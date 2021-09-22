High school roundup for Sept. 21, 2021: Peters Township prevails in overtime

By:

Tuesday, September 21, 2021 | 11:55 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Peters Twp.’s Steven Suchko celebrates after defeating Upper St. Clair, 1-0, in overtime of a WPIAL section 2-4A game on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Upper St. Clair High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Peters Twp.’s Mason Lewis heads the ball next to Connor Hoye during their game against Upper St. Clair on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Upper St. Clair High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Upper St. Clair goalkeeper Dev Patel reacts after colliding with Peters Twp.’s Andrew Massucci during their game on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Upper St. Clair High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Peters Twp.’s Steven Suchko heads the ball during a game against Upper St. Clair on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Upper St. Clair High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Upper St. Clair goalkeeper Dev Patel stands in the rain after making a save against Peters Twp. on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Upper St. Clair High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Peters Twp.’s Nick Magee battles Upper St. Clair’s David Goldberg for possession during their game on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Upper St. Clair High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Upper St. Clair goalkeeper Dev Patel makes a save next to Peters Twp.’s Joe Tornari during their game on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Upper St. Clair High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Peters Twp.’s Steven Suchko (22) celebrates with teammates after defeating Upper St. Clair, 1-0, in overtime of a WPIAL section 2-4A game on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Upper St. Clair High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Previous Next

Steven Suchko netted the overtime winner to lead Peters Township to a 2-1 victory over Upper St. Clair in a battle of top teams in Section 2-4A boys soccer Tuesday night. Andrew Massucci also scored for Peters Township (7-0, 5-0). Brady Lisak scored for Upper St. Clair (3-3, 3-1).

Bentworth 4, Charleroi 3 — Jerzy Timlin had a goal and the winning penalty kick and Julian Hays netted two goals as Bentworth (4-0-1, 6-1-1) gave Charleroi (5-1, 5-1) its first loss of the year in a nonsection match. Eben McIntyre scored two goals and Ty Patterson added another for Charleroi.

Burrell 11, Ligonier Valley 1 — Luke Guerrini scored a goal and had three assists to help Burrell (3-3, 2-2) dispatch Ligonier Valley (2-6, 1-4) in Section 2-2A. Cam Wagner and Jayson Ireland added a goal and assist each for the Bucs.

Butler 4, Shaler 1 — Landon Mohney had a goal and two assists for Butler, which blanked Shaler (2-7, 1-5) in a Section 1-4A match. Evan Lubinsky, Cody Lubinsky and Aiden Wisda had one goal each for the Golden Tornado (6-2, 3-2). Carson Knight and Gavin Varner had an assist. Josh Jashinski scored for Shaler.

Canon-McMillan 4, Bethel Park 1 — Mitchell Lingg, Aarik Yetter, Mason Le and Ethan Orr scored to lead Canon-McMillan (5-1-1, 3-0-1) past Bethel Park (2-5-1, 1-4) in Section 2-4A.

Deer Lakes 5, Derry 0 — Ryan Hanes netted a hat trick and Michael Butler and Waylon Schiller also scored to lead Deer Lakes (4-1-1, 3-0-1) to a Section 2-2A victory over Derry (0-7, 0-4).

Elizabeth Forward 10, South Allegheny 2 — Ethan Bowser had two goals and two assists and Anthony Valerio netted a goal and an assist for Elizabeth Forward (2-1, 3-1) in a Section 1-2A win over South Allegheny (0-3, 0-4). Nick Snyder, Isaac Hrehor, Eli Barowich, Max Salankiewicz and Owen Musisko each had a goal and Dom Cavalier had three helpers for Elizabeth Forward.

Franklin Regional 6, Penn Hills 0 — Anthony DiFalco had three goals and three assists to lead Franklin Regional (6-1, 6-0) to a Section 4-3A win over Penn Hills (2-6, 2-4). Connor Hudson scored twice and Billy Christafano added a goal.

Freedom 3, Hopewell 2 — Dylan Scheel, Jay Hessler, and Jordan Delon scored a goal apiece to help Freedom (4-3, 3-3) top Hopewell (2-5, 2-3) in a Section 4-2A match.

Gateway 10, Greensburg Salem 0 — Brendan Strawser netted four goals to lead Gateway (6-3, 5-1) past Greensburg Salem (1-5, 0-5) in a Section 4-3A match. Jacob Davie and Colton Corie added two goals apiece for the Gators.

Highlands 3, Armstrong 2 — Highlands (1-5, 2-6) captured its first Section 1-3A win of the season with a victory over Armstrong (0-6, 1-6). Cam Reigard opened the scoring for Highlands with a goal in the first half. In the second half, Sam Norris scored on a penalty kick and Reigard added his second. Shawn Kramer and Norris had an assist.

