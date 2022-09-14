High school roundup for Sept. 13, 2022: Upper St. Clair gets past Allderdice

By:

Tuesday, September 13, 2022 | 11:09 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Upper St. Clair’s Drew Popp celebrates with Ryan Sibley (23) after defeating Allderdice on Tuesday at Cupples Stadium on the South Side. Popp scored the game-winning goal in the Panthers’ 3-1 win.

Ryan Higgs had a pair of goals and Drew Popp netted the game-winner to lead Upper St. Clair (5-1-1, 4-1) to a 3-1 victory over Allderdice (5-2-1, 3-2) in Section 2-4A boys soccer Tuesday.

Belle Vernon 1, Washington 0 – Trevor Kovatch scored in overtime to lift Belle Vernon (5-2, 4-1) past Washington (3-5, 2-3) in Section 3-2A.

Bethel Park 7, Uniontown 0 – Henry Gaston had a hat trick, Xavier Jackson scored twice and Cole Shugart recorded the shutout for Bethel Park (3-3, 3-2) in a Section 3-3A win over Uniontown (0-4, 0-4). Devon Palombia and Carter Kicinski also scored.

Butler 2, Shaler 0 – Nicholas Niebauer and Andrew Lucas scored as Butler (5-3, 2-3) topped Shaler (4-3, 2-3) in Section 1-4A.

Canon-McMillan 9, Hempfield 0 – Sawyer Degyansky and Zach Wickard scored two goals apiece to lead Canon-McMillan (5-2, 4-1) past Hempfield (0-7, 0-5) in Section 2-4A.

Charleroi 12, Ligonier Valley 0 – Bryce Large, Joel Chambers and Jacob Chambers scored two goals apiece to lead Charleroi (7-0, 4-0) past Ligonier Valley (0-4, 0-3) in Section 2-A.

Chartiers-Houston 3, Brentwood 1 – Addison Hancq had two goals and Zach Stollar also scored for Chartiers-Houston (3-4, 2-1) in a Section 4-A win over Brentwood (1-4, 0-3).

Connellsville 3, Laurel Highlands 2 – Kasey Stanton scored the game-winner in overtime and William Gillott had a pair of goals in regulation as Connellsville (6-2, 4-1) beat Laurel Highlands (4-4, 1-4) in Section 3-3A.

Deer Lakes 4, Leechburg 1 – Ryan Hanes had two goals and an assist and Nate Litrun added a goal and an assist for Deer Lakes (7-1, 5-0) in a Section 2-2A win. Michael Butler also scored for the Lancers. Jake Mull scored for Leechburg (2-3, 2-3).

Fox Chapel 1, North Allegheny 0 – George Tabor scored the winning goal with 16 seconds to go to power Fox Chapel (4-1-1, 3-1-1) past North Allegheny (5-2-1, 3-2) in Section 1-4A.

Franklin Regional 3, Penn Hills 0 – Colton Hudson, Danny Cristafano and Gary Zhang scored to lead Franklin Regional (4-3, 4-1) to a Section 4-3A victory over Penn Hills (3-3, 2-3).

Freeport 3, Greensburg Salem 0 – Isaac Wetzel scored twice for Freeport (3-3, 3-2) in a Section 2-2A win at Greensburg Salem (2-4, 1-4). Garrett Risch also scored for the Yellowjackets and Ethan Rapp made eight saves in net.

Hampton 1, Slippery Rock 0 – Coleman Docherty scored the decisive goal, assisted by Luke Fiscus, as Hampton (5-2) picked up a nonsection win.

Highlands 2, Armstrong 1 – Shawn Kramer scored the game-winning goal in the final three minutes of regulation as Highlands (2-4, 2-2) defeated Armstrong (0-6, 0-4) in Section 1-3A. Sam Norris also scored for the Golden Rams.

Hopewell 4, Riverside 2 – Tommy Armour, Zach Landry, Nico Flitcraft and Chris Colonna scored as Hopewell (2-2, 2-2) doubled up Riverside (0-5, 0-4) in Section 4-2A.

