon 1 — Hannah Stuck scored four goals to lead No. 1 Peters Township (6-0, 4-0) to a Section 2-AAAA victory. Cece Scott had a goal and an assist. Melia Peer scored for Mt. Lebanon (1-5, 1-3).

Upper St. Clair 7, Baldwin 0 — Emily Rocco scored four goals to power Upper St. Clair (3-1, 3-1) past Baldwin (1-3, 1-3) in Section 2-AAAA.

Fox Chapel 4, Shaler 1 — Emma Wecht, Lucy Ream, Claudia DeMartino and Makayla Mulholland scored for Fox Chapel (4-1, 3-1) in a Section 1-AAAA win at Shaler (0-4, 0-4).

Penn-Trafford 4, Hempfield 0 — Sarah Nguyen had two goals and an assist to help Penn-Trafford (4-1, 3-0) over Hempfield (2-2, 2-2) in Section 3-AAAA. Emma Rain added a goal and an assist. McKenzie Septak also scored. Megan Giesey recorded the shutout.

Latrobe 3, Allderdice 1 — Faith Mucci scored twice to lead Latrobe (2-3, 1-2) past Allderdice (1-5, 0-4) in Section 3-AAAA. Morgan Reilly also scored for Latrobe.

West Allegheny 4, South Fayette 1 — Mackenzie Evers scored two goals to lead West Allegheny (4-1, 4-0) past South Fayette (3-2, 2-1) in Section 4-AAA.

Kiski Area 2, Franklin Regional 1 — Kiski Area (3-1, 3-1) won its second straight in Section 1-AAA play and moved into second place behind Mars. Franklin Regional, No. 4 in Class AAA, fell to 2-3 overall and 2-2 in the section. Kaylee Elwood and Sidney Palla each scored for Kiski, and Emily Schrag and Reagan Frederick recorded assists. Kira Brown made eight saves.

Plum 6, Thomas Jefferson 1 — Gina Proviano and Kaitlyn Killinger scored a pair of goals each to help Plum (4-1, 2-1) roll past Thomas Jefferson (3-3, 2-2) in Section 3-AAA. Carly O’Connell and Andrea D’Incau scored a goal apiece for the Mustangs.

Freeport 5, Valley 0 — The Yellowjackets (3-0, 3-0) completed their third clean sheet of the season in a Section 2-AA victory. Freeport has outscored its first three opponents, 17-0. Sidney Shemanski had a hat trick, giving her a team-best eight goals on the season. Crystal Zembrzuski and Kylie Hoffman added a goal apiece. Akina Boynton, Emma Check and Aleah Parison each assisted on a goal, and Maddy Zarichnak made four saves.

Carlynton 2, Eden Christian 1 — Freshman Garin O’Leary headed in a Savanah Sevacko corner kick with nine seconds left to lead Carlynton (6-1, 4-1) past Eden Christian (2-3, 1-3) in Section 4-A. Anya Carassco scored on a penalty kick for Carlynton. Arianna Breindel scored for Eden Christian.

Burrell 3, Highlands 0 — Maia Ferra scored twice and Delaney O’Brien made five saves in net to help No. 4 Burrell (5-0, 3-0) shut out Highlands (1-5, 1-3) in Section 2-AA. Danika Johnson scored for the Bucs, and Danica Stone, Allie Vescio and Megan Malits had an assist apiece. Burrell registered its third shutout of the season and has outscored its five opponents, 32-2.

Apollo-Ridge 4, East Allegheny 0 — Emily Bonelli scored twice to lead Apollo-Ridge (3-2, 2-1) to a Section 2-AA win over East Allegheny (1-4, 0-4). Mayce Anthony and Gracie Shuffert also scored. Shuffert and Jessica Ross had an assist, and Madison Galinac made four saves.

Bishop Canevin 5, Ellis School 1 — Lauren Kirsch had a hat trick to lead Bishop Canevin (3-1, 3-1) past Ellis School (1-5, 1-4) in Section 4-A.

Riverview 10, Jeannette 0 — Francesca Lio and Eleni Wyrick registered three goals apiece as Riverview (1-4, 1-4) broke into the win column against Jeannette (0-4, 0-2) in a Section 1-A match. Sydney McDonough had a goal and four assists for the Raiders. Olivia Shields, Rylie Helsel and Angela Pecora had a goal each.

Bentworth 12, Monessen 0 — Paige Marshalek and Jocelyn Timlin had hat tricks to lead No. 4 Bentworth (5-0, 2-0) past Monessen (0-5, 0-3) in Section 2-A. Rori Schreiber scored twice and Jasmine Manning recorded the shutout. Senior defender Hannah Roberts was part of her 32nd career shutout.

