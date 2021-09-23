High school roundup for Sept. 22, 2021: Burrell nets OT winner in Class 2A showdown

Wednesday, September 22, 2021 | 11:13 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review

Leah Brockett scored the winning goal in overtime to lead Burrell to a 3-2 victory over Deer Lakes in a matchup of top teams in Section 2-2A girls soccer Wednesday night.

Lily Householder and Miley Kariotis also scored for the Bucs (6-1, 3-0). Madeline Boulos and Brooke Kostyak scored for the Lancers (4-4, 3-1).

Avonworth 7, Hopewell 0 — Mia Burens and Minah Syam had two goals apiece and Jessica Hunt, Caroline Sweeney and Fiona Mahan also scored to lead Avonworth (4-3, 3-1) past Hopewell (5-4-1, 0-4) in Section 1-2A.

Belle Vernon 15, Uniontown 2 — Morgan Einodshofer had four goals and three assists and Farrah Reader added four goals and an assist to lead Belle Vernon (6-3, 4-2) past Uniontown (0-7, 0-4) in Section 2-3A. Ava Scalise recorded four assists.

Bentworth 2, Chartiers-Houston 0 — Tess Charpentier and Taylor Leonetti scored for Bentworth (4-4, 2-3) in a Section 2-A win over Chartiers-Houston (6-1, 3-1).

Canon-McMillan 1, Mt. Lebanon 0 — Sarah Powell scored a second-half goal, assisted by Lexi Twaddle, to lift Canon-McMillan (4-3, 2-3) past Mt. Lebanon (4-2-2, 1-2-1) in Section 2-4A.

Elizabeth Forward 1, South Park 1 — Abby Beinlich scored for Elizabeth Forward (6-1-1, 3-0-1) and Alicia Riberich found the net for South Park (4-0-3, 3-0-1) as contenders for the Section 4-2A title played to a draw.

Freedom 4, Mohawk 3 — Renae Mohrbacher scored twice for Freedom (4-2, 4-0) in a Section 3-A win over Mohawk (1-4, 0-4). Shaye Bailey and Julz Mohrbacher scored once for the Bulldogs.

Hampton 11, Armstrong 1 — Jillian Anto, Amiya Johnson and Julia Hermann each had two goals for Hampton (5-2, 4-1) in a Section 1-3A win over Armstrong (0-6, 0-6). Olivia Hoffman, Lucy Interthal, Angelina Conley, Kendall Hoolahan and Brittany Tower added a goal apiece for the Talbots.

Keystone Oaks 6, East Allegheny 0 — Makenna Sansotta scored a hat trick and Kiera Hathaway, Angelina McGrath and Kayla McCullough each added a goal to power Keystone Oaks (3-6, 2-2) past East Allegheny (0-6, 0-4) in Section 4-2A.

Latrobe 4, Penn-Trafford 1 — Robin Reilly scored twice to help Latrobe (6-0-1, 3-0-1) top Penn-Trafford (3-4, 2-2) in Section 3-4A. Reagan Riley and Ella Bulava had a goal and an assist each for the Wildcats. Avery Hofmeister scored for the Warriors.

Monessen 2, Beth-Center 0 — Kinsey Wilson scored a pair of goals with Sam Saylor and Sydney Phillips earning assists as Monessen (2-5, 2-3) defeated Beth-Center (0-7, 0-5) in a Section 2-A game shortened to 40 minutes by storms.

Moon 7, Baldwin 0 — Sydney Felton scored four goals to power Moon (6-0, 5-0) to a Section 2-4A win over Baldwin (0-8, 0-5).

North Catholic 1, Quaker Valley 0 — Lauren MacDonald scored the decisive goal, assisted by Jayden Sharpless, to carry North Catholic (7-0, 4-0) past Quaker Valley (2-4-1, 2-2) in Section 1-2A. Rylee Kumer recorded the shutout.

Norwin 6, Allderdice 0 — Six Knights scored to lead Norwin (4-1, 3-1) past Allderdice (3-4, 1-3) in Section 3-4A. Ashley Ornowski, Paloma Swankler, Emma Rigone, Evelyn Moore, Gabby Schoemer and Faith Steen scored for Norwin.

Peters Township 9, Steel Valley 2 — Freshman Cam Klein had a hat trick and Cece Scott, Maddie Schweiger, Brooke Opferman, Jillian Marvin, Paige Malley and Bella Bruzdewicz also scored to lead Peters Township (4-2-2) past Steel Valley (4-2) in a nonsection match.

Plum 4, Penn Hills 0 — Marissa Liberto scored a pair of goals and Annabel Arhin and Kaitlyn Killinger also found the net as Plum (7-0, 5-0) stayed unbeaten with a Section 3-3A win over Penn Hills (3-3-1, 2-2-1).

