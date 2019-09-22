High school roundup for Sept. 21, 2019: Freeport boys soccer stays hot

Saturday, September 21, 2019

Hunter Hardin scored the game’s lone goal off an assist from Dan Lynch via corner kick as Freeport earned its fourth straight shutout victory with a 1-0 win over Burrell (3-5-0, 5-6-0) in a Section 2-AA boys soccer game.

The Yellowjackets (7-2-1, 5-2-1) have won three straight section games.

Bentworth 9, California 3 — In Section 4-A, Brian Hustava scored five goals to lead Bentworth (7-3-0, 5-2-0) to victory against California (2-8-0, 0-7-0). Josh Ambrose tallied six assists while Jerzy Timlin added two goals.

Carlynton 1, Springdale 0 — Timmy Smith scored the game’s only goal and Nick Hunter picked up the shutout as Carlynton (8-2, 5-2) defeated Springdale (6-3-0, 5-2-0) in Section 3-A. The loss ended Springdale’s five-game winning streak.

Elizabeth Forward 9, South Allegheny 1 — Dakota Woytsek scored three goals and Max Salankiewicz added two as Elizabeth Forward (5-3-1, 5-1-1) downed South Allegheny (0-10, 0-7) in Class 1-AA.

Moon 4, Blackhawk 3 — Four players picked up goals for Moon (9-1-0, 7-0-0) in its Section 2-AAA win against Blackhawk (4-3-2, 3-2-2). Moon has won six straight.

Mt. Lebanon 3, West Allegheny 2 — In nonsection play, John Delvaux scored on a header in double overtime to give Mt. Lebanon (7-1-1) the win against West Allegheny (6-4-1).

Thomas Jefferson 1, Chartiers Valley 0 — Jack Sella scored in the first half off an assist from Marshall Richter as Thomas Jefferson (6-1-3, 4-1-2) shut out Chartiers Valley (3-5-2, 3-3-1) in Section 4-AAA. A.J. Getsy had the shutout in goal.

Belle Vernon 1, Ringgold 0 — Niko Apodiakos scored on a penalty kick with 13 minutes, 27 seconds left in the second half and T.J. Watson picked up his third straight shutout as Belle Vernon (10-0-0, 7-0-0) beat Ringgold (6-5-0, 4-3-0) in Section 3-AAA.

Deer Lakes 6, Derry 0 — Devin Murray had two goals and two assists to lead Deer Lakes (7-3-0, 7-1-0) to victory over Derry (0-6-1, 0-6-1) in Section 2-AA. Scott Rothrauff added two goals.

Franklin Regional 6, Gateway 0 — Anthony DiFalco scored twice to lead Franklin Regional (7-0-1, 6-0-1) to the Section 4-AAA win against Gateway (2-8-0, 2-5-0). Franklin Regional has allowed only two goals this season while scoring 36.

Norwin 6, Penn Hills 1 — Ethan Snyder netted a hat trick as the Knights (10-0-1, 7-0-1) scored five first-half goals in a Section 3-AAAA victory over Penn Hills (2-8-0, 1-7-0). Norwin has not lost a regular-season game since Oct. 13, 2018.

Waynesburg 4, Yough 0 — Gavin Benson scored twice, and Chase Henkins recorded the shutout in goal as the Raiders (6-4-0, 5-2-0) defeated Yough (1-6-0, 1-6-0) in Section 3-AA. The Cougars have been shut out six times this season.

Woodland Hills 4, Penn-Trafford 2 — Despite two goals on first-half penalty kicks by Reno Kearns, Penn-Trafford (3-7-0, 3-5-0) lost to Woodland Hills (5-3-0, 5-3-0) in Section 3-AAAA.

Hampton 1, Knoch 0 — Luke Staggers scored in the first half for Hampton (5-2-1, 5-1-1) with an assist from Zach Panza as the Talbots held off Knoch (1-6-1, 1-9-1) for the Section 3-AAA win. The Knights are on a five-game winless streak.

Mars 7, Kiski Area 0 — Austin Rocke scored four times as the Fighting Planets (8-1-1, 7-0-1) earned a Section 1-AAA win over section foe Kiski Area (4-4-2, 3-3-2). Dane Beller, Gabe Singh and Trent Wick also added goals for Mars.

Girls soccer

Moon 3, Bethel Park 0 — Alayshja Bable recorded the shutout as Moon (7-0-1, 6-0-1) defeated Bethel Park (4-5-0, 2-5-0) in Section 2-AAAA.

Deer Lakes 3, Avonworth 0 — Maddy Boulos scored two goals and younger sister Abigail tallied a third as the Lancers (6-1-1, 4-1-0) earned a nonsection victory over Avonworth (2-7-0, 2-3-0). Lily Litrun and Ashley McAdams each had assists, and Gabby Weber made five stops for the shutout.

Fox Chapel 6, North Hills 0 — Blair Echnat scored twice along with four other Foxes (5-4-0. 4-3-0) to the earn a Section 1-AAAA victory over North Hills (2-5-1, 1-5-0), snapping a three-game home losing streak. Molly McNaughton recorded the shutout with two saves.

Shady Side Academy 4, Western Reserve Academy (Ohio) 0 — Callie Davis tallied three goals as Shady Side Academy (6-1-0, 3-1-0) triumphed at Hudson, Ohio. The Indians own a four-game winning streak, shutting out opponents five times in victories this season.

Canon-McMillan 2, Penn-Trafford 0 — Lexi Twaddle scored both goals for Canon-McMillan (7-2-0) in its nonconference win against Penn-Trafford (7-2-0). The loss snapped Penn-Trafford’s seven-game winning streak.

Waynesburg 4, Belle Vernon 2 — Belle Vernon (6-2-0, 5-0-0) lost for the first time since Aug. 31.