High school roundup for Sept. 12, 2019: Clutch Evan Fetter goal helps Butler soccer knock off NA

By:

Thursday, September 12, 2019 | 11:03 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Riverview’s Joe Flanick controls the ball in front of Avonworth’s Darren Hunt during their game Thursday, Sept.12, 2019, in Oakmont.

Evan Fetter scored the winning goal with 2 minutes left in regulation to lead Butler (5-0, 4-0) past No. 4 North Allegheny (4-2, 2-2) in Section 1-AAAA boys soccer Thursday night. Tyler Gillis and Luke Shook also scored for Butler.

Pine-Richland 4, Shaler 0 — Colin Zvejnieks, Will Sangpachatanaruk, David Pohlod and Vince Roller scored to lead Pine-Richland (2-4, 1-3) past Shaler (0-5-1, 0-4) in Section 1-AAAA.

Mt. Lebanon 4, Brashear 0 — Danny Simboro had a hat trick to lead Mt. Lebanon (3-1-1, 2-1) over Brashear (0-6, 0-4) in Section 2-AAAA.

Plum 5, Penn-Trafford 1 — Luke Gildea scored twice and Tyler Kolankowski had a goal and two assists to help Plum (5-0-1, 3-0-1) continue its hot start with a Section 3-AAAA win on the road. A.J. Koma and Cannon Kuchinick had a goal each for the Mustangs.

Connellsville 4, Latrobe 2 — Luke Peperak had a hat trick to lead Connellsville (5-1, 4-0) in Section 3-AAAA. Nolan Agostoni scored twice for Latrobe (0-4, 0-4).

Mars 6, North Hills 0 — Dane Beller had a hat trick to help Mars (5-1, 4-0) past North Hills (2-2-1, 1-2-1) in Section 1-AAA. Austin Rocke, Steven Papik and Easton Carter also scored.

Kiski Area 0, Hampton 0 — Colton Giordano tallied a career-high 12 saves for the Cavaliers (3-2-1, 2-1-1) as they secured an overtime draw at Hampton (3-1-1, 3-0-1) in Section 1-AAA.

Knoch 8, Armstrong 1 — Nicholas Dellarosa and Daniel Olean had two goals to lead Knoch (1-5, 1-3) to a Section 1-AAA win. Orrin Milcic added a goal and two assists. Ian Robb, Jared Cushey and Andrew Fanton also scored.

Trinity 6, Greensburg Salem 0 — Elijah Cincinnati scored four goals to lead Trinity (3-2, 2-1) past Greensburg Salem (1-4, 1-3) in Section 3-AAA.

Belle Vernon 5, Laurel Highlands 3 — Niko Apodiakos had a hat trick and Daniel Sassak scored twice to carry Belle Vernon (7-0, 4-0) past Laurel Highlands (3-3, 1-2) in Section 3-AAA.

Franklin Regional 4, West Mifflin 0 — Blake Cooper scored twice to help Franklin Regional (4-0-1, 3-0-1) past West Mifflin (2-2-1, 1-2-1) in Section 4-AAA. Anthony DiFalco and Connor Hudson also scored.

Thomas Jefferson 2, Gateway 0 — Matt Rozanski and Justin Finnigan scored and AJ Getsy recorded a shutout in his first varsity start to lead Thomas Jefferson (4-0-3, 2-1) past Gateway (0-6, 0-3) in Section 4-AAA.

Keystone Oaks 1, East Allegheny 0 — Rutger Randall scored and Joey Pillage recorded a shutout to lead Keystone Oaks (3-1, 3-1) past East Allegheny (1-3, 1-3) in Section 1-AA.

Mt. Pleasant 6, Valley 0 — Lucas Toohey had three goals and two assists to power Mt. Pleasant (3-0-1, 3-0-1) past Valley (0-4, 0-4) in Section 2-AA.

Freeport 11, Derry 1 — Hunter Hardin scored four goals and Isaac Wetzel had a hat trick to lead Freeport (3-1-1, 2-1-1) past Derry (0-4, 0-4) in Section 2-AA. Garret Risch and Danny Heider scored their first varsity goals.

Shady Side Academy 5, Burrell 0 – Sam Farner scored two goals and assisted on another as the Indians defeated Burrell in Section 2-AA. Bruce Davis made five saves for Shady Side (4-0). Caleb Massie, Zach Conti and George Grune also scored.

Deer Lakes 10, Leechburg 0 — Devin Murray scored a hat trick and seven other players found the back of the net in a victory for Deer Lakes (4-2, 4-0) over Leechburg (2-4, 1-3) in Section 2-AA. Austin Mravintz and Nick Braun combined for the shutout.

Waynesburg 3, Southmoreland 1 — Tyler Switalski scored twice to power Waynesburg (4-2, 3-1) in Section 3-AA. Brendan Moore scored for Southmoreland (1-5, 1-2).

Trinity Christian 9, Geibel 0 — Travis Allabon and Gregory Sprenkel had hat tricks to lead Trinity Christian (4-2, 3-1) over Geibel (0-3, 0-2) in Section 2-A.

Carlynton 12, Vincentian 0 — Carnel Kerr had three goals and four assists and Tarek Alhussain scored four times as Carlynton (5-1, 2-1) over Vincentian (0-4, 0-4) in Section 3-A.

Springdale 7, Aquinas Academy 0 — Michael Mitchell and Ephrain Duku recorded hat tricks for Springdale (3-2, 3-1) in a Section 3-A win over Aquinas Academy (0-4, 0-3). Alex Barch added a goal for the Dynamos and Liam Dale had three assists. Andrew Haus made three saves for Springdale.

