High school roundup for Sept. 16, 2020: Butler boys soccer knocks off No. 2 North Allegheny

By:

Wednesday, September 16, 2020 | 10:39 PM

Sewickley Academy’s Lakin Glessner (25) scores past Riverside goalkeeper Eric Gibbons during their game Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Nichols Field in Edgeworth.

Landon Mohney scored the decisive goal and Noah Wolford was in net for the shutout as Butler (1-0-1, 1-0-1) scored a 1-0 boys soccer win over No. 2 North Allegheny (1-1, 0-1) in Section 1-4A Wednesday.

Canon-McMillan 1, Baldwin 0 – Joey Fonagy scored to lead No. 1 Canon-McMillan (1-0, 1-0) past Baldwin (0-2, 0-2) in Section 2-4A.

Seneca Valley 4, Fox Chapel 2 – Beaux Lizewski, Zack LaValle, Chase Thomas and Connor Schmidt scored to lead No. 4 Seneca valley (2-0, 2-0) past Fox Chapel (1-1, 1-1) in Section 1-4A.

Mars 13, Armstrong 0 – Tyler Nymberg had three goals and two assists to lead Mars (2-0, 2-0) to a Section 1-3A win over Armstrong (0-2, 0-2). Dane Beller, Nabil Lahlou and Gabe Singh scored two goals apiece. Ryan Pasko had a goal and an assist.

Moon 1, Beaver 0 – Dari Jansson scored the decisive goal as Moon (1-1, 1-1) stopped Beaver (0-2, 0-2) in Section 2-3A.

West Allegheny 9, Central Valley 0 – Johnny Dragisich and Keegan Amos had hat tricks to lead West Allegheny (2-0, 2-0) to a Section 2-3A win over Central Valley (1-1, 1-1). Logen Mackey had a goal and two assists. Joe Pustover and Mason Day also scored. Jared Gola earned the shutout.

Trinity 7, Albert Gallatin 0 – Elijah Cincinnati scored four goals and Colby Thomas had a shutout as Trinity (1-1, 1-1) blanked Albert Gallatin (0-2, 0-2) in Section 3-3A. Logan Errett, Blake Reihner and Connor Smith also scored.

Belle Vernon 5, Greensburg Salem 0 — Nathaniel Kikel scored twice, and TJ Watson and Will Mikula combined on the shutout to lead Belle Vernon (3-0, 3-0) past Greensburg Salem (0-2, 0-2) in Section 3-3A. Hunter Meade, Daniel Sassak and Daniel Gordon also scored.

Thomas Jefferson 8, Uniontown 0 – Luke Giger and Michael Ngugi had hat tricks to power Thomas Jefferson (2-0, 2-0) past Uniontown (0-1, 0-1) in Section 3-3A.

Ringgold 1, Laurel Highlands 0 – Shane Seiler scored a goal and Jeremy Mullen recorded a shutout as Ringgold (1-1, 1-1) topped Laurel Highlands (1-1, 1-1) in Section 3-3A.

Franklin Regional 7, Gateway 1 – Blake Cooper scored a hat trick and Anthony DiFalco added two goals and two assists to lead Franklin Regional (2-0, 2-0) past Gateway (1-1, 1-1) in Section 4-3A.

Plum 5, Penn Hills 0 – The No. 3 Mustangs (1-0, 1-0) led 3-0 at halftime and shut out the Indians (0-2, 0-2) in a Section 4-3A matchup at Plum. Darius Flowers and Cannon Kuchinik each scored a pair of goals for Plum, while Luke Kolankowski scored a goal and assisted on another. AJ Coma and Lucas Pittman contributed assists in the victory. Gabe Kuhn and Gavin Chandler shared the win in net for the Mustangs.

West Mifflin 3, Woodland Hills 0 – Marcello Majano had two goals and Zach Johns also scored as West Mifflin (1-1, 1-1) topped Woodland Hills (0-2, 0-2) in Section 4-3A.

Elizabeth Forward 2, East Allegheny 0 – Robbie Hrabosky had a goal and an assist and Austin Onofrey recorded the shutout as Elizabeth Forward (1-0, 1-0) beat East Allegheny (0-2, 0-2) in Section 1-2A. Andrew Smith also scored.

Keystone Oaks 4, Avonworth 3 — Rutger Randall scored four goals and Keystone Oaks (2-0, 2-0) needed all of them in a one-goal win over Avonworth (0-2, 0-2) in Section 1-2A.

