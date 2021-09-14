High school roundup for Sept. 13, 2021: Bishop Canevin volleyball wins WPIAL title rematch

By:

Monday, September 13, 2021 | 11:15 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bishop Canevin’s Keira Kozlowski scores against Greensburg Central Catholic during a match on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Bishop Canevin High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Springdale’s Billy Lawrence works past Aquinas Academy defenders during their game on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Hampton. Lawrence scored twice in the Dynamos’ 3-1 victory. Previous Next

Olivia Thomas had 10 kills to lead Bishop Canevin to a 3-0 nonsection victory over Greensburg Central Catholic on Monday night in a rematch of last year’s WPIAL Class A girls volleyball championship game.

Bishop Canevin won, 25-16, 25-21, 25-16. Abbie Maziarz added eight kills, Keira Kozlowski had seven kills and two aces, and Sani Jones recorded 26 assists.

Belle Vernon 3, West Mifflin 1 — In a nonsection match, West Mifflin won the first set 26-24, but fell to the Leopards in three straight sets (25-14, 25-15, 25-14). Ally Sedlak had six kills and five aces to lead Belle Vernon.

Burgettstown 3, South Side 2 — Madison Kozares and Kaitlyn Nease had six kills apiece to lead Burgettstown to a nonsection win. Nease and Cecilia Ivanac each had seven blocks. Korrin Russell added six blocks.

Frazier 3, Yough 0 — Jensyn Hartman had nine kills and Braylin Salisbury recorded seven kills to lead Frazier past Yough in a nonsection match.

Mapletown 3, Charleroi 0 — Taylor Dusenberry had 12 kills and 12 digs to lead Mapletown to a Section 2-A win. Ella Menear and Krista Wilson had seven kills apiece. Riley Pekar added 13 digs. Macee Cree had 26 assists.

McKeesport 3, East Allegheny 0 — Alayna Poindexter had seven kills for McKeesport, which swept East Allegheny in a nonsection match. Annamaire Stone had four service aces for the Tigers and Marley Kimbrew had three blocks.

Neshannock 3, Central Valley 0 — Neshannock swept Central Valley 28-26, 25-20, 25-22 in nonsection play. Bella Flinchum had six kills for Central Valley.

Riverview 3, Northgate 0 — Alex Bibza paced the Raiders offense with eight kills in a nonsection sweep of Northgate. Maddie Deem contributed five service aces for the Raiders and Julia Ciorra had 10 digs and four aces.

Boys soccer

Albert Gallatin 5, Uniontown 3 — Albert Gallatin (4-1, 2-1) kept Uniontown (2-3, 0-3) winless in Section 3-3A play behind opening and closing goals from Nick Pegg.Luke Flecker added a goal and an assist and Kevin Thompson and Bailey Holbert each added goals for Albert Gallatin.

Ambridge 11, Mohawk 0 — Will Gruca scored four goals and Nathan Lambert scored twice to lead Ambridge (2-2, 1-1) past Mohawk (0-3, 0-3) in Section 4-2A. Ryan Conover had the shutout.

Belle Vernon 3, Ringgold 1 — Hunter Meade, Brandon Yeschenko and Tyler Kovatch scored to lead Belle Vernon (5-0, 3-0) in Section 3-3A. David Molisee scored for Ringgold (1-2, 1-2).

Bentworth 4, Chartiers Houston 0 — In a Section 4-A match, Bentworth (5-1, 3-0) beat Chartiers-Houston (1-4-1, 0-2). Julian Hays led in goals scored with two and added an assist. Ryan Colbert added a goal and had two assists while Jerzy Timlin added a goal and an assist.

Bishop Canevin 2, Riverview 1 — Cole Evans and Sean Kelsch scored to help Bishop Canevin (1-2-1, 1-1) to a Section 3-A win. Chris O’Toole scored for Riverview (0-3, 0-3).

Burrell 8, Derry 0 — Ethan Croushore had a hat trick and Jayson Ireland scored twice to lead Burrell (2-1, 1-1) past Derry (0-5, 0-2) in Section 2-2A. Seth Trisoline, Tajean DeGore and Billy Kowalkowski also scored and Nico Ferra had an assist and made three saves for the shutout.