Avonworth 3, Riverview 0 — The No. 2 Antelopes (5-1,3-1) took full control of Section 3-A thanks to a hat trick from Aymerick Verdier.

Girls soccer

Mt. Pleasant 6, Laurel Highlands 0 — Mackenzie Leeder had a hat trick to lead Mt. Pleasant (5-1, 3-1) to a nonsection victory.

Springdale 5, Valley 0 — Behind two goals from Lilly Ladicicco, the Dynamos (2-2, 1-2) got their second victory. Breiana Cummings, Grace Gent and Miranda Shock all tallied goals as well. Marina McCutcheon and Caitie Stec combined for the shutout.

Freeport 4, Shaler 1 — Aleah Parison scored twice as the Yellow Jackets (4-0, 3-0) ran away with a nonsection victory. Sidney Shemanski added a goal and two assists. Emma Check had a goal and an assist.

Girls tennis

Section 1-AAA — Junior Hannah Yan of Franklin Regional knocked off defending champion Jenna Bell of Latrobe 6-4, 6-3 to claim the section championship.

Yan and Bell were the dominant players in the tournament field. Bell didn’t lose a game in her first three matches of the tournament. Yan dropped only one.

Latrobe’s Carolina Walters defeated Connellsville’s Sophia Solomon 6-0, 6-1 in the consolation final.

All four players advance to the WPIAL championships.

Section 1-AA — Nicole Kempton of South Park knocked off Greensburg Salem’s Kasey Storkel 6-3, 6-1 in the championship match. Mary Smithnosky of Mt. Pleasant defeated South Park’s Elyssa Pemu in the consolation final.

Section 3-AAA — Baldwin’s Bethany Yauch took the section title with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Bethel Park’s Mia Gorman. Charlotte James of Fox Chapel beat Elle Santora of Shady Side Academy for third place.

Section 4-AA — Christina Walton defeated Sana Singh 6-1, 6-0 in a matchup of Sewickley Academy teammates in the section championship match. Alexandra Friedlander of Winchester Thurston defeated Ang Dalton of Vincentian Academy for third.

Boys golf

Sewickley Academy 188, Central Catholic 191 — J.F. Aber shot a 34 to lead Sewickley Academy to a nonsection victory over Central Catholic in a matchup of last year’s WPIAL golf team champions. Navin Rana shot 35 and Zoe Luther 37 for Sewickley Academy, the Class AA champs. Anthony Razfalio (37) Carter Pitcairn (38) and Nate Nuzzo (38) led Central Catholic, the Class AAA winners.

Riverview 233, Jeannette 310 — Jake Shoop shot a 45 to lead Riverview (13-0, 10-0) to a Section 1-AA victory.

Girls golf

Penn-Trafford 196, Gateway 249 — Medalist Lauren Barber shot a 41 to lead Penn-Trafford in Section 1-AAA.

Indiana 187, Norwin 223 — Quinn Martineau shot a personal-best 41 to lead Indiana to a Section 3-AAA victory. Jessica Bushik shot a 54 for Norwin.

Franklin Regional 177, Connellsville 224 — Lila Shilling earned medalist honors with a 40 and Gwen Shilling shot a personal-best 43 to lead Franklin Regional (6-1) in a Section 3-AAA match.

Elizabeth Forward 232, Mt. Pleasant 240 — Sarah Grossman was medalist with a 46 to lead Elizabeth Forward in Section 1-AA. Natale Miller shot 49 for Mt. Pleasant.

Boys cross country

Section 4-Division II — Riverview runners finished in the first nine spots as the Raiders (4-0) swept a five-team meet. Mason Ochs had the top time of 18 minutes, 16 seconds. Gideon Deasy (18:24) and Jacob Sullivan (18:59) also cracked 19 minutes. Greensburg Central Catholic’s Owen Beer (20:07) was 10th.

Girls cross country

Section 4-Division II — Greensburg Central Catholic’s Corrin Brewer (22:07) was the top individual finisher, but Riverview (4-0) had five runners in the top eight to sweep a five-team meet. Juliana Bem (22:37) and Karen Lineras (22:57) of Shady Side Academy were second and third. Mikaela Collins (23:57) was Riverview’s top finisher.

Girls volleyball

Derry 3, Valley 0 — Kamryn Kelly had nine kills, 12 digs and 12 aces to lead Derry to a Section 5-AA victory. Hannah Wedow had 11 kills.

Albert Gallatin 3, Belle Vernon 1 — Baileigh Horan had 10 kills and Allie Brooks 14 digs in a Belle Vernon loss to Albert Gallatin in Section 3-AAA.

Freeport 3, East Allegheny 0 — Led by a nine-kill performance from Isabella Russo, the Yellowjackets swept the Wild Cats. Lauren Lampus and Tori Ardvan both contributed six kills and Madeline Clark had 22 assists in the Section 5-AA victory.

Leechburg 3, Trinity Christian 1 — Brenna Callahan and Maddie Ancosky had 10 kills apiece for Leechburg (3-1, 3-1) in a Section 4-A win. Callahan had nine aces and McKenna Pierce had eight.

Deer Lakes 3, Burrell 1 — After splitting their first two sets, 25-16, 20-25, the Lancers rebounded to take the final two, 25-12, 25-15, and earn another Section 5-AA victory. The Lancers (3-1, 3-1) were led by Cameron Sinurda with nine kills and nine digs. Mia Jarnot had 22 service points, seven aces and five kills.

Knoch 3, Mars 1 — The Knights rallied after a 24-26 first set loss to sweep the final three 25-18, 25-9, 25-17. Knoch (5-0, 4-0) was led by Kennedy Christie with 13 kills and Skylar Burkett who added 10. Kenzie Kerkan turned in 19 digs.