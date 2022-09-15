High school roundup for Sept. 14, 2022: Moon scratches out win over South Fayette

By:

Wednesday, September 14, 2022 | 11:27 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Moon’s Hailey Longwell battles South Fayette’s Abbigail Rosser for a header during their game on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in South Fayette.

Gabby Larson scored off a Kendall Dydek corner kick to help Moon (5-0, 4-0) to a 1-0 victory over South Fayette (4-2-1, 2-1) in a matchup of top girls soccer teams in Section 4-3A Wednesday.

Allderdice 3, Pine-Richland 2 – Sophia Bovier scored twice to lead Allderdice (3-3, 2-3) to a Section 1-4A win over Pine-Richland (1-2-1, 1-2-1).

Avonworth 8, Slippery Rock 0 – Gianna Babusci scored four goals and Minah Syam netted a hat trick to lead Avonworth (5-1) to a nonsection victory against Slippery Rock. Fiona Mahan also scored for the Antelopes.

Beaver 3, Ambridge 0 – Marina and Sophia Hahn each scored a goal as Beaver (4-1, 2-1) triumphed over Ambridge (2-4, 0-4) in Section 1-2A. Antonella Brkich scored and Ana Avdellas recorded five saves for the shutout.

Belle Vernon 2, Ringgold 1 – Farrah Reader and Kataira Rhodes each found the net for Belle Vernon (3-3-1, 2-3) in a Section 2-3A victory against Ringgold (6-3, 3-2). Abbey Whaley scored for the Rams.

Chartiers-Houston 5, Monessen 2 – Amelia Brose and Lexi Durkacs had two goals apiece and Hailey Siege also scored to lead Chartiers-Houston (6-1, 4-1) in Section 2-A. Kayla Saeli and Regan Cribbins scored for Monessen (2-4, 0-4).

Deer Lakes 5, Apollo-Ridge 0 – Bryanna Simonetti, Annabella Vergerio, Kayla Penn, Kylie McCoy and Brittney Schindler scored to lead Deer Lakes (4-2, 2-2) past Apollo-Ridge (1-3, 1-3) in Section 2-2A. Brooke Kostyak recorded the shutout for the Lancers.

Elizabeth Forward 4, Laurel Highlands 1 — Mia Valerio had two goals and Giovanna Ferraro and Brooklyn Baldensperger also scored for Elizabeth Forward (4-1, 4-0) in a Section 2-3A win over Laurel Highlands (5-2, 3-2).

Freeport 3, Valley 0 – Crystal Zembrzuski, Payton Los and Nora Mahan each scored a goal as Freeport (6-0, 4-0) defeated Valley (3-3, 2-2) in Section 2-2A.

Greensburg Central Catholic 4, Serra Catholic 1 – Riley Kerr had a pair of goals and Sara Felder and Alexia Graham also scored for Greensburg Central Catholic (2-1, 2-1) in a Section 1-A victory. Lydia Reith scored for Serra Catholic (5-2, 3-2).

Keystone Oaks 2, Shady Side Academy 1 – Kiera Hathaway scored a pair of goals to power Keystone Oaks (4-1-1, 2-0-1) past Shady Side Academy (2-3, 1-2) in Section 4-2A.

Latrobe 1, Franklin Regional 0 – In a Section 3-3A matchup, it was Robin Reilly who scored the lone goal of the game to give Latrobe (3-2-1, 3-1) the victory over Franklin Regional (5-2, 3-1).

Montour 6, Trinity 0 – Marlo Cyanovich and Francesca Diaz had two goals apiece to lead Montour (3-3-1, 2-2) past Trinity (0-5, 0-3) in Section 4-3A.

Mt. Pleasant 6, Woodland Hills 0 – Riley and Hannah Gesinski and Rylin Bugosh scored two goals each to lead Mt. Pleasant (5-0, 2-0) to a Section 3-2A win over Woodland Hills (3-3, 1-2).

North Allegheny 5, Fox Chapel 0 – Sophia Palermo, Abigail Stager, Lucia Wells, Sam Braden and Kylie Dutkovich scored to carry North Allegheny (8-0, 5-0) past Fox Chapel (4-3-1, 2-21) in Section 1-4A.

