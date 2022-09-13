High school roundup for Sept. 12, 2022: Thomas Jefferson wins battle of unbeatens
Bella Vozar recorded a hat trick and Olivia Supp and Natalie Lamenza had two goals each to lead Thomas Jefferson (5-0, 3-0) to an 8-0 victory over Laurel Highlands (5-1, 3-1) in a battle for first place in Section 2-3A girls soccer Monday. Abby Atkinson recorded the shutout.
Avonworth 5, Beaver 0 – Fiona Mahan had a hat trick and Minah Syam added a pair of goals to power Avonworth (4-1, 3-0) past Beaver (3-1, 1-1) in Section 1-2A.
Belle Vernon 4, Albert Gallatin 0 – Farrah Reader had a first-half hat trick and Ava Scalise scored in the second half to carry Belle Vernon (2-3-1, 1-3) to a Section 2-3A win over Albert Gallatin (0-4, 0-4).
Bentworth 2, Monessen 1 – Emily Kisner and Meredith Alexis scored and Tessa Charpentier had two assists to lead Bentworth (1-3-1, 1-2-1) to a Section 2-A win. Erika Shonts scored for Monessen (1-3, 0-2), assisted by Ava Petruska.
Burrell 1, Deer Lakes 0 – Miley Kariotis scored the lone goal, assisted by Lilly Householder, as Burrell (3-2-1, 2-2) slipped past Deer Lakes (3-2, 1-2) in Section 2-2A.
Butler 6, Allderdice 1 – Leah Weiland had a hat trick, Samantha Miller added two goals and Ella Rekich also scored to push Butler (5-3, 2-3) past Allderdice (5-2-1, 3-2) in Section 2-4A.
Canon-McMillan 1, Upper St. Clair 0 – Maddy Orr scored the overtime winner and Cianna Butera recorded the shutout to lead Canon-McMillan (2-3-1, 2-2) past Upper St. Clair (2-2, 2-2) in Section 2-4A.
Chartiers-Houston 4, South Allegheny 0 – Lexi Durkacs had a hat trick, Amelia Brose also scored, and Ella Richey had a four-save shutout as Chartiers-Houston (5-1, 3-1) blanked South Allegheny (1-3-1, 1-1-1) in Section 2-A.
Elizabeth Forward 2, Connellsville 1 – Mia Valerio and Taylor Snyder each scored a goal for Elizabeth Forward (3-1, 3-0) in a Section 2-3A win. Brooke Lindstrom scored the lone goal for Connellsville (2-5, 2-3).
Ellis School 6, Carlynton 0 – Rowan Cain had two goals and Talia Dubowitz, Sonia Palit, Sophia Tondra and Ella Williamson also scored to lead Ellis School (1-3, 1-1) past Carlynton (0-3, 0-1) in Section 4-A.
Franklin Regional 6, Greensburg Salem 0 – Shaeley Reichbaum scored two goals and Sierra Todero, Eden Williams, Addy Lacey and Halle Beatty each scored for Franklin Regional (5-1, 3-0) in a Section 3-3A win over Greensburg Salem (3-4, 1-3).
Freeport 4, Apollo-Ridge 1 – Nora Mahan had two goals and Aleah Parison and Peyton Los also scored to help Freeport (5-0, 3-0) stay undefeated with a Section 2-2A win over Apollo-Ridge (1-2, 1-2).
Gateway 0, Penn-Trafford 0 – Goalkeepers Jada Settles for Gateway (1-4-1, 1-2-1) and Rease Solomon for Penn-Trafford (2-2-1, 1-1-1) recorded shutouts in a scoreless tie in Section 3-3A.
Greensburg Central Catholic 4, Seton LaSalle 1 – Sara Felder had two goals and an assist and Riley Kerr also scored twice as Greensburg Central Catholic (1-1, 1-1) beat Seton LaSalle (3-2, 2-2) in Section 1-A. Alexia Graham had three assists for the Centurions.
Hopewell 2, Quaker Valley 0 – Caylee Sunday and Dionna Santia each scored a goal to lead Hopewell (2-3, 2-1) past Quaker Valley (1-3, 0-2) in Section 1-2A.
Keystone Oaks 1, West Mifflin 1 – Julia Lazar scored for West Mifflin (2-2-1, 0-1-1) and Becca Simon scored for Keystone Oaks (3-1-1, 1-0-1) in a Section 4-2A draw.
Kiski Area 6, Armstrong 1 – Riley Koziatek and Sophia Hranica had a pair of goals apiece for Kiski Area (3-2-1, 2-1) in a Section 1-3A win over Armstrong (1-5, 0-4). Koziatek added three assists.
Latrobe 7, Penn Hills 0 – Robin Reilly had a goal and two assists to lead Latrobe (3-2, 3-2) to a Section 4-3A win over Penn Hills (3-3, 2-3). Ava Yurko, Ella Bulava, Annalyse Bauer, Lauren Bell and Mackenzie Kubistek also scored for the Wildcats. Makenna Malone had two assists. Sofia DeCerb recorded the shutout.
