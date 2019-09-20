High school roundup for Sept. 19, 2019: Mt. Lebanon soccer tops Upper St. Clair in OT thriller

By:

Thursday, September 19, 2019 | 11:32 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Amani D’Ambrosio competes against Latrobe and North Allegheny September 19, 2019 at Pittsburgh Field Club.

John Delveaux headed in a corner kick in the final minute of the first overtime to lead Mt. Lebanon (6-1-1, 6-0) to a 3-2 victory boys soccer victory over Upper St. Clair (5-1-2, 3-1-2) in a matchup of unbeaten teams in Section 2-AAAA play. Kieran McDonough and Danny Simboro scored to give Mt. Lebanon a 2-0 halftime lead.

Woodland Hills 2, Connellsville 1 — Raeshean Ellis and Osee Diafouka scored as Woodland Hills (5-3, 5-3) rallied from a goal down to beat Connellsville (5-5, 4-4) in Section 3-AAAA.

Plum 5, Penn Hills 0 — Tyler Kolankowski netted two goals, and Lucas Pittman, Darius Flowers and Luke Gildea added scores as the Mustangs (8-0-1, 6-0-1) blanked the Indians (2-7. 1-6) in Section 3-AAAA. Flowers, Kolankowski, AJ Coma and Cole Kelly provided helpers, and goalkeepers Gabe Kuhn and Gavin Chandler earned the combined shutout.

Latrobe 3, Hempfield 2 — Nolan Agostoni scored twice and Luke Hamaty netted the game winner with less than 13 minutes left to help Latrobe (3-5, 3-5) to a Section 3-AAAA win. Vincent Pettinato and Casey Leonard scored to give Hempfield (1-7, 0-7) a 2-1 lead.

Knoch 3, Mars 3 — Ian Robb, Dan Olean and Lucas Goldinger had a goal apiece to help Knoch (1-8-1, 1-5-1) earn a draw with Section 1-AAA rival Mars (7-1-1, 6-0-1).

Indiana 2, Kiski Area 1 — Andres Bordoy scored for the Cavaliers (4-3-2, 3-2-2), but the Indians (6-3, 5-2) won the Section 1-AAA match.

Highlands 6, Armstrong 1 — Gabe Norris and Tomas White each scored a pair of goals to lead the Golden Rams (3-3-2, 2-2-2) to a Section 1-AAA win at Armstrong (1-8, 0-7). Ryan Signorella and Shawn Kramer added scores for Highlands, and Gabe Anthony made five saves in goal.

Ringgold 3, Laurel Highlands 1 — Andrew Bottino scored two goals and Frankie Lowstetter added a goal and an assist for Ringgold (6-4, 4-2) in Section 3-AAA. Kolby Livingston scored for Laurel Highlands (5-4, 3-3).

Thomas Jefferson 4, West Mifflin 2 — Justin Finnegan recorded a hat trick to lead Thomas Jefferson (5-1-3, 3-1-2) past West Mifflin (2-5-1, 1-5) in Section 4-AAA. Marshall Richter also scored for TJ.

Keystone Oaks 2, Steel Valley 0 — Rutger Randall and Nicholas Lykens scored and Joey Pillage recorded the shutout to help Keystone Oaks (4-1-1, 4-1-1) past Steel Valley (3-5, 3-3) in Section 1-AA.

Freeport 6, Leechburg 0 — Freeport senior Trent Parker had his first career hat trick in a Section 2-AA win over Leechburg (2-6-1, 1-5-1). Isaac Wetzel, Dan Lynch and Addison Stewart scored for the Yellowjackets (6-2-1, 4-2-1).

Burrell 6, Valley 0 — Jake Guerrini scored twice and added an assist to lead Burrell (5-5, 3-4) past Valley (1-6, 0-6) in Section 2-AA. Ian Smola, Noah Kleckner and Tim Smarick scored for the Bucs, and Ethan Croushore contributed three assists.

Southmoreland 6, Yough 0 — Noah Kinter scored twice and Andrew Rodriguez had a goal and two assists as Southmoreland (3-6, 3-3) topped Yough (1-5, 1-5) in Section 3-AA. Brandon Mehall, Kullen McCoy and Hunter Fletcher also scored.

Serra Catholic 4, Geibel 0 — Joey Folino scored a pair of goals to lead Serra Catholic (4-2-1, 3-2) past Geibel (1-5, 1-4) in Section 2-A. Joe Salemi had a goal and an assist. Nick Almeter also scored.

Springdale 3, Riverview 2 (2 OT) — Sammy Rezeszotarski scored with less than two minutes remaining in double overtime to propel Springdale (6-2, 5-1) past rival Riverview (5-2, 4-2) in Section 3-A. Ephrain Duku and Duncan Caltagarone had goals for the Dynamos. Jackson Catanzaro had both goals for Riverview. The game was tied 2-2 at halftime.

Bentworth 2, McGuffey 1 — Landon Urcho had a goal and an assist to lift Bentworth (6-3, 4-2) past McGuffey (2-6, 2-5) in a nonsection match. Jason Hillberry also scored.

Girls soccer

Seneca Valley 4, Norwin 3 — Breana Valentovish scored twice as Seneca Valley (5-2-1, 3-2) rallied from a two-goal halftime deficit to hand No. 2 Norwin (7-1, 5-0) its first loss of the season in a nonsection Class AAAA match. Norah Seibel and Zoe Simpson also scored for Seneca Valley. Lacey Bernick had two goals and Paloma Swankler also scored for Norwin.

