High school roundup for Sept. 21, 2022: Mt. Lebanon wins South Hills showdown

By:

Wednesday, September 21, 2022 | 11:31 PM

Sarah Kushnir and Leah Kessler scored to lead Mt. Lebanon to a 2-0 victory over Bethel Park (7-2, 5-2) in a matchup of top teams in Section 2-4A girls soccer Wednesday. Melia Peer had two assists for the Blue Devils (8-0-2, 6-0).

Aquinas Academy 3, Ellis School 0 – Bella Hite, Tess Duer and Eliana Bou Samra scored to lead Aquinas Academy (6-3, 3-2) to a Section 4-A win over Ellis School (1-6, 1-4). Maria Ravotti earned her fourth shoutout of the year for the Crusaders.

Avonworth 2, Quaker Valley 0 – Fiona Mahan and Emma Luther scored to lead Avonworth (8-1, 5-0) to a shutout of Quaker Valley (3-4, 2-3) in Section 1-2A. Elena Zimmerman earned the shutout for the Antelopes.

Bentworth 7, Beth-Center 0 – Tessa Charpentier scored four goals to lead Bentworth (2-4-1, 2-3-1) to a Section 2-A win over Beth-Center (0-8, 0-6). Mylee Ventura, Brina Orsatti and Emily Kisner also scored and Cassidy Sicchitano got the shutout for the Bearcats.

Canon-McMillan 5, Baldwin 1 – Nadia McGee and Lilly Bane each scored twice and Maddy Orr had a goal and two assists as Canon-McMillan (4-4-1, 4-3) beat Baldwin (2-7-1, 1-6) in Section 2-4A.

Charleroi 6, Monessen 5 – Bella Carroto scored a hat trick, including the game winner in overtime, as Charleroi (5-4, 4-2) beat Monessen (3-5, 1-5) in Section 2-A. McKenna DeUnger also netted a hat trick for the Cougars. Aaliyah Rice scored twice while Ava Fetty, Sam Saylor and Ava Petruska each scored a goal for the Greyhounds.

Elizabeth Forward 2, Belle Vernon 1 – Alyssa Terza and Giovanna Ferraro scored to lead Elizabeth Forward (8-1, 7-0) past Belle Vernon (3-4-1, 2-4) in Section 2-3A. Farrah Reader scored the lone goal for the Leopards.

Franklin Regional 5, Penn Hills 0 – Shaeley Reichbaum scored a pair of goals while Aris Lamanna and Addison Ayres combined on the shutout as Franklin Regional (6-3, 4-2) blanked Penn Hills (2-8, 0-6) in Section 3-3A. Reese Phillips, Addy Lacey and Natalie Ribar also scored for the Panthers.

Greensburg Central Catholic 10, Jeannette 1 – Sophia Fisher scored four goals, Riley Kerr netted a pair, and Abi Chapman picked up her first varsity goal and two assists to help Greensburg Central Catholic (4-1, 4-1) past Jeannette (0-7, 0-5) in Section 1-A. Kaitlyn Saula, Ashley Winnor and Jillian Botti also scored for the Centurions. Jiana Patterson had three assists.

Hampton 3, Oakland Catholic 2 – Audrey Bianco scored the game-winner as Hampton (8-1, 5-1) edged Oakland Catholic (4-4-1, 4-2) in Section 1-3A. Madison Hurst and Sara Kenst also scored for the Talbots.

Indiana 2, Kiski Area 1 – Sophie Scardina scored a pair of goals to lead Indiana (4-4-1, 3-3) past Kiski Area (3-5-1, 2-4) in Section 1-3A. Ella Myers and Sophia Garzarelli picked up assists.

Latrobe 7, Gateway 0 – Annalyse Bauer and Regan Reilly each scored a hat trick and Robin Reilly added a goal and an assist as Latrobe (4-2-2, 4-1-1) shut out Gateway (2-6-1, 2-3-1) in Section 3-3A. Sofia DeCerb recorded the shutout for the Wildcats.

Ligonier Valley 3, East Allegheny 2 – Mikayla Moore scored two goals and Maddy Manges added another as Ligonier Valley (2-6, 1-3) beat East Allegheny (0-7, 0-5) in Section 3-2A. Samantha Hallick and Natalia Saccamango scored for the Wildcats.

Mohawk 2, Sewickley Academy 0 – Madisyn Cole scored twice and Abi Boehning recorded the shutout for Mohawk (5-4, 3-1) in a Section 3-A win over Sewickley Academy (4-4, 2-3).

North Catholic 3, Beaver 2 – Brittany Cullen scored the overtime winner, Lauren MacDonald and Reagan Young also scored, and Simone Sharpless had a pair of assists as North Catholic (6-1, 5-0) got past Beaver (4-3-1, 2-3) in Section 1-2A.

Plum 5, Penn-Trafford 1 – Kaitlyn Killinger and Cam Rogers had two goals apiece and Emily Berrott also scored to power Plum (7-0, 6-0) past Penn-Trafford (3-3-2, 2-2-2) in Section 3-3A. Emile Oslosky scored for the Warriors.