North Catholic 2, Hopewell 1 – Simone Sharpless and Lauren MacDonald were the goal scorers for North Catholic (4-1, 3-0) in a Section 1-2A win against Hopewell (2-4, 2-2). Dionna Santia scored the Vikings’ only goal.

Oakland Catholic 2, Kiski Area 1 – Chloe Shovlin and Gabi Folino scored to lead Oakland Catholic (3-2-1, 3-1) to a Section 1-3A win over Kiski Area (3-3-1, 2-2).

OLSH 3, Bishop Canevin 1 – Dana Charron, Maura Randal and Alexa Taylor each scored a goal as OLSH (3-2, 2-0) beat Bishop Canevin (3-4, 1-2) in Section 4-1A.

Penn-Trafford 2, Greensburg Salem 0 – Jessie Gadagno and Alexis Brown scored to power Penn-Trafford (3-2-1, 2-1-1) past Greensburg Salem (3-5, 1-4) in Section 3-3A.

Plum 7, Penn Hills 0 – Kaitlyn Killinger and Annabel Arhin scored two goals apice as Plum (5-0, 4-0) defeated Penn Hills (1-7, 0-5) in Section 3-3A. Camryn Rogers, Serena Carnahan and Gia Babilon also scored and MaKenna Anderson, Malayna Smith and Sam Fields combined on the shutout for the Mustangs.

Quaker Valley 3, Central Valley 2 – Keira Currier scored two goals and Ari Bosh added the game-winner to give Quaker Valley (2-3, 1-2) the victory over Central Valley (2-5, 1-3) in Section 1-2A.

Riverside 4, Sewickley Academy 2 – Lexi Fluharty had a pair of goals and GiGi Finch and Bella White also scored to help Riverside (3-2, 2-2) past Sewickley Academy (4-1, 2-1) in Section 3-A.

South Park 5, McGuffey 0 – Lauren Aultz, Maddie Thurston and Taylor Vargo each scored a goal to lead South Park (5-1, 3-0) over McGuffey (3-4, 0-2) in Section 4-2A. Addison Kerr and Amara Battista also scored for the Eagles.

Southmoreland 6, Ligonier Valley 0 – Megan Mehall, Kylie Queer, Kendall Fabery, Gabby Fabery, Aubrey Seder and Mylee Street scored as Southmoreland (6-0, 3-0) shut out Ligonier Valley (1-5, 0-2) in Section 3-2A.

Springdale 6, Steel Valley 0 – Grace Gent scored twice and Molly Hurley had three assists to lead Springdale (4-1, 4-0) past Steel Valley (1-6, 1-3) in Section 1-A. Carissa Walsh, Ashley Ross and Ariana Feizi also scored for the Dynamos.

Thomas Jefferson 4, Albert Gallatin 1 – Natalie Lamenza, Emma Martinis, Ashlynn Fry and Anna Kondos scored to lead Thomas Jefferson (6-0, 4-0) past Albert Gallatin (0-5, 0-5) in Section 2-3A.

Upper St. Clair 2, Bethel Park 1 – Sierra Dupre scored the game winner with 22 seconds left and Maeryn Mannix netted a goal for Upper St. Clair (3-2, 3-2) in a Section 2-4A win over Bethel Park (6-1, 4-1). Eva Blatz scored for the Black Hawks.

Waynesburg 6, Charleroi 1 – Ashlyn Basinger scored all six goals for Waynesburg (6-1, 5-0) in a Section 2-A win over Charleroi (2-4, 2-2). McKenna Deunger put in the lone goal for the Cougars.

West Allegheny 4, Chartiers Valley 1 – Chloe Hart scored twice to lead West Allegheny (5-3, 3-1) to a victory over Chartiers Valley (4-2, 1-2) in a Section 4-3A matchup. Delaney Evers and Olivia DeLica each added a goal for West Allegheny.

Winchester Thurston 8, Ellis School 0 – Meredith Snyder scored four goals and had two assists to lead Winchester Thurston (3-0, 3-0) to a Section 4-A win over Ellis School (1-4, 1-2).