Butler 1, Pine-Richland 0 (OT) — Jack Beneigh netted the game winner for Butler (4-1, 2-1) over Pine Richland (2-1-1, 1-1) in a Section 1-4A matchup. Goalkeepers Noah Wolford and Drew Knight split duties in earning the shutout.

California 4, Beth-Center 1 — Evan Robison scored twice and Darryl Ray and Kristopher Weston added a goal apiece to power California (1-2, 1-2) to a Section 4-A win over Beth-Center (0-4, 0-2).

Charleroi 6, Yough 1 — Eben McIntyre scored four goals to lead Charleroi (3-0, 3-0) to a Section 3-2A win. Arlo McIntyre and Dominic Yocolano also scored for Charleroi. Joe Obeldobel had a goal for Yough (2-1, 2-1) to tie the score 1-1 at halftime.

Freedom 11, Ellwood City 0 — Dylan Scheel and Caleb Falk had hat tricks to lead Freedom (2-1, 2-1) past Ellwood City (0-3, 0-2) in Section 4-2A. Joe Hartle and Luke Snavely also scored and Trent Heasley recorded the shutout.

Gateway 5, Penn Hills 1 — Brendan Strawser scored twice and Colton Corrie netted his sixth goal of the year to help Gateway (3-2, 3-0) past Penn Hills (1-4, 1-2) in Section 4-3A.

Greensburg Central Catholic 2, Trinity Christian 1 — Mason Fabean scored the winning goal with 10 minutes left to lead Greensburg Central Catholic (2-1, 1-0) to a Section 2-A victory over Trinity Christian (0-3, 0-2).

Kiski Area 8, Armstrong 0 — Ben Townsend and Owen Zimmerman scored two goals apiece and Maddox Anderson recorded the shutout for Kiski Area (4-1, 3-0) in a Section 1-3A win over Armstrong (0-3, 0-3). Anders Bordoy, Campbell Curry, Phillip Harris and Travis Rogal also scored.

Knoch 6, Highlands 0 — Caleb Oskin had a hat trick and an assist for Knoch (3-1-1, 2-1) in a Section 1-3A win over Highlands (1-3, 0-2). Nick Dellarosa, Aaron Butler, and Matt Welsh had one goal each for the Knights.

Leechburg 4, Ligonier Valley 0 — Gavin Cole had a pair of goals to help Leechburg (2-1, 1-0) get past Ligonier Valley (1-3, 0-2) in Section 2-2A play. Luke Fox and Dane Davies scored once for the Blue Devils and Owen McDermott recorded a shutout in net.

McGuffey 1, Brownsville 0 — Dylan Stewart scored the decisive goal to lift McGuffey (3-1, 2-1) to a Section 3-2A win over Brownsville (0-4-1, 0-2).

Moon 2, South Fayette 1 (2OT) — Chris Brancato scored in the first half and Ethan Boland scored in the second overtime as Moon (3-1, 2-1) won against South Fayette (1-1-2, 1-1-1) in Section 2-3A action.

Mt. Lebanon 2, Brashear 1 — Carlos Bennetts and Owen O’Brien scored to lead Mt. Lebanon (4-0-1, 2-0-1) to a Section 2-4A win over Brashear (1-3, 0-3).

Penn-Trafford 8, Connellsville 0 — Conner Williams and Brady Paliscak scored two goals apiece and AJ Visco recorded the shutout as Penn-Trafford (3-1, 2-1) blanked Connellsville (0-4, 0-3) in Section 3-4A. Jacob McClintock, Benjamin Luchs, Logan Murphy and J.J. Porter also scored.

Plum 8, Obama Academy 1 — Lucas Pittman scored four goals as Plum (3-2, 2-1) routed Obama Academy (0-3, 0-3) in a Section 4-3A game. Aldi Flowers, Dylan Akut, Tristan Ralph and Nathaniel Yohman had a goal apiece for the Mustangs and TJ Schrecengost recorded three assists.

Quaker Valley 8, Hopewell 0 — Wil Dunda had a hat trick and Keller Chamovitz and Rowan Kriebel had two goals apiece to lead Quaker Valley (4-0, 2-0) past Hopewell (1-3, 1-1) in Section 4-2A. Blaise Burns also scored.

