High school roundup for Sept. 16, 2019: North Allegheny girls soccer trips up Fox Chapel

By:

Monday, September 16, 2019 | 11:29 PM

Sarah Schupansky scored two goals to lead North Allegheny (6-1, 4-0) to a 3-2 victory over Fox Chapel (4-3, 3-2) in Section 1-AAAA girls soccer Monday night.

Norwin 4, Allderdice 0 — Rose Kaufmann scored twice as Norwin (5-0, 4-0) beat Allderdice (1-6, 0-5) to stay undefeated in Section 3-AAAA.

Penn-Trafford 4, Connellsville 0 — Malia Kearns scored two goals to help Penn-Trafford (6-1, 4-0) down Connellsville (5-2, 3-2) in Section 3-AAAA. Kenzie Septak and Emma Rain also scored. Mackenzie Powell had two assists and Megan Giesey recorded the shutout.

Penn Hills 2, Latrobe 1 (OT) — Sierra Hankey scored her second goal of the game in the second overtime to lead Penn Hills (3-4, 1-3) past Latrobe (2-5, 1-3) in Section 3-AAAA.

Plum 2, Hempfield 1 (OT) — The Mustangs got a goal from Annabel Airhin and Kaitlyn Killinger as they bested Hempfield (2-3, 2-2) in overtime of a nonsection match. Jamie Seneca assisted on both goals for Plum (6-1, 3-1).

Hampton 7, Knoch 0 — Logan Nicklas scored twice for No. 4 Hampton (3-2, 2-1) in a Section 1-AAA win over Knoch (0-6, 0-5). Nicole Fortes, Emmy Chismer, Adrianna Rossetti, Ava Lamory and Jillian Antol scored for the Talbots.

Kiski Area 7, Indiana 1 — Christa Palla scored two goals as the Cavaliers (4-2, 4-1) earned a Section 1-AAA victory over Indiana (3-2, 1-2). Emerson Johngarlo, Reagan Frederick, Kaylee Elwood, Sidney Palla and Faith Andree also scored for Kiski Area.

Belle Vernon 5, Greensburg Salem 0 — Morgan Eindoshofer and Jillian Butchki scored two goals apiece to power Belle Vernon (5-1, 4-0) past Greensburg Salem (2-3, 2-3) in Section 2-AAA. Farrah Reader also scored. Grace Henderson and Victoria Rodriguez combined on the shutout.

Obama Academy 5, Woodland Hills 0 — Rose Cascio had a hat trick to lift Obama (3-2-2, 2-2-1) past Woodland Hills (0-7, 0-4) in Section 3-AAA.

West Allegheny 2, Ambridge 1 — Morgan Shansky scored twice to lead West Allegheny (6-1, 5-0) past Ambridge (4-2, 2-2) in Section 4-AAA.

Beaver 1, Steel Valley 0 (OT) — Haeley Jones scored in overtime, assisted by Kristi Buckenheimer, to lead Beaver (4-3, 3-1) past Steel Valley (3-2, 2-2) in Section 1-AA.

North Catholic 4, Avonworth 0 — Jayden Sharpless had a hat trick to help North Catholic (4-3, 4-1) blank Avonworth (2-5, 2-2) in Section 1-AA.

Burrell 6, Apollo-Ridge 1 — Allie Vescio, Annie Weimer and Maia Ferra registered a goal and an assist for No. 4 Burrell (6-0, 4-0) in a Section 2-AA victory at Apollo-Ridge (3-3, 2-2). Megan Malits, Kaitlyn Postupack and Cara Lagatutta scored for the Bucs and Danika Johnson contributed two assists. Mayce Anthony scored for Apollo-Ridge.

Freeport 7, East Allegheny 0 — Sidney Shemanski and Akina Boynton scored two goals apiece to lead Freeport (6-0, 4-0) past East Allegheny (1-5, 0-5) in Section 2-AA. Emma Check, Aleah Parison and Kaylin Greiser also scored.

Deer Lakes 4, Highlands 0 — Madeline Boulos tallied two goals and two assists as the Lancers (4-1-1, 3-1) beat Highlands (1-6, 1-4) picked up their third Section 2-AA victory. Deer Lakes (4-1-1, 3-1) also got two goals from Ashley McAdams and Gabby Weber had two saves in the shutout.

Mt. Pleasant 7, Waynesburg 3 — Carsyn Ribardo had a hat trick to lift Mt. Pleasant (6-1, 4-1) past Waynesburg (3-2, 2-2) in Section 3-AA.

Springdale 6, Riverview 3 — Miranda Shock netted four goals for the Dynamos (4-2, 2-2) in a Section 1-A win over rival Riverview (1-5, 1-2). Olivia Schneider and Lilly Iadicicco added a goal apiece for Springdale. Francesca Lio, Angelina Pecora and Sidney McDonough had goals for Riverview.

Bentworth 13, Charleroi 0 — Paige Marshalek scored five times to become the second player in school history to score 100 career goals as Bentworth (6-1, 3-0) defeated Charleroi (1-5, 1-3) in Section 2-A. Jocelyn Timlin scored four goals.

McGuffey 9, Monessen 2 — Aaliyah Rice scored twice as Monessen (1-6, 0-4) fell to McGuffey (4-3, 3-1) in Section 2-A.

Valley 6, Jeannette 0 — Emma Ruby Ward, De’alayja Montomgery, Darnae Jackson, Taylor Heuser, Jordan Kirkwood and Natalie Beckes scored for Valley (3-4) in a nonsection win at Jeannette (0-5). Alex Guy made two saves for the Vikings.