Yough 8, East Allegheny 0 – McKenzie Pritts and Kendalyn Umbel each recorded hat tricks as Yough (3-2, 2-1) shut out East Allegheny (0-4, 0-3) in Section 3-2A. Nicky Veychek and Grace Tomko also scored and Carly Fizgibbons kept the net clean for the Cougars.

Volleyball

North Allegheny 3, Pine Richland 0 – Mia Tuman had 11 kills and Clarissa Treser had seven as North Allegheny swept Pine Richland in Section 1-4A. Kaili Doctor had 12 kills for the Rams.

Girls golf

Mt. Pleasant 187, Derry 237 – Mt. Pleasant’s Emily Eutsey recorded a hole-in-one on No. 4 at Luke’s Links at Norvelt to lead Mt. Pleasant to a Section 1-2A victory over Derry. She aced the 117-yard hole with a 7-iron. Eutsey led the Vikings, who are 9-0 overall and 7-0 in section, with a 42. Allie Chamberlain led Derry with a 54.

Girls tennis

Section 1-3A – Penn-Trafford freshman Mia Williams made an eye-catching WPIAL postseason debut, winning three matches without dropping a game at the section tournament. She topped another freshman, Latrobe’s Taylor Shanefelter, in the semifinals, 6-0, 6-0. In the finals at 11 a.m. Thursday at Franklin Regional, Williams will meet Latrobe senior Avery Massaro, who defeated Ellen Liu of Franklin Regional in the semifinals, 7-5, 6-3. The top four finishers advance to the WPIAL tournament next week.

Section 2-3A – North Allegheny teammates Sara Fernandez and Emily Wincko will meet for the section singles title Thursday. Fernandez didn’t drop a game in three matches, topping Kendal Kirkland of Pine-Richland in the semifinals, 6-0, 6-0. Winko defeated Pine-Richland freshman Ellie Kim, 7-5, 6-3, to reach the finals.

Section 3-3A – Top-seeded Nichole Poltinnokov of Shady Side Academy and second-seeded Adelaide Kreutel of Oakland Catholic will meet in Thursday’s finals. Poltinnokov defeated Baldwin’s Gabi Modor, 7-5, 6-3, in the semifinals. Krutel beat Fox Chapel’s Sienna Siegel, 6-3, 6-2.

Section 4-3A – Top-seeded Maggie Stief of Upper St. Clair and third-seeded Sophia Cunningham of Mt. Lebanon survived tough semifinal matches to reach the section finals. Stief topped USC teammate Evie Ellenberger, 7-5, 6-3, and Cunningham got past Lily Serka of Bethel Park, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

Section 1-2A – Mt. Pleasant’s Sophia Smithnosky and Greensburg Central Catholic’s Sasha Hoffman advanced to the section singles final and will meet for the championship Thursday at Valley.

Section 2-2A – Top-seeded Nicole Kempton of South Park will meet Chartiers Valley sophomore Kaitlin Kuczinski for the section singles title. In the semifinals, Kempton topped Belle vernon freshman Gabriella Duci, 6-3, 6-0 and Kuczinski got past Haley Spitznagel of South Park, 6-3, 6-3.

Section 3-2A – For the fifth straight season, two Knoch players will meet in the section singles finals. For the second straight year, it will be Emily Greb vs. Ally Bauer. Bauer lost a total of one game in her quarter and semifinal matches to reach Thursday’s final. Bauer dropped five games in three matches to get there. Last year. Bauer topped her teammate, 6-4, 6-3, in the finals.

Section 4-2A – Chloe DeSanzo of Beaver defeated Kirsten Close of Sewickley Academy in a three-set battle, 1-6, 7-5, 6-2, to reach the section singles finals. DeSanzo will meet top-seeded Ashley Close of Sewickley Academy, who defeated Rachel Hardek of Central Valley in the semifinals, 6-1, 6-0.

Section 5-2A – Second-seeded Peja Cruise of Montour won three matches without dropping a game to advance to the section finals. She’ll meet top-seeded Cecilia Gurgel of Winchester Thurston, who beat Joyce Olawaiye of Quaker Valley in the semifinals, 6-2, 6-2. Cruise defeated Therese Bernas of OLSH, 6-0, 6-0.