South Park 4, Keystone Oaks 2 – Cassondra O’Connor scored twice as South Park (7-1, 5-0) beat Keystone Oaks (5-3-1, 3-1-1) in a Section 4-2A matchup. Tori Lotona and Brooke Paylo also scored for the Eagles.

Springdale 12, Riverview 2 – Briana Ross scored five goals and Molly Hurley had a hat trick to lead Springdale (6-1, 6-0) to a Section 1-A win. Grace Gent added two goals and Brooke Taliani and Kiersten Chase also scored for the Dynamos. Lola Abraham converted a penalty kick and Naomi Girson also scored for Riverview (2-3, 1-3).

Thomas Jefferson 4, Ringgold 1 – Sami Maglicco had two goals and Natalie Lamenza and Bella Vozar also scored as Thomas Jefferson (8-2, 6-1) beat Ringgold (7-4, 4-3) in Section 2-3A.

Upper St. Clair 4, Norwin 2 – Sierra Dupre netted a hat trick and Helena Walker added a goal to lead Upper St. Clair (4-3, 4-3) to a Section 2-4A victory over Norwin (2-7-1, 2-5). Cady Pensenstadler and Reagan Casper scored a goal apiece for the Knights.

Waynesburg 6, South Allegheny 1 – Ashlyn Basinger scored all six goals for Waynesburg (7-1, 6-0) in a win against South Allegheny (2-5-1, 2-3-1) in Section 2-1A. Lake Litwinovich and Rylei and Rastoka each had an assist for the Raiders.

West Allegheny 1, Montour 0 – Kylie Holtz’s goal was enough to lift West Allegheny (7-4, 4-2) past Montour (4-4-1, 3-3) in Section 4-3A.

West Mifflin 3, McGuffey 0 – Drina Johns scored twice as West Mifflin (3-3-1, 1-2-1) blanked McGuffey (3-6, 0-4) in Section 4-2A. Goalkeeper Emily Beck scored and earned the shutout for the Titans.

Yough 4, Woodland Hills 0 – Kendalyn Umbel had a hat trick and Carly Fitzgibbons recorded the shutout to lead Yough (4-4, 3-2) past Woodland Hills (4-4, 2-3) in Section 3-2A. McKenzie Pritts had a goal and two assists and Nicky Veychek also had two assists for the Cougars.

Boys soccer

Carlynton 7, Brentwood 0 – Ryan Lewis scored four goals and Dylan Sunderland and Pouya Khalil Ahmad combined on the shutout for Carlynton (4-3-1, 2-2-1) in a Section 4-A win over Brentwood (3-5, 1-4).

Greensburg Central Catholic 13, California 2 – Carlo Denis scored six goals and had an assist and Kyler Miller added five goals and an assist as Greensburg Central Catholic (7-1, 5-0) beat California (2-5, 2-3) in Section 2-A. Ben Duong scored a goal and had two assists and Tyler Neffield added a goal and an assist for the Centurions.

Volleyball

Central Valley 3, Freedom 0 – Taylor Godshall had 15 kills, Rowan Zilian had four aces, and Ava Weber had 10 digs as Central Valley swept Freedom in a Section 4-2A match.

Girls golf

Section 1-2A – Greensburg Central Catholic’s Izzy Aigner carded a 2-under par 69 to earn medalist honors at Cedarbrook Golf Course. Claire Koniezcny of Geibel Catholic shot 72 to finish second. Deer Lakes’ Anna Yourish and Greensburg Central Catholic’s Haley Gill each had an 84 to tie for third. Beth-Center’s Gianna Peterson (87), Mt. Pleasant’s Allison Tepper (90), Belle Vernon’s Brenna Lamendola (94) and Waynesburg’s Avery Davis (94) also met the target score of 95 to qualify for the WPIAL tournament.

Section 1-3A – Seneca Valley’s Lihini Ranaweera finished with a 1-over par round of 73 at Diamond Run Golf Course to earn medalist honors and lead the nine qualifiers for the WPIAL tournament. North Allegheny teammates Lauren Kardos and Katie Rose Rankin tied for second, shooting 78.

Section 2-3A – South Fayette senior Marissa Malosh shot 3-under par 69 to pace the 10 golfers at Butler’s Golf Course that qualified for the WPIAL tournament. Mya Morgan of Elizabeth Forward finished five shots behind in second. Elli Benson shot 75 to finish third and lead four Peters Township golfers that bested the target score of 89.

Section 3-3A – Hempfield’s Milana Yannascoli shot 80 to win by six shots at Greensburg Country Club. Franklin Regional’s Ali Boyle, Penn Hills’ Lucy Brayton and Penn-Trafford’s Antolena Damico finished in a three-way tie for second. Franklin Regional’s Gianna Johnson and Norwin’s Adalena Robb each shot 91 to best the target score of 92 and advance to the WPIAL tournament.

Section 4-3A – Butler’s Paige Ponteous shot 85 and Fox Chapel’s Liala Golla hit the target score of 90 to qualify for the WPIAL tournament at Buffalo Golf Course.