Kiski Area 4, Mars 2 — Owen Zimmerman, Anders Bordoy, Maddox Anderson and Campbell Curry scored second-half goals to lift Kiski Area (6-2, 5-1) past Mars (4-3-1, 3-3) in Section 1-3A.

Laurel Highlands 7, Albert Gallatin 0 — Matt Lucas had two goals and two assists to help Laurel Highlands (6-1, 5-1) to a Section 3-3A win over Albert Gallatin (4-4, 2-4). Nico Johns scored twice and Thatcher Wilson recorded the shutout. Joey Lemansky had a goal and an assist and Manny Olivares and Kortney Weston also scored.

McGuffey 2, Yough 0 — Rocco DeLuca scored a pair of goals to power McGuffey (4-1-1, 3-1-1) past Yough (3-2, 3-2) in a Section 3-2A match.

Mt. Pleasant 4, Waynesburg 1 — Braden Heiser, Chase McCloy, Luke Rivardo and Logan Rega scored to lead Mt. Pleasant (2-2-1, 2-1-1) to a Section 3-2A win. Nate Jones scored for Waynesburg (2-6, 2-3).

Moon 8, Blackhawk 1 — Chris Brancato netted a hat trick and Reilly Nickles added two goals for Moon (5-1, 6-1) in a Section 2-3A victory over Blackhawk (0-5-1, 1-5-1). Austin Hiles, Ryan Hildenbrand and Mike Walenchok each scored a goal for Moon.

Norwin 3, Latrobe 0 — Caleb Yuricha scored a hat trick to lead Norwin (6-1, 5-0) past Latrobe (1-6, 1-4) in Section 3-4A.

OLSH 4, Beaver County Christian 1 — Matt Tarbuk, Andrew Griesacker, Jeremy Ciaramella and Brendan Stull scored to power OLSH (5-1, 4-0) past Beaver County Christian (2-2, 2-2) in Section 1-A.

Plum 4, West Mifflin 1 — Ethan Rose, Ian Yurek and TJ Schrecongost scored a goal for Plum (6-2, 5-1) in a Section 4-3A win over West Mifflin (3-4-1, 2-3).

Pine-Richland 11, North Hills 0 — Brandon Guise and Colin Zvejnieks scored two goals apiece to lead Pine-Richland (4-2-1, 3-2) to a Section 1-4A win over North Hills (1-5, 0-5).

Serra Catholic 2, Trinity Christian 2 — Jaxson Pozivak and Brendan Cooley scored as Serra Catholic (1-3-2, 1-2-1) tied Trinity Christian (1-3-1, 1-1-1) in Section 2-A.

Seneca Valley 1, North Allegheny 0 — Nathan Prex scored the only goal with 12 minutes remaining in regulation as Seneca Valley (5-0, 8-0) remained undefeated in a Section1-4A match against North Allegheny (2-3, 4-3).

Seton LaSalle 5, Beth-Center 0 — Zach Reed had a hat trick and Drew Linden recorded the shutout as Seton LaSalle (4-1-1, 3-0-1) defeated Beth-Center (0-7, 0-4) in Section 4-A. Bob Bootay and Jack Billick also scored.

Sewickley Academy 7, South Side 1 — Hudson Colletti had a hat trick and Michael DiSantis scored two goals to lead Sewickley Academy (6-0, 4-0) to a Section 1-A win over South Side (3-3, 0-3). Josh Chico and Thomas Varghese also scored.

Springdale 4, Carlynton 1 — Billy Lawrence, August Tabacheck, Bret Overly and Chris Mitchell scored a goal apiece for Springdale (6-2, 3-2) in a Section 3-A win over Carlynton (4-5, 2-3).

Thomas Jefferson 3, Ringgold 2 — Andre Bekavac scored the game winner in overtime and Luke Giger and Andrew Getsy also found the net to lead Thomas Jefferson (7-1-1, 4-1-1) to a Section 3-3A win over Ringgold (2-4, 2-4). Jordan Chiprich added two assists.

Trinity 3, Washington 0 — Aidan Belcastro scored twice to lead Trinity (4-2-1, 3-2-1) to a Section 3-3A win over Washington (1-5, 1-5). Andy Palm added a goal for the Hillers and Tyler Johnson and Alex Tush had assists.

West Allegheny 9, Chartiers Valley 0 — Mason Day netted a hat trick and Joe Pustover added two goals to lead West Allegheny (6-0, 8-0) to a shutout victory over Chartiers Valley (1-5, 1-6-1) in a Section 2-3A match. Keegan Amos, Trevor Day , Alec Weber and Ryan Newton each added a goal for West Allegheny, which is undefeated on the season.