Mt. Pleasant 4, McGuffey 0 – Logan Rega scored two goals and John Menefee recorded the shut out to help Mt. Pleasant (1-0, 1-0) to a Section 3-2A win over McGuffey (1-1, 1-1). Braden Heiser also scored and Nathan Saloom had two assists.

Quaker Valley 11 , Mohawk 0 – Ryan Edwards scored five goals and Rowan Kreibel had a goal and four assists to lead No. 2 Quaker Valley (1-0, 1-0) past Mohawk (0-2, 0-2) in Section 4-2A. Keller Chamovitz had three goals and two assists.

Trinity Christian 2, St. Joseph 1 — The Spartans (0-2, 0-2) took the lead early in the second half, but a pair of goals from TJ Braun with less than 10 minutes on the clock lifted the Falcons (2-0, 2-0) to a Section 2-A victory. Mitchell McGuire and Morgan Kost added assists.

Chartiers-Houston 6, Beth-Center 0 — Austin Arnold had a hat trick to power Chartiers-Houston (1-1, 1-1) past Beth-Center (1-1, 1-1) in Section 4-A.

Bentworth 5, Monessen 0 — Julian Hays had a hat trick, and Landon Urcho made 13 saves to record a shutout as Bentworth (2-0, 2-0) defeated Monessen (0-2, 0-2) in Section 4-A. John Scott and Ryan Colbert also scored.

Highlands 2, Southmoreland 1 (2 OT) – Sam Norris scored in double overtime propelling Highlands (1-1) to a nonsection win over Southmoreland (0-2). Shawn Kramer assisted on the game-winner. Gabe Norris added a goal for the Golden Rams.

Girls soccer

Moon 2, Canon-McMillan 1 – Ava Romah and Sydney Felton scored to lead Moon (1-1, 1-1) past Canon-McMillan (1-1, 1-1) in Section 2-4A.

Peters Township 3, Bethel Park 0 — Brooke Opferman had a goal and an assist and Emma Sawich earned the shutout as Peters Township (2-0, 2-0) beat Bethel Park (0-2, 0-2) in Section 2-4A. Irene Doleno and Casey Brier also scored.

Girls tennis

Section 1-AAA — Franklin Regional’s Hannah Yan and Latrobe’s Jenna Bell will square off for the section title for the second straight year. Yan, the top seed, defeated Hempfield’s Alexis Smith in the semis. Bell, the second seed, topped Latrobe teammate Addison Kemerer. Yan defeated Bell in straight sets in last year’s finals. Bell is the 2018 section champ. The finals and consolation finals are set for 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Section 3-AAA — Fox Chapel’s Carissa Shepard will face Shady Side Academy’s Elana Sobol for the section championship. Playing for third place Thursday is Oakland Catholic’s Isabella Liu-Lopez and Shady Side Academy’s Nichole Poltinikov. Both matches will begin at 4 p.m. on the courts at Shady Side Academy.

Section 4-AAA – Mt. Lebanon’s Lauren Mastellar and Bethel Park’s Mia Gorman will meet for a section title Friday at Bethel Park. Mastellar avenged a loss in last year’s finals by beating Peters Township’s Kat Wang in semis. Gorman topped Peters Township’s Marra Bruce in her semifinal.

Section 1-AA — Valley’s Eden Richey advanced to her first section singles final, where she’ll face Mt. Pleasant’s Mary Smithnosky at 10 a.m. Thursday at Valley. Richey, a junior, advanced past Greensburg Salem’s Paige Storkel in the semifinals. Smithnosky topped Derry’s Leah Perry in the semis.

Section 2-AA – South Park teammates Nicole Kempton and Haley Spitznagel reached the finals and will square off for the section title at 2 p.m. Friday at Bethel Park.

Section 3-AA — If Knoch’s Laura Greb is going to win her third section singles title, she’ll have to defeat her sibling. Laura, a senior, advanced to her fourth Section 3-AA singles final where she’ll face her younger sister, Emily Greb, at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Cranberry Park. Laura, the three-time defending WPIAL Class AA champion, defeated North Catholic’s Riley Pylant in the semifinals. Emily, a freshman, topped Reagan Sommarvia of North Catholic. The Grebs have earned spots in the WPIAL tournament.

