High school roundup for Sept. 12, 2022: Thomas Jefferson wins battle of unbeatens

By:

Monday, September 12, 2022 | 11:13 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Burrell’s Miley Kariotis celebrates next to goalkeeper Ali Hughes after defeating Deer Lakes, 1-0, on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at Burrell High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Burrell’s Miley Kariotis (center) celebrates her goal with Lily Householder and Ava Rusiewicz during their game against Deer Lakes on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at Burrell High School. Burrell won, 1-0. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Burrell’s Lily Householder (left) battles Deer Lakes’ Bryanna Simonetti for possession during their game on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at Burrell High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Burrell’s goalkeeper Ali Hughes makes a save next to Deer Lakes’ Bryanna Simonetti during their game on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at Burrell High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Burrell’s Miley Kariotis (left) battles Deer Lakes’ Lexie Lollo for possession during their gameon Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at Burrell High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Deer Lakes’ Lexi Lollo works against Burrell’s McKayla Courey during their game on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at Burrell High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Burrell’s Miley Kariotis controls the ball in the rain during a game against Deer Lakes on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at Burrell High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Burrell’s Miley Kariotis (left) celebrates with teammates after defeating Deer Lakes, 1-0, on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at Burrell High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Deer Lakes goalkeeper Brooke Kostyak reaches to make a save next to Burrell’s McKayla Courey during their game on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at Burrell High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Burrell’s Carmen Bires works against Deer Lakes’ on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at Burrell High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Burrell’s Miley Kariotis celebrates after defeating Deer Lakes, 1-0, on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at Burrell High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review A rainbow forms over the field, as Burrell takes on Deer Lakes in a girls soccer game on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at Burrell High School. Previous Next

Bella Vozar recorded a hat trick and Olivia Supp and Natalie Lamenza had two goals each to lead Thomas Jefferson (5-0, 3-0) to an 8-0 victory over Laurel Highlands (5-1, 3-1) in a battle for first place in Section 2-3A girls soccer Monday. Abby Atkinson recorded the shutout.

Avonworth 5, Beaver 0 – Fiona Mahan had a hat trick and Minah Syam added a pair of goals to power Avonworth (4-1, 3-0) past Beaver (3-1, 1-1) in Section 1-2A.

Belle Vernon 4, Albert Gallatin 0 – Farrah Reader had a first-half hat trick and Ava Scalise scored in the second half to carry Belle Vernon (2-3-1, 1-3) to a Section 2-3A win over Albert Gallatin (0-4, 0-4).

Bentworth 2, Monessen 1 – Emily Kisner and Meredith Alexis scored and Tessa Charpentier had two assists to lead Bentworth (1-3-1, 1-2-1) to a Section 2-A win. Erika Shonts scored for Monessen (1-3, 0-2), assisted by Ava Petruska.

Burrell 1, Deer Lakes 0 – Miley Kariotis scored the lone goal, assisted by Lilly Householder, as Burrell (3-2-1, 2-2) slipped past Deer Lakes (3-2, 1-2) in Section 2-2A.

Butler 6, Allderdice 1 – Leah Weiland had a hat trick, Samantha Miller added two goals and Ella Rekich also scored to push Butler (5-3, 2-3) past Allderdice (5-2-1, 3-2) in Section 2-4A.

Canon-McMillan 1, Upper St. Clair 0 – Maddy Orr scored the overtime winner and Cianna Butera recorded the shutout to lead Canon-McMillan (2-3-1, 2-2) past Upper St. Clair (2-2, 2-2) in Section 2-4A.

Chartiers-Houston 4, South Allegheny 0 – Lexi Durkacs had a hat trick, Amelia Brose also scored, and Ella Richey had a four-save shutout as Chartiers-Houston (5-1, 3-1) blanked South Allegheny (1-3-1, 1-1-1) in Section 2-A.