Winchester Thurston 1, Eden Christian 0 — Alex Hauskrecht scored the decisive goal as Winchester Thurston (5-0-1, 3-0) beat Eden Christian (7-1, 4-1) in a battle of top teams in Section 3-A.

Girls soccer

Penn-Trafford 7, Greensburg Salem 1 — Malia Kearns scored four goals and Avery Hofmeister added a goal and two assists to lead Penn-Trafford (3-3) to a nonsection win over Greensburg Salem (2-4). Mia Muro and Gabriella Caruso also scored and Ashley Broadwater had two assists.

Boys golf

Section 1-3A — Indiana’s Harrison Martineau shot a 2-under 69 at his home course, Indiana Country Club, to take section medalist honors. Penn-Trafford’s Nick Turowski was a shot back at 1-under 70. Also coming in under the target score of 80 to qualify for the WPIAL tournament were Indiana’s Trevor Todd, Latrobe’s Owen Meile, Hempfield’s Austin Corona and Penn-Trafford’s Chase Crissman.

Section 3-3A — Shaler’s Joey Miller shot an even-par 71 at Shannopin CC to take medalist honors at the section tournament. Seneca Valley sent four players through to the WPIAL tournament (Joel Goodzinski, Lucas Bruns, Luke Robertson and Nolan Nicklas).

Shady Side Academy 191, Kiski Area 224 — Wes Warden shot 35 for Shady Side Academy in a Section 8-2A win over Kiski Area at Fox Chapel Golf Club. Tyler King led the Cavaliers, shooting 42.

Hampton 225, Freeport 236 — Dan Venture shot a 44 and Jake Twerdok shot a 45 as Hampton beat Freeport in a Section 8-3A match at Wildwood Golf Club. Nate Covey shot a 44 to lead Freeport.

Belle Vernon 193, Laurel Highlands 214 — Rogan Maloney shot a 35, Patrick Bush shot a 38, and Adreana Scaramucci shot a 39 as Belle Vernon won a Section 2-3A match against Laurel Highlands. Megan Joyce shot a 37 and Nate Schwertfeger shot a 43 to lead Laurel Highlands.

Burrell 268, Riverview 273 — Jaxon Logut was the medalist for Burrell, shooting 44 in a Section 1-2A win at River Forest Country Club. Enzo Lio shot 46 to lead Riverview.

Girls golf

Section 3-3A — Caroline Tragesser of Franklin Regional shot an 81 to take medalist honors at the section tournament at Murrysville GC. Teammate Anna Qin was two shots back at 83, as was Lucy Brayton of Penn Hills. Hempfield’s Raina Jones shot 89, also coming in at the target score to qualify for the WPIAL tournament.

Section 4-3A — Butler’s Paige Scott shot 73 to win by six shots at the sectional tournament at Kittanning Country Club. Four Fox Chapel golfers —Nina Busch (79), Erin Drahnak (82), Baylin Bitar (87) and Grace Rygelski (91)— met the target score of 92 to qualify for the WPIAL tournament.

Franklin Regional 175, Hempfield 185 — Anna Qin shot a 42 to lead Franklin Regional to a Section 3-3A victory. Raina Jones led Hempfield with a 42.

Greensburg Central Catholic 164, Ligonier Valley 238 — Meghan Zambruno shot a one-over par round of 38 for Greensburg Central Catholic in a Section 1-2A win. Alyssa Johnston shot 57 to lead Ligonier Valley.

Field hockey

Penn-Trafford 6, Upper St. Clair 1 — Ava Hershberger racked up four goals and Ella Morocco and Delaney Lentz also scored to lead Penn-Trafford (5-0, 3-0) to a Class 2A win. Maddy Keenan added a pair of assists.

Girls tennis

WPIAL — Defending champion Mia Gorman of Bethel Park will be the top seed when the Class 3A singles tournament opens Thursday on her home court. Latrobe’s Jenna Bell is the second seed, followed by Peters Township’s Kat Wang and Fox Chapel’s Carissa Shepard. South Park’s Nicole Kempton, last year’s runner-up, will be the top seed in the Class 2A tournament at North Allegheny. A pair of Knoch players — Ally Bauer and Emily Greb — are seeded second and third. Sewickley Academy’s Ashley Close is the fourth seed.

Latrobe 4, Franklin Regional 1 — Jenna Bell, Carolina Walters and Avery Massero swept singles to lead Latrobe to a Section 1-3A win. The teams split doubles, with Latrobe’s Maya Jain and Emily Pierce and Franklin Regional’s Chelsea Williams and Mia Boyle winning matches.

North Allegheny 4, Fox Chapel 1 — North Allegheny swept singles with wins by Emily Wincko, Abbey Swirsding, and Claire Zheng in a nonsection match. The schools split in doubles with Tia Soussou and Eileen Hu winning at No. 2 doubles for NA while the team of Bridget Kilmer and Diya Reddy won No. 1 doubles for Fox Chapel.