Section 4-AA – Beaver teammates Anna Blum and Fiona Rubino will meet for the section title Friday at Blackhawk.

Field hockey

Penn-Trafford 4, Upper St. Clair 2 – Julia Moorhead, Ava Hershberger and Nina Bowling scored and Ally Doran had three assists to lead Penn-Trafford to a Section 1-AA win.

Peters Township 4, Hempfield 0 – Cassidy King had two goals and two assists to lead Peters Township to a Section 1-AAA win. Gia Grau and Ava Pugliano also scored.

Boys golf

Mt. Lebanon 192, Thomas Jefferson 207 – Niko Renton shot a 36 to help Mt. Lebanon to a Section 6-AAA win.

Waynesburg 190, Carmichaels 195 – Matt Ankrom and Braden Benke shot 37s to help Waynesburg improve to 4-1 with a Section 8-AA win. Carmichaels’ Liam Lohr was medalist with a 35.

Butler 220, Shaler 245 – Colin Patterson shot a 40 to lead Butler to a Section 3-AAA win. Shaler’s Joey Miller was medalist with a 39.

Eden Christian 223, Winchester Thurston 314 – Brian McDonnell shot a 40 to lead Eden Christian to a Section 3-AA win.

Pine-Richland 187, Seneca Valley 204 – Matt Lennon shot a 1-under par 35 and Sam Perry and Nick Puper each shot a 36 to lead Pine-Richland in Section 3-AAA.

South Side 227, Beaver Falls 312 – Tristan Shuman and Josh Lytle shot 43 to lead South Side to a Section 6-AA win at Ponderosa GC.

Southmoreland 216, Geibel 341 – Ben Zimmerman shot a 40 to lead Southmoreland to a Section 2-AA victory.

Greensburg Central Catholic 207, Derry 209 – James Zakrowski shot a 40 and Ben Ritenour a 41 to lead Greensburg Central Catholic to a Section 2-AA win at Mt. Odin. Ryan Bushey and Dan McMaster led Derry with 42s.

Franklin Regional 201, Penn Hills 238 – Michael Wareham and Ethan Lawlor shot 37 to lead an all-senior lineup for Franklin Regional in Section 4-AAA at Meadowink GC.

Norwin 198, Hempfield 216 – Logan Divald, Ronnie Howard and Trent Kablach all shot 39 to lead Norwin to a Section 1-AAA win at Youghiogheny CC.

Penn-Trafford 203, Greensburg Salem 238 – Nick Turinski shot a 38 to lead Penn-Trafford to a Section 1-AAA win at Hannastown GC.

Kiski Area 225, Knoch 233 – Evan Hileman shot 42 and Joe Collini shot 43 to help Kiski Area earn a Section 8-AAA win over Knoch (2-6) at Butler CC. Knoch’s Cory Voltz was the medalist, shooting 40.

Shady Side Academy 188, Freeport 228 – Wes Warden shot a 3-under 33 and Adam Lauer was 1-under to pace Shady Side Academy to a Section 8-AAA win at Buffalo GC. Nate Covey shot a team-best 42 for Freeport (2-6, 1-6).

Riverview 264, Jeannette 385 – Jack Migely shot a match-low 47 as Riverview (6-1, 6-1) continued its strong start to Section 1-AA play with a win at Greenburg CC. Dom Bovienzo shot 49 for the Raiders.

Burrell 244, Valley 268 – Logan Schoepf shot 44 for Burrell in a Section 1-AA win at Buffalo GC. Ben Aftanas shot 50 to lead Valley.

Girls golf

Fox Chapel 187, Pine-Richland 231 – Erin Drahnak fired a 42 to earn medalist honors for Fox Chapel (8-0, 6-0) in a Section 4-AAA win at Pittsburgh Field Club. Nina Busch shot 45 for the Foxes.

Franklin Regional 191, Norwin 215 – Caroline Tragesser shot a 42 to lead Franklin Regional to a Section 3-AAA win. Kat Karadus led Norwin with a 49.

Penn Trafford 186, Indiana 198 – Lauren Barber shot a 41 as Penn-Trafford won in Section 3-AAA to hand Indiana its first loss of the year.

Central Valley 196, Seton LaSalle 259 – Mya Mrkonja and Kate Robertson shot 43 to lead Central valley to a Section 2-AA win.

Tags: Butler, North Allegheny