Serra Catholic 12, Geibel 0 — Luke Perez and Luke Jordan each netted two goals to lead Serra (0-2-1, 1-0) over Geibel (0-2, 0-1) in a Section 2-A match. Jordan added an assist and Ben Del Rosso added two helpers of his own.

Sewickley Academy 13, Neshannock 0 — Michael DiSantis had himself a day, scoring six goals to lead Sewickley (3-0, 2-0) in a Section 1-A shutout against Neshannock (2-3, 0-3). Hudson Colletti added three goals and two assists and Lucas Mendonca had two goals and two assists for the Panthers. Will Vanella added a goal and two assists and Adin Zorn had three assists.

Springdale 3, Aquinas Academy 1 — Billy Lawrence scored twice and August Tabacheck also had a goal as Springdale (4-1, 1-1) picked up a Section 3-A win. David Bukowski scored for Aquinas Academy (2-2, 2-1).

Thomas Jefferson 2, Washington 0 — Luke Giger and Jordan Chiprich scored and Alexander Savikas and Evan Day combined on the shutout for Thomas Jefferson (4-1-1, 1-1-1) in a Section 3-3A win over Washington (1-2, 1-2).

Waynesburg 8, Southmoreland 0 — Dawson Fowler and Jobe McCartney scored two goals apiece to lead Waynesburg (1-4, 1-1) to a Section 3-2A win over Southmoreland (0-6, 0-3). Ryon McCartney, Nate Jones, Drew Layton and Owen Haught also scored. Chase Henkins recorded the shutout.

West Allegheny 4, Beaver 0 — Jaxon Ervin scored twice and Logen Mackey and Camden Colinear had a goal apiece to lead West Allegheny (5-0, 3-0) past BEaver (1-2, 1-2) in Section 2-3A.

West Mifflin 2, Greensburg Salem 0 — Aiden Marks and Nick Kosuda scored for West Mifflin (3-1-1, 2-1) in a Section 4-3A win over Greensburg Salem (0-3, 0-3). Flynn McCracken recorded the shutout.

Girls soccer

Bethel Park 2, Mt. Lebanon 1 — Lauren Heh and Liv Dawson scored to lead Bethel Park (3-1, 0-2) to a Section 2-4A win over Mt. Lebanon (2-1-1, 1-1).

Canon-McMillan 7, Baldwin 0 — Kristen Smith, Izzy Lewis and Lexi Twaddle scored two goals apiece to lead Canon-McMillan (3-1, 1-1) to a Section 2-4A win over Baldwin (0-5, 0-3). McKenzie Roman also scored.

Greensburg Central Catholic 8, Freedom 6 — Sara Felder had a hat trick and Tatum Gretz added two goals and two assists to lead Greensburg Central Catholic (2-0) to a nonsection win over Freedom (0-2). Riley Kerr scored twice, Bethany Winnor had a goal and an assist and Lexi Graham recorded three assists for the Centurions.

Shady Side Academy 4, Valley 0 — Cooper Dansforth netted a pair of goals for Shady Side Academy (1-1, 1-0) in a Section 2-2A win over Valley (1-1, 0-1). Gabby Hill-Junke and Ainsly Chu had a goal each for the Bulldogs.

Field hockey

Penn-Trafford 4, North Allegheny 0 — Ava Herschberger scored all four goals as Penn-Trafford shut out North Allegheny in a nonsection game. Maddy Keenan had two assists.

Boys golf

Derry 207, Ligonier Valley 225 — Hunter Jurica shot a 37 to help Derry improve to 6-0 with a Section 2-2A victory over Ligonier Valley at Latrobe Elks Golf Course. Logan Smith shot 39 for Ligonier Valley.

Greensburg Salem 238, Armstrong 252 — Medalist Connor Herrington shot a 46 to lead Greensburg Salem over Armstrong in a Section 1-3A match at Hannastown Golf Course. Zane Lasher was a medalist for Armstrong shooting a 45.

Hempfield 219, Latrobe 226 — Caden Boindi shot a 41 to lead the Spartans over Section 1-3A rival Latrobe at Latrobe Country Club.