Valley 5, McKeesport 0 — Alayna Carlisle netted a pair of goals for Valley (5-4) in a nonsection win over McKeesport (2-4). Taylor Heuser, De’Alayja Montgomery and Leah Taliani also scored for the Vikings. Emma Ruby Ward contributed three assists and Darnae Jackson made three saves in goal.

Peters Township 8, Seton La Salle 0 — Hannah Stuck had a hat trick and Macy Trax scored twice to lead Peters Township (8-0-1, 5-0-1) past Seton LaSalle (5-2, 5-0) in a nonsection match.

Field Hockey

Norwin 7, Allderdice 0 — MacKenzie Asterino and Emma Mazur each scored two first half goals to lead Norwin to a Division I victory. Carly Kubacka, Mallory Wensel and Jaden Soika also scored.

Boys golf

Fox Chapel Richard Cullinan Invitational — Golfers from Fox Chapel, North Allegheny and Latrobe gathered Thursday at Pittsburgh Field Club for the annual Fox Chapel Richard Cullinan Invitational. Fox Chapel Red, led by a 3-under-par 33 from Amani D’Ambrosio, placed first with a five-player score of 182.

Scott Bitar added a 35 for the victors, and Aidan Oehrle and Matt Mattioli each carded 36s.

North Allegheny was runner-up at 211 as Scott Fitzgerald posted a team-best 41. Arnold Vento and Owen Delaney shot 40s to pace Fox Chapel White to a third-place 216. Latrobe tallied a team score of 217 as Colten McCutcheon fronted the Wildcats with a 38.

It was the fourth year for these four teams to compete in the event, which honors the memory of Richard Cullinan, a four-year varsity golfer who died in a skiing accident a decade ago.

Seneca Valley 185, Knoch 219 — Ethan Ellis led Knoch (6-7, 5-5) with a 4-over 40 in a nonsection loss to Seneca Valley at Saxon Golf Course. All five Seneca Valley golfers shot rounds under 40, led by Todd Hangliter and Ryan Barto, who finished at even-par 36.

Greensburg Salem 209, Plum 253 — Dan Baranowski led Plum with a 43, but the Golden Lions were victorious in a nonsection match. Ryan Nalevanko led Greensburg Salem with a 38.

Belle Vernon 202, Thomas Jefferson 207 — Jake Caldwell shot a 2-under 36 to take medalist honors as Belle Vernon (10-2, 9-0) clinched Section 2-AAA with a win over Thomas Jefferson (10-4, 8-2). Patrick Bush and Tyler Mocello shot 40 for Belle Vernon. Aidan Kelly led TJ with a 38.

Franklin Regional 190, Gateway 224 — Jeff Anderchak and Michael Wareham shot even-par 36s and Connor Helm added a 1-over 37 to lead Franklin Regional to a Section 4-AAA win.

Greensburg Salem 209, Plum 253 — Ryan Nalevanko earned medalist honors with a 38 to lead Greensburg Salem (5-7, 3-6) to a Section 1-AAA victory.

Mt. Pleasant 225, Southmoreland 238 — Kyle Jones took medalist honors with a 41 to lead Mt. Pleasant (9-2, 9-2) to a Section 2-AA victory. Clay Sipple led Southmoreland with a 42.

Penn-Trafford 2-4, Norwin 206 — Alex Turkiwski was medalist with a 35 to lead Penn-Trafford to victory in Section 1-AAA. Logan Divald led Norwin with a 37.

Girls golf

Section 2-AAA — South Fayette’s Caroline McConnell shot a 2-over 74 at Fox Run to take top honors at the section qualifier and advance to the WPIAL tournament. She topped Ella McRoberts of Peters Township by two strokes.

Indiana 193, Penn-Trafford 197 — Quinn Martineau shot 44 to lead Indiana to its first-ever girls golf victory over Penn-Trafford in Section 3-AAA. Penn-Trafford’s Lauren Barber was medalist with a 41.

Girls volleyball

Penn-Trafford 3, Penn Hills 0 — Maeve Kelly, Julia Hauck, Bella Long and Jessie Bridge had six kills apiece to help Penn-Trafford improve to 4-1 in Section 3-AAAA with a 25-19, 25-7, 25-21 victory.

Ligonier Valley 3, Homer Center 2 — Haley Stormer had 13 kills, eight aces and two blocks to lead Ligonier Valley (4-2) to a 18-25, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22, 15-13 victory in the Heritage Conference. Sarah Sheeder had 10 service points, Jenna Moore added 12 kills and seven blocks, and Bella Vargulish had 34 assists.

Freeport 3, Apollo-Ridge 0 — Gianna Dreher had 21 service points and five kills for Freeport (6-0, 5-0) in a Section 5-AA win. Samantha Clark and Isabella Russo had seven kills apiece for the Yellowjackets.

Springdale 3, Eden Christian 0 — Becca Selzer had nine kills for Springdale (5-3, 3-3) in a Section 4-A win. Julie Hitlan added three kills and six aces for the Dynamos.

Knoch 3, Lincoln Park 0 — Kennedy Christy and Skyler Burkett had seven kills apiece to help Class AAA No. 1 Knoch (8-0, 6-0) cruise to a Section 4-AAA win. Christy and Kenzie Kerkan had 15 service points.

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Leechburg 0 — Maddie Ancosky had eight kills and five digs for Leechburg (4-2, 4-2) in a Section 4-A loss. Brenna Callahan had five kills and four digs for the Blue Devils.

Derry 3, Burrell 0 — Hannah Koziarski had 11 digs and four aces, but Burrell (2-3, 2-3) dropped a tight Section 5-AA match 27-25, 25-12, 25-23 to Derry. Anna Novak had eight kills and eight digs for the Bucs.