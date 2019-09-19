High school roundup for Sept. 18, 2019: No. 1 South Park defends top spot in Class AA girls soccer

By:

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic’s Sam Felder controls the ball in front of Riverview’s Haley Carlino during their game Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Oakmont. No. 1 GCC won, 7-1.

Maya Wertelet and Danielle DeProspo scored two goals apiece as No. 1 South Park (5-2, 4-1) recorded a 7-0 victory over No. 4 Mt. Pleasant (6-2, 4-2) in a girls soccer battle of top five teams and Section 3-AA contenders Wednesday. Haleigh Finale, Nora Ozimek and Grace Albitz also scored for South Park.

Seneca Valley 3, Fox Chapel 0 — Zoe Simpson, Liv Senff and Norah Seibel scored for the Raiders (4-2-1, 3-2) in a Section 1-AAAA win over the Foxes (4-4, 3-3).

Peters Township 9, Baldwin 1 — Hannah Stuck scored twice as Peters Township (7-0-1, 5-0-1) defeated Baldwin (2-4-1, 2-4) in Section 2-AAAA.

Norwin 7, Penn Hills 1 — Lacey Bernick scored two goals to lead help Norwin (7-0, 5-0) stay undefeated with a victory over Penn Hills (3-5, 1-4) in Section 3-AAAA. Paloma Swankler, Megan Dietz, Morgan Sigut, Dani Iannuzzo and Anna Durmis also scored for the Knights.

Penn-Trafford 2, Latrobe 1 — Emma Rain had a goal and an assist for Penn-Trafford (7-1, 5-0) in a Section 3-AAAA victory over Latrobe (2-6, 1-4). Mackenzie Powell also scored. Malia Kearns had an assist.

Mars 2, Kiski Area 0 — Taylor Hamlett and Ellie Coffield scored and Courtney Lisman posted a shutout as Mars (6-0-1, 6-0) stayed unbeaten in Section 1-AAA with a win over the Cavaliers (4-3, 4-2).

Hampton 2, Gateway 0 — Logan Nicklas scored twice and Skye Bierker recorded the shutout as Hampton (4-2, 4-1) topped Gateway (3-4, 2-3) in Section 1-AAA. Emmy Chismer and Amanda Rapp had assists.

Indiana 4, Armstrong 0 — Hannah Scardina had a hat trick to power Indiana (4-3, 2-2) past Armstrong (2-5, 1-5) in Section 1-AAA. Sydney Crane also scored.

Belle Vernon 8, Elizabeth Forward 2 — Jillian Butchki had three goals and two assists as Belle Vernon (6-1, 5-0) emphatically turned back the challenge of Elizabeth Forward (3-2, 3-1) at the top of the Section 2-AAA standings. Farrah Reader scored twice. Morgan Einodshofer converted a penalty kick and added two assists.

Thomas Jefferson 5, Trinity 1 — Freshman Bella Vozar recorded her first varsity hat trick as Thomas Jefferson (4-3-1, 3-2) defeated Trinity (2-3-1, 2-3-1) in Section 3-AAA. Dalaney Ranallo and Emma Martinis also scored for Thomas Jefferson. Ava Lutz had two assists.

Plum 8, West Mifflin 1 — Gina Proviano and Marissa Liberto scored two goals apiece for Plum (7-1, 4-1) in a Section 3-AAA win over West Mifflin (2-6, 1-4). Kaitlyn Killenger, Nina Kite, Bailey Walker and Kamryn Rogers scored for the Mustangs, who have won four games in a row.

Deer Lakes 6, Apollo-Ridge 2 — Madeline Boulos scored three goals and had two assists to lead Deer Lakes (5-1-1, 4-1) to a Section 2-AA win at Apollo-Ridge (3-4, 2-3). Ashley McAdams had two goals and an assist for the Lancers. Lily Litrun added a goal, and Abigail Boulos contributed three assists.

Valley 6, East Allegheny 0 — The Vikings (4-4, 2-3) used a strong defensive effort as well as five different goal scorers to top East Allegheny (1-6, 0-6) in Section 2-AA play. Taylor Heuser led the charge with two goals and two assists, while De’alayja Montgomery, Alayna Carlisle, Jordan Kirkwood, Natalie Beckes added goals.

Waynesburg 11, South Allegheny 0 — Rhea Kijowski scored four goals and Jillian Kijowski and Ashlynn Basinger had two apiece as Waynesburg (4-2, 3-2) blanked South Allegheny (1-6, 0-5) in Section 3-AA. Brenna Benke, Calli Gibson and Kylie Sinn also scored. McKenzie Booth had the shutout.