Kiski Area 218, Freeport 227 — In Section 8-3A match, Matt Drahos shot a 41 to lead Kiski over Freeport at Buffalo Golf Course. Campbell Curry shot a 43 and Geno Gallippi shot a 44 for Kiski Area. Jayden Diehl led Freeport by shooting a 43 and Nate Covey shot a 45.

Mt. Pleasant 239, Southmoreland 264 — Brenton George shot a 42 to lead the Vikings in their Section 2-2A match against the Scotties. Aydan Gross shot a 46 and Ryan Karfelt shot a 49 for Mount Pleasant. Austin Goehring led Southmoreland with a 35 while Max Sokal shot a 47 at Pleasant Valley Country Club.

Girls golf

Fox Chapel 172, Armstrong 208, Shaler 222 — Nina Busch shot 34 to help Fox Chapel sweep a Section 4-3A tri-match with Armstrong and Shaler. Erin Drahnak shot 39 for the Foxes.

Franklin Regional 178, Norwin 211 — Caroline Tragesser was medalist with a 38 and Anna Qin shot 41 to lead Franklin Regional to a Section 3-3A win. Lillian Hope led Norwin with a 45.

Hempfield 182, Penn-Trafford 184 — Seneca Wagner shot 42 to earn medalist honors and lead Hempfield to a Section 3-3A victory.

Girls tennis

Latrobe 4, Connellsville 1 — Latrobe remains undefeated (4-0, 4-0) by beating Connellsville in a Section 1-3A matchup. Jenna Bell and Carolina Walters won at No. 1 and No. 2 singles. Maya Jain and Emily Pierce won No.1 doubles and Josie Marts and Bridget McHugh won No. 2 doubles for Latrobe.

Fox Chapel 4, Oakland Catholic 1 — Sienna Siegel and Anna Ferris won three-set singles matches as Fox Chapel improved to 5-1 on the season with a Section 3-3A win over Oakland Catholic. Bridget Kilmer and Diya Deddy won first doubles, while Sophie Carvelli and Nicoletta Didomenico took second doubles.

Greensburg Salem 5, Jeannette 0 — Paige Storkel, Chelsea Stabile and Angela Kobuck swept singles to help Greensburg Salem to a Section 1-2A win. The teams of Jade Mazzoni and Ava Lake and Emma Grimm and Taryn Grimm also won in straight sets.

Norwin 5, Franklin Regional 0 — Jenna Beach and Sydney Pesarsick won No. 1 and 2 singles for the Knights. Abby Campbell and Jordan Napierkowski and Olivia Knoechel and Liz Nicholson swept doubles for Norwin in the Section 1-3A match.

Valley 4, Derry 1 — Eden Richey, Rachel Schrock and Elizabeth Ervin swept the singles matches for Valley in a Section 1-2A win over Derry. Allison Johnston and Danielle Dominick won first doubles for Derry. Brinley O’Sullivan and Adriana Vagnier took second doubles for Valley.

Burrell 4, Mt. Pleasant 1 — Katie Leiner won second singles, Lydia Flanigan took third singles and Burrell swept the doubles matches en route to a Section 1-2A victory over Mt. Pleasant. Jillian Perry and Abby Siwak won first doubles for the Bucs and Grace Giordano and Maddie Gerthoffer won second doubles. Sophia Smithnosky won first singles in three sets for Mt. Pleasant.

Penn-Trafford 3, Kiski Area 2 — Lena Yuhas and Gianna Purpura won first doubles to clinch a Section 1-3A match against Kiski Area. Lauren Burkley and Kaia Conte won singles matches for the Warriors. Amber Orowitz won first singles for the Cavaliers and Emily MacLean and Asya Welch took second doubles.

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Southmoreland 2 — Freshmen Adelaide Kreutel and Sasha Hoffman won No. 1 and 3 singles as the Centurions beat Section 1-2A opponent Southmoreland. Juliette Stephensen and Emma Riley won No. 1 doubles for Greensburg Central Catholic. Elle Pawlikowsky won a close No.2 singles match and Tyson Martin and Maddy Cyphert dominated No. 2 doubles for the Scotties.