Seneca Valley 3, Pine-Richland 0 — Kiki Nemcek, Liv Senff and Natalie Matthews netted goals for Seneca Valley (6-1-1, 3-1) in a Section 1-4A victory over Pine-Richland (2-4, 0-3).

South Fayette 2, Central Valley 1 — Anna Hertzler scored the game winner in overtime to lift South Fayette (4-4, 3-2) past Central Valley (2-5-1, 0-5) in Section 4-3A.

Upper St. Clair 3, Bethel Park — Mackenzie Dupre scored the overtime winner to lead Upper St. Clair (4-2-1, 3-1-1) to a Section 2-4A win. Lily Gaston scored twice for Bethel Park (4-3, 2-3).

Girls golf

Section 1-2A — Greensburg Central Catholic’s Meghan Zambruno defended her section championship, shooting a 4-over 75 at Pleasant Valley GC to take medalist honors. Geibel’s Claire Konieczny (83) and McGuffey’s Faith Chapman (86) also hit the target score of 89 and qualified for the WPIAL championships Oct. 7 at Hannastown CC. Several of Zambruno’s teammates just missed the cut. Ella Zambruno shot 90 and Izzy Aigner and Liv Kana shot 91.

Section 2-3A — South Fayette’s Marissa Malosh shot a 70 to take the top spot at Cedarbrook GC, one stroke ahead of Mt. Lebanon’s Lindsey Powanda and Peters Township’s Allison Poon. South Fayette and Peters Township sent three players through the WPIAL tournament Oct. 7 at Hannastown. Delaney Kern (72) and Brooke Vowcheck (86) also made it for PT. Caroline McConnell (74) and Ally Brennan (88) advanced for SF.

Boys golf

Section 9-2A — Sewickley Academy’s Joey Mucci shot a 3-over 73 at Allegheny CC to take medalist honors. He finished ahead of a trio of Quaker Valley players — Ethan Dai (75), Adam Tanabe (80) and Jackson Bould (81). Three of Mucci’s teammates also advanced to the WPIAL tournament at Allegheny CC on Sept. 30 — Nick Straka (81), Severin Harmon (82) and Will Duggan (84). Beaver County Christian’s Micah Guevara (83) also moved on.

Derry 210, Mt. Pleasant 239 — Hunter Jurica shot 37 for Derry in a Section 2-2A win over Mt. Pleasant at Latrobe Elks. Ashton Beighley carded a 40 for the Trojans. Lucas Shaulis led Mt. Pleasant with a 45.

Fox Chapel 200, Kiski Area 231 — Owen Delaney shot an even-par 36 at Willowbrook CC to help Fox Chapel improve to 14-0 overall with a Section 8-3A victory over Kiski Area.

Freeport 216, Highlands 250 — Nate Covey shot 39 to lead Freeport to a Section 8-3A win over Highlands at Saxon Golf Course. Jayden Diehl shot 43 for the Yellowjackets. Ethan Hewitt shot 44 to lead Highlands.

Penn-Trafford 201, Greensburg Salem 237 — Chase Crissman was medalist with an even-par 36 to lead Penn-Trafford to a Section 1-3A win. Nick Turowski (38) and Colt Kaminski (39) also broke 40 for the Warriors.

Upper St. Clair 183, Canon-McMillan 200 — Connor McKenzie shot a 3-under 33 at Lindenwood, including a hole-in-one on the 150-yard par-3 ninth, to lead Upper St. Clair to a Section 7-3A win. Ethan Weismantle led Canon-McMillan with a 38.

Girls tennis

Fox Chapel 5, Plum 0 — Section champ Carissa Shepard, Katie Voigt and Sienna Siegel lost a total of three games between them in sweeping the singles matches in a Section 3-3A win over Plum. The teams of Anna Ferris and Bridget Kilmer and Diya Reddy and Hanna Essey won doubles matches for the Foxes.

Greensburg Central Catholic 4, Derry 1 — Adelaide Kreutel, Gabriella Pediconi and Sasha Hoffman won in straight sets in singles matches to lead Greensburg Central Catholic to a Section 1-2A win. The teams split doubles with GCC’s Emma Riley and Juliette Steffensen and Derry’s Amelia Sobota and Paige King taking victories.

Southmoreland 5, Greensburg Salem 0 — Aly Derr, Elle Pawlikowski and Bea Pawlikowski won singles matches to help Southmoreland win a Section 1-2A match over Greensburg Salem. Julia Davis and Eva Martin won first doubles and Maddy Cyphert and Tyson Martin took second doubles.

Girls volleyball

Carlynton 3, Keystone Oaks 0 — Taylor Zaletski had four service aces for Carlynton, which swept Keystone Oaks 25-17, 25-15, 25-20 in a Section 2-2A match.

Latrobe 3, Southmoreland 0 — Anna Raferty had a dozen kills to power Latrobe to a sweep of Southmoreland in a nonsection match. Bailey Watson had 10 digs for the Wildcats and Maya Krehlik collected eight aces.