Moon 1, South Fayette 0 – Kendall Dydek scored the decisive goal as Moon (4-0, 3-0) defeated South Fayette (3-2-1, 1-1-0) in Section 4-3A.
North Allegheny 11, North Hills 0 – Lucia Wells had a first-half hat trick and Sam Braden and Ally Ruiz scored two goals apiece to help North Allegheny (7-0, 4-0) past North Hills (1-4, 1-3) in Section 1-4A.
Peters Township 4, Norwin 0 – Jordan Klein, Bella Spergel, Bliss Plummer and Cam Klein scored to lead Peters Township (4-1-1, 3-1) past Norwin (1-4-1, 1-3) in Section 2-4A.
Riverview 5, Steel Valley 4 – Lola Abraham had four goals and an assist for Riverview, which edged Steel Valley (1-5, 1-2) in Section 1-A. Isabel Chaparro scored for the Raiders (1-2, 1-2), and Brionna Long maded 11 saves in net.
South Fayette 2, Blackhawk 1 – Mia Deramo and Julianna Rossi scored to lead South Fayette (4-1-1, 2-0) to a Section 4-3A win over Blackhawk (1-4, 0-3).
South Park 5, Shady Side 0 – Brooke Paylo and Cassondra O’Conor each scored two goals and Taylor Vargo had one for South Park (4-1, 2-0) in a Section 4-2A win over Shady Side Academy (2-2, 1-1).
South Side 4, Riverside 2 – Maura Heberle had two goals and Sam Peterson and Julia Sweger also scored to push South Side (2-3, 1-1) to a Section 3-A win over Riverside (2-2, 1-2).
Springdale 7, Serra Catholic 1 – Grace Gent had a hat trick, Briana Ross scored twice, and Molly Hurley had a goal and two assists to help Springdale (3-1, 3-0) past Serra Catholic (5-1, 3-1) in Section 1-A. Carissa Walsh also scored for the Dynamos. Lydia Reith scored for the Eagles.
Valley 5, Highlands 0 – Jordan Kirkwood netted four goals to lead Valley (3-2, 2-1) to a Section 2-2A win over Highlands (0-6, 0-4). Alayna Carlisle also scored for the Vikings.
Waynesburg 5, Beth-Center 0 – Ashlyn Basinger had two goals and three assists to lead Waynesburg (5-1, 4-0) past Beth-Center (0-5, 0-3) in Section 2-A. Kaley Rohanna scored twice and Peyton Cowell recorded the shutout. Rylei Rastoka added a goal.
West Allegheny 1, Trinity 0 – Delaney Evers scored in double overtime to propel West Allegheny (4-3, 2-1) past Trinity (0-4, 0-2) in Section 4-3A.
Boys soccer
Bentworth 3, Brentwood 1 – Jerzy Timlin, Ryan Colbert and Coltyn Lusk scored to lift Bentworth (4-3) past Brentwood (1-3) in a nonsection match.
Charleroi 5, Yough 0 – Joe Chambers netted two goals and Bryce Large, Arlo McIntyre and Landon Barcus also scored to lead Charleroi (6-0) past Yough (1-5) in a nonsection match. Nathan Mazon recorded the shutout.
Connellsville 3, Mt. Pleasant 0 – Teran Kemp, Seth Basinger and Kasey Stanton scored to lead Connellsville (5-2) to a nonsection shutout of Mt. Pleasant (4-3).
Freedom 1, Mohawk 0 – Cal Hickenboth scored the lone goal, assisted by Austin Tokar, for Freedom (5-1) in a nonsection win over Mohawk (3-3). Trent Heasley recorded the shutout.
Norwin 11, Hempfield 0 – Alex Brown and Daniel Maddock had hat tricks to lead Norwin (1-4, 1-3) past Hempfield (0-6, 0-4) in Section 2-4A. Rick Zappone had a goal and two assists, Andrew Wade added a goal and an assist, and Anthony Scalise had a four-save shutout.
Pine-Richland 6, Central Catholic 2 – Colin Zvejnieks scored twice to help Pine-Richland (5-1-1, 3-1-1) top Central Catholic (2-5, 1-4) in Section 1-4A. Cale Klaff, Tyler Derks and Finn Kichi added a goal each for the Rams.
Girls volleyball
Ligonier Valley 3, Meyersdale 0 – Abby Tutino had four aces, Saylor Clise had three aces and 10 assists, and Lacy Sosko had six kills for Ligonier Valley (3-4) in a nonsection win over Meyersdale (1-3).
Southmoreland 3, Yough 0 – Taylor Doppeleheur had a team-high five kills to lead Southmoreland to a Section 3-2A victory.
Field hockey
Peters Township 11, Hempfield 0 – Searfina Forlini had a hat trick and Bella Elm added two goals and two assists to lead Peters Township to a Section 3A win. Anna Kokoszynski had a goal and an assist.
Penn-Trafford 4, Latrobe 2 – Ava Hershberger had a hat trick and Maddy Keenan also scored to lead Penn-Trafford to a Section 2A win.