Springdale 5, Jeannette 0 — Four players scored for the Dynamos (5-2, 3-2) as they bested Jeannette (0-6, 0-3) in Section 1-A. Miranda Shock led the way with two goals, while Grace Gent, Lilly Iadicicco and Morgan Fitzgerald tallied a goal apiece.

Bentworth 4, Chartiers Houston 0 — Jocekyn Timlin and Rori Schreiber scored two goals apiece as Bentworth (8-1, 5-0) topped Chartiers Houston (5-4, 4-1) in a matchup of top teams in Section 2-A. Jasmine Manning recorded the shutout.

Boys soccer

Belle Vernon 6, Albert Gallatin 0 — Eliseo Rodriguez scored twice to help keep Belle Vernon (9-0, 6-0) undefeated with a win over Albert Gallatin (5-3, 2-3) in Section 3-AAA. Daniel Sassak netted his 16th goal. Niko Apodiakos, Hunter Meade and Dylan Rathway also scored. T.J. Watson recorded the shutout.

Girls tennis

Class AA — Knoch teammates Laura Greb and Brooke Bauer will meet for the WPIAL singles championship at 2 p.m. Thursday at Shady Side Academy. Greb, the two-time defending WPIAL champ, defeated Bauer in the section finals last week. Greb defeated South Park’s Nicole Kempton in the semifinals. Bauer advanced past Sewickley Academy’s Christina Walton.

Class AAA — Baldwin’s Bethany Yauch and Fox Chapel’s Charlotte James will square off for the WPIAL championship. Yauch beat Peters Township’s Kat Wang in the semifinals. James knocked off Bethel Park’s Mia Gorman in three sets. Franklin Regional’s Hannah Yan and Latrobe’s Jenna Bell reached the quarterfinals before bowing out.

Girls golf

Section 1-AA — Geibel freshman Claire Konieczny and Brownsville’s Lindsay Sethman tied for low score with an 81 and three Greensburg Central Catholic golfers advanced to the WPIAL championships at a sectional qualifier at Butler’s Golf Course on Wednesday. Meghan Zambruno (82), Ella Zambruno (85) and Angelika Dewicki (88) were the Centurions moving on. All players within 20 strokes of the course rating qualified for WPIALs.

Section 2-AA — North Catholic’s Maddie Smithcoand Quaker Valley’s Eva Bulger shot 78 to tie for the top spot at Del Mar Golf Course in Ellwood City.

Section 4-AAA — Hampton’s Arianna Erka shot a 1-over 73 to lap the field by seven strokes at Hiland Golf Course. Fox Chapel’s Erin Drahnak and Butler’s Paige Scott shot 80 to tie for second.

Penn-Trafford 176, Franklin Regional 190, Connellsville 236 — Penn-Trafford swept a tri-match to clinch its fourth consecutive Section 3-AAA championship. Lauren Barber took medalist honors with a 39.

Boys golf

Heritage Conference — Ligonier Valley swept top honors at the conference championships, winning the team title while Ryan Jones and Maddy Pierce paced the boys and girls fields. Jones shot at 83 at Champion Lakes to beat West Shamokin’s Jack McCullough by a stroke. Pierce shot a 98 to beat Blairsville’s Molly Sisitki by three strokes. The Rams’ team total was 353, 16 strokes better than second-place West Shamokin.

Belle Vernon 199, Albert Gallatin 243 — Tyler Mocello shot a 38 to lead Belle Vernon (9-2, 8-0) to a Section 2-AAA victory. Jake Caldwell and Patrick Bush shot 39. Matt Karpeal led Albert Gallatin with a 41.

Freeport 273, Jeannette 294 — Paul Zecca shot a 51 to lead Freeport to a Section 1-AA win. Jeannette’s Alex Vickers was medalist with a 46.

Penn-Trafford 191, Latrobe 203 — Alex Turowski, Adam Yamrick, Jack Sieber, Josh Kapcin and Patrick Driscoll combined to shoot Penn-Trafford’s lowest score of the year in a Section 1-AAA win.

Derry 215, Greensburg Central Catholic 231 — Aidan Bushey shot a 38, one stroke better than Ryan Bushey, to lead Derry (9-2) in Section 2-AA. Ben Ritenour led GCC with a 42.

Armstrong 214, Highlands 248 — Anthony Lobb carded an even-par 36 as Armstrong cruised to a Section 8-AAA victory at Saxon Golf Course. Ethan Hewitt and Callen Ritchie carded a 46 and 47 for the Golden Rams.