Kiski Area 2, North Catholic 0 – Trey Curry and Ethan Krystek had a goal each for Kiski Area (5-1, 4-0) in a Section 1-3A win over North Catholic (1-3-2, 1-2). Anders Bordoy had a pair of assists for the Cavaliers and Maddox Anderson made four saves in goal.

Moon 5, Ambridge 2 – Davi Jannson scored twice and Ryan Kopay added a goal to lead Moon (6-0-1, 5-0) to a Section 2-3A victory over Ambridge (5-2, 3-2). Aedan Costa and Chris Brancato each scored a goal for the Tigers.

Mt. Pleasant 3, McGuffey 0 – Robbie Labuda had two goals and an assist, Luke Rivardo had a goal and two assists, and Derrick Donitzen recorded the shutout as Mt. Pleasant (5-3, 5-0) defeated McGuffey (6-2, 4-1) in a matchup of top teams in Section 3-2A.

Norwin 2, Baldwin 1 – Alex Brown and Daniel Maddock scored to give Norwin (2-4, 2-3) a Section 2-4A victory over Baldwin (0-6, 0-5).

Penn-Trafford 9, Obama Academy 0 – Ben Luchs and Logan Swartz scored two goals apiece to lead Penn-Trafford (4-4, 3-2) past Obama Academy (0-5, 0-4) in Section 4-3A. Brennen Neubauer, Colton Payne, Noah Brobst, Daniel Carr and JJ Porter also scored for the Warriors.

Peters Township 1, Mt. Lebanon 0 – Steve Suchko scored the lone goal for Peters Township (5-1, 4-1) in a Section 2-4A win over Mt. Lebanon (3-4, 3-2).

Plum 5, Gateway 0 – Ben Pittman scored twice and Owen Zalewski recorded the shutout as Plum (6-0-1, 5-0) stayed undefeated in Section 4-3A with a win over Gateway (4-4, 2-3). Lucas Pittman had a goal and an assist and Austin Kolankowski and Aldi Flowers also scored.

Quaker Valley 8, Mohawk 1 – Nick Allan scored four goals and Matteo Castellini added two more to lead Quaker Valley (5-2, 4-0) to a Section 4-2A win over Mohawk (3-4, 2-3). Carter Turk and Colin Benge each added a goal for the Quakers.

Seneca Valley 10, North Hills 0 – Will Bruno had a hat trick and Ryan Krumenacker recorded the shutout as Seneca Valley (7-0, 5-0) blanked North Hills (0-6, 0-5) in Section 1-4A.

Seton LaSalle 1, Serra Catholic 0 – Sal Pasquale scored the overtime winner and Nick Cherry kept a clean sheet as Seton LaSalle (4-1, 3-0) got past Serra Catholic (2-3, 2-1) in Section 4-A.

Sewickley Academy 3, OLSH 2 – Michael DiSantis scored twice and Hudson Colleti added a goal to help Sewickley Academy (6-0, 4-0) beat OLSH (2-4, 2-3) in Section 1-A.

Shady Side Academy 4, Knoch 2 – Amir Awais had a hat trick and Drew McKim also scored as Shady Side Academy (4-1, 4-1) defeated Knoch (3-3, 3-2) in Section 2-2A.

Thomas Jefferson 3, Albert Gallatin 0 – Jake Shoemaker, Brayden Miller and Anthony Orlando scored and Sam Wessel and Nick Ditmore combined on the shutout for Thomas Jefferson (7-1, 5-0) in a Section 3-3A win over Albert Gallatin (1-5, 0-4).

Trinity 2, Ringgold 0 – Tyler Johnson and Connor Smith scored and Ryan Torboli recorded the shutout for Trinity (4-2, 3-2) in a Section 3-3A win over Ringgold (3-4, 3-2).