Valley 5, Greensburg Salem 0 — Valley improved to 9-0 and 4-0 in Section 1-2A with a win over Greensburg Salem. Eden Richey, Rachel Schrock and Elisabeth Ervin won singles matches for the Vikings. Brinley Hegedus and Marissa Barca won first doubles and Brinley O’Sullivan and Adriana Vagnier took second doubles.

Girls volleyball

California 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0 — Alexis Sherman had 11 kills to help California sweep Jefferson-Morgan in a Section 2-A match. Jordyn Cruse contributed 14 digs and five service aces.

Central Valley 3, Blackhawk 0 — Taylor Godshall had nine kills, Ava Weber nine digs and Macy Laughner 31 assists and five aces to lead Central Valley to a Section 4-3A win.

Derry 3, Valley 0 — Hannah Ruffner had 10 kills and Sasha Whitfield added eight to lead Derry to a Section 5-2A win. Faith Shean had 19 digs, Alayna Williams four aces and Megan Baker 23 assists.

Franklin Regional 3, Greensburg Salem 2 — Ella Evans had 17 kills and Lexa Yankauskas added nine as Franklin Regional improved to 5-0 with a Section 1-3A win over Greensburg Salem.

Hempfield 3, Gateway 0 — Liz Tapper had 14 kills and nine digs to lead Hempfield to a Section 3-4A win. Sarah Podkul had nine digs and Emma Hornyak added five kills for the Spartans.

Kiski Area 3, McKeesport 1 — After dropping the first set, Kiski Area rebounded to win three straight 25-15, 25-16, 25-16 en route to a Section 1-3A victory. Jasona Belyeu had 8 kills for McKeesport.

Mapletown 3, West Greene 0 — Krista Wilson had 11 kills and 26 digs and Ella Menear contributed 10 kills and 14 digs for Mapletown in a Section 2-A victory over West Greene. Taylor Dusenberry added 10 kills for the Maples and Macee Cree had 31 assists.

Penn-Trafford 3, Connellsville 0 — Liv Fanelli had six kills, Kate Schall and Jessi Bridge each had five kills as Penn-Trafford swept Connellsville 25-13, 25-12, 25-22 in a Section 3-4A match.

Shaler 3, Butler 0 — Mia Schubert had 25 kills to power Shaler past Butler in a Section 1-4A match.

Uniontown 3, Belle Vernon 0 — Riley Baker had nine kills and Summer Hawk added eight to help Uniontown improve to 4-0 with a Section 3-3A victory. Abby Wystepek had 13 assists, Jenna Pindrok 12 blocks and Naveah McCargo 12 digs. Lindsay Nagy had four kills and Gianna Anderson had five digs for Belle Vernon. Nina Francia had an assist and Lily Shahan had an ace for the Leopards.

Cross country

Knoch girls win — The Knoch girls cross country team swept a Division II, Section 4 meet with Shady Side Academy, Southmoreland and Highlands. Emma Haugh led the way for the Knights (6-0) by finishing second with a time of 21:22 and teammates Yumiko Kuo (21:53) Elyse Chess (23:08) and Jocelyn Holko (23:18) placed third through fifth. The Knights’ boys team placed second to Shady Side Academy, but earned wins over Southmoreland and Highlands. Elijah Ruediger led the Knights by placing second with a time of 17:45 and Austen Haugh finished third overall with a time of 18:35.

Riverview sweeps — The Riverview boys and girls teams earned sweeps over Redeemer Lutheran, Burrell and Ellis. The boys swept the first seven spots and the top four were separated by two seconds led by Parker Steele at 18:53. Ty Laughlin and Amby Bauer finished at 18:54 and Lucas Wilton at 18:55. Burrell’s Grace Nesko (20:55) and Isabella Bauer (21:58) were the top two finishers in the girls meet, but Riverview placed third through sixth to earn the overall win. Lily Bauer (22:10) placed third.

Freeport prevails — Freeport boys and girls swept a Division II, Section 4 tri-match with Deer Lakes and Greensburg Central Catholic. Deer Lakes’ Carson McCoy (17:14), Freeport’s Jacob Schaeffer (17:50) and Greensburg Central Catholic’s Nick Szecly (18:09) were the top three finishers in the boys meet. Greensburg Central Catholic’s Corinn Brewer (21:21) won the girls meet. Freeports Addy Kristofik (22:22) placed second and Deer Lakes’ Rachel Klemmenson (23:09) placed third.

Hempfield goes to 4-0 — Cydney Blahovec (21:56) and Lily Murphy (21:58) were the top two finishers as Hempfield defeated Greensburg Salem 19-40 and Franklin Regional 19-42 in a Division I, Section 1 meet.