High school roundup for Sept. 2, 2020: Fox Chapel golfers sweep

By:

Wednesday, September 2, 2020 | 10:38 PM

Metro Creative

Fox Chapel’s top five players all broke 40 in a tri-match victory over Hampton and Knoch at Pittsburgh Field Club on Wednesday. The Foxes shot 191, Hampton 205 and Knoch 234.

Eli Yofan and Owen Delaney shared medalist honors at 1-over 37. Aiden Oehrle, David Fuhrer and Zach Paper shot 39. Cory Voltz and Mitch Davies shot 42 to lead Knoch.

Blackhawk 212, Central Valley 267 – Brendan Walsh shot a 38 at Blackhawk GC, leading Blackhawk to its first Section 5-AAA win of the season.

Pine-Richland 187, Seneca Valley 192 – Matt Lennon shot an even-par 35 at Cranberry Highlands to lead Pine-Richland to a Section 3-AAA victory.

Waynesburg 239, Charleroi 267 – Hayden Church shot a 44 at Mon Valley CC to lead Waynesburg to a Section 8-AA win.

Carmichaels 198, Jefferson-Morgan 237 – Nick Ricco shot 36, Remmey Lohr 37 and Liam Lohr 38 to lead Carmichaels in Section 8-AA. Kyle Clayton led Jefferson-Morgan with a 36.

Sewickley Academy 183, Aquinas Academy 250 – Tim Fitzgerald, Navin Rana, Will Duggan each shot an even-par 35 to lead Sewickley Academy to a Section 9-AA win at Allegheny CC.

Moon 215, West Allegheny 220 – Justin Scally shot a 37 to help Moon go to 2-0 with a Section 5-AAA win at Quicksilver.

Greensburg Salem 207, Latrobe 226 – Ben Thomas was medalist with a 36 and Colin Kruth and Mike Kingerski each shot 40 to lead Greensburg Salem to its first Section 1-AAA victory of the season at Hannastown GC. Dom Atkinson shot a 43 for Latrobe.

Norwin 198, Hempfield 227 – Logan Divald was medalist with a 38 and Sal Cerilli and Ronnie Howard each shot 39 to lead Norwin in Section 1-AAA. Connor Iarussi shot a 41 for Hempfield.

Belle Vernon 203, Connellsville 216 – Tyler Mocello shot a 36 and Patrick Bush added a 37 as Belle Vernon won in Section 2-AAA. Zak Koslosky led Connellsvile with a 41.

Girls golf

Ellwood City 200, Ambridge 238, Seton LaSalle 270 – Molly McCommons shot 45 to help Ellwood City win a tri-match and improve to 4-0 in Section 2-AA.

Blackhawk 179, Mars 185 – Hailee Liptak shot 41 and Kaylee Houy added a 43 to lead Blackhawk to a Section 1-AAA win at Suncrest GC.

Armstrong 216, Shady Side Academy 221 – Maci Lorigan shot a 48 at Kittanning CC to lead Armstrong in Section 4-AAA. Shady Side Academy’s Neely Nicholson was medalist with a 44.

Connellsville 194, Norwin 210 – Paiton Ulery shot a 42 and Madison Kinneer added a 43 to lead Connellsville to a Section 3-AAA win. Jessica Bushik led Norwin with a 45.

Greensburg Central Catholic 158, Derry 229 – Meghan Zambruno shot an even-par 37 at Mt. Odin GC and Ella Zambruno added a 39 to lead Greensburg Central Catholic in Section 1-AA. Ariella Eisworth led Derry with a 54.

Indiana Area 195, Franklin Regional 198 – Jenny Todd shot a 45 and Sydney Brice a 47 to help Indiana improve to 3-0 with a Section 3-AAA win at Indiana CC. Caroline Tragesser and Lila Shilling shot 48 for Franklin Regional.

Ligonier Valley 209, Southmoreland 216 – Haley Boyd and Lauren Brant shot 49 as Ligonier Valley won in Section 1-AA to improve to 2-0. Sophia Price led Southmoreland with a 52.

Butler 166, Kiski Area 213 – Paige Scott was medalist with a 37 to help Butler improve to 4-0 with a Section 4-AAA win. Brianna Miller shot 50 for Kiski Area.

South Fayette 177, Mt. Lebanon 182 – Caroline McConnell was medalist with a 36 to lead South Fayette to a Section 2-AAA win. Lindsey Powanda led Mt. Lebanon with a 37.