Elizabeth Forward 2, Connellsville 1 – Mia Valerio and Taylor Snyder each scored a goal for Elizabeth Forward (3-1, 3-0) in a Section 2-3A win. Brooke Lindstrom scored the lone goal for Connellsville (2-5, 2-3).

Ellis School 6, Carlynton 0 – Rowan Cain had two goals and Talia Dubowitz, Sonia Palit, Sophia Tondra and Ella Williamson also scored to lead Ellis School (1-3, 1-1) past Carlynton (0-3, 0-1) in Section 4-A.

Franklin Regional 6, Greensburg Salem 0 – Shaeley Reichbaum scored two goals and Sierra Todero, Eden Williams, Addy Lacey and Halle Beatty each scored for Franklin Regional (5-1, 3-0) in a Section 3-3A win over Greensburg Salem (3-4, 1-3).

Freeport 4, Apollo-Ridge 1 – Nora Mahan had two goals and Aleah Parison and Peyton Los also scored to help Freeport (5-0, 3-0) stay undefeated with a Section 2-2A win over Apollo-Ridge (1-2, 1-2).

Gateway 0, Penn-Trafford 0 – Goalkeepers Jada Settles for Gateway (1-4-1, 1-2-1) and Rease Solomon for Penn-Trafford (2-2-1, 1-1-1) recorded shutouts in a scoreless tie in Section 3-3A.

Greensburg Central Catholic 4, Seton LaSalle 1 – Sara Felder had two goals and an assist and Riley Kerr also scored twice as Greensburg Central Catholic (1-1, 1-1) beat Seton LaSalle (3-2, 2-2) in Section 1-A. Alexia Graham had three assists for the Centurions.

Hopewell 2, Quaker Valley 0 – Caylee Sunday and Dionna Santia each scored a goal to lead Hopewell (2-3, 2-1) past Quaker Valley (1-3, 0-2) in Section 1-2A.

Keystone Oaks 1, West Mifflin 1 – Julia Lazar scored for West Mifflin (2-2-1, 0-1-1) and Becca Simon scored for Keystone Oaks (3-1-1, 1-0-1) in a Section 4-2A draw.

Kiski Area 6, Armstrong 1 – Riley Koziatek and Sophia Hranica had a pair of goals apiece for Kiski Area (3-2-1, 2-1) in a Section 1-3A win over Armstrong (1-5, 0-4). Koziatek added three assists.

Latrobe 7, Penn Hills 0 – Robin Reilly had a goal and two assists to lead Latrobe (3-2, 3-2) to a Section 4-3A win over Penn Hills (3-3, 2-3). Ava Yurko, Ella Bulava, Annalyse Bauer, Lauren Bell and Mackenzie Kubistek also scored for the Wildcats. Makenna Malone had two assists. Sofia DeCerb recorded the shutout.

Moon 1, South Fayette 0 – Kendall Dydek scored the decisive goal as Moon (4-0, 3-0) defeated South Fayette (3-2-1, 1-1-0) in Section 4-3A.

North Allegheny 11, North Hills 0 – Lucia Wells had a first-half hat trick and Sam Braden and Ally Ruiz scored two goals apiece to help North Allegheny (7-0, 4-0) past North Hills (1-4, 1-3) in Section 1-4A.

Peters Township 4, Norwin 0 – Jordan Klein, Bella Spergel, Bliss Plummer and Cam Klein scored to lead Peters Township (4-1-1, 3-1) past Norwin (1-4-1, 1-3) in Section 2-4A.

Riverview 5, Steel Valley 4 – Lola Abraham had four goals and an assist for Riverview, which edged Steel Valley (1-5, 1-2) in Section 1-A. Isabel Chaparro scored for the Raiders (1-2, 1-2), and Brionna Long maded 11 saves in net.

South Fayette 2, Blackhawk 1 – Mia Deramo and Julianna Rossi scored to lead South Fayette (4-1-1, 2-0) to a Section 4-3A win over Blackhawk (1-4, 0-3).