Boys golf

Section 1-AAA — Greensburg Salem senior Jeff Mankins shot a 4-over 74 to claim the section championship at Hannastown Golf Club. He finished three strokes ahead of Penn-Trafford’s Alex Turowski and Hempfield’s Mitch Sarsfield and four strokes up on teammate Ryan Nalveanko.

Penn-Trafford’s Josh Kapcin, Adam Yamrick and Patrick Driscoll, Latrobe’s Jared Stein, Mario Battaglia and Colten McCutcheon, Hempfield’s Jon Kebe and Anthony Rendielich, and Indiana’s Alex Holuta also qualified.

All players who shoot a score within 10 strokes of the course rating qualify for the WPIAL championships.

Section 2-AAA — Belle Vernon teammates Patrick Bush (73) and Jake Caldwell (74) took the top two spots at Victory Hills. Teammate Tyler Mocello also qualified.

Section 3-AAA — Pine-Richland’s Donnie Professori shot 73 to lead the field at Hiland Golf Course in Butler.

Section 5-AAA — Moon’s Justin Scally fired a 4-under 68 at Blackhawk Golf Course in Beaver Falls to beat the field by eight strokes.

Section 7-AAA — Luke Lestini of South Fayette carded a 4-under 68 to take top honors at Lindenwood Golf Course in Canonsburg.

Section 8-AAA — Shady Side teammates Adam Lauer and Brice Delaney led the way with 76s at Suncrest Golf Course in Butler.

Section 1-AA — Leechburg’s Cole Villa and Burrell’s Marcus Pinchok both shot a 75 to lead the pack at Buffalo Golf Course. Two pieces of Riverview’s undefeated team, Jack Harden and Dan Donatucci, also qualified.

Section 2-AA — Greensburg Central Catholic’s Ben Ritenour won the section title by shooting 74 at The Madison Club. He will be joined at the WPIAL tournament by Derry’s Aidan Bushey and Mt. Pleasant’s Tim Pisula.

Section 4-AA — Spencer Kane of Chartiers-Houston led the field with a 71 at Chippewa Golf Course in Bentleyville.

Section 7-AA — Elizabeth Forward teammates Mike Swart (76) and Grae Gossman (80) qualified for WPIALS at Youghiogheny Country Club in McKeesport.

Section 8-AA — Remmey Lohr of Carmichaels finished first with a 78 at Nemacolin Country Club in Beallsville.

Section 9-AA — J.F. Aber shot a 3-under 69 to lead a contingent of five Sewickley Academy golfers who qualified for WPIALs at Rolling Acres Golf Course in Beaver Falls.

Ligonier Valley 221, Northern Cambria 230 — Gunnar Elliott shot 41 to lead Ligonier Valley (10-1, 8-0) to a Heritage Conference victory.

Girls golf

Franklin Regional 190, Norwin 210 — Caroline Tragessar took medalist honors with a 44 to lead Franklin Regional to a Section 3-AAA win. Jules Crosby shot 46 for Norwin.

Norwin 188, Gateway 248 — Jules Crosby shot a 38 to lead Norwin in Section 3-AAA. Abby Secrist led Gateway with a 47.

Franklin Regional 183, Indiana Area 201 — Lila Shilling took medalists honors with a 44 to lead Franklin Regional over Indiana in Section 3-AAA.

Field Hockey

Penn-Trafford 4, Oakland Catholic 1 — Hannah Ondulich scored two goals to lead Penn-Trafford to a Division I victory. Allyson Doran and Delaney Shusko also scored for the Warriors.

Girls tennis

Franklin Regional 5, Connellsville 0 — Nandini Rastogi won a three-set match to help Franklin Regional (4-4, 3-3) to a Section 1-AAA win.

Norwin 5, Kiski Area 0 — Jenna Beach didn’t lose a game at No. 3 singles to lead Norwin to a Section 1-AAA victory.

Hempfield 5, Penn-Trafford 0 — Alexis Smith, Maura Harbaugh and Olivia Shafer won three-set singles matches to lead Hempfield to a closely contested victory in Section 1-AAA.

Fox Chapel 5, Baldwin 0 — The Foxes (12-0) kept their undefeated season going with a sweep of Baldwin in a Section 3-AAA match. Charlotte James, Catherine Petrovich and Katie Voigt won singles matches for Fox Chapel. Diya Reddy and Mia Cody teamed up to win first doubles and Paige Theoret and Anna Ferris won second doubles.

Mt. Pleasant 5, Jeannette 0 — No.1 singles player Mary Smithnosky and the top doubles team of Hannah Brown and Katie Hutter didn’t drop a game in Mt. Pleasant’s Section 1-AA victory.

Valley 3, North Catholic 2 — The Vikings remained perfect, both overall and in Section 3-AA. Casey Gatto won in straight sets at No. 2 singles, and Valley (9-0, 5-0) got a straight-set victory from Rylee Gatto and Eden Richey at No. 1 doubles and a three-set triumph from Rachel Schrock and Elisabeth Ervin at No. 2 doubles.

Girls Volleyball

Knoch 3, Armstrong 0 — Kennedy Christy registered eight kills to help Class AAA No. 1 Knoch (6-0) earn a nonsection win over Armstrong. Kenzie Kerkan had 13 service points for the Knights.

Plum 3, Gateway 0 — Makayla Jackson had 15 kills and five aces from the service line to lead Plum to a 25-15, 25-15, 25-21 sweep of Gateway in a nonsection match.

Hampton 3, Deer Lakes 2 — Renee Robson had 20 digs, seven kills and 15 assists, but Deer Lakes (3-2) dropped a tight nonsection match with Hampton. The Lancers won the second set 25-15 and the third 25-23 to take a 2-1 lead in the match, but the Talbots rallied with a 25-23 win in the fourth set and clinched the match with a 15-8 win in the fifth.