Greensburg Central Catholic 5, Serra Catholic 0 — No. 1 Greensburg Central Catholic (4-0, 3-0) blanked Serra Catholic (2-2, 1-2) in Section 1-A.

Deer Lakes 1, North Hills 1 — Ashley McAdams scored for Deer Lakes, which tied Class AAAA North Hills (0-3-1) in a nonsection game. Lily Litrun had an assist for the Lancers (3-1-1).

Boys soccer

Belle Vernon 2, Connellsville 1 — Tyler Bell and Trevor Kovatch scored to help Belle Vernon (7-0, 3-0) past Connellsville (4-2, 3-0) in a nonsection match.

Field hockey

Peters Township 4, Penn-Trafford 0 — Veronica Schratz had a hat trick to help Peters Township remain undefeated in Division I. Cassidy King also scored. Sarah Rubican recorded the shutout.

Girls tennis

Section 1-AAA — Latrobe’s Jenna Bell and Franklin Regional’s Hannah Yan will square off for the Section 1-AAA girls tennis championship on Thursday.

Bell advanced to the finals with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Sophia Solomon of Connellsville in the semis. She didn’t lose a game in her three matches Wednesday. Yan defeated Latrobe’s Carolina Walters 6-0, 6-1 in the semis. She lost only one game in her three matches.

All of the semifinalists from each Class AA and AAA section tournament qualified for the WPIAL singles finals Sept. 19-20.

Section 1-AA — Kasey Storkel of Greensburg Salem will play for a section title Thursday after defeating Elyssa Pemu of South Park 6-1, 6-1 in Wednesday’s semifinals. Storkel will face South Park’s Nicole Kempton. Mt. Pleasant’s Mary Smithnosky also qualified for the WPIAL tournament with a 10-2 victory over Southmoreland’s Amelia Echard in the quarters.

Section 3-AA — Knoch junior Brooke Bauer will play for a Section 3-AA singles championship when the tournament concludes Thursday morning at Alpha Tennis Club in Harmarville. Who she will play in the finals has yet to be determined. Because of time constraints, Wednesday’s semifinal between Knoch’s Laura Greb and Burrell’s Isabella Lane, which was to be played at Valley High School, was postponed until 10 a.m. Bauer punched her ticket to the finals with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Derry’s Amber Sterrett in the other semifinal.

Boys golf

Latrobe 210, Greensburg Salem (218) — Colten McCutcheon shot a 40 and Jared Stein a 41 to lead Latrobe (5-2) in Section 1-AAA. Jeff Mankins and Ryan Nalevanko shot 42 for Greensburg Salem (4-6, 2-5).

Hempfield 201, Penn-Trafford 203 — Alex Turowski and Adam Yamrick shot 37 but Penn-Trafford lost tio Hempfield in Section 1-AAA.

Norwin 211, Indiana 220 — Norwin claimed a Section 1-AAA victory. Indiana’s Alex Holuta shot 39 to earn medalist honors.

Belle Vernon 198, Ringgold 233 — Tyler Mocello shot a 1-under 34 to lead Belle Vernon (8-1, 7-0) to a Section 2-AAA victory. Seth Callaway led Ringgold (3-5, 3-4).

Franklin Regional 192, Plum 231 — Michael Wareham and Jeff Anderchak shot 36s, and Connor Helm added a 38 to lead the Panthers to a Section 4-AAA win at Meadowink Golf Course. Connor Hutchinson and Dan Baranowski carded 42s to lead the Mustangs.

Riverview 227, Burrell 275 — Jack Harden shot 43, and Dan Donatucci carded a 45 to help Riverview (12-0, 9-0) earn a Section 1-AA win over Burrell for the second consecutive day. Marcus Pinchok led Burrell with a 43.

St. Joseph 262, Jeannette 269 — Madison Lara was the medalist with a match-low 45 for St. Joseph in a Section 1-AA win over Jeannette at River Forest Country Club. Alex Vickers paced Jeannette with 47.

Derry 229, Yough 251 — Aidan Bushey earned medalist honors with a 37 to lead Derry (6-2) in Section 2-AA. Ryan Bushey and Hunter Jurica shot 45. Steven Manson shot 46 for Yough.

Ligonier Valley 227, Saltsburg 269 — Josh Harbert shot 44 to lead Ligonier Valley (9-1, 7-0) to a Heritage Conference win. Saltsburg’s Brady Yard was medalist with a 42.

Girls golf

Penn-Trafford 185, Gateway 235 — Lauren Barber shot a 40 to lead Penn-Trafford to a Section 3-AAA victory.

Franklin Regional 190, Norwin 210 — Carolina Tragresser shot a 44 and freshman Gwen Schilling had a personal-best 46 with an eagle to lead Franklin Regional (6-2, 5-1) in Section 3-AAA.