South Park 5, Shady Side 0 – Brooke Paylo and Cassondra O’Conor each scored two goals and Taylor Vargo had one for South Park (4-1, 2-0) in a Section 4-2A win over Shady Side Academy (2-2, 1-1).

South Side 4, Riverside 2 – Maura Heberle had two goals and Sam Peterson and Julia Sweger also scored to push South Side (2-3, 1-1) to a Section 3-A win over Riverside (2-2, 1-2).

Springdale 7, Serra Catholic 1 – Grace Gent had a hat trick, Briana Ross scored twice, and Molly Hurley had a goal and two assists to help Springdale (3-1, 3-0) past Serra Catholic (5-1, 3-1) in Section 1-A. Carissa Walsh also scored for the Dynamos. Lydia Reith scored for the Eagles.

Valley 5, Highlands 0 – Jordan Kirkwood netted four goals to lead Valley (3-2, 2-1) to a Section 2-2A win over Highlands (0-6, 0-4). Alayna Carlisle also scored for the Vikings.

Waynesburg 5, Beth-Center 0 – Ashlyn Basinger had two goals and three assists to lead Waynesburg (5-1, 4-0) past Beth-Center (0-5, 0-3) in Section 2-A. Kaley Rohanna scored twice and Peyton Cowell recorded the shutout. Rylei Rastoka added a goal.

West Allegheny 1, Trinity 0 – Delaney Evers scored in double overtime to propel West Allegheny (4-3, 2-1) past Trinity (0-4, 0-2) in Section 4-3A.

Boys soccer

Bentworth 3, Brentwood 1 – Jerzy Timlin, Ryan Colbert and Coltyn Lusk scored to lift Bentworth (4-3) past Brentwood (1-3) in a nonsection match.

Charleroi 5, Yough 0 – Joe Chambers netted two goals and Bryce Large, Arlo McIntyre and Landon Barcus also scored to lead Charleroi (6-0) past Yough (1-5) in a nonsection match. Nathan Mazon recorded the shutout.

Connellsville 3, Mt. Pleasant 0 – Teran Kemp, Seth Basinger and Kasey Stanton scored to lead Connellsville (5-2) to a nonsection shutout of Mt. Pleasant (4-3).

Freedom 1, Mohawk 0 – Cal Hickenboth scored the lone goal, assisted by Austin Tokar, for Freedom (5-1) in a nonsection win over Mohawk (3-3). Trent Heasley recorded the shutout.

Norwin 11, Hempfield 0 – Alex Brown and Daniel Maddock had hat tricks to lead Norwin (1-4, 1-3) past Hempfield (0-6, 0-4) in Section 2-4A. Rick Zappone had a goal and two assists, Andrew Wade added a goal and an assist, and Anthony Scalise had a four-save shutout.

Pine-Richland 6, Central Catholic 2 – Colin Zvejnieks scored twice to help Pine-Richland (5-1-1, 3-1-1) top Central Catholic (2-5, 1-4) in Section 1-4A. Cale Klaff, Tyler Derks and Finn Kichi added a goal each for the Rams.

Girls volleyball

Ligonier Valley 3, Meyersdale 0 – Abby Tutino had four aces, Saylor Clise had three aces and 10 assists, and Lacy Sosko had six kills for Ligonier Valley (3-4) in a nonsection win over Meyersdale (1-3).

Southmoreland 3, Yough 0 – Taylor Doppeleheur had a team-high five kills to lead Southmoreland to a Section 3-2A victory.

Field hockey

Peters Township 11, Hempfield 0 – Searfina Forlini had a hat trick and Bella Elm added two goals and two assists to lead Peters Township to a Section 3A win. Anna Kokoszynski had a goal and an assist.

Penn-Trafford 4, Latrobe 2 – Ava Hershberger had a hat trick and Maddy Keenan also scored to lead Penn-Trafford to a Section 2A win.