Trinity Christian 6, Springdale 2 — Luke Schellhase had the go-ahead goal and Isaac Koerber, Brady Volstad, Sam Boyer, TJ Braun and Luke Kost also scored to lift Trinity Christian (3-0-1, 1-0-1) to a Section 3-A win. Billy Lawrence scored twice for Springdale (4-3, 3-2).

West Allegheny 2, Blackhawk 0 – Tyler Moss and Andy Cosnek each scored a goal as West Allegheny (2-5, 2-3) defeated Blackhawk (0-5, 0-5) in Section 2-3A. Logen Mackey and Justin Manns each had an assist for West Allegheny.

West Mifflin 1, Elizabeth Forward 0 – Nick Kosuda scored the winning goal in overtime to lift West Mifflin (6-2, 4-1) to a Section 1-2A win over Elizabeth Forward (2-3, 2-3).

Girls soccer

Monessen 3, Uniontown 2 – Aaliyah Rice, Ava Petruska and Sam Saylor scored to lift Monessen (2-3) past Uniontown (0-4) in nonsection play.

Girls volleyball

Bentworth 3, Charleroi 2 – Chelsea Dindal had 13 kills, five digs and four aces and Haylee Wolfe had 12 digs and two aces as Bentworth defeated Charleroi in five sets in a Section 3-2A match. Jocelyn Babirad added one kill, nine digs and 31 assists for the Bearcats.

Canon-McMillan 3, Mt. Lebanon 0 – Natalie Carr had 10 kills and seven aces to lead the Big Macs to a Section 2-4A win over Mt. Lebanon. Kaylee Knobel and Josie Carter added 10 assists each.

Central Valley 3, Hopewell 2 – Taylor Godshall had 16 kills, Bella Flinchum added 13 kills, and Ava Weber recorded nine digs to lead Central Valley to a Section4-2A win.

Franklin Regional 3, Greensburg Salem 0 – Ella Evans had 13 kills and Lily Alisesky tallied 10 kills to pace Franklin Regional in a Section 5-3A win over Greensburg Salem.

Jefferson-Morgan 3, Carmichaels 1 – Isabelle Bazzoli led Jefferson-Morgan with eight kills, four blocks, three aces and 10 service points and Alisa Long had three kills, three blocks, two aces and 13 service points as the Rockets beat Carmichaels in Section 2-1A.

Laurel 3, Beaver Falls 0 – Dakota Weldon notched nine kills and Josey Fortuna contributed 15 assists for Laurel in a Section 1-2A win over Beaver Falls.

Leechburg 3, St. Joseph 0 – Karli Mazak had seven kills and an ace while Macy Kubla added six kills and three aces to lead Leechburg to a sweep of St. Joseph in Section 4-1A. Giavonna Spagnola and Anna Cibik each had five aces for the Blue Devils.

Mapletown 3, Avella 1 – Krista Wilson recorded 22 kills for Mapletown in a Section 2-A win over Avella. Ella Menear contributed eight kills, nine digs and a half dozen aces for the Maples.

Shaler 3, Fox Chapel 0 – Madi Barr amassed 11 kills and 15 digs to help Shaler sweep Fox Chapel in Section 3-4A.

Southmoreland 3, Waynesburg 0 – Amarah McCutcheon had five kills and Kaylee Doppelheuer added four kills to help Southmoreland sweep Waynesburg in Section 3-2A.

Cross country

Riverview boys sweep – Amberson Bauer topped second-place Owen Schlessler of North Catholic by 23 seconds as Riverview’s boys swept a five-team meet in Division II, Section 4. Bauer finished in 17:25. Riverview’s Chris Barnes (17:59) and Holden Deasy (18:02) finished third and fourth. North Catholic swept the girls meet, led by Julia Zalenski in second place at 20:42 and Madeline Meeuf in third at 22:13. Shady Side Academy’s Chelsea Hartman (20:36) was the top finisher.

Field hockey

Pine-Richland 8, Norwin 0 – Jess Albertson recorded a hat trick for Pine-Richland in a Section 3